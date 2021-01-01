Honestly looking at the what this squad needs, and the cost of players now I think we need about £250m gross investment on players.



The issue is we have literally nothing to sell. FSGs lack of investment can be done to death but the management of contracts and certain players by the recruitment staff is very odd. The fact that both Ox and Keita are walking next summer for free is scandalous. Two players on big wages who are injury prone and dont exactly contribute massively when they are fit. How on earth has that situation happened? Both should have been sold 2 years ago never mind last summer. When you are a sell to buy club who refuses to sell players it becomes difficult to see how you rebuild quickly. Firmino walks for free next summer too. I think something the club needs to work on in moving players on when they still have value.



As I said with the incomings required, unless we fan find a Robertson type signing or two I think ball park £250m is needed. That should have been spread across the last 4 years with an extra 1 or 2 buys a year but as in we need to do it very quickly now. I dont see it happening sadly because FSG dont like investing but also the manager will cling to players until they literally drop whereas when I say £250m of incoming im talking about replacing/refreshing areas before a player becomes a complete shadow of their self the way Henderson and Firmino have over the last 2 years.



I think the entire midfield needs revamped. A new DM with mobility and two new box to box midfielders with mobility. And crucially AVAILABILITY needs to be prioritised. Those are so crucial going forward in my opinion. Availability. Technique. Mobility. None of our current crop have all 3.



In terms of positions I still, maybe optimistically, am backing the defence to sort itself out. Trent and Ramsay at RB, Robbo and Kostas at LB. I think its enough. I dont think, even though he turns 29 this season, that Robbo is one of those older players that looks to be in permanent decline. I think he can sort himself out and still give us a couple top seasons. Same with Virgil. I think he can rediscover his form.



The midfield is the one which needs a complete revamp. And Id like to see a new top class versatile forward in the mould of peak Salah/Mane/Firmino brought in too. Potentially two if this Salah slump continues all season. We had a huge front loading period at the start of our contender years with the money dropped on Ox, Keita, Salah, Virg, Fab and Alisson. We need that type of period again. Refresh this squad completely with its next great set of players and trust the manager to get the best out of it and then add just one or two pieces a year to keep things ticking over.



In terms of the outlay and identifying players I say £250m gross because I think we need to be targeting players which are already established as very good and waiting to make that jump up one tier. No Tsimikas, Ramsay, Carvalho, Minamino small money gambles. Go after Nkunku. I couldnt believe we didnt last summer but hes honestly perfect for the #9 role to help us get back to the system which literally made us one of the most dominant side in english football history. Cody Gakpo at PSV looks like hes making that jump at PSV this season too and would be an excellent wide option. Midfield I know everyone wants Bellingham and I get it but outside of him I like the look of Caceido and from the small bits I have seen Kone. For DM missing out on Tchouameni is a huge blow because he is so clearly the next world class DM but outside of him I really liked the look of Lavia in his early Southampton performances. Hell only be 19 come next summer and would cost £60m or thereabouts so whether the club would gamble on that I dont know but if he has a full season like how he has started then he looks the one to me.



The final thing Ill say - apologies for the longer post but im just dumping everything in my head regarding the rebuild - is that it needs to start in January. No pissing around waiting till the summer. We need 3 new midfielders. Get one of them in January so they have a settling in period until the summer which will give adding only 2 next summer less of rebuild feeling. Someone like Kone feels more than attainable in January. Sadly, I think theyll sit on their hands waiting around to see what Bellingham wants to do.