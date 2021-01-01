« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1082 1083 1084 1085 1086 [1087]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2162852 times)

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,082
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43440 on: Today at 11:28:22 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:25:27 am
Firmino, Ox, Keita and Milner will be leaving on frees.

We've got to replace all of them. There's no one to sell to raise funds and likely no UCL. I have no idea how we're going to do it. I fear FSG would be tempted to sell Alisson if a big offer comes in.
Firmino is the only one contributing anything and we already have two other strikers. We have 24 first team outfield players, we can let some go without going 1 for 1 on replacements
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,649
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43441 on: Today at 11:35:39 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:45:50 am
We didnt miss 23 home games, we missed 29 (I can't imagine you're wanting to include games where we had 2000 fans in the ground in a discussion about lost revenue due to COVID). So nearly as many as last season when we played every game possible and we clearly didnt that season. It spread over two seasons, odd that you'd take such umbrage with what was a pretty sensible statement but more and more that seems to be your thing.
If thats the case it's cos I've miscounted! Was including the ones with a tiny number of fans. So yeah, likely mistake from me aside, we still both agree it's less than a season's worth (and a season is 9 months) - so to label it 18 months makes it seem a little more chronic than it eventually proved.

Not sure I'd say it was taking umbrage, and literally went to the trouble of trying not to offend you by explaining that you weren't being untruthful, just using a measure that implied a greater issue than it proved. But fair dos if you do. Feel I'm possible being projected upon by your idea that it's my thing though ;) 

Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:45:50 am
I'd suggest its very likely. Amusing that you think its not because of what we've seen on RAWK in the past. What we've seen on RAWK in the past is that there are a good number of posters who are capable of absolutely incredibly hyperbole when it comes to the owners. Sure there were maybe some advocating taking a loan. Many, and I dont need to name names as we know who they are, would have caused mayhem if it had turned out that we'd taken loans out and put debt on the club.
Honestly lost as to what you're arguing and about who here, just seems like a factional argument that's got overextended. Maybe you're talking about Al, but wouldn't say he's the most representative, and even then I'm fairly sure he's said before he's not opposed to the club having debt. The only poster I can remember from the summer who got hyperbolic about the idea of debt, was a zealous defender of FSG, and their argument was in the context of 'club is right not to sign anyone else, otherwise we'd go overbudget and be in deep trouble with debt' - which was an awful misread of the clubs financial situation.

I feel like 'debt on the club' might just be one of the most misunderstood concepts - pretty sure the owners have 'put debt on the club' for far more of the years they've owned us than they haven't. Debt does not necessarily equal bad - but for some, they can't picture the organisation being different to having month to month credit card bills to pay. For a loud minority too, who are prone to a bit of taking umbrage hyperbolically, they've even equated posters on here suggesting comfort with the club having some debt being equivalent to wanting to be owned by a sportswashing state.

Again, I just don't see that there'd be a kick off on here if the owners did what they've already done before and injected some cashflow in the form of a favourable loan. The kick off has tended to come from those who like to shoot down occasional critiques of the way the owners are running the club - including equating good and reasonable posts with random social media-esque nonsense that we occasionally have from some (short-lasting) loons on the forum
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,011
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43442 on: Today at 11:36:04 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:50:57 am
The owners are going to have to put in a lot of their equity or take out a monster loan this summer. A tiny net spend wont fix this. Weve got ourselves into the worst of all worlds. No assets we want rid of or can sell at their peak value, a loss of Champions League revenue potentially, an aging and weakest team for several seasons and an inflated market. If we dont go huge now we could be left behind for a long, long time. This is drastic. If coaching could fix a lot of these problems Klopp wouldve found it by now.

Don't forget ageing / injury prone players on big contracts too  ;)

The tiny net spends were never sustainable for a club that wants to challenge every year.  Perhaps the owners vision and our vision are very different.

Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,011
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43443 on: Today at 11:37:37 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:18:04 am
So the same as Arsenal and Spurs have?

Shouldn't be too much to ask.

And all without CL football  ;)
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,582
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43444 on: Today at 11:44:35 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:50:57 am
The owners are going to have to put in a lot of their equity or take out a monster loan this summer. A tiny net spend wont fix this. Weve got ourselves into the worst of all worlds. No assets we want rid of or can sell at their peak value, a loss of Champions League revenue potentially, an aging and weakest team for several seasons and an inflated market. If we dont go huge now we could be left behind for a long, long time. This is drastic. If coaching could fix a lot of these problems Klopp wouldve found it by now.

A mess of their own making.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,505
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43445 on: Today at 11:48:31 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:37:37 am
And all without CL football  ;)

I mean they managed it. But requires a bit of ambition from those at the top. FSG need to decide what they want beause right now we're heading in one direction. It's all up to them which direction they want us to go. I still stand by as long as we're in Europe and the club is going up in value they are happy. Trophies are just a bonus to them, they aren't here to win but to make the rich richer.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,596
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43446 on: Today at 11:49:28 am »
FSG won't change their philosophy.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,084
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43447 on: Today at 11:50:37 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 11:35:39 am
If thats the case it's cos I've miscounted! Was including the ones with a tiny number of fans. So yeah, likely mistake from me aside, we still both agree it's less than a season's worth (and a season is 9 months) - so to label it 18 months makes it seem a little more chronic than it eventually proved.

Not sure I'd say it was taking umbrage, and literally went to the trouble of trying not to offend you by explaining that you weren't being untruthful, just using a measure that implied a greater issue than it proved. But fair dos if you do. Feel I'm possible being projected upon by your idea that it's my thing though ;) 

No :D

I argued it was quite clearly more than a seasons worth because you know....it was. Its an odd hill to die on but you do you. We played Atletico on the 11th of March 2020, and our next proper attendance was Burnley on the 21st of August 2021. 17 months and ten days. So you know, pretty comfortable with the 'practically 18 months'. Quite why you think I'd be offended by posting something factual and you then saying 'it was more like 9' when it patently wasn't, lord only knows. If there's something specifically out there which is provable by numbers like this, then god alone knows why you'd decide to have a little prod at it but as below.....

Quote
Honestly lost as to what you're arguing and about who her

Can I make a suggestion....? Use the ignore button? Because I'm honestly losing count of the amount of times you quote me, reply to me and then go 'I dont know what you're arguing'. If you dont know....don't respond. Because we inevitably end up with you saying something absolutely bizarre like 'it wasnt 18 months without full attendances, it was only 9'
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online lolowalsh

  • Wants us to accept the reality that Liverpool will never sign another player.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 457
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43448 on: Today at 11:55:31 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:49:28 am
FSG won't change their philosophy.

Nah this time they are forced to. Arsenal/Spurs owners were in similar boat and they had to spend. They won't buy Bellingham but that 150 mill is going to be spent on 2 good midfielders and maybe get someone like Duglas Luiz as a free agent.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,243
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43449 on: Today at 12:05:34 pm »
Another problem of course is pretty much only the midfield was discussed as an area we need to look at. Its still by far the biggest issue but now we need to consider Firmino is going to go with nobody from the academy ready to step up, pretty much all our defenders either look like their best days are gone (Van Dijk/Matip) or simply been space jammed like Trent. There are so many holes to plug. Its very concerning to be honest. For the last god knows how many years weve always been robbing Peter to pay Paul and seemingly only able to sort one area of the pitch a year but weve got leaks springing up everywhere. Its my belief well sign midfielders and hope it brings the rest of the team back to form. Otherwise were looking at 6 or 7 signings that need to be of a high quality. Just dont think that would happen.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,505
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43450 on: Today at 12:10:08 pm »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 11:55:31 am
Nah this time they are forced to. Arsenal/Spurs owners were in similar boat and they had to spend. They won't buy Bellingham but that 150 mill is going to be spent on 2 good midfielders and maybe get someone like Duglas Luiz as a free agent.

FSG don't care what any of us think unfortuantely and won't be forced into anything. I hope, but doubt, they change their spending levels. 
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online lolowalsh

  • Wants us to accept the reality that Liverpool will never sign another player.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 457
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43451 on: Today at 12:11:02 pm »
Assuming the worst and Henderson did indeed say something racist that would be the end of his career at Liverpool. So we might need to buy at least 3 midfielders min at this rate if not more. The FSG might as well start a Gofundme so we can donate to fund the transfer budget lol. 
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,084
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43452 on: Today at 12:12:35 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:05:34 pm
Another problem of course is pretty much only the midfield was discussed as an area we need to look at. Its still by far the biggest issue but now we need to consider Firmino is going to go with nobody from the academy ready to step up, pretty much all our defenders either look like their best days are gone (Van Dijk/Matip) or simply been space jammed like Trent. There are so many holes to plug. Its very concerning to be honest. For the last god knows how many years weve always been robbing Peter to pay Paul and seemingly only able to sort one area of the pitch a year but weve got leaks springing up everywhere. Its my belief well sign midfielders and hope it brings the rest of the team back to form. Otherwise were looking at 6 or 7 signings that need to be of a high quality. Just dont think that would happen.

Come on Gerry even for you thats pretty hyperbolic.

Its twelve games this season. Trent and Matip in particular were superb last season, VVD still one of the best in the league, Konate quite obviously is only going to get better, Robbo should improve with Kostas getting games. How good our squad is at the moment is completely skewed by our current form but personnel wise the defence should be very low on our list of priorities.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,572
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43453 on: Today at 12:12:37 pm »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 12:11:02 pm
Assuming the worst and Henderson did indeed say something racist that would be the end of his career at Liverpool. So we might need to buy at least 3 midfielders min at this rate if not more. The FSG might as well start a Gofundme so we can donate to fund the transfer budget lol.

Why would you assume the worst especially with a player who hasnt at all be inclined to exhibit that type of behaviour, if anything its the opposite.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,084
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43454 on: Today at 12:13:36 pm »
Can we not even reply to that sort of horrible nonsense?
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,011
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43455 on: Today at 12:14:04 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:49:28 am
FSG won't change their philosophy.

I dont think they will either.

Us fans cant control it though and we need some rough diamonds next year to emerge.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,649
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43456 on: Today at 12:16:54 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:50:37 am
Can I make a suggestion....? Use the ignore button? Because I'm honestly losing count of the amount of times you quote me, reply to me and then go 'I dont know what you're arguing'. If you dont know....don't respond. Because we inevitably end up with you saying something absolutely bizarre like 'it wasnt 18 months without full attendances, it was only 9'

Oh lord the irony of receiving something like this from you is a treat

Especially in a post where you disingenuously make up that I said something that I didn't about lengths of time ;D Talk about arguing in bad faith.

Alas I can see you aren't going to engage in the slightly more challenging argument, which was the origin of the discussion - the one where you made a factional dig that made little to no sense about unnamed posters, and then failed miserably to back it up except to say 'you know who, yeah them'.

Sorry you didn't feel up to it. I'll leave you to it now :)
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,878
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43457 on: Today at 12:18:29 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 12:14:04 pm
I dont think they will either.

Us fans cant control it though and we need some rough diamonds next year to emerge.

We did it before. We signed Mane, Wijnaldum without CL.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,878
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43458 on: Today at 12:19:27 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:05:34 pm
Another problem of course is pretty much only the midfield was discussed as an area we need to look at. Its still by far the biggest issue but now we need to consider Firmino is going to go with nobody from the academy ready to step up, pretty much all our defenders either look like their best days are gone (Van Dijk/Matip) or simply been space jammed like Trent. There are so many holes to plug. Its very concerning to be honest. For the last god knows how many years weve always been robbing Peter to pay Paul and seemingly only able to sort one area of the pitch a year but weve got leaks springing up everywhere. Its my belief well sign midfielders and hope it brings the rest of the team back to form. Otherwise were looking at 6 or 7 signings that need to be of a high quality. Just dont think that would happen.

6 or 7 is ridiculous though.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,084
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43459 on: Today at 12:20:07 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 12:16:54 pm
Oh lord the irony of receiving something like this from you is a treat

Especially in a post where you disingenuously make up that I said something that I didn't about lengths of time ;D Talk about arguing in bad faith.

Alas I can see you aren't going to engage in the slightly more challenging argument, which was the origin of the discussion - the one where you made a factional dig that made little to no sense about unnamed posters, and then failed miserably to back it up except to say 'you know who, yeah them'.

Sorry you didn't feel up to it. I'll leave you to it now :)

You wont :D But thanks
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online James...

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 29
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43460 on: Today at 12:23:45 pm »
Honestly looking at the what this squad needs, and the cost of players now I think we need about £250m gross investment on players.

The issue is we have literally nothing to sell. FSGs lack of investment can be done to death but the management of contracts and certain players by the recruitment staff is very odd. The fact that both Ox and Keita are walking next summer for free is scandalous. Two players on big wages who are injury prone and dont exactly contribute massively when they are fit. How on earth has that situation happened? Both should have been sold 2 years ago never mind last summer. When you are a sell to buy club who refuses to sell players it becomes difficult to see how you rebuild quickly. Firmino walks for free next summer too. I think something the club needs to work on in moving players on when they still have value.

As I said with the incomings required, unless we fan find a Robertson type signing or two I think ball park £250m is needed. That should have been spread across the last 4 years with an extra 1 or 2 buys a year but as in we need to do it very quickly now. I dont see it happening sadly because FSG dont like investing but also the manager will cling to players until they literally drop whereas when I say £250m of incoming im talking about replacing/refreshing areas before a player becomes a complete shadow of their self the way Henderson and Firmino have over the last 2 years.

I think the entire midfield needs revamped. A new DM with mobility and two new box to box midfielders with mobility. And crucially AVAILABILITY needs to be prioritised. Those are so crucial going forward in my opinion. Availability. Technique. Mobility. None of our current crop have all 3.

In terms of positions I still, maybe optimistically, am backing the defence to sort itself out. Trent and Ramsay at RB, Robbo and Kostas at LB. I think its enough. I dont think, even though he turns 29 this season, that Robbo is one of those older players that looks to be in permanent decline. I think he can sort himself out and still give us a couple top seasons. Same with Virgil. I think he can rediscover his form.

The midfield is the one which needs a complete revamp. And Id like to see a new top class versatile forward in the mould of peak Salah/Mane/Firmino brought in too. Potentially two if this Salah slump continues all season. We had a huge front loading period at the start of our contender years with the money dropped on Ox, Keita, Salah, Virg, Fab and Alisson. We need that type of period again. Refresh this squad completely with its next great set of players and trust the manager to get the best out of it and then add just one or two pieces a year to keep things ticking over.

In terms of the outlay and identifying players I say £250m gross because I think we need to be targeting players which are already established as very good and waiting to make that jump up one tier. No Tsimikas, Ramsay, Carvalho, Minamino small money gambles. Go after Nkunku. I couldnt believe we didnt last summer but hes honestly perfect for the #9 role to help us get back to the system which literally made us one of the most dominant side in english football history. Cody Gakpo at PSV looks like hes making that jump at PSV this season too and would be an excellent wide option. Midfield I know everyone wants Bellingham and I get it but outside of him I like the look of Caceido and from the small bits I have seen Kone. For DM missing out on Tchouameni is a huge blow because he is so clearly the next world class DM but outside of him I really liked the look of Lavia in his early Southampton performances. Hell only be 19 come next summer and would cost £60m or thereabouts so whether the club would gamble on that I dont know but if he has a full season like how he has started then he looks the one to me.

The final thing Ill say - apologies for the longer post but im just dumping everything in my head regarding the rebuild - is that it needs to start in January. No pissing around waiting till the summer. We need 3 new midfielders. Get one of them in January so they have a settling in period until the summer which will give adding only 2 next summer less of rebuild feeling. Someone like Kone feels more than attainable in January. Sadly, I think theyll sit on their hands waiting around to see what Bellingham wants to do.
Logged

Online Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,433
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43461 on: Today at 12:26:30 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:00:23 am
I fear that's it now and they won't suddenly spend. Even less so with no UCL football. They have no chance to compete against the other big 5 financially without it.

Well judging by the figures comparing us to other clubs' spending, we didn't even compete financially despite year after year of CL qualification (and 3 finals), league and cup wins, and so on, so maybe it makes no difference. I reallly cannot grasp FSG's model from a sporting point of view at all, and even from a business point of view, surely you'd want to maximise value by success? But whatever their motivation, the excuses and rationalising doesn't wash at all any more. Who wins leagues and CLs and still doesn't strengthen key areas of the team to prevent burn-out and collective aging? No sensible organisation does that.

Our spending has been utterly inadequate for several years, and now we're a bit fucked and they either spend loads or we pootle along in the Europa for a bit. What a pitiful ending to Klopp's time here this would be, and I wouldn't blame him for walking away at all.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1082 1083 1084 1085 1086 [1087]   Go Up
« previous next »
 