Struggle to really get angry anymore to be honest.



I think I ran out of genuine anger a while ago. We were at the top of the sport and then decided to sit on our hands as every team around us caught up. Waited my whole life to see us reach the top of the mountain only to then watch us voluntarily jump off the mountain.



The idea it was inevitable because we are against an oil state just doesn't wash with me because we were literally better than them. All we had to do was spend a competent amount. Nobody is asking for Mbappe money. Literally just spend to the level of every other non oil state top club. £50M net a season shouldn't be too money to ask. Instead we spend less than pretty much every other team in the league. Combine that with a manager who has literally sat in a press conference and said he wouldn't be ruthless because he doesnt agree with that type of management and it's a recipe for for collapse.



Sadly it's a long way back to where we were. The idea Bellingham fixes this... honestly I am at the point of thinking we should not sign him because the money is so badly needed across several areas of the park.



I genuinely can't get over how this club has managed the squad building since it won the CL in 2019. We signed Adrian, Van Den Berg and Elliott after winning the CL and getting 97 points. We then ran the same players in to the ground the next season which is why a team which SHOULD have won the treble instead limped over the line in the league from February onwards. Those players were so goosed. And we went out the FA and CL thanks to a dreadful back up GK who was literally only signed because they didn't want to spend any money. Then the following summer in 2020 they leave themselves farcically short with the CB situation. Then the following summer in 2021 we sign ONE player. A 3rd choice CB. Then this summer we have the farcical midfield situation. It's up there with the biggest self sabotage I can ever remember from a top side. Now we're in a position where we need to spend 250m to completely rebuild this side.



That midfield... rip it out. All of it. And sign 3 top class new, young, hungry, mobile footballers with strong technique.