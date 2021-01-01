This has gonme in a weird direction, but interesting though. Firstly, I think you have to qualify what is meant by a flop. For example, Andy Carroll. Expensive, came with low expectations, failed to meet even those, everyone was relieved when he left. Aquilani, arrived with big expectations and you occasssionally saw glimpses of the player within, but ultimately failed to achieve. That's the thing though, even with a player like Aquilani (or currently Keita) you can see why they were potentially signed, the promise that was there that was never quite delivered on.
But when I think of outright flops, I think of Djibril Cisse, massive fanfare, lacked in so many areas of his game. The expectation versus the reality. A small part of the fanbase (and I include myself in this group) were desperate for him to morph into the player they imagined he would be and so gave him pass after pass, but the rest were like 'nope, he isn't good enough'. They were right, he was neve going to be good enough, which is why, for me, he will always be the biggest disappointment.