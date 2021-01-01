« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1077 1078 1079 1080 1081 [1082]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2150460 times)

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,757
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43240 on: Yesterday at 09:20:46 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 08:55:55 pm
Could we ever afford him anyway?

Every summer we talk about how we cant afford this that and the other, but were gonna pull upwards of 100m from nowhere for one player (plus the wages that have to be included in discussions about any players now) while having numerous other gaps in the squad to fill. Comes across as Mbappe round 2

Its always been ridiculous chatter. To be fair its been something the media like The Echo have latched onto in order to gather a load of clicks:

Either way, i dont think its something we should be worried about. There are lots of good players at more reasonable prices that we can get. We need a few anyway.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,405
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43241 on: Yesterday at 09:23:26 pm »
We could genuinely get a quality three man midfield for the fee and wages we'd likely need to spend on Bellingham, and that would actually take us close to a "complete" squad.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,757
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43242 on: Yesterday at 09:27:59 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 09:23:26 pm
We could genuinely get a quality three man midfield for the fee and wages we'd likely need to spend on Bellingham, and that would actually take us close to a "complete" squad.

There are questions around the attack and defence as well. We are past the point where we are adding maybe one, max two players to our side. I would be expecting 4 or 5 players in the first team over the next two windows.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,405
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43243 on: Yesterday at 09:30:27 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:27:59 pm
There are questions around the attack and defence as well. We are past the point where we are adding maybe one, max two players to our side. I would be expecting 4 or 5 players in the first team over the next two windows.

There'll always be somewhere we can improve, but I'd say on paper we've got the strongest defence and attack we've had since Klopp arrived.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,757
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43244 on: Yesterday at 09:34:24 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 09:30:27 pm
There'll always be somewhere we can improve, but I'd say on paper we've got the strongest defence and attack we've had since Klopp arrived.

Dunno, there are maybe some questions going forward around a lot of our players who are 30 and above. There are some really good forwards about and with Salahs numbers dropping and Firmino possibly off, we could and should be looking at another good attacker.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,405
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43245 on: Yesterday at 09:45:49 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:34:24 pm
Dunno, there are maybe some questions going forward around a lot of our players who are 30 and above. There are some really good forwards about and with Salahs numbers dropping and Firmino possibly off, we could and should be looking at another good attacker.

We've spent the bulk of the last few years in attack with basically a first choice front three + Origi, now we've got Salah/Diaz/Jota/Nunez/Firmino and Carvalho/Elliot as added depth, that should be pretty nuts but unfortunately problems in other areas have maybe overshadowed the depth we have there.

The defence is a bit older but I'd say the age profile is fine there, and we now have actual fullback depth assuming Ramsey settles. Maybe we need to think a bit about Gomez/Matip given the injury issues both suffer from and the former seemingly declining a bit, but I wouldn't say there's any urgency there right now.

I know letting players age out has caused us problems in midfield but Firmino is in great form and there's a reason teams still double/triple up on Salah.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,419
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43246 on: Today at 01:39:50 am »
Quote
Liverpool are eyeing a January move for Rennes winger Kamaldeen Sulemana (20)

The player is a personal request of manager Jurgen Klopp, with the Reds preparing a £30M bid for the player.

[@ElNacionalcat]
Logged

Offline JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,223
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43247 on: Today at 02:05:02 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:39:50 am


I googled the source and some of the top results were:

Ten Hag to Barcelona
Ferran Torres to Arsenal
Toni Kroos to Man City and
Ansu Fati to Man City

Seems to be a Catalan source so doubt they'd have the inside track unless Barca were interested in him too.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,762
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43248 on: Today at 02:39:21 am »
I want us to sign Joe Cameldeen as well.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1077 1078 1079 1080 1081 [1082]   Go Up
« previous next »
 