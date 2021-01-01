« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:34:02 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 09:48:45 am
Hopefully FSG looking at buying other clubs and having our own 'network' isn't just media talk, because that really would help with the transition if we could get a couple of decent European sides who we could 'try them out' at first (particularly with the new rules after Brexit not allowing us to sign U18s from abroad). As much as its frowned upon and its not great morally.....if our rivals are doing it we're probably missing out by not doing the same.

There may be a thread for this already and genuine question, but what's wrong with it? There's probably stuff I've not thought of but instinctively I don't have a problem with it. I wouldn't want to go down the, 'if our rivals are going it' line because our rivals are happy selling their soul to sportwashers who then dodge financial rules and ruin competitive integrity and I'd be quite keen to avoid that even if we do miss out!
El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:56:10 am
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 11:34:02 am
There may be a thread for this already and genuine question, but what's wrong with it? There's probably stuff I've not thought of but instinctively I don't have a problem with it. I wouldn't want to go down the, 'if our rivals are going it' line because our rivals are happy selling their soul to sportwashers who then dodge financial rules and ruin competitive integrity and I'd be quite keen to avoid that even if we do miss out!

Depends how deep it goes I guess. Its obviously meant to be mutually beneficial but if you were a fan of a smaller club who got took over you might object to essentially being a feeder club for Liverpool. Although the Athletic Mineiro one seems to have died off now.

Shame we've not done it before. I remember we had sort of unspoken agreements with Le Havre and Genk at various points over the last couple of decades which didn't really get too far off the ground, and they've since bought through a good number of players who it would have been nice to get a head start on.
markmywords

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 03:44:45 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 06:09:01 am
There are certain transfers though that have contributed to the success of this side. Nunez comes in that group as well, players of an age where they have some experience behind them and proven their ability, albeit with some space to grow. The likes of Mane, Jota for example.


Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 10:34:43 am
There's little point switching to a focus on sifting through lots of emerging talent when our transfer strategy has been one of the best in the world in recent years (lack of spending aside).

The odd teenager as a backup option like Ramsey or Elliot makes sense, but I'd say we already have plenty of those at the club and our focus right now needs to be players in that 23-25 age range who can immediately come in and contribute to the midfield.

The early warning signs of this 1st post edwards transfer window point to change in strategy.  It's maybe too early to tell, but this was the 1st summer window since Edwards was 1st made director, where we have seemingly been in the market for 1st team players and we didn't sign anyone in the mid age (24 - 27), mid price range that had become our staple.  Previously If we spent any substantial money we were sure to find 1, 2 or even 3 players from this bracket.  What always surprised was how many options we could find, if a werner deal fell thru, we had a jota up our sleeves, apparently neither salah or mane were our 1st choice options, wouldn't be surprised if our 3rd choice alternatives had ended up being mid price, mid age world beaters too

Tchouaméni, bellingham or nunez would all have been departures IMO, when we have gone top shelf before , we did it with a Coutinho war chest, that allowed 1 or 2 mid price bargains alongside it.

There is of course a reason certain players are valued at 30m and others at 70m.  Perhaps Edwards could persuade others in the recruitment team to take a chance or cheaper more seemingly 'flawed' players.

If we are gonna continue this lower risk, higher price strategy(60m+) for 1st teamers, we will need to trim the wage bill and put a higher premium on availability

Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 03:58:42 pm
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 03:44:45 pm

I don't think we really deviated, Nunez had a couple of top level seasons under him and his next move would have likely meant missing out on him, while Diaz is 25 and was supposedly a planned summer signing but was a Ward signing regardless.

The Tchoumaeni/Bellingham links are more about the level and availability of both players, not necessarily a change of strategy in my opinion.
Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,693
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 04:01:12 pm
And it was a great strategy. That's because we can't risk replacing the Mane we lost with the sort of player Mane was when we signed him anymore. When we lost him was world class, but when we signed him he was a very promising player coming towards his peak. You can't replace world class talent with where Mane was when he was signed, you'll probably go backwards. You either bring in 'will hopefully become world class' talent BEFORE we need them to replace our ageing world class players and hope they develop enough or you need to replace world class talent with world class talent.

So yes given how brilliant Fabiho, Thiago and Henderson have been for us we understandably wanted to spend big to ensure we didn't drop off, or to minimise the risk of dropping off at any rate. The problem is, when we failed to get Tchouameni, we absolutely had to get someone! Because as hindsight is now making clear, getting no one was going to leave us catastrophically short (in terms of quality, availability and athleticism) in our engine room.
Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 05:00:18 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 06:09:01 am
There are certain transfers though that have contributed to the success of this side. Nunez comes in that group as well, players of an age where they have some experience behind them and proven their ability, albeit with some space to grow. The likes of Mane, Jota for example. We have also been good at buying players already playing at close to a top level like Van Dijk, Salah etc.

What I havent seen is us sign 18 year olds for decent money and them turn out to be really top players. We tended to be picky for a reason so we reduce the risk.

I dont mind us signing them, but only if it doesnt impact our ability to bring in several first team ready players, which is quite clear that we need.

So you have no knowledge that signing Doak or Gordon or Clark affected our first team recruitment but on the off-chance it did then you would be against it, sound about right?
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 05:53:51 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 05:00:18 pm
So you have no knowledge that signing Doak or Gordon or Clark affected our first team recruitment but on the off-chance it did then you would be against it, sound about right?

No. I have made the very simple assumption that the club has a budget set for players regardless of age. Therefore I would rather we not buy expensive teenagers and focus on what brought us success.

Of course we have to sign really younger players, but there is a difference in signing players that you mentioned there rather than 18 year olds costing 10-20m.
Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 06:00:12 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 05:53:51 pm
No. I have made the very simple assumption that the club has a budget set for players regardless of age. Therefore I would rather we not buy expensive teenagers and focus on what brought us success.

Of course we have to sign really younger players, but there is a difference in signing players that you mentioned there rather than 18 year olds costing 10-20m.

So something that has actually never happened?
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 06:03:48 pm
Youth signings don't come into the player recruitment budget, I hope you dicks know that.  ;D
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 06:09:32 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:03:48 pm
Youth signings don't come into the player recruitment budget, I hope you dicks know that.  ;D

They do when they get sold for a big profit (Solanke, Brewster, Hoever, Ibe, Sterling) as that funds a lot of our signings. Obviously it's good business to be buying up good quality teenagers.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 06:12:11 pm
Player recruitment as in coming in, not outgoings.

Signing Ben Doak for a couple hundred thousand or Kaide Gordon for a million doesn't affect first team budget.
Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 06:13:28 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:12:11 pm
Player recruitment as in coming in, not outgoings.

Signing Ben Doak for a couple hundred thousand or Kaide Gordon for a million doesn't affect first team budget.

I think the point was that a £10 million+ teenager probably would come out of the budget, and right now we should be throwing everything at midfielders that can contribute immediately.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 06:28:06 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:03:48 pm
Youth signings don't come into the player recruitment budget, I hope you dicks know that.  ;D

Yeah I completely understand, but the discussion started on the back of a rumour of us signing a 18 year old where the fee touted was over £10m and alongside that some people said these were the sorts of signings we should be making more of.

All i said was i am not really that enthused with us spending lots of money on these sorts of players when there is plenty of risk around it.

Of course players like Clark are not in that price range so even if the budgets are the same, then its hardly a big dent.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 06:29:07 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 06:00:12 pm
So something that has actually never happened?

Seriously, are you dense? Or is this a deliberate act of ultimate bellendary that you choose to carry out?
Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 06:36:38 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 06:29:07 pm
Seriously, are you dense? Or is this a deliberate act of ultimate bellendary that you choose to carry out?

Is there a rumored teenage signing we would have made for a £10-20m amount that I missed being referenced? Otherwise I don't even understand why this is even a point of discussion at all about transfers that we don't do well at or should avoid.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 06:41:32 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 06:36:38 pm
Is there a rumored teenage signing we would have made for a £10-20m amount that I missed being referenced? Otherwise I don't even understand why this is even a point of discussion at all about transfers that we don't do well at or should avoid.

Jhon Duran. Seen links of $10-15m.
Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 06:45:19 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 06:41:32 pm
Jhon Duran. Seen links of $10-15m.

So a random MLS player that will probably never cost that amount is worthy of saying there's transfers we do badly or would affect the budget? Yeah, sure....ok....
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:29:40 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 06:45:19 pm
So a random MLS player that will probably never cost that amount is worthy of saying there's transfers we do badly or would affect the budget? Yeah, sure....ok....

Well I didnt say that at all but well done for being so insistent on wanting to start an argument and try to win it. If you want to play that game, then how has the signing of Clark contributed to any of our success, seeing as the point of signing footballers in ultimately to make us better?
Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:36:25 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:29:40 pm
Well I didnt say that at all but well done for being so insistent on wanting to start an argument and try to win it. If you want to play that game, then how has the signing of Clark contributed to any of our success, seeing as the point of signing footballers in ultimately to make us better?

Listen, I'm not the one that said we were bad at a certain transfer or that a certain type of transfer was problematic without any type of actual evidence of it being true.
Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:39:01 pm
Honestly who gives a shit if you agree with someone or not, you ain't gonna win a prize for being right
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:48:57 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 07:36:25 pm
Listen, I'm not the one that said we were bad at a certain transfer or that a certain type of transfer was problematic without any type of actual evidence of it being true.

Again where did I say we were bad at anything?
El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:53:12 pm
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 07:39:01 pm
Honestly who gives a shit if you agree with someone or not, you ain't gonna win a prize for being right

Hang onwhat?!
Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:02:01 pm
DonkeyWan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:44:28 pm
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 07:39:01 pm
Honestly who gives a shit if you agree with someone or not, you ain't gonna win a prize for being right
Yes you do, we all get prizes every time we are right! Have you not got yours yet? Maybe you have never been right?
 ???
leinad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 01:51:45 am
