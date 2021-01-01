« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1074 1075 1076 1077 1078 [1079]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2144479 times)

Offline cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,206
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43120 on: Yesterday at 12:14:06 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on October  2, 2022, 09:57:34 pm
Hard to disagree with much of this fair summation of our level of under investment in the playing squad and the factors that have led to it

https://twitter.com/mochatra/status/1576652421262381056?s=46&t=MK09DeK064rBDPiAa4h4hw

Change is needed

Yeah it is, still think we are better than we are showing atm but we needed more in the summer. For the midfield (which is the biggest issue) we are at a natural inflection point next summer- Naby, Ox, Milner all are leaving and a decision needs to be made over Jones too. We need 2 minimum quality athletic young robust midfielders about to enter their prime- looking at Bellingham, Caicedo, Kone, Barella and would love us to go for Guimaraes
Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,038
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43121 on: Yesterday at 12:25:41 am »
I can see us signing three midfielders before the end of next summer, with one of them a Bosman.

The contract expirations will thin the herd. But there are further question marks beyond that, and the reset for our midfield might go deeper.

Its a solid point that we are better than what weve shown so far this season though. Mind you, more of a top four challenging team than a title challenging one, this season, is my expectation, before a midfield overhaul and getting the balance right up front sees us pushing higher again next time.

No need to turn on each other. It looks like a bit of a transitional season, but theres plenty to play for.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,721
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43122 on: Yesterday at 06:46:16 am »
Some Samie tier links to Musiala.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,553
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43123 on: Yesterday at 07:29:05 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 06:46:16 am
Some Samie tier links to Musiala.

Is there a Google translate for this post?
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,311
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43124 on: Yesterday at 08:33:19 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 07:29:05 am
Is there a Google translate for this post?


Made perfect sense to me but if we think we're
signing Jamal Musiala from Bayern Munich, I'd put
the chances close to 0%.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,594
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43125 on: Yesterday at 08:51:12 am »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 12:14:06 am
We need 2 minimum quality athletic young robust midfielders about to enter their prime- looking at Bellingham, Caicedo, Kone, Barella and would love us to go for Guimaraes

You can have one! ................maybe, on loan, last day
Logged

Offline plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,563
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43126 on: Yesterday at 09:51:10 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 08:33:19 am
Made perfect sense to me but if we think we're
signing Jamal Musiala from Bayern Munich, I'd put
the chances close to 0%.

Close to 0% but not actually 0? So maybe 0.5%? Meaning there's a chance?
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,311
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43127 on: Yesterday at 11:06:48 am »
Quote from: plura on Yesterday at 09:51:10 am
Close to 0% but not actually 0? So maybe 0.5%? Meaning there's a chance?

If he gets food poisoning at his favorite Munich restaurant and falls in love with a beautiful Scouse girl, then (YES!) I'd say there is a chance!

Is the boy 18 or 19? He's cutting it up for Bayern, in a key attacking role and they love him. I'm sure they'd happily pop a £175 million tag on him, as is the way in 2022 and anyone aside from the mad Chelsea owner will jog onwards.


***Update, sorry he is 17 and has not signed a new contract. Putting the figure up to 1-2%***
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:12:07 am by lionel_messias »
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,547
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43128 on: Yesterday at 11:14:35 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 06:46:16 am
Some Samie tier links to Musiala.

No chance although..
Logged

Offline plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,563
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43129 on: Yesterday at 01:05:14 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 11:06:48 am
If he gets food poisoning at his favorite Munich restaurant and falls in love with a beautiful Scouse girl, then (YES!) I'd say there is a chance!

Is the boy 18 or 19? He's cutting it up for Bayern, in a key attacking role and they love him. I'm sure they'd happily pop a £175 million tag on him, as is the way in 2022 and anyone aside from the mad Chelsea owner will jog onwards.


***Update, sorry he is 17 and has not signed a new contract. Putting the figure up to 1-2%***

I remember seeing him was it at Euros last summer for the first time and it was obvious what a talent he was. Haven't seen Bayern at all this season bar the odd goal highlights, but I can not imagine them ever being so stupid to selling him.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,067
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43130 on: Yesterday at 01:18:42 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 11:06:48 am
If he gets food poisoning at his favorite Munich restaurant and falls in love with a beautiful Scouse girl, then (YES!) I'd say there is a chance!

Is the boy 18 or 19? He's cutting it up for Bayern, in a key attacking role and they love him. I'm sure they'd happily pop a £175 million tag on him, as is the way in 2022 and anyone aside from the mad Chelsea owner will jog onwards.


***Update, sorry he is 17 and has not signed a new contract. Putting the figure up to 1-2%***

Musiala? Hes 19. He is on a long term deal at Bayern, contract till 2026 I think.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,378
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43131 on: Yesterday at 02:49:07 pm »
Colombian journo who was one of the very early ones to break the Luis Diaz news says we've sending scouts to see another 18 year old.

https://twitter.com/PSierraR/status/1576911803304419329

Quote
The same #Liverpool scout who followed Luis Díaz has gone to see Jhon Jáder Durán (18).  The Reds already know the conditions and that for 10M #ChicagoFire would let the Colombian go.

Told me that #Lille, #EintrachtFrankfurt and #PSV want the striker.
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,311
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43132 on: Yesterday at 02:51:57 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:49:07 pm
Colombian journo who was one of the very early ones to break the Luis Diaz news says we've sending scouts to see another 18 year old.

https://twitter.com/PSierraR/status/1576911803304419329


We go there with a View to a Kill...
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,371
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43133 on: Yesterday at 03:02:37 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:49:07 pm
Colombian journo who was one of the very early ones to break the Luis Diaz news says we've sending scouts to see another 18 year old.

https://twitter.com/PSierraR/status/1576911803304419329


Don't we send scouts to see a lot of players? It seems pretty common for us to track targets for multiple years before making any sort of move.
Logged

Online dirkster

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 994
  • Dirk Kuyt. Working Class hero
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43134 on: Yesterday at 03:10:31 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 02:51:57 pm
We go there with a View to a Kill...
And he's not based in Rio
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,418
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43135 on: Yesterday at 03:22:11 pm »
Strong, quick and left-footed.  I'm in.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,378
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43136 on: Yesterday at 03:50:40 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 03:02:37 pm
Don't we send scouts to see a lot of players? It seems pretty common for us to track targets for multiple years before making any sort of move.

It's practically done mate. Shaqiri plays for them too and he plays with the Luis Diaz in the national team.  ;D
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,371
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43137 on: Yesterday at 04:02:51 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:50:40 pm
It's practically done mate. Shaqiri plays for them too and he plays with the Luis Diaz in the national team.  ;D

Didn't realise Shaq was there, I'll delete my post.
Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,038
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43138 on: Yesterday at 06:45:13 pm »
Not sure how good the lad might be, but I do like the idea of an understudy for Mo.

I'm not sure if Kaide Gordon will fill that role, in time?
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,308
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43139 on: Yesterday at 07:50:57 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on October  2, 2022, 06:58:29 pm
Im guessing the problem is that theres been a muddying of the lines of showing loyalty, and taking it too far.

A look back over threads would suggest many here where happy with contract extensions to players like Ox, Hendo, Milner. In fact, there where shouts of the club doing right by Ox during a terrible injury for instance.

So for me the issue this summer was dictated by squad numbers. Hence no real right and wrong. Because it was logical to point out that there where enough midfielders here, as it was to say there was a need to get new midfielders. Both statements can be correct. Problem was - adding to a bloated squad. So the issue was more WHY they got themselves into that situation.   

We all got very attached to this squad for good reason - they won us the league, the CL, got us to many European finals, won us the domestic cups. But its almost like there needs to be more of an unemotional eye on things within the confines of Kirkby, to not allow the loyalty angle to get the squad balance in trouble.

Hindisght is great - and with it I guess we can say Milner should have been allowed to leave with his head held up high as a legend of this club, with no offer of a new deal. They shouldnt have given into Hendersons demands, and offered a season by season deal or something instead and put the ball in his court regards take it or leave it.  Ox should never have been given a contract extension at that time. 

So here we are, with a shit ton of midfielders, far too many of them injured at the same time, and others running on empty.
Spot on. I hope going forward we are more ruthless. We should learn from the Gini/Mane situations and realise that we dont need to flog the same players and we can cope with them leaving earlier than we want. We didnt miss Gini the player last year (although it would have been wise to replace him, and seemed like a natural time to make an addition in midfield), and Mane has continued to show signs of regression at Bayern and although hes still a very good player, Diaz has made an instant impact and came at just the right time.

The signings of Jota, Konate and Tsimikas were similar actually. Jotas arrival allowed us to cut Bobbys minutes and Konate will eventually replace Matip. All players who are perfect for the way we play too. We just didnt do anything similar in midfield. Oxlade-Chamberlain should have been sold years ago, Milner should have left on a free last summer. Henderson Id have kept given his influence, but replacing the others would have allowed us to reduce his minutes.
Logged

Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,796
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43140 on: Yesterday at 10:07:04 pm »
Moises Caicedo only cost Brighton £3.6million! How has our scouting department not picked him up? Surely even at that price he would of been worth getting to give our midfield some rotation
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,735
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43141 on: Yesterday at 10:16:45 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 10:07:04 pm
Moises Caicedo only cost Brighton £3.6million! How has our scouting department not picked him up? Surely even at that price he would of been worth getting to give our midfield some rotation

is this a serious post?
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,368
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43142 on: Yesterday at 10:22:06 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 10:07:04 pm
Moises Caicedo only cost Brighton £3.6million! How has our scouting department not picked him up? Surely even at that price he would of been worth getting to give our midfield some rotation

General view on this (from what i've seen at least) tends to be that these kinds of players aren't bought at that stage by us as we prefer to mitigate risk and see whether they can cut it at the top level before buying them, offsetting the risk in exchange for having to pay a higher fee. It's not a case of our scouting department not picking up on it, in fact i'd bet good money he was being tracked/looked at, it's the weighing up of whether to move or buy said player.

I asked about this kind of thing previously regarding us signing players a stage earlier and that seemed to be the general concensus on not moving for talents with high potential sooner.

There's a huge pool of young talents you can see the potential of but whether they're ready or good enough seems to be something we feel is better to wait to see at another club before moving for them. To be honest it's worked extremely well for us so far and there will always be 'ones that got away' for pretty much every club as you cant hoover up all the best talent no matter how rich or appealing your club is. Add to this the fact there's an argument to be made that these younger players need more minutes to fulfil their potential and the expectation of hitting the ground running with us enough to be afforded a huge amount of minutes is huge, obviously some players will pull that off (Elliott for example) but sometimes players going to a smaller side getting regular gametime and ultimately costing more helps us get it right more often.

With all that being said there's still a bit of me that would love to see us get a few more of the talents it's glaringly obvious are going to be great, I still remember the first time I saw Camavinga play, outrageous and there's very few players i've seen once at such a young age that it's been so clear are going places. He was sublime in the CL games he got for Madrid last season
Logged

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,150
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43143 on: Yesterday at 10:26:25 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 10:07:04 pm
Moises Caicedo only cost Brighton £3.6million! How has our scouting department not picked him up? Surely even at that price he would of been worth getting to give our midfield some rotation

I think some complications around 3rd party ownership or agents, so we never got involved. It was clearly resolvable as is the case with Brighton. Unless having a big club interested might have become more complicated? That's the story anyway, not sure if it's spin or truth
Logged

Offline lolowalsh

  • Wants us to accept the reality that Liverpool will never sign another player.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 433
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43144 on: Yesterday at 10:54:18 pm »
We should be all over Maddison, English homegrown with an amazing free kicks and can score goals.
Logged

Offline Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,739
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43145 on: Yesterday at 11:49:46 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:49:07 pm
Colombian journo who was one of the very early ones to break the Luis Diaz news says we've sending scouts to see another 18 year old.

https://twitter.com/PSierraR/status/1576911803304419329

Exactly the sort of deal we should be pursuing. Worst case scenario - you flog them for a small profit
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,721
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43146 on: Yesterday at 11:55:16 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Yesterday at 11:49:46 pm
Exactly the sort of deal we should be pursuing. Worst case scenario - you flog them for a small profit

What about the bit where we deplete already tight funds on players who will find it difficult?
Logged

Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,369
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43147 on: Yesterday at 11:58:51 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:49:07 pm
Colombian journo who was one of the very early ones to break the Luis Diaz news says we've sending scouts to see another 18 year old.

https://twitter.com/PSierraR/status/1576911803304419329
Interesting prospect, for 10m I would say this is not a bad deal, but then again it is FSG and that might count against our budget to spend on revamping the midfield.
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Offline Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,739
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43148 on: Today at 12:00:25 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:55:16 pm
What about the bit where we deplete already tight funds on players who will find it difficult?

You repurpose the funds tied up on ancient players like Milner and permacrocks like AOC and Keita. We already do these types of deals for the likes of Tsimikas, Carvalho, Minamino and Origi. There is often more value in South American markets than in European ones. Id sooner see us spend 10m on a kid like this than fuck all on nobody. Or do you genuinely believe there is no middle ground between spending nothing and spending 100m+ on Bellingham which we are never, ever going to do anyway?
Logged

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,893
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43149 on: Today at 12:05:31 am »
I see more links with Brozovic. Can't see us signing him. Almost 30
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,930
  • 11,053ft up
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43150 on: Today at 12:36:54 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:55:16 pm
What about the bit where we deplete already tight funds on players who will find it difficult?

Should send all those youth players back then that we've spent millions on. We're too poor to do anything.....
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,721
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43151 on: Today at 12:56:06 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:36:54 am
Should send all those youth players back then that we've spent millions on. We're too poor to do anything.....

How much is this guy going to cost? £10m? £15m? Id much rather keep doing what we have been doing in terms of the transfers we have been proven to be good at.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,930
  • 11,053ft up
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43152 on: Today at 01:46:36 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:56:06 am
How much is this guy going to cost? £10m? £15m? Id much rather keep doing what we have been doing in terms of the transfers we have been proven to be good at.

What transfers are we not good at? Far as I can tell the only thing at the moment really questionable is whether Nunez is worth what we paid and I don't think 170 league minutes is the barometer.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,721
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43153 on: Today at 06:09:01 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 01:46:36 am
What transfers are we not good at? Far as I can tell the only thing at the moment really questionable is whether Nunez is worth what we paid and I don't think 170 league minutes is the barometer.

There are certain transfers though that have contributed to the success of this side. Nunez comes in that group as well, players of an age where they have some experience behind them and proven their ability, albeit with some space to grow. The likes of Mane, Jota for example. We have also been good at buying players already playing at close to a top level like Van Dijk, Salah etc.

What I havent seen is us sign 18 year olds for decent money and them turn out to be really top players. We tended to be picky for a reason so we reduce the risk.

I dont mind us signing them, but only if it doesnt impact our ability to bring in several first team ready players, which is quite clear that we need.
Logged

Online Furmeeno

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 53
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43154 on: Today at 08:12:52 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:09:01 am
There are certain transfers though that have contributed to the success of this side. Nunez comes in that group as well, players of an age where they have some experience behind them and proven their ability, albeit with some space to grow. The likes of Mane, Jota for example. We have also been good at buying players already playing at close to a top level like Van Dijk, Salah etc.

What I havent seen is us sign 18 year olds for decent money and them turn out to be really top players. We tended to be picky for a reason so we reduce the risk.

I dont mind us signing them, but only if it doesnt impact our ability to bring in several first team ready players, which is quite clear that we need.

This is mostly a matter of probability rather than transfer policy or scouting I think. Who else has done this with any kind of consistency?
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,721
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #43155 on: Today at 08:27:38 am »
Quote from: Furmeeno on Today at 08:12:52 am
This is mostly a matter of probability rather than transfer policy or scouting I think. Who else has done this with any kind of consistency?

Indeed. Its very difficult for clubs like us because we are not a finishing school, we want to win. Again I dont mind us signing these players but I dont understand why some fans think signing lots of promising youngsters for relatively high fees for their age is a good tactic.

We have a tactic that works so just keep doing that.

To be fair I do understand what they are getting at. They look at the cost of Bellingham and Haaland and think they are out of our price range once they prove their ability, so get them early. But the fact is that Haaland and Bellingham are outliers. Lots of really good younger players who prove themselves dont go on to cost £100m. There are still loads in that 30-60m category.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1074 1075 1076 1077 1078 [1079]   Go Up
« previous next »
 