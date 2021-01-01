Moises Caicedo only cost Brighton £3.6million! How has our scouting department not picked him up? Surely even at that price he would of been worth getting to give our midfield some rotation



General view on this (from what i've seen at least) tends to be that these kinds of players aren't bought at that stage by us as we prefer to mitigate risk and see whether they can cut it at the top level before buying them, offsetting the risk in exchange for having to pay a higher fee. It's not a case of our scouting department not picking up on it, in fact i'd bet good money he was being tracked/looked at, it's the weighing up of whether to move or buy said player.I asked about this kind of thing previously regarding us signing players a stage earlier and that seemed to be the general concensus on not moving for talents with high potential sooner.There's a huge pool of young talents you can see the potential of but whether they're ready or good enough seems to be something we feel is better to wait to see at another club before moving for them. To be honest it's worked extremely well for us so far and there will always be 'ones that got away' for pretty much every club as you cant hoover up all the best talent no matter how rich or appealing your club is. Add to this the fact there's an argument to be made that these younger players need more minutes to fulfil their potential and the expectation of hitting the ground running with us enough to be afforded a huge amount of minutes is huge, obviously some players will pull that off (Elliott for example) but sometimes players going to a smaller side getting regular gametime and ultimately costing more helps us get it right more often.With all that being said there's still a bit of me that would love to see us get a few more of the talents it's glaringly obvious are going to be great, I still remember the first time I saw Camavinga play, outrageous and there's very few players i've seen once at such a young age that it's been so clear are going places. He was sublime in the CL games he got for Madrid last season