Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2142733 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Hard to disagree with much of this fair summation of our level of under investment in the playing squad and the factors that have led to it

https://twitter.com/mochatra/status/1576652421262381056?s=46&t=MK09DeK064rBDPiAa4h4hw

Change is needed

Yeah it is, still think we are better than we are showing atm but we needed more in the summer. For the midfield (which is the biggest issue) we are at a natural inflection point next summer- Naby, Ox, Milner all are leaving and a decision needs to be made over Jones too. We need 2 minimum quality athletic young robust midfielders about to enter their prime- looking at Bellingham, Caicedo, Kone, Barella and would love us to go for Guimaraes
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
I can see us signing three midfielders before the end of next summer, with one of them a Bosman.

The contract expirations will thin the herd. But there are further question marks beyond that, and the reset for our midfield might go deeper.

Its a solid point that we are better than what weve shown so far this season though. Mind you, more of a top four challenging team than a title challenging one, this season, is my expectation, before a midfield overhaul and getting the balance right up front sees us pushing higher again next time.

No need to turn on each other. It looks like a bit of a transitional season, but theres plenty to play for.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Some Samie tier links to Musiala.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Some Samie tier links to Musiala.

Is there a Google translate for this post?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Is there a Google translate for this post?


Made perfect sense to me but if we think we're
signing Jamal Musiala from Bayern Munich, I'd put
the chances close to 0%.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
We need 2 minimum quality athletic young robust midfielders about to enter their prime- looking at Bellingham, Caicedo, Kone, Barella and would love us to go for Guimaraes

You can have one! ................maybe, on loan, last day
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Made perfect sense to me but if we think we're
signing Jamal Musiala from Bayern Munich, I'd put
the chances close to 0%.

Close to 0% but not actually 0? So maybe 0.5%? Meaning there's a chance?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Close to 0% but not actually 0? So maybe 0.5%? Meaning there's a chance?

If he gets food poisoning at his favorite Munich restaurant and falls in love with a beautiful Scouse girl, then (YES!) I'd say there is a chance!

Is the boy 18 or 19? He's cutting it up for Bayern, in a key attacking role and they love him. I'm sure they'd happily pop a £175 million tag on him, as is the way in 2022 and anyone aside from the mad Chelsea owner will jog onwards.


***Update, sorry he is 17 and has not signed a new contract. Putting the figure up to 1-2%***
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Some Samie tier links to Musiala.

No chance although..
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
If he gets food poisoning at his favorite Munich restaurant and falls in love with a beautiful Scouse girl, then (YES!) I'd say there is a chance!

Is the boy 18 or 19? He's cutting it up for Bayern, in a key attacking role and they love him. I'm sure they'd happily pop a £175 million tag on him, as is the way in 2022 and anyone aside from the mad Chelsea owner will jog onwards.


***Update, sorry he is 17 and has not signed a new contract. Putting the figure up to 1-2%***

I remember seeing him was it at Euros last summer for the first time and it was obvious what a talent he was. Haven't seen Bayern at all this season bar the odd goal highlights, but I can not imagine them ever being so stupid to selling him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
If he gets food poisoning at his favorite Munich restaurant and falls in love with a beautiful Scouse girl, then (YES!) I'd say there is a chance!

Is the boy 18 or 19? He's cutting it up for Bayern, in a key attacking role and they love him. I'm sure they'd happily pop a £175 million tag on him, as is the way in 2022 and anyone aside from the mad Chelsea owner will jog onwards.


***Update, sorry he is 17 and has not signed a new contract. Putting the figure up to 1-2%***

Musiala? Hes 19. He is on a long term deal at Bayern, contract till 2026 I think.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Colombian journo who was one of the very early ones to break the Luis Diaz news says we've sending scouts to see another 18 year old.

https://twitter.com/PSierraR/status/1576911803304419329

Quote
The same #Liverpool scout who followed Luis Díaz has gone to see Jhon Jáder Durán (18).  The Reds already know the conditions and that for 10M #ChicagoFire would let the Colombian go.

Told me that #Lille, #EintrachtFrankfurt and #PSV want the striker.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Colombian journo who was one of the very early ones to break the Luis Diaz news says we've sending scouts to see another 18 year old.

https://twitter.com/PSierraR/status/1576911803304419329


We go there with a View to a Kill...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Colombian journo who was one of the very early ones to break the Luis Diaz news says we've sending scouts to see another 18 year old.

https://twitter.com/PSierraR/status/1576911803304419329


Don't we send scouts to see a lot of players? It seems pretty common for us to track targets for multiple years before making any sort of move.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
We go there with a View to a Kill...
And he's not based in Rio
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Strong, quick and left-footed.  I'm in.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Don't we send scouts to see a lot of players? It seems pretty common for us to track targets for multiple years before making any sort of move.

It's practically done mate. Shaqiri plays for them too and he plays with the Luis Diaz in the national team.  ;D
