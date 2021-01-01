« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2122834 times)

Offline MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42880 on: Yesterday at 10:34:58 pm »
Quote from: lfcred1976 on Yesterday at 10:28:47 pm
Who do we sell tho to raise the cash?
:D
Offline lfcred1976

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42881 on: Yesterday at 10:40:33 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:34:58 pm
:D

Deadly serious. No way these owners put up £100m+ without assistance.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42882 on: Yesterday at 10:51:26 pm »
Quote from: lfcred1976 on Yesterday at 10:40:33 pm
Deadly serious. No way these owners put up £100m+ without assistance.
I know. We aren't in the position to spend £100m on a player that's not yet world class.
Online CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42883 on: Yesterday at 10:52:57 pm »
Anyone know what Mon's opinion on Bellingham is yet? Not sure if I've seen him mention it.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42884 on: Yesterday at 10:58:33 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 10:52:57 pm
Anyone know what Mon's opinion on Bellingham is yet? Not sure if I've seen him mention it.
What's yours? Is he worth 100m?
Online G Richards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42885 on: Yesterday at 11:07:45 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 08:32:11 pm
Thanks for the patronising response.

I thought I returned in kind. If I misread your post as patronizing, apologies.

The point I was making about buying the Brazilian team is that hopefully it gives us an edge in procuring South American talent, before they make their first move to Europe, when the price blows up beyond all proportion.

Online G Richards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42886 on: Yesterday at 11:13:47 pm »
My tuppence worth on football finances is that the usual notions of what a signing might be worth went out of the window some years ago. If our money men can make the deal work, and he wants to play for us, then we should do it.

Bellingham is an excellent player, who is only going to go from strength to strength. As a teenager he is already comfortable in the CL and in international football against top teams like Germany.

He could easily be a key fixture in the midfield for a decade, and if he does fancy another move after us, say to a Real Madrid, we could have some excellent years out of him and still get a hefty fee.
Online CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42887 on: Yesterday at 11:16:23 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:58:33 pm
What's yours? Is he worth 100m?

Genuinely not too fussed what the cost is. If the manager wants him and the club decided he's doable within budget then I'll be happy.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42888 on: Yesterday at 11:25:16 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:16:23 pm
Genuinely not too fussed what the cost is. If the manager wants him and the club decided he's doable within budget then I'll be happy.
Fair enough.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42889 on: Yesterday at 11:42:19 pm »
I'm probably just wasting my time going through this but after watching no Football for over a week now I'm feeling a bit frisky and thought I'd revisit this pet peeve of mine. We currently count 8 players as first team midfielders with Arthur Melo being the 9th. Is there any other similar level team where going 8 or 9 deep in midfield is even a part of the conversation?

ManC? No, they have 5 midfielders that play all their minutes
Chelsea? No, they have 4 midfielders that play all ther minutes
Spurs? No, they have 3 midfielders that play all their minutes
Real Madrid? No, they have 5 midfielders that play all their minutes
Barcelona? No, they have 5 midfielders that play all their minutes
Bayern? No, they have 4 midfielders that play all their minutes
Inter? No, they have 4 midfielders that play all their minutes

I can keep going but suffice to say there is no CL level team that is going 8-9 deep on midfielders. And you know what? Given a choice Klopp won't either. The whole run-in last year was basically Fabinho-Thiago-Hendo every game with a bit of Keita sprinkled in. 18/19 was Fabino, Gini, Hendo every game.

So then we have a couple of explanations here. Either we truly don't have 8-9 midfielders, we are the only club in the world that needs 8-9 midfielders or some bad choices have been made that have compounded on each other to create this situation. In none of these is the answer then that Klopp hasn't been supported and was left high and dry to operate on a shoe string. Same as it was with the CB's and forwards, choices were made and resources allocated. What you can truly then say is the resources we've allocated to midfield have been misused, not that there were no resources spent. You can't on the one hand claim we can realistically go 8-9 players deep, more than any other team in the world, and then on the other say it's a travesty how underfunded the squad is. One doesn't equal the other.

For me, LFC as a club have just not made great choices, relatively speaking, at this position and now we're paying the piper for those choices. If you replace Gini with a younger and healthier player than Thiago, or if you decide by signing Thiago you don't need Hendo, or if you move on from Ox or Keita quicker, if you don't re-sign Milner, if you decide Jones won't be good enough, etc etc. There's a ton of choices here that were made that would completely alter the dynamic of the conversation about why this position group now is an issue. All in isolation make sense but only viewed as a whole can you start to see that we just haven't made ideal choices. Even if you want to accept the premise that FSG have short changed the club, between all these players listed you figure there has to be about £1m per week in wages going to it. How is that not enough in resources to not have a better option to play in meaningful games than Milner and Elliott or Elliott and Fabio? It's kind of insane when you think about it that way.

Anyway, for my own sanity and enjoyment of RAWK I think I'm going to start ignoring any poster that says the club is being short changed now that I figured out how the ignore function works. There will always be someone richer but the real issue here is a misuse of the resources we have, not a lack of resources.
Online G Richards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42890 on: Today at 01:00:43 am »
We have far too many numbers, but not enough durability. You would have to think the engine room is in for a reset. At least three will be gone as their contracts expire. And the refresh might be deeper than that.

Like all reds Id prefer 5 good ones than 8 or 9 that are either aging, starting out, or just not able to stay fit and available for selection.

The disquiet on all Liverpool forums about the midfield is justified, but theres a sense in which you cant keep going back and saying shoulda coulda woulda.

If the engine room isnt put right by the end of summer 2023, with quality, durability, and the age of the group as a whole coming down, then it is time to get out the pitch forks. It has been mismanaged, a bit, especially for a well run club, but I think we are going to sort it out as some unproductive wages come off the books.

In the meantime, we are all hoping we can get enough quality on the pitch in the midfield to stay relevant at the top end, while we go through a reset.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42891 on: Today at 05:00:50 am »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 01:00:43 am
We have far too many numbers, but not enough durability. You would have to think the engine room is in for a reset. At least three will be gone as their contracts expire. And the refresh might be deeper than that.

Like all reds Id prefer 5 good ones than 8 or 9 that are either aging, starting out, or just not able to stay fit and available for selection.

The disquiet on all Liverpool forums about the midfield is justified, but theres a sense in which you cant keep going back and saying shoulda coulda woulda.

If the engine room isnt put right by the end of summer 2023, with quality, durability, and the age of the group as a whole coming down, then it is time to get out the pitch forks. It has been mismanaged, a bit, especially for a well run club, but I think we are going to sort it out as some unproductive wages come off the books.

In the meantime, we are all hoping we can get enough quality on the pitch in the midfield to stay relevant at the top end, while we go through a reset.

I think the takeaway though is the club thought they had accomplished that as well. Otherwise the only other answer is they truly didn't think that but were spending all this money anyway with a reduced chance to win. Unless you can get Ward, Klopp, Gordon or Hogan to confirm that then there's no way that can be true. The club truly went into the year thinking they had the squad to compete on all fronts same as last year.

Put another way, even moving on from Milner, Ox, Arthur and Keita you are still left with Fabinho, Thiago, Hendo, Jones and Elliott. That's 5 midfielders, right? Just as many as every other team we compete with, correct? So even still the numbers don't add up to be adding 3 new players unless we're also moving on more players than anybody cares to admit which most certainly isn't happening in reality. Odds are we're adding one, two at best, next season unless we're also moving on more than just those out of contract or out of loan term.
Online GreatEx

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42892 on: Today at 05:37:05 am »
I agree that missteps in the market have been more of an issue than negligence. Keita and Ox were intended to be the bridge between the old guard and the new, and the first of the new guard, Jones, has had his own development stalled by injuries (plus there are question marks over his true ceiling) so we've been left with a vast chasm where there should be a logical succession plan. We may be compounding these misses by extending the contracts of Milner and Hendo, I'm not sure. I don't reckon either of those would have happened if Keita or Ox had met expectations. I do also agree with Dave that just one or two astute signings in the right age bracket could improve the outlook dramatically, talk of 3 or 4 midfield signings is based on a false assumption that each outgoing needs to be met with an incoming.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42893 on: Today at 07:12:59 am »
The amount of midfielders we have is absolutely mad and thats a combination of missteps (both at the time and with hindsight) and some bad luck.

The issue is that whilst I have always believed 6 midfielders should be enough, you have to remember that when we go to 5 next season (Keita, Arthur, Milner, Ox leave) that still means of our 5, two of them will be Thiago and Henderson. So straight away we are carrying a couple of injury prone players. Therefore 6 would not be enough and hence the need for at least two more midfielders to come in.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42894 on: Today at 07:27:47 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:51:48 pm
Id rather our nerds got 2 or 3 players for Klopp. Cant be spending all our money on one player.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:28:05 pm
We don't have unlimited cash mate. It's important to consider the opportunity cost. If we spend £100m on him (which he isn't worth), it'll reduce the scope to sign other players.
There will be players out of contract like Tielemans for example. Don't necessarily need to buy incoming players to change our squad next season if Bellingham is our priority (which it should be).
Online Chris~

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42895 on: Today at 07:50:14 am »
It'll come down to how much does Klopp rate Jones and Elliott. Henderson has played about 2000 league minutes the last few years, similar to Gundogan, would expect the same this year and then next you ideally see that reduced as Elliot and Jones or new signing/s take more minutes. If he's not going to trust those two to play 2000ish league minutes then yeah we'll need more than 1 or 2

Online Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42896 on: Today at 08:35:02 am »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 01:00:43 am
We have far too many numbers, but not enough durability. You would have to think the engine room is in for a reset. At least three will be gone as their contracts expire. And the refresh might be deeper than that.

Like all reds Id prefer 5 good ones than 8 or 9 that are either aging, starting out, or just not able to stay fit and available for selection.

The disquiet on all Liverpool forums about the midfield is justified, but theres a sense in which you cant keep going back and saying shoulda coulda woulda.

If the engine room isnt put right by the end of summer 2023, with quality, durability, and the age of the group as a whole coming down, then it is time to get out the pitch forks. It has been mismanaged, a bit, especially for a well run club, but I think we are going to sort it out as some unproductive wages come off the books.

In the meantime, we are all hoping we can get enough quality on the pitch in the midfield to stay relevant at the top end, while we go through a reset.

We have too many midfielders but we probably need a couple more than City who for one thing rarely get injuries and also they just dominate games and rest with the ball. We expend a lot more energy and need energy in there. And when are City on the end of tackles like Elliott last season or what we get against Everton?

If we had 5 or 6 durable players then maybe but when - in the context of next season - you have a 32 year old Thiago and 33 year old Henderson - then you do need more options
Offline Persephone

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42897 on: Today at 10:26:28 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:35:02 am
We have too many midfielders but we probably need a couple more than City who for one thing rarely get injuries and also they just dominate games and rest with the ball. We expend a lot more energy and need energy in there. And when are City on the end of tackles like Elliott last season or what we get against Everton?

If we had 5 or 6 durable players then maybe but when - in the context of next season - you have a 32 year old Thiago and 33 year old Henderson - then you do need more options
I would imagine that we will see both Thiago(2024) and Hendo leave at the end of their contracts. (2026) So there will be space for regeneration to make both of those more bit part players than the ones we rely on for 3000+ minutes.

Fab/Hendo/Thiago are the current incumbents of the midfield and Harvey/Carvalho are not ready for that 8 spot and can easily rotate in the forward line. We need 2 players in next season who can immediately be put into that midfield to freshen it up and add the physicality we are missing right now.
Offline Jayo10

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42898 on: Today at 11:52:00 am »
Looks like Bellingham favours a move to Real Madrid over the premier league. They supposedly asked him not to sign a new deal in the last 12 months.

Tchouameni, Camavinga, Valverde and Bellingham, not bad succession planning is it? How to get things done!
Offline Jayo10

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42899 on: Today at 12:03:26 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 12:03:01 pm
Might want to check the source on that

Marca apparently
Offline El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42900 on: Today at 12:06:09 pm »
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42901 on: Today at 12:09:54 pm »
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 11:52:00 am
Looks like Bellingham favours a move to Real Madrid over the premier league. They supposedly asked him not to sign a new deal in the last 12 months.

Tchouameni, Camavinga, Valverde and Bellingham, not bad succession planning is it? How to get things done!


Says who? The Spanish pro-Madrid media?   

Might be true, but more likely to be sort of blowing-smoke-up-arses that RM fans love.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42902 on: Today at 01:25:57 pm »
Relatively encouraging quotes from Laimer. Thought he'd definitely be off to Bayern on a free (probably still is) but some quotes today of him saying he's a Liverpool fan and likes the PL a lot...

You get him on a free - albeit with a chunky signing on fee and wage - and it maybe gives you the freedom to splash the cash on Bellingham.
Online G Richards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42903 on: Today at 01:37:39 pm »
After next summer, we should be left with Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Elliot and Jones. The midfield refresh might go deeper in terms of outgoings, but that would be a small surprise.

(I personally think it was a mistake to give Henderson a few more years on a good whack, as his contribution on the pitch will wane, but on the other hand, he is the captain, he helps to set standards for the group, and Klopp is loyal and generally that is a big positive).

Since three are a bit older in the expected remaining group, and at least two of them struggle to stay fit regularly, we would need two signings.

Talent is a prerequisite. Then Id like to see them come in at a good age, with years ahead of them, and preferably they will be athletes who can cover the ground and close down space rapidly, while also having excellent durability.

Thats what I expect will happen. And as we go forward again, Bacjetic might start to see a bit of action as the end for a couple of the remaining old guard starts to come into view.

I think a whole combination of factors have made us slightly more vulnerable in the engine room than we would like, even if we currently have numbers. But Im confident it will be significantly improved by the end of the summer 2023 window.
Online tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42904 on: Today at 01:38:12 pm »
Didn't he recently tear a ligament or something?
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42905 on: Today at 01:41:03 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 01:37:39 pm
After next summer, we should be left with Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Elliot and Jones. The midfield refresh might go deeper in terms of outgoings, but that would be a small surprise.

Since three are a bit older in the expected remaining group, and at least two of them struggle to stay fit regularly, we would need two signings.

Talent is a prerequisite. Then Id like to see them come in at a good age, with years ahead of them, and preferably they will be athletes who can cover the ground and close down space rapidly, while also having excellent durability.

Thats what I expect will happen. And as we go forward again, Bacjetic might start to see a bit of action as the end for a couple of the remaining old guard starts to come into view.

I think a whole combination of factors have made us slightly more vulnerable in the engine room than we would like, even if we currently have numbers. But Im confident it will be significantly improved by the end of the summer 2023 window.
Thiago will only have a year on his contract next summer too, however he's the type of player you could easily use in your squad until he's 35 or so.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42906 on: Today at 01:41:34 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:38:12 pm
Didn't he recently tear a ligament or something?

Laimer? Yeah, out for six weeks or so.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42907 on: Today at 01:43:28 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 01:41:34 pm
Laimer? Yeah, out for six weeks or so.
Sounds just right for us.
Online G Richards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42908 on: Today at 01:46:52 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 01:41:03 pm
Thiago will only have a year on his contract next summer too, however he's the type of player you could easily use in your squad until he's 35 or so.

He is silk. In our good performance recently he was head and shoulders above the rest of the midfield group, lifting the whole level. If we sign a couple of athletes, younger, who can do a lot of the work, it could well extend Thiagos time here.

It will be interesting to see what he does. Part of me has wondered if he might like to see out his last couple of years in an easier league than the Prem, but hopefully we stave that off, as his passing and vision are just so good.
