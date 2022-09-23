We should really start trying to acquire these players directly from South America, once they move over to England or any big-ish club we most likely get priced out.



There aren't actually that many players we get 'priced out of'. And the 'we should get them before they become big stars' thing is great, agree to an extent but then....thats probably what we've done with Harvey Elliott, Fabio Carvalho, Konate to an degree, Ramsay. It's the oldest 'talking point' in football. Should have signed X before Y did. Caicedo is a bit of an anomaly in that he's not really been anywhere particularly long to say thats where he developed. Hindsights a great thing. I can just imagine the furore on here if we'd spent £7 million on a 22 year old Luis Diaz, halfway through a season in Colombia where he'd scored 2 in 17 games and he was being linked with Cardiff. Or if we'd spent £25 million odd on Darwin Nunez after one good season in the Spanish Championship.