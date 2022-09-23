« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2120541 times)

Offline GreatEx

  might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42840 on: September 23, 2022, 04:01:29 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on September 22, 2022, 11:30:03 pm
apparently generate less revenue than Tottenham.

Well yeah, when you count a 700m pound external loan as revenue.
Offline rossipersempre

  On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42841 on: September 23, 2022, 09:41:35 am »
Quote from: Samie on September 22, 2022, 11:28:43 pm
;D

I'm always on the Ousmane Dembele train mate.
I swear there's not a train departing Lime St that you don't have a fully flexible ticket for.

All aboard! Tchou Tchou....(unfortunately that overnight sleeper service to Monaco has been cancelled)
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Asam

  has a mankini
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42842 on: September 23, 2022, 10:15:13 am »
Quote from: tubby on September 22, 2022, 09:46:46 pm
Big fan of KH refusing to learn how to spell Tchouaméni.

unrequited love is cute
Offline Asam

  has a mankini
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42843 on: September 23, 2022, 10:24:32 am »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on September 22, 2022, 10:40:02 pm
Yes. Thats exactly why I dont understand why we havent refreshed the midfield the way we have attempted to refresh the defence and forward line.

The higher ups decided Nunez was more important

It looks like they were betting on us being able to cope until reinforcements were ready and they then dithered when the injuries piled up and left it to the last minute to sign a player 2 months away from match fitness


Online MonsLibpool

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42844 on: September 23, 2022, 11:33:35 am »
Quote from: tubby on September 22, 2022, 09:46:46 pm
Big fan of KH refusing to learn how to spell Tchouaméni.
Lol
Online El Lobo

  Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42845 on: September 23, 2022, 11:36:38 am »
Quote from: anandg_lfc on September 22, 2022, 10:08:56 pm
Dembele and Zubimend's release clauses look very enticing. If they are willing to move, we should do everything to get them.

Replacing firmino with dembele and keita with zubimendi will be a master stroke from Jurgen.

Should at least mean another couple of transfer windows with a tenuous link to a player we'd never sign
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline darragh85

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42846 on: September 24, 2022, 11:22:29 pm »
saw some rumored links with Mudryk of Shakhtar Donetsk.

saw him play v real madrid last season. was very impressed and he got applause from the real madrid supporters when he went off.  was probably the best player on the pitch in that game after Benzema.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9-Ie85z8LOE][url]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9-Ie85z8LOE[/url]
Online Fromola

  Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42847 on: Yesterday at 08:32:13 am »
Quote from: Asam on September 23, 2022, 10:24:32 am
The higher ups decided Nunez was more important

It looks like they were betting on us being able to cope until reinforcements were ready and they then dithered when the injuries piled up and left it to the last minute to sign a player 2 months away from match fitness

That was the bad thing. We did exactly the same thing in 20/21 with the defence.

One look at the bench at Fulham (or starting line ups against Palace or United) showed the urgent need to act at that point. We didn't act until Henderson got injured right before the end of the window which left us very limited in what we could do, as we'd be fleeced on a transfer fee.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline BER

  Goat fondler.
  FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42848 on: Yesterday at 01:38:04 pm »
Here's an original thought i think no one has thought yet or repeated every day for months as if it was an original thought - we maybe should have signed a centre mid.

Just saying.

Offline clinical

  incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42849 on: Today at 09:08:45 am »
Utd now have a higher wage:revenue ratio than us. That's some turnaround. But isn't our high salaries given as a reason why we don't spend much?
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Clint Eastwood

  The man with no name
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42850 on: Today at 10:27:02 am »
The Bellingham stuff is tiring, isn't it?

Every day a paper/column linking him to us. Today it's Marca, saying we've 'intensified' our efforts over the last few days (whatever that means outside of a transfer window). Personally, I reckon we get priced out for him next summer. Having such persistent public interest in him for the whole season won't help. It may be for the better. I think Bellingham would be perfect for us, but I wouldn't want to spend ~£100m on a single midfielder when we will need 2 or 3.

Ben Jacobs is today linking us with a move for Caicedo January, too.
Offline JasonF

  Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42851 on: Today at 10:40:55 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:27:02 am
Ben Jacobs is today linking us with a move for Caicedo January, too.

https://twitter.com/JacobsBen/status/1573994062625050626

Quote
Liverpool's interest in Moises Caicedo is long-standing dating back to his time at Independiente del Valle. The challenge back then was a complicated representation situation with a number agencies (including Kancha and PSM) claiming to act on his behalf.

Although the fee Brighton eventually paid was low (£4.5million) the agent fees were high. That put off Liverpool and Manchester United, too. Told Caicedo is now very relaxed about his future and will reassess after the World Cup.

Towards the end of the summer window, his representative agreement was running down, which caused a lot of instability and made it difficult for suitors. Caicedo also still under contract until 2025 and Brighton would love him to sign an even longer deal.

Offers are expected in January with several Premier League clubs keeping tabs on situation including #LFC and #CFC. Chelsea's current midfield priority is Ajax's Edson Alvarez but it remains to seen whether Graham Potter and Kyle Macaulay change that.

Caicedo has admitted "nobody would turn down an offer from Chelsea or any other club like that. Itd be a dream to be in the best teams in the world. And last year he told The Athletic, "My dream is to play for Manchester United. Antonio Valencia is an example to follow."

Brighton would want at least £50m and Potter's own (joking) valuation won't help matters if #CFC do enter the race. When asked about a reported £42m bid from Liverpool this summer, he replied, "You'd probably get his boots for that from the chairman, maybe! £100m?" 👀
Online Coolie High

  bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42852 on: Today at 10:42:13 am »
We should really start trying to acquire these players directly from South America, once they move over to England or any big-ish club we most likely get priced out.
Logged

Offline -Willo-

  -the wisp-
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42853 on: Today at 10:51:01 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 10:42:13 am
We should really start trying to acquire these players directly from South America, once they move over to England or any big-ish club we most likely get priced out.

Do they become the players we want to sign if they skip that 'development step' though, maybe not.
Online Fromola

  Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42854 on: Today at 12:34:25 pm »
Caicedo and Bellingham both turned into bidding wars already with the monied elite. you can bet Potter will want to go for Caicedo and money no issue for Chelsea
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online CraigDS

  Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42855 on: Today at 12:37:32 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:08:45 am
Utd now have a higher wage:revenue ratio than us. That's some turnaround. But isn't our high salaries given as a reason why we don't spend much?

They also added on about £100m of debt.
Online MonsLibpool

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42856 on: Today at 01:48:09 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:27:02 am
The Bellingham stuff is tiring, isn't it?

Every day a paper/column linking him to us. Today it's Marca, saying we've 'intensified' our efforts over the last few days (whatever that means outside of a transfer window). Personally, I reckon we get priced out for him next summer. Having such persistent public interest in him for the whole season won't help. It may be for the better. I think Bellingham would be perfect for us, but I wouldn't want to spend ~£100m on a single midfielder when we will need 2 or 3.

Ben Jacobs is today linking us with a move for Caicedo January, too.
He's only worth £100m because of his passport. That amount should only be invested on proven world class players which he isn't.
Online MonsLibpool

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42857 on: Today at 01:49:51 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 10:40:55 am
https://twitter.com/JacobsBen/status/1573994062625050626
We'll get a midfielder in January because many players will be more willing to move after the World Cup. The absence of "cup-tied" rules also makes it easier.
Offline Gerry Attrick

  Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42858 on: Today at 01:55:53 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 10:40:55 am
https://twitter.com/JacobsBen/status/1573994062625050626

Tim Vickery was saying this guy is an excellent player on a BBC world football podcast at the time. He knows.
Offline BigCDump

  Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42859 on: Today at 03:59:36 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:34:25 pm
Caicedo and Bellingham both turned into bidding wars already with the monied elite. you can bet Potter will want to go for Caicedo and money no issue for Chelsea

Is that still the case with no Roman?
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Online El Lobo

  Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42860 on: Today at 04:24:54 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 10:42:13 am
We should really start trying to acquire these players directly from South America, once they move over to England or any big-ish club we most likely get priced out.

There aren't actually that many players we get 'priced out of'. And the 'we should get them before they become big stars' thing is great, agree to an extent but then....thats probably what we've done with Harvey Elliott, Fabio Carvalho, Konate to an degree, Ramsay. It's the oldest 'talking point' in football. Should have signed X before Y did. Caicedo is a bit of an anomaly in that he's not really been anywhere particularly long to say thats where he developed. Hindsights a great thing. I can just imagine the furore on here if we'd spent £7 million on a 22 year old Luis Diaz, halfway through a season in Colombia where he'd scored 2 in 17 games and he was being linked with Cardiff. Or if we'd spent £25 million odd on Darwin Nunez after one good season in the Spanish Championship.

"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Fromola

  Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42861 on: Today at 04:58:22 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:48:09 pm
He's only worth £100m because of his passport. That amount should only be invested on proven world class players which he isn't.

Bellingham is the kind of signing you make when you've got the squad just the way you want it and he maybe comes in as a long term replacement for Henderson and you don't need to do much else.

We've made too much of a mess of the midfield though. We've got 4 senior midfielders out of contract next year, Bellingham can't fix that on his own even if we could afford him and beat everyone else to him.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Fromola

  Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42862 on: Today at 05:04:06 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:24:54 pm
There aren't actually that many players we get 'priced out of'. And the 'we should get them before they become big stars' thing is great, agree to an extent but then....thats probably what we've done with Harvey Elliott, Fabio Carvalho, Konate to an degree, Ramsay. It's the oldest 'talking point' in football. Should have signed X before Y did. Caicedo is a bit of an anomaly in that he's not really been anywhere particularly long to say thats where he developed. Hindsights a great thing. I can just imagine the furore on here if we'd spent £7 million on a 22 year old Luis Diaz, halfway through a season in Colombia where he'd scored 2 in 17 games and he was being linked with Cardiff. Or if we'd spent £25 million odd on Darwin Nunez after one good season in the Spanish Championship.

We're near the top of transfer market, we aren't Brighton or Benfica, therefore shopping in the really niche markets isn't realistic unless you're buying in volume. For instance a signing like Kaide Gordon doesn't impact on the first team's budget, so make a load of purchases like that independent of the first team, knowing it'll pay off down the line as an investment (i.e. Brewster and Solanke).

If we really did want Caicedo though he was probably gettable from Brighton earlier in the window. If we were scratching around for him in the final days and getting told by Potter 40 million won't buy his left foot or whatever then that's not the way to do it either.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline G Richards

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42863 on: Today at 06:15:54 pm »
Presumably buying the Brazilian team is the future way we will tackle this sort of thing? Keeps the cost of the likes of Caicedo down, but helps him play in a quality team at a high level to get experience, before coming to us?
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  Dont swing at the king!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42864 on: Today at 06:48:33 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 06:15:54 pm
Presumably buying the Brazilian team is the future way we will tackle this sort of thing? Keeps the cost of the likes of Caicedo down, but helps him play in a quality team at a high level to get experience, before coming to us?
Buying the Brazilian team wouldn't help us sign Caicedo as he's Ecuadorian.
Online MonsLibpool

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42865 on: Today at 06:56:14 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:48:33 pm
Buying the Brazilian team wouldn't help us sign Caicedo as he's Ecuadorian.
We'd be able to loan players to our Brazilian feeder.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  Dont swing at the king!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42866 on: Today at 06:58:53 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:56:14 pm
We'd be able to loan players to our Brazilian feeder.
I was merely being facetious lad.
Offline G Richards

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42867 on: Today at 07:55:38 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:48:33 pm
Buying the Brazilian team wouldn't help us sign Caicedo as he's Ecuadorian.

Thanks for the great insight.

It may give us a base in South America to park South Americans, Brazilian or otherwise, before they move to Europe, at a stepping stone club like Brighton, and have their value explode.

Further, when I said the likes of Caicedo I was of course talking about players before they make the move to Europe, whether they are from Ecuador or other South American nations.

Still, if buying a good Brazilian club only gives us a stronger hand to try to recruit the best young Brazilian talent, I will take that.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  Dont swing at the king!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42868 on: Today at 08:32:11 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 07:55:38 pm
Thanks for the great insight.

It may give us a base in South America to park South Americans, Brazilian or otherwise, before they move to Europe, at a stepping stone club like Brighton, and have their value explode.

Further, when I said the likes of Caicedo I was of course talking about players before they make the move to Europe, whether they are from Ecuador or other South American nations.

Still, if buying a good Brazilian club only gives us a stronger hand to try to recruit the best young Brazilian talent, I will take that.
Thanks for the patronising response.
Online RayPhilAlan

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42869 on: Today at 09:07:33 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:08:45 am
Utd now have a higher wage:revenue ratio than us. That's some turnaround. But isn't our high salaries given as a reason why we don't spend much?
Is it? I thought it was used more as an indication of how we invest heavily in our playing squad beyond merely the transfer fees.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42870 on: Today at 09:35:12 pm »
Must get Jude Bellingham here.
Offline killer-heels

  Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42871 on: Today at 09:41:16 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:35:12 pm
Must get Jude Bellingham here.

Its England but he hasnt looked that impressive, especially not £100m impressive.
Online tubby

  Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42872 on: Today at 09:42:55 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:41:16 pm
Its England but he hasnt looked that impressive, especially not £100m impressive.

Thought he looked excellent.  Him and Musiala were the standouts.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42873 on: Today at 09:44:25 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:41:16 pm
Its England but he hasnt looked that impressive, especially not £100m impressive.
19 and doesn't look out of place in champions league or international football. He's a must imo. Price is whatever it'll be.
Offline killer-heels

  Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42874 on: Today at 09:51:48 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:44:25 pm
19 and doesn't look out of place in champions league or international football. He's a must imo. Price is whatever it'll be.

Id rather our nerds got 2 or 3 players for Klopp. Cant be spending all our money on one player.
Online CraigDS

  Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42875 on: Today at 10:07:15 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:51:48 pm
Id rather our nerds got 2 or 3 players for Klopp. Cant be spending all our money on one player.

Depends if he wants him. If he does then we should.
Offline killer-heels

  Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42876 on: Today at 10:10:08 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 10:07:15 pm
Depends if he wants him. If he does then we should.

He probably does want him. But Klopp has wanted probably a fair few players that he hasnt got. We need more players and I dont see how we will be putting up the money for him and a couple of others.

I have criticised the club in not pushing the boat out but we cant be expecting someone like Bellingham.
Online Coolie High

  bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42877 on: Today at 10:17:51 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:24:54 pm
There aren't actually that many players we get 'priced out of'. And the 'we should get them before they become big stars' thing is great, agree to an extent but then....thats probably what we've done with Harvey Elliott, Fabio Carvalho, Konate to an degree, Ramsay. It's the oldest 'talking point' in football. Should have signed X before Y did. Caicedo is a bit of an anomaly in that he's not really been anywhere particularly long to say thats where he developed. Hindsights a great thing. I can just imagine the furore on here if we'd spent £7 million on a 22 year old Luis Diaz, halfway through a season in Colombia where he'd scored 2 in 17 games and he was being linked with Cardiff. Or if we'd spent £25 million odd on Darwin Nunez after one good season in the Spanish Championship.

I think its easier with midfielders, they dont have the burden of being judged by simply goals and assists. I think the last time we spent big-ish money on a player from Brazil was Lucas Leiva and that turned out decent... I think at current time its an underrated market.
Online MonsLibpool

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42878 on: Today at 10:28:05 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:44:25 pm
19 and doesn't look out of place in champions league or international football. He's a must imo. Price is whatever it'll be.
We don't have unlimited cash mate. It's important to consider the opportunity cost. If we spend £100m on him (which he isn't worth), it'll reduce the scope to sign other players.
Online lfcred1976

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42879 on: Today at 10:28:47 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:28:05 pm
We don't have unlimited cash mate. It's important to consider the opportunity cost. If we spend £100m on him (which he isn't worth), it'll reduce the scope to sign other players.

Who do we sell tho to raise the cash? 
