Buying the Brazilian team wouldn't help us sign Caicedo as he's Ecuadorian.
Thanks for the great insight.
It may give us a base in South America to park South Americans, Brazilian or otherwise, before they move to Europe, at a stepping stone club like Brighton, and have their value explode.
Further, when I said the likes of Caicedo I was of course talking about players before they make the move to Europe, whether they are from Ecuador or other South American nations.
Still, if buying a good Brazilian club only gives us a stronger hand to try to recruit the best young Brazilian talent, I will take that.