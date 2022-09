We can definitely use that approach to pad out the squad, but that's about it.



We already do this in some positions I suppose. Elliott, Carvalho and Jones (admittedly homegrown) are still punts at this stage.I would like to see us take more risk a little higher up the price range rather than not signing anyone at all because we are “waiting for the right player” which makes no sense to me when we are left short for a season. It can’t always be “jam tomorrow”.I would move older players on sooner too. So Milner out and someone like this Brazilian lad or the boy that went to Wolves in.I know it’s not as easy as I’ve made it sound.It’s so frustrating that we are supposed to just accept a transitional season as Klopp’s time here ticks away. What’s the plan to win the league or CL THIS year? It’s still the best squad we have had for a long time but it is lacking in crucial areas.We have a Ferrari but aren’t prepared to spend some cash to replace the wheel that’s about to fall off. That’s what it feels like at times.It’s especially grating when the problem area is one where the system doesn’t require absolutely elite technical ability. Henderson and Milner are both legends and we’re crucial to our success but their qualities where mainly physical. Neither have an immaculate touch or are exceptional in tight areas like Thiago. I find it hard to accept we couldn’t afford to get a hard-running Bissouma type this summer.**No, dear. I am not saying we should have got him. I am also familiar with the issues around him this year.