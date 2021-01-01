« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Arsenal's wage bill in 2020 was £225m, over £100m/year less than us.  In 2012 their wage bill was £143m, £34m higher than us.

In terms of the relative successes of the two clubs I'd say FSG pumping money into wages rather than signings was pretty smart.

Which is fine but that has nothing to do with the point you were making about our revenues and spend compared to other big clubs

We are in the top 5/6 largest clubs in the world today and will be in the top 3 in the next few years, there aren't many clubs bigger so our baseline in terms of expectations shouldn't be a mid table premier league club unless you are El Lobo in which case us getting a draw vs Everton is utopia





Would argue the club doesn't have the patience for that much either.
Yep. Don't know why that poster thinks they have a gotcha, Gerry Attrick just summed up the difference between a club like LFC and a club like Dortmund.

Does that poster think that it was online fan forums that led to the club moving Hoever, Neco Williams, Kent, Solanke, Brewster, H Wilson, Chirivella, L Alberto etc on?

I'd suspect they realise it's because we play at the highest possible level, where even established and experienced footballers like Fabinho have to really develop and get to grips with the demands/methods/expectations before earning the trust to start games regularly.
We're not a feeder club. We don't exist to satisfy young players. Liverpool FC exists to win. You have to be absolutely exceptionally talented and fit exactly the system with and without the ball to make it here. If you're not able to do that as a young player you can't be upset at it. It's a tough school but it should be.

And if Klopp thinks that Harvey and Curtis do exactly what you are saying then we should all support them and not pick them apart for every minor mistake they make.  We don't have an infinite supply of money so we actually have to develop some players and give them the time/patience to develop. 
And if Klopp thinks that Harvey and Curtis do exactly what you are saying then we should all support them and not pick them apart for every minor mistake they make.  We don't have an infinite supply of money so we actually have to develop some players and give them the time/patience to develop. 

We do but only if that helps us win. If they dont, Klopp will have them out.
And if Klopp thinks that Harvey and Curtis do exactly what you are saying then we should all support them and not pick them apart for every minor mistake they make.  We don't have an infinite supply of money so we actually have to develop some players and give them the time/patience to develop. 

It's a football forum, we're allowed to have a discussion about a players impact on the team regardless of their age, as long as it doesn't deteriorate into outright insulting the player (which it hasn't).
Which is fine but that has nothing to do with the point you were making about our revenues and spend compared to other big clubs

We are in the top 5/6 largest clubs in the world today and will be in the top 3 in the next few years, there aren't many clubs bigger so our baseline in terms of expectations shouldn't be a mid table premier league club unless you are El Lobo in which case us getting a draw vs Everton is utopia
I didn't say our expectations should be a mid-table Premier League club.  I merely pointed out that we choose to spend a greater proportion of our revenue on player wages than on transfer fees.  As such there's no point comparing our ambition to other clubs based on the relative net spends when those clubs appear to be following a different strategy.

We won two trophies last season, reached the final in a third and came narrowly second in the league.  The summer that followed saw us sell a forward and replace them with another forward for twice the amount.  It's not exactly the Gillett and Hicks era!

We've had a slow start this season and in hindsight - after the glut of injuries we had - maybe we should have gone all in on a new midfielder.  Man U spent all summer doing that though and ended up paying over the odds and giving an inflated contract to a player that I don't think would improve us.  As it stands we'll be going into our next game selecting three from Fabinho, Thiago, Hendo, Harvey, Milner, Arthur and maybe Jones and Keita - that's better than anything outside of Abu Dhabi FC.

Finally, I don't think we'd be so into this discussion had we started the season better.  So many injuries and key players being off form (Virgil, Trent, Robbo, Fabinho, Salah etc.) are more the reason for that than a supposed lack of ambition from the owners.
Tend to agree but.....finding value and taking more risks probably don't go hand in hand.



Not necessarily, but it can be done. Minamino is a good example. Never became the player we wanted him to be, but still made money on him. Lets say we, instead of Dortmund, had bought Haaland for £20m. If he turns into the monster he is now - fantastic. If he fails to live up to the potential you can probably still flog him for a profit. Its rare that a players value absolutely tanks.
I didn't say our expectations should be a mid-table Premier League club.  I merely pointed out that we choose to spend a greater proportion of our revenue on player wages than on transfer fees.  As such there's no point comparing our ambition to other clubs based on the relative net spends when those clubs appear to be following a different strategy.

We won two trophies last season, reached the final in a third and came narrowly second in the league.  The summer that followed saw us sell a forward and replace them with another forward for twice the amount.  It's not exactly the Gillett and Hicks era!

We've had a slow start this season and in hindsight - after the glut of injuries we had - maybe we should have gone all in on a new midfielder.  Man U spent all summer doing that though and ended up paying over the odds and giving an inflated contract to a player that I don't think would improve us.  As it stands we'll be going into our next game selecting three from Fabinho, Thiago, Hendo, Harvey, Milner, Arthur and maybe Jones and Keita - that's better than anything outside of Abu Dhabi FC.

Finally, I don't think we'd be so into this discussion had we started the season better.  So many injuries and key players being off form (Virgil, Trent, Robbo, Fabinho, Salah etc.) are more the reason for that than a supposed lack of ambition from the owners.

If you're argument made sense we would have the second highest wage bill after City since we invest on wages and not transfers?

According to recent figures, Manchester City are the Premier League's highest-paying club, spending around £355m ($430m) a year on player wages, with Chelsea's the second-biggest total at £343m. Manchester United's annual wage bill is now £323m, and Liverpool's sits at £314m

So just to re-iterate

over the last 5 years we're 7 in the premier league clubs for transfer spending
4th highest bill in in the premier league

Whilst being the 6th richest club in the world and likely to be top 3 in the next year or two

Are we performing well with what the club is spending absolutely, could and should they be doing more, absolutely, to suggest that the club is being ambitious is daft-

The issues are:

a) We didn't prioritise where we needed to strengthen properly this season
b) we're under-spending and got arrogant by thinking we've cracked the code to success
c)  We have too many ageing & injury prone players in the squad


I dread to even post this and have to go through these ridiculous conversations again but we only made the 5th most money in the last 5 years but we spent the 4th most on wages and fees. Now in going forward our spending power is increasing but that doesn't mean it's been at a constant level the whole 5 years.


Not necessarily, but it can be done. Minamino is a good example. Never became the player we wanted him to be, but still made money on him. Lets say we, instead of Dortmund, had bought Haaland for £20m. If he turns into the monster he is now - fantastic. If he fails to live up to the potential you can probably still flog him for a profit. Its rare that a players value absolutely tanks.

Minamino was a 25 year old, unassuming, low key player. Haaland was a 19 year old mega hyped wonder kid with an agent famous for causing problems. Very, very, very different situations.
Logged
Minamino was a 25 year old, unassuming, low key player. Haaland was a 19 year old mega hyped wonder kid with an agent famous for causing problems. Very, very, very different situations.

The principle is the same and that was the point I was making. Neither were sure things at that stage in their careers. Potential high upside and low risk in terms of being able to move them on.

I would like to see us go for more players a step earlier than we do now. This midfielder from Brazil for example. Get lads like that in before they move to Europe or before they move onto a big European club. It would be like buying Suarez from Groningen rather than from Ajax.*

*All examples are indicative and intended to illustrate a principle. The poster assumes no obligation to respond to pedantic, nitpicking replies whether wilfully obtuse or otherwise.
The principle is the same and that was the point I was making. Neither were sure things at that stage in their careers. Potential high upside and low risk in terms of being able to move them on.

I would like to see us go for more players a step earlier than we do now. This midfielder from Brazil for example. Get lads like that in before they move to Europe or before they move onto a big European club. It would be like buying Suarez from Groningen rather than from Ajax.*

*All examples are indicative and intended to illustrate a principle. The poster assumes no obligation to respond to pedantic, nitpicking replies whether wilfully obtuse or otherwise.

Going for players a step earlier in their career also means playing those players regularly for a couple of seasons despite them not being at a high enough level, only for them to potentially not make it anyway. It's an approach that might look better on the balance sheet but won't necessarily produce better results. It also seems pretty unnecessary since we're not exactly in need of a whole new squad, replace a few injury prone midfielders with two additions and we're pretty much set.

We can definitely use that approach to pad out the squad, but that's about it.
The principle is the same and that was the point I was making. Neither were sure things at that stage in their careers. Potential high upside and low risk in terms of being able to move them on.

I would like to see us go for more players a step earlier than we do now. This midfielder from Brazil for example. Get lads like that in before they move to Europe or before they move onto a big European club. It would be like buying Suarez from Groningen rather than from Ajax.*

*All examples are indicative and intended to illustrate a principle. The poster assumes no obligation to respond to pedantic, nitpicking replies whether wilfully obtuse or otherwise.

Its a poor example, with respect (whether youre obliged to respond or not). If youre signing the Haalands, Bellinghams, Sanchos before they go to Dortmund then youve got to be guaranteeing them a lot of game time, and were unlikely to do that. Again, very different to Minamino who was never going to kick up a fuss when hes not playing much. And yes, you can sell them at a small profit maybe, great. Also sends a message to other youngsters that were not actually that great a place to move to. Minamino never had huge upside potential if were being honest. Which is why he was low risk. Haaland, or the others, are very different.
Going for players a step earlier in their career also means playing those players regularly for a couple of seasons despite them not being at a high enough level, only for them to potentially not make it anyway. It's an approach that might look better on the balance sheet but won't necessarily produce better results. It also seems pretty unnecessary since we're not exactly in need of a whole new squad, replace a few injury prone midfielders with two additions and we're pretty much set.

We can definitely use that approach to pad out the squad, but that's about it.

Pad out the squad but it's also speculating to accumulate with the ones that don't quite make it.

We rely on making sales every summer to supplement our budget. Look at the money generated for players like Brewster, Hoever and Solanke, players we signed at 16-19 and were ultimately not deemed good enough. Also Neco this summer as an Academy product.

And the ones that do make it become part of your squad (Elliott, hopefully Gordon, Carvalho, Bajcetic and Ramsey). If you end up selling some on then that generates your money for the mid-20s team-ready profile of player that you need to get in as well (Diaz, Jota, Konate etc).
We can definitely use that approach to pad out the squad, but that's about it.

We already do this in some positions I suppose. Elliott, Carvalho and Jones (admittedly homegrown) are still punts at this stage.

I would like to see us take more risk a little higher up the price range rather than not signing anyone at all because we are waiting for the right player which makes no sense to me when we are left short for a season. It cant always be jam tomorrow.

I would move older players on sooner too. So Milner out and someone like this Brazilian lad or the boy that went to Wolves in.

I know its not as easy as Ive made it sound.

Its so frustrating that we are supposed to just accept a transitional season as Klopps time here ticks away. Whats the plan to win the league or CL THIS year? Its still the best squad we have had for a long time but it is lacking in crucial areas.

We have a Ferrari but arent prepared to spend some cash to replace the wheel thats about to fall off. Thats what it feels like at times.

Its especially grating when the problem area is one where the system doesnt require absolutely elite technical ability. Henderson and Milner are both legends and were crucial to our success but their qualities where mainly physical. Neither have an immaculate touch or are exceptional in tight areas like Thiago. I find it hard to accept we couldnt afford to get a hard-running Bissouma type this summer.*

*No, dear. I am not saying we should have got him. I am also familiar with the issues around him this year.
We already do this in some positions I suppose. Elliott, Carvalho and Jones (admittedly homegrown) are still punts at this stage.

I would like to see us take more risk a little higher up the price range rather than not signing anyone at all because we are waiting for the right player which makes no sense to me when we are left short for a season. It cant always be jam tomorrow.

I would move older players on sooner too. So Milner out and someone like this Brazilian lad or the boy that went to Wolves in.

I know its not as easy as Ive made it sound.

Its so frustrating that we are supposed to just accept a transitional season as Klopps time here ticks away. Whats the plan to win the league or CL THIS year? Its still the best squad we have had for a long time but it is lacking in crucial areas.

We have a Ferrari but arent prepared to spend some cash to replace the wheel thats about to fall off. Thats what it feels like at times.

Its especially grating when the problem area is one where the system doesnt require absolutely elite technical ability. Henderson and Milner are both legends and were crucial to our success but their qualities where mainly physical. Neither have an immaculate touch or are exceptional in tight areas like Thiago. I find it hard to accept we couldnt afford to get a hard-running Bissouma type this summer.*

*No, dear. I am not saying we should have got him. I am also familiar with the issues around him this year.

I think too much emphasis is placed on this explanation. Most of our midfield had a good fitness record last season, the club clearly felt they could gamble on another good season to wait for whatever player we're waiting for when Tchouameni fell through. Whoever was behind this decision clearly fucked up.

I seriously doubt we only ever have a single target that we obsess over, not when we invest so much time and effort scouting so many players. A more likely explanation is we talk to players, agents and clubs before the window opens and line up a player so that when the window opens, we sign them and they appear to us all like the only target we had. For whatever reason this summer we failed to get a target and decided not to chase further reinforcements, that doesn't mean we didn't have other options we could have targeted if we felt the need, we just seemed happy to roll the dice.
Why are the likes of Bellingham and Haaland being used as examples of getting players early? Not every good player ends up at their level of cost and profile. We can easily let those players go and then focus on players who prove themselves but dont cost that money.
I think too much emphasis is placed on this explanation. Most of our midfield had a good fitness record last season, the club clearly felt they could gamble on another good season to wait for whatever player we're waiting for when Tchouameni fell through. Whoever was behind this decision clearly fucked up.

Perhaps. You may well be right that the owners just decided to risk it. If so, that is a ridiculous decision to begin with and it only got more ridiculous as the injury list grew as the end of the transfer window grew ever closer.

Im not sure how many days were missed to injury last year, but it doesnt change the fact that we have a lot of injuries right now and have for a while.

FSG are relying on Klopps outstanding ability and hoping for exceptional good fortune. We are walking a tightrope constantly.
Why are the likes of Bellingham and Haaland being used as examples of getting players early? Not every good player ends up at their level of cost and profile. We can easily let those players go and then focus on players who prove themselves but dont cost that money.

Why are the likes of Bellingham and Haaland being used as examples of getting players early?

Because they are well known players. Feel free to use your own examples

Not every good player ends up at their level of cost and profile.

Literally nobody has said otherwise

We can easily let those players go and then focus on players who prove themselves but dont cost that money.

Again, nobody has said otherwise

Perhaps. You may well be right that the owners just decided to risk it. If so, that is a ridiculous decision to begin with and it only got more ridiculous as the injury list grew as the end of the transfer window grew ever closer.

I’m not sure how many days were missed to injury last year, but it doesn’t change the fact that we have a lot of injuries right now and have for a while.

FSG are relying on Klopp’s outstanding ability and hoping for exceptional good fortune. We are walking a tightrope constantly.

Thing is, are we sure its FSG that said no? On this subject opinion ranges widely. Some people believe we had a budget and we spent that budget (Nunez, Diaz, Carvalho). Other opinions are that we could have gotten that guy from Monaco even if we bought them three.

If you assume the latter is the case then how would the owners be in a position to say no to Klopp and the transfer team? They dont know about football and its players? I very much doubt Klopp was going to the owners that he wants 20/30/40m for a shit player.

I personally believe it had to have been the former, that we had a budget and we spent it.
