« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1066 1067 1068 1069 1070 [1071]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2108274 times)

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,175
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42800 on: Today at 12:54:45 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:03:26 pm
Arsenal's wage bill in 2020 was £225m, over £100m/year less than us.  In 2012 their wage bill was £143m, £34m higher than us.

In terms of the relative successes of the two clubs I'd say FSG pumping money into wages rather than signings was pretty smart.

Which is fine but that has nothing to do with the point you were making about our revenues and spend compared to other big clubs

We are in the top 5/6 largest clubs in the world today and will be in the top 3 in the next few years, there aren't many clubs bigger so our baseline in terms of expectations shouldn't be a mid table premier league club unless you are El Lobo in which case us getting a draw vs Everton is utopia





Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,572
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42801 on: Today at 01:15:56 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:33:04 pm
Would argue the club doesn't have the patience for that much either.
Yep. Don't know why that poster thinks they have a gotcha, Gerry Attrick just summed up the difference between a club like LFC and a club like Dortmund.

Does that poster think that it was online fan forums that led to the club moving Hoever, Neco Williams, Kent, Solanke, Brewster, H Wilson, Chirivella, L Alberto etc on?

I'd suspect they realise it's because we play at the highest possible level, where even established and experienced footballers like Fabinho have to really develop and get to grips with the demands/methods/expectations before earning the trust to start games regularly.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,993
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42802 on: Today at 01:16:17 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:32:54 pm
We're not a feeder club. We don't exist to satisfy young players. Liverpool FC exists to win. You have to be absolutely exceptionally talented and fit exactly the system with and without the ball to make it here. If you're not able to do that as a young player you can't be upset at it. It's a tough school but it should be.

And if Klopp thinks that Harvey and Curtis do exactly what you are saying then we should all support them and not pick them apart for every minor mistake they make.  We don't have an infinite supply of money so we actually have to develop some players and give them the time/patience to develop. 
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,420
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42803 on: Today at 01:27:45 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 01:16:17 pm
And if Klopp thinks that Harvey and Curtis do exactly what you are saying then we should all support them and not pick them apart for every minor mistake they make.  We don't have an infinite supply of money so we actually have to develop some players and give them the time/patience to develop. 

We do but only if that helps us win. If they dont, Klopp will have them out.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1066 1067 1068 1069 1070 [1071]   Go Up
« previous next »
 