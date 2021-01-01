« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1065 1066 1067 1068 1069 [1070]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2107509 times)

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,415
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42760 on: Yesterday at 10:12:20 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:46:34 pm
Go and do something useful with your life. Bitching and moaning in the transfer thread during the international break is a pure waste of time. Time that you'll never get back ...

Of course because we shouldnt speak about other midfielders because we are signing Bellingham. Just in the same way you told us we should forget talking about attackers because we were getting Mbappe.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,772
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42761 on: Yesterday at 10:37:28 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 08:14:00 pm
Its the amount we raise from sales overall, the club is not spending massively over what it takes in but it wouldnt be like you to miss a chance to deliberately miscrue data now would it?

We spent £320 million in two seasons and raised £200 million in sales. Thats spending a fair whack over what it takes in (and no Al, that includes Coutinho :))

But as Peter says (and it does apply very appropriately for yourself and DonkeyWan in particular)

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:46:34 pm
Go and do something useful with your life. Bitching and moaning in the transfer thread during the international break is a pure waste of time. Time that you'll never get back ...
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,415
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42762 on: Yesterday at 10:43:35 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 10:37:28 pm
We spent £320 million in two seasons and raised £200 million in sales. That’s spending a fair whack over what ‘it takes in’ (and no Al, that includes Coutinho :))

But as Peter says (and it does apply very appropriately for yourself and DonkeyWan in particular…)


We definitely do spend more than we earn in sales. Clearly the club has some money to spend, believe we have spent around £200m net since 16/17.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,188
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42763 on: Yesterday at 11:51:20 pm »
FSG are in talks about acquiring Atletico Mineiro of Brazil. 

Buy All The Brazilians! :D
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,379
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42764 on: Today at 02:08:28 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:51:20 pm
FSG are in talks about acquiring Atletico Mineiro of Brazil. 

Buy All The Brazilians! :D
Hulk to Liverpool  :o :o :o :o :o :o :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :shocked :shocked :shocked :rollseyes :rollseyes :rollseyes :rollseyes
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,353
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42765 on: Today at 06:08:23 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 02:08:28 am
Hulk to Liverpool  :o :o :o :o :o :o :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :shocked :shocked :shocked :rollseyes :rollseyes :rollseyes :rollseyes

Smashing
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,281
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42766 on: Today at 08:54:42 am »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Yesterday at 07:59:35 pm
We arent signing Bellingham and, frankly, for the price quoted in the papers we shouldnt.

What have we been doing all summer then?

I've said often enough myself over the summer when 'but Bellingham' would be given as the reason for not buying a midfielder, that we'd soon hear the excuse that "he's too expensive" or "we can't offer the wages other clubs are" when we get to next summer. The only way we're signing him is if the whole deal is basically agreed already with the player and Dortmund and nothing else gets in the way of it (and we're not talking anything like 150 mill). I'd say that's possible but unlikely.

Of course we'd love Tchouameni and Bellingham but if we aren't dining at that top table when it comes to transfers, then we have to strategise better than this and box smarter.

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,721
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42767 on: Today at 09:02:02 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:54:42 am
What have we been doing all summer then?

Nowhere near enough in my view. We were never seriously in for Mbappe and we wont go for Bellingham beyond inquiries or conversations. Fans and some enterprising journalists appear to have magicked the whole story up out of thin air.

I agree we need to be smarter. We should be all over the French, Portuguese and South American markets and getting the hottest prospects before they go to a club like Dortmund and have a ridiculous price tag slapped on them.

Our owners are supposed to be all about finding value. Bellingham would be a great signing but he doesnt represent value at all.

We need to take a little more risk and be buying the next Bellingham and Tchoumani before every man and their dog is after them.

I said after the Napoli game that their recruitment was very impressive. Napoli are exactly the sort of club we should be bullying. Once their lads go to Dortmund or PSG they are out of our price range.
Logged

Online Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,639
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42768 on: Today at 09:23:51 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:54:42 am
What have we been doing all summer then?

I've said often enough myself over the summer when 'but Bellingham' would be given as the reason for not buying a midfielder, that we'd soon hear the excuse that "he's too expensive" or "we can't offer the wages other clubs are" when we get to next summer. The only way we're signing him is if the whole deal is basically agreed already with the player and Dortmund and nothing else gets in the way of it (and we're not talking anything like 150 mill). I'd say that's possible but unlikely.

Of course we'd love Tchouameni and Bellingham but if we aren't dining at that top table when it comes to transfers, then we have to strategise better than this and box smarter.

Well it's pretty obvious there's only 2 midfielders in the whole world who would have improved us, One has gone to Madrid and the other is apparently now too expensive.

May as well offer Hendo and Milner 5 year extensions then  ;D
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,772
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42769 on: Today at 09:34:42 am »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 09:02:02 am
Nowhere near enough in my view. We were never seriously in for Mbappe and we wont go for Bellingham beyond inquiries or conversations. Fans and some enterprising journalists appear to have magicked the whole story up out of thin air.

I agree we need to be smarter. We should be all over the French, Portuguese and South American markets and getting the hottest prospects before they go to a club like Dortmund and have a ridiculous price tag slapped on them.

Our owners are supposed to be all about finding value. Bellingham would be a great signing but he doesnt represent value at all.

We need to take a little more risk and be buying the next Bellingham and Tchoumani before every man and their dog is after them.

I said after the Napoli game that their recruitment was very impressive. Napoli are exactly the sort of club we should be bullying. Once their lads go to Dortmund or PSG they are out of our price range.

Tend to agree but.....finding value and taking more risks probably don't go hand in hand.

Leicester are a good example at the moment. If Soumare and Daka had stayed at their respective clubs for one more season instead of moving to Leicester and carried on their form there, every man and his dog would have been after them. So they got them before....and they've both flopped. Its easy to say we should have got Bellingham or Tchouameni early, but there must also be a shitload of youngsters who we were linked with, didn't buy, and have flopped. Bellingham and Tchouameni have got to the level they're at because they've played so regularly. Dortmund in particular are always going to be a favourite for youngsters because they do play them so often. Its all very well saying we should get these players before they explode, but they potentially don't explode without moving to a 'transitional' club like Dortmund or Monaco in between. Brexit doesn't really help us here either, since we can't sign anyone foreign under 18, can only sign three U21s per window from abroad, everyone from abroad needing a work permit. Makes it a lot harder to try and stockpile that sort of player.

I do like the idea of FSG buying Atletico Mineiro, in a 'if you cant beat them, join them' sort of way. A few more like that would help. Red Bull have a great process (not particularly morally right or sporting) with having Red Bull Salzburg as essentially a feeder club to Leipzig but in a decent league and playing regular CL football.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,415
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42770 on: Today at 09:51:04 am »
There is nothing wrong with our approach of buying players when they have proven themselves first and then signing them. Yes, it may cost more, but ultimately thats a model that has worked for us and we should continue it.

You also have to be careful about using the likes of Bellingham as an example. He is in a bracket close to his own and not every club, even at mid sized clubs, will be asking for £100-130m for their players. We can still afford players at 60-80m and they can be our 30-50m transfers we are good at. We also have contracts we can exploit.

I also think we need to disentangle ourself from the belief that we only spend on the best player available and use Van Dijk and Alisson. Those were exceptions and there are plenty of players who may not be the best that can still do amazing jobs for us. Classic example being Diaz.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,415
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42771 on: Today at 09:55:37 am »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 09:02:02 am
Nowhere near enough in my view. We were never seriously in for Mbappe and we won’t go for Bellingham beyond “inquiries” or “conversations”. Fans and some enterprising journalists appear to have magicked the whole story up out of thin air.

I agree we need to be smarter. We should be all over the French, Portuguese and South American markets and getting the hottest prospects before they go to a club like Dortmund and have a ridiculous price tag slapped on them.

Our owners are supposed to be all about finding value. Bellingham would be a great signing but he doesn’t represent value at all.

We need to take a little more risk and be buying the next Bellingham and Tchoumani before every man and their dog is after them.

I said after the Napoli game that their recruitment was very impressive. Napoli are exactly the sort of club we should be bullying. Once their lads go to Dortmund or PSG they are out of our price range.

We will never know and a lot of the success depends on Nunez, but at the moment it does seem that we really misjudged this past summer. Not only were we desperate at the end but looks like we misjudged the level that some players in the squad are at.

We are still a top team but in terms of work, whether through arrogance, misjudgement, mistakes etc. we dont appear to have done enough.

Thankfully January wont be long away so we will have a chance to rectify it and we have players contracts ending so we will be forced into it in the summer. If we give contracts out to Keita/Ox/Firmino/Milner then we will know that we have not learnt anything.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,281
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42772 on: Today at 10:07:06 am »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 09:02:02 am
Nowhere near enough in my view. We were never seriously in for Mbappe and we wont go for Bellingham beyond inquiries or conversations. Fans and some enterprising journalists appear to have magicked the whole story up out of thin air.

I agree we need to be smarter. We should be all over the French, Portuguese and South American markets and getting the hottest prospects before they go to a club like Dortmund and have a ridiculous price tag slapped on them.

Our owners are supposed to be all about finding value. Bellingham would be a great signing but he doesnt represent value at all.

We need to take a little more risk and be buying the next Bellingham and Tchoumani before every man and their dog is after them.

I said after the Napoli game that their recruitment was very impressive. Napoli are exactly the sort of club we should be bullying. Once their lads go to Dortmund or PSG they are out of our price range.

Napoli are difficult to buy from as well. They only sell big. That's how Koulibaly basically spent his career there as they priced him out of a move every summer.

We tend to have the right idea in looking at clubs like Benfica and Porto because these clubs scout well from markets like South America (and have good academies) but always sell their best players every summer which leaves a churn. Nunez and Diaz are therefore affordable for us, albeit Nunez just about with a very incentivised fee and a high minimum.

Obviously we can't just be Dortmund and just sign young players but that's the kind of market of player we need to be looking at more. We've done it with players like Kaide Gordon, Bajcetic and Harvey Elliott in getting them very young which we need to do. If we want a player like Bellingham get him from Birmingham, not Dortmund.

It's just really bad strategy to have a list with only a couple of players on it when they're both going to be out of our price range anyway once certain other clubs become involved. Man City or Real Madrid might be able operate like that, but we clearly can't.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,040
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42773 on: Today at 10:14:54 am »
Bellingham was only going to go to Dortmund. Some players are good enough and back themselves to take that kind of route
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,281
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42774 on: Today at 10:23:01 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 10:14:54 am
Bellingham was only going to go to Dortmund. Some players are good enough and back themselves to take that kind of route

In which case you miss the window anyway. If we wanted Carvalho for example we had to get him from Fulham, not from the club that signed him from Fulham.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,772
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42775 on: Today at 10:28:23 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:07:06 am
It's just really bad strategy to have a list with only a couple of players on it....

Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:19:39 am
It's a very low base at the moment in terms of improving our midfield options which gives him an opportunity.

See this, with respect, sums you up more than really saying anything else.

Firstly....you think we have a scouting list with two CMs on? :D

Secondly....you think its a very low base to improve our midfield? So going on that.....do you think we should have tried to get Fred or McTominay in the summer? Maybe Granit Xhaka? My guess is you think the 'bar' is he needs to be better than Milner when he's playing badly, right? Thankfully, really thankfully, the club doesn't work like that. Before we signed Sadio Mane and then Mo Salah we didn't really have any wingers, so anyone would have been an improvement on what we had. Another very low base. We were looking to improve on Jordan Ibe, Ryan Kent and Sheyi Ojo. So maybe someone like Nzogbia should have been signed back in 2016.  Scott Sinclair maybe. Someone like Nacer Chadli would have been utopia. 
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,570
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42776 on: Today at 10:28:37 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:51:20 pm
FSG are in talks about acquiring Atletico Mineiro of Brazil. 

Buy All The Brazilians! :D
they must have heard that clubs there are moving away from a not for profit model, and there's talk of a breakaway super league on the horizon for the bigger clubs.

they're still jonesing to invest in a club just before it becomes a closed shop
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1065 1066 1067 1068 1069 [1070]   Go Up
« previous next »
 