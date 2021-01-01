« previous next »
killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:12:20 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:46:34 pm
Go and do something useful with your life. Bitching and moaning in the transfer thread during the international break is a pure waste of time. Time that you'll never get back ...

Of course because we shouldnt speak about other midfielders because we are signing Bellingham. Just in the same way you told us we should forget talking about attackers because we were getting Mbappe.
El Lobo

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:37:28 pm
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 08:14:00 pm
Its the amount we raise from sales overall, the club is not spending massively over what it takes in but it wouldnt be like you to miss a chance to deliberately miscrue data now would it?

We spent £320 million in two seasons and raised £200 million in sales. Thats spending a fair whack over what it takes in (and no Al, that includes Coutinho :))

But as Peter says (and it does apply very appropriately for yourself and DonkeyWan in particular)

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:46:34 pm
Go and do something useful with your life. Bitching and moaning in the transfer thread during the international break is a pure waste of time. Time that you'll never get back ...
killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:43:35 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 10:37:28 pm
We spent £320 million in two seasons and raised £200 million in sales. That’s spending a fair whack over what ‘it takes in’ (and no Al, that includes Coutinho :))

But as Peter says (and it does apply very appropriately for yourself and DonkeyWan in particular…)


We definitely do spend more than we earn in sales. Clearly the club has some money to spend, believe we have spent around £200m net since 16/17.
Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:51:20 pm
FSG are in talks about acquiring Atletico Mineiro of Brazil. 

Buy All The Brazilians! :D
RedG13

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:08:28 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:51:20 pm
FSG are in talks about acquiring Atletico Mineiro of Brazil. 

Buy All The Brazilians! :D
Hulk to Liverpool  :o :o :o :o :o :o :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :shocked :shocked :shocked :rollseyes :rollseyes :rollseyes :rollseyes
ScouserAtHeart

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 06:08:23 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 02:08:28 am
Hulk to Liverpool  :o :o :o :o :o :o :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :shocked :shocked :shocked :rollseyes :rollseyes :rollseyes :rollseyes

Smashing
Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 08:54:42 am
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Yesterday at 07:59:35 pm
We arent signing Bellingham and, frankly, for the price quoted in the papers we shouldnt.

What have we been doing all summer then?

I've said often enough myself over the summer when 'but Bellingham' would be given as the reason for not buying a midfielder, that we'd soon hear the excuse that "he's too expensive" or "we can't offer the wages other clubs are" when we get to next summer. The only way we're signing him is if the whole deal is basically agreed already with the player and Dortmund and nothing else gets in the way of it (and we're not talking anything like 150 mill). I'd say that's possible but unlikely.

Of course we'd love Tchouameni and Bellingham but if we aren't dining at that top table when it comes to transfers, then we have to strategise better than this and box smarter.

