We arent signing Bellingham and, frankly, for the price quoted in the papers we shouldnt.



What have we been doing all summer then?I've said often enough myself over the summer when 'but Bellingham' would be given as the reason for not buying a midfielder, that we'd soon hear the excuse that "he's too expensive" or "we can't offer the wages other clubs are" when we get to next summer. The only way we're signing him is if the whole deal is basically agreed already with the player and Dortmund and nothing else gets in the way of it (and we're not talking anything like 150 mill). I'd say that's possible but unlikely.Of course we'd love Tchouameni and Bellingham but if we aren't dining at that top table when it comes to transfers, then we have to strategise better than this and box smarter.