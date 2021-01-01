« previous next »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:54:49 pm
These stories are a god send for the press because they can just click bait the shit out of it.

That's because there's still a lot of Liverpool fans who actually believe we will spend over 100m on a player without selling an expensive player first.
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 03:03:21 pm
That's because there's still a lot of Liverpool fans who actually believe we will spend over 100m on a player without selling an expensive player first.

At least Bellingham is some small way realistic. The mileage they got out of idiots from Mbappe was epic. But yeah we spoke to him once so of course that resolves all of that.
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:07:02 pm
I can just imagine the conversation in the summer

Hi Julian, I've got something you might be interested in?

Go on Jorge...its one of your clients isnt it?

It is, he's really good though. Matheus Nunes?

Oh yeah, we've scouted him a few times

Want him?

Nah

How come?

Well.....bigger fish to fry

Yeah? Who?

Are you sitting down?

Yeah?

Its Jude Bellingham

Wow fuck! Congratulations thats a big one!

Yep  8)

Next summer yeah?

Yep  8)

How much is he costing?

Well.....not sure yet

Oh

.......

What if Real Madrid or Man City come in for him?

Doubt they will mate, doubt they will

He wants to come to you only though?

Yeah would have thought so

Wait...you havent spoken to him?

Well no but he will surely...

What if he doesn't

He will, it'll be fine

You sure you dont want Nunes? He's gonna go Wolves otherwise

We would....but dont wanna risk not getting Bellingham

It doesn't really sound like you're going to ge.......

Huh? Jorge you're breaking up mate, sorry.


Clearly a few of you don't think much of our transfer team. But it takes a very special low opinion of them to think that we would essentially ignore the one area of our team that really needs strengthening for a whole season on the basis of waiting for a player that A) we have no agreement with the club, B) the player or C) the agent and D) who will very likely entertain much higher offers than we would make, both in terms of transfer fee and wages.

Either we're not waiting for him at all, or we've got fairly steadfast agreements with the club and the player.




If we are not waiting for him then last summer was even more of a pigs ear than its seemed. Waiting for a top target is the only out they have.
I always thought we should've got into cloning when Stevie was at his peak.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:07:37 pm
At least Bellingham is some small way realistic. The mileage they got out of idiots from Mbappe was epic. But yeah we spoke to him once so of course that resolves all of that.

Well to be honest I'm not sure how much we actually wanted Mbappe as his attitude stinks, He's not the type of character we want in the dressing room.
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 03:09:38 pm
Well to be honest I'm not sure how much we actually wanted Mbappe as his attitude stinks, He's not the type of character we want in the dressing room.

I can assure you that wasnt the primary reason we didnt get Mbappe.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:12:41 pm
I can assure you that wasnt the primary reason we didnt get Mbappe.

Yeah I know  ;D But his attitude this season is horrible! Considering the players he playing with he needs to humble himself.
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:53:23 pm
Just because that's what they're asking doesn't mean that's what they'll get
The fact is there is demands for him, City, United and Chelsea would happily pay whatever Dortmund is asking.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:09:17 pm
I always thought we should've got into cloning when Stevie was at his peak.

Even if we had there would be plenty of here saying he won't play for us and will go to City / PSG.
We've certainly guaranteed we'll be bored as hell of Bellingham by next summer, that is for sure.

The narrative was always waiting to happen. Everyone knows his talent and then the great recognition comes in time, and often, after World Cups.

As is well rehearsed, we are not likely to be spending £120 million on one player unless our transfer policy or finance policy changes. Because there aren't really any big sales for us to make, now that Salah is tied up on his long term deal.

So the question will be: how much finance will we have ready, even if we do somehow approach Jude and his chosen club is Liverpool?
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 04:30:53 pm
We've certainly guaranteed we'll be bored as hell of Bellingham by next summer, that is for sure.

The narrative was always waiting to happen. Everyone knows his talent and then the great recognition comes in time, and often, after World Cups.

As is well rehearsed, we are not likely to be spending £120 million on one player unless our transfer policy or finance policy changes. Because there aren't really any big sales for us to make, now that Salah is tied up on his long term deal.

So the question will be: how much finance will we have ready, even if we do somehow approach Jude and his chosen club is Liverpool?

We need at least 3 more footballers, probably 2 in midfield and another attacker. I would much rather spend the money around. I don't want us to spend all our money on Bellingham and before anyone says "how do you know thats all we have?", there is no evidence thus far to the contrary.
Don't think Bellingham will go for that much regardless of what the press are writing. He has his pick of clubs so he will dictate where he goes and that might have a bearing on the transfer fee. He has two years left on his contract come this summer and if he tells Dortmund that he has decided he wants to go to Liverpool, I could see us getting him for a similar fee that  Madrid paid for Tchouameni which was rumored to be a guaranteed 80 million, potentially rising to 100 million.
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 04:30:53 pm
We've certainly guaranteed we'll be bored as hell of Bellingham by next summer, that is for sure.

The narrative was always waiting to happen. Everyone knows his talent and then the great recognition comes in time, and often, after World Cups.

As is well rehearsed, we are not likely to be spending £120 million on one player unless our transfer policy or finance policy changes. Because there aren't really any big sales for us to make, now that Salah is tied up on his long term deal.

So the question will be: how much finance will we have ready, even if we do somehow approach Jude and his chosen club is Liverpool?

Now I know its not just you. And I know its something the likes of yourself, KH and others most likely do just to get a rise....but you must know this is bollocks and not really how our transfers work, right?

Signings over £40 million under Klopp:

Van Dijk £75 million
Nunez £65 million
Alisson £55 million
Keita £55 million
Diaz £42 million
Fabinho £40 million
Jota £40 million

Then Mo, Sadio, Bobby, Ibou and Ox all over £30 million

Sales over £40 million under Klopp

Coutinho £120 million

Sadio, Sakho and Ings the only others over £20 million

The whole 'need to sell a big player to buy a big player' myth should have died about four years ago, but my word has the Coutinho windfall gone a long way!
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 01:20:22 pm
Dortmund apparently have an asking price of 150 million

You'd expect Dortmund would want a bidding war, rather than the idea of agreements with us or any other club.

If he has a breakout World Cup (look at Grealish's price after the Euros and he wasn't even in the team) and another starring season for Dortmund all the top clubs will be after him and you're likely talking the 2nd biggest transfer fee of all time after Neymar which is the kind of fee mooted by Dortmund in the article. He could easily pocket 400k a week off City or Chelsea as well. THat obviously blows us out the water.

You'd still like to think we haven't just wasted a summer in desperate need of a midfielder for nothing and we can get a deal done, but we must source viable alternatives.
Personally I've said it a couple of times that there is just no way a midfielder could ever justify those type of costs. The problem is people generally and naturally equate transfer fee to a players value but that's just not true. A transfer fee is what the selling club thinks it will take for them to terminate that players contract and replace their production based on current market prices and the length of their current contract. Thiago being a £25m pound player vs. Declan Rice as a £100m pound player doesn't mean Declan is 4x the player Thiago is but that's the way everybody thinks what transfer fees mean. You see it repeated on these boards ad nauseam about how FSG is preventing LFC from reinforcing as a notion of spend and quality are intertwined even if in reality that's not always the case and sometimes is clearly not the case.

I don't doubt that we could spend £150m on one transfer fee plus the associated contract, agents, etc etc. Are you getting £150m of value though? How do you measure that and how likely is that to ever come true? Is it that they increase the value of the club by £150m? Is it that they increase the likelihood of winning trophies worth £150m? Is it that they do the job of a £50m midfielder but for a longer period of time? Or they added £150m worth of goal production? In general the only measurable things are so unlikely to be worth this kind of money and the downside of being wrong are so great that it makes no sense to ever do aside from saying you did it. Because we're really talking about committing about 1/3rd of our yearly turnover to one player which is kind of insane when you think about it that way.

Maybe with inflation these figures become the norm but that's solely due to more money being in the game which then dictates more money goes to players one way or another and not because the value added to the team has increased at all.
I think its important to stress that the club should not be criticised if they decided Bellingham is just too expensive for them and at these prices, I fully believe he is.

If the club decides to look elsewhere, its completely right.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:00:25 pm
Personally I've said it a couple of times that there is just no way a midfielder could ever justify those type of costs. The problem is people generally and naturally equate transfer fee to a players value but that's just not true. A transfer fee is what the selling club thinks it will take for them to terminate that players contract and replace their production based on current market prices and the length of their current contract. Thiago being a £25m pound player vs. Declan Rice as a £100m pound player doesn't mean Declan is 4x the player Thiago is but that's the way everybody thinks what transfer fees mean. You see it repeated on these boards ad nauseam about how FSG is preventing LFC from reinforcing as a notion of spend and quality are intertwined even if in reality that's not always the case and sometimes is clearly not the case.

I don't doubt that we could spend £150m on one transfer fee plus the associated contract, agents, etc etc. Are you getting £150m of value though? How do you measure that and how likely is that to ever come true? Is it that they increase the value of the club by £150m? Is it that they increase the likelihood of winning trophies worth £150m? Is it that they just the job of a £50m midfielder but for a longer period of time? Or they added £150m worth of goal production? In general the only measurable things are so unlikely to be worth this kind of money and the downside of being wrong are so great that it makes no sense to ever do aside from saying you did it. Because we're really talking about committing about 1/3rd of our yearly turnover to one player which is kind of insane when you think about it that way.

Maybe with inflation these figures become the norm but that's solely due to more money being in the game which then dictates more money goes to players one way or another and not because the value added to the team has increased at all.

City threw down 100 mill on Grealish. If he's just a squad player for them then it makes no odds to them. That's the difference.

Chelsea spent 100 mill on a striker last season and loaned him out this season while throwing another 300 mill on new players.

We're not operating on anything like a level playing field with other clubs who can absorb these fees and wages without blinking.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:02:58 pm
City threw down 100 mill on Grealish. If he's just a squad player for them then it makes no odds to them. That's the difference.

Chelsea spent 100 mill on a striker last season and loaned him out this season while throwing another 300 mill on new players.

We're not operating on anything like a level playing field with other clubs who can absorb these fees and wages without blinking.

And? It's never been a level playing field and probably never will be. On top of the fact you're proving my point in that fee doesn't equal quality or guarantee team outcomes. If it did then you're right this would just be a pointless numbers game and everybody should just go home.
Arthur is one midfielder who wants to stay beyond the season. Good on you lad.  :)

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/arthur-melo-enlists-help-to-try-and-force-his-way-into-liverpool-squad-z6xx2bk5l?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1663765807

Quote
Arthur Melo has recruited a physiotherapist, a fitness coach and a nutritionist to work with him daily as he looks to impress Jürgen Klopp and forge a lengthy career at Liverpool. [@_pauljoyce]
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 01:19:40 pm
Whats happened for everyone to say we won't get Bellingham?
I don't know why he's seemingly the only midfielder in world football that would improve the team.
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:15:47 pm
I don't know why he's seemingly the only midfielder in world football that would improve the team.

He clearly isnt but the whole FSG debate has made players like him the lightning rod. So you have a transfer team that are becoming even more reticent to sign players and justification of that being us wanting to wait for the right players. In some cases it might be because its true, or because its a good way to bat away the lack of money question.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:28:11 pm
He clearly isnt but the whole FSG debate has made players like him the lightning rod. So you have a transfer team that are becoming even more reticent to sign players and justification of that being us wanting to wait for the right players. In some cases it might be because its true, or because its a good way to bat away the lack of money question.
There were a few midfielders that moved last summer from teams we could deal with, and weren't costing the Earth, but we hear "next summer" almost every year, now I'm not anti FSG at all, but if our recruitment team are still as elite as they're considered to be, then they should be signing the likes of Tchouameni 12 months prior to their breakthrough.
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:33:34 pm
There were a few midfielders that moved last summer from teams we could deal with, and weren't costing the Earth, but we hear "next summer" almost every year, now I'm not anti FSG at all, but if our recruitment team are still as elite as they're considered to be, then they should be signing the likes of Tchouameni 12 months prior to their breakthrough.

So we should be able to predict future progression with near certainty or hoover up any kid with potential and flout the new anti-loan army rules as we amass a huge squad in doing this? Either one seems completely unrealistic.
