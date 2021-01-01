Personally I've said it a couple of times that there is just no way a midfielder could ever justify those type of costs. The problem is people generally and naturally equate transfer fee to a players value but that's just not true. A transfer fee is what the selling club thinks it will take for them to terminate that players contract and replace their production based on current market prices and the length of their current contract. Thiago being a £25m pound player vs. Declan Rice as a £100m pound player doesn't mean Declan is 4x the player Thiago is but that's the way everybody thinks what transfer fees mean. You see it repeated on these boards ad nauseam about how FSG is preventing LFC from reinforcing as a notion of spend and quality are intertwined even if in reality that's not always the case and sometimes is clearly not the case.



I don't doubt that we could spend £150m on one transfer fee plus the associated contract, agents, etc etc. Are you getting £150m of value though? How do you measure that and how likely is that to ever come true? Is it that they increase the value of the club by £150m? Is it that they increase the likelihood of winning trophies worth £150m? Is it that they do the job of a £50m midfielder but for a longer period of time? Or they added £150m worth of goal production? In general the only measurable things are so unlikely to be worth this kind of money and the downside of being wrong are so great that it makes no sense to ever do aside from saying you did it. Because we're really talking about committing about 1/3rd of our yearly turnover to one player which is kind of insane when you think about it that way.



Maybe with inflation these figures become the norm but that's solely due to more money being in the game which then dictates more money goes to players one way or another and not because the value added to the team has increased at all.