Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,638
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #42720 on: Today at 03:03:21 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:54:49 pm
These stories are a god send for the press because they can just click bait the shit out of it.

That's because there's still a lot of Liverpool fans who actually believe we will spend over 100m on a player without selling an expensive player first.
Logged

killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,399
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #42721 on: Today at 03:07:37 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 03:03:21 pm
That's because there's still a lot of Liverpool fans who actually believe we will spend over 100m on a player without selling an expensive player first.

At least Bellingham is some small way realistic. The mileage they got out of idiots from Mbappe was epic. But yeah we spoke to him once so of course that resolves all of that.
Logged

killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,399
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #42722 on: Today at 03:08:41 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:07:02 pm
I can just imagine the conversation in the summer

Hi Julian, I've got something you might be interested in?

Go on Jorge...its one of your clients isnt it?

It is, he's really good though. Matheus Nunes?

Oh yeah, we've scouted him a few times

Want him?

Nah

How come?

Well.....bigger fish to fry

Yeah? Who?

Are you sitting down?

Yeah?

Its Jude Bellingham

Wow fuck! Congratulations thats a big one!

Yep  8)

Next summer yeah?

Yep  8)

How much is he costing?

Well.....not sure yet

Oh

.......

What if Real Madrid or Man City come in for him?

Doubt they will mate, doubt they will

He wants to come to you only though?

Yeah would have thought so

Wait...you havent spoken to him?

Well no but he will surely...

What if he doesn't

He will, it'll be fine

You sure you dont want Nunes? He's gonna go Wolves otherwise

We would....but dont wanna risk not getting Bellingham

It doesn't really sound like you're going to ge.......

Huh? Jorge you're breaking up mate, sorry.


Clearly a few of you don't think much of our transfer team. But it takes a very special low opinion of them to think that we would essentially ignore the one area of our team that really needs strengthening for a whole season on the basis of waiting for a player that A) we have no agreement with the club, B) the player or C) the agent and D) who will very likely entertain much higher offers than we would make, both in terms of transfer fee and wages.

Either we're not waiting for him at all, or we've got fairly steadfast agreements with the club and the player.




If we are not waiting for him then last summer was even more of a pigs ear than its seemed. Waiting for a top target is the only out they have.
Logged

Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,183
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #42723 on: Today at 03:09:17 pm
I always thought we should've got into cloning when Stevie was at his peak.
Logged

Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,638
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #42724 on: Today at 03:09:38 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:07:37 pm
At least Bellingham is some small way realistic. The mileage they got out of idiots from Mbappe was epic. But yeah we spoke to him once so of course that resolves all of that.

Well to be honest I'm not sure how much we actually wanted Mbappe as his attitude stinks, He's not the type of character we want in the dressing room.
Logged

killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,399
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #42725 on: Today at 03:12:41 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 03:09:38 pm
Well to be honest I'm not sure how much we actually wanted Mbappe as his attitude stinks, He's not the type of character we want in the dressing room.

I can assure you that wasnt the primary reason we didnt get Mbappe.
Logged

Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,638
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #42726 on: Today at 03:14:17 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:12:41 pm
I can assure you that wasnt the primary reason we didnt get Mbappe.

Yeah I know  ;D But his attitude this season is horrible! Considering the players he playing with he needs to humble himself.
Logged

please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,350
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #42727 on: Today at 03:18:14 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:53:23 pm
Just because that's what they're asking doesn't mean that's what they'll get
The fact is there is demands for him, City, United and Chelsea would happily pay whatever Dortmund is asking.
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,897
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #42728 on: Today at 04:10:19 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:09:17 pm
I always thought we should've got into cloning when Stevie was at his peak.

Even if we had there would be plenty of here saying he won't play for us and will go to City / PSG.
Logged
