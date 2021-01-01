These stories are a god send for the press because they can just click bait the shit out of it.
That's because there's still a lot of Liverpool fans who actually believe we will spend over 100m on a player without selling an expensive player first.
I can just imagine the conversation in the summerHi Julian, I've got something you might be interested in?Go on Jorge...its one of your clients isnt it?It is, he's really good though. Matheus Nunes?Oh yeah, we've scouted him a few timesWant him?NahHow come?Well.....bigger fish to fryYeah? Who?Are you sitting down?Yeah?Its Jude BellinghamWow fuck! Congratulations thats a big one!Yep Next summer yeah?Yep How much is he costing?Well.....not sure yetOh.......What if Real Madrid or Man City come in for him?Doubt they will mate, doubt they willHe wants to come to you only though?Yeah would have thought soWait...you havent spoken to him?Well no but he will surely...What if he doesn'tHe will, it'll be fineYou sure you dont want Nunes? He's gonna go Wolves otherwiseWe would....but dont wanna risk not getting BellinghamIt doesn't really sound like you're going to ge.......Huh? Jorge you're breaking up mate, sorry.Clearly a few of you don't think much of our transfer team. But it takes a very special low opinion of them to think that we would essentially ignore the one area of our team that really needs strengthening for a whole season on the basis of waiting for a player that A) we have no agreement with the club, B) the player or C) the agent and D) who will very likely entertain much higher offers than we would make, both in terms of transfer fee and wages.Either we're not waiting for him at all, or we've got fairly steadfast agreements with the club and the player.
At least Bellingham is some small way realistic. The mileage they got out of idiots from Mbappe was epic. But yeah we spoke to him once so of course that resolves all of that.
Well to be honest I'm not sure how much we actually wanted Mbappe as his attitude stinks, He's not the type of character we want in the dressing room.
I can assure you that wasnt the primary reason we didnt get Mbappe.
Just because that's what they're asking doesn't mean that's what they'll get
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.
I always thought we should've got into cloning when Stevie was at his peak.
