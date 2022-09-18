Adam is one of the worst players to play for the club, along with PFK, Dicks and Poulsen.
He literally couldn't pass with his right foot, he would do a complete turn to play it with his left instead, and he turned at the speed of a Oil Tanker.
God he was really bad. Didn't he get a bit narky as well about not getting games despite not applying himself at all?
Like Poulsen was a bad signing, but it was from him being a fossil not from him being unintelligent or not trying.
Sadly a lot of the signings under Comoli all seemed to have a bad attitude - Downing I always felt was playing like he already made it to the big time, and would purposefully go missing in games but then complain if he never got the ball. Even the good ones had a bad side. Only one who didn't was Henderson who the next regime were the most willing to let go