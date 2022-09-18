To be fair to our transfer policy, it wasn't always that version of stupid.



Comoli I remember getting Downing just on the basis that he had the most crosses in the league (not if they were good or not, just the most)



And Benteke was Rodgers transfer naivety in that "If they score goals in the PL for a bad club they are bound to score for us" even if they clearly didn't fit, and their scoring record was highly dubious (while Benteke had 12 goals the season before we signed him, 9 of them came from about 4 games at the end of the year and he had 2 goals by February)



Adam was totally just because he played well against us though



Downing, Henderson and Adam signings that summer were throwing more money at trying to make Carroll work out. They were top of the chances created list the season before and the theory was they'd give Carroll the service. The reason why they created so many chances for the most part were because they took all the set plays though, but Comolli was the kind of scouting guru who would just look at numbers without looking at context.Hendo worked out great but we didn't have a clue how to use him when he signed and then Rodgers tried to flog him to Fulham for Dempsey. Downing was a very talented player who didn't have the mentality to succeed at a big club (again, mentality not factored into Comolli's spreadsheets) and Adam would have been reasonable as a back up but wasn't good enough to start for Liverpool or play much. A good left foot but far too slow. A bit of a Danny Murphy who was better from dead balls than open play. He was okay with Lucas next to him though, completely exposed after Lucas got injured. I remember games like the Cardiff cup final with Gerrard and Adam in a midfield two which made some of our midfield performances this season look well organised and disciplined.