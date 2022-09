Was listening to one of the Anfield Wrap podcasts yesterday. I think Andy Heaton’s ITK credentials are dubious at best, but it’s quiet so why not share - he says we were in for Matheus Nunes but he picked Wolves. That feels pretty doubtful to me, unless he wanted the guarantee of starting every week. Also says we tried for Caicedo.



We were still in the 'we don't need a midfielder' delusion when Wolves wrapped up Nunes (or funds weren't available anyway), he seemed to be holding off going there, waiting for other offers that weren't forthcoming.Caideco links seemed to have some teeth but given how late we left it (and Brighton didn't need to sell) so we'd have had to pay silly money like Chelsea with Cucurella.