Seems to be a lot of talk about Enzo Fernandez as the next big thing in midfield. Only moved to Benfica this summer from River Plate.



Also enjoying the report saying we're interested in signing Matheus Nunes next summer to be fair, a big part of our approach is allowing players to make that interim move before we make a play for them. Wouldn't surprise me if that's what Klopp meant in terms of taking risks actually. We've made exceptions in the past when recruiting from outside the top leagues, but there tends to be mitigating reasons for that. With Tsimikas and Minamino it was the fact that both were pretty cheap. With Diaz, I think it was a combo of him already being 25 (meaning he'd be outside our ideal age profile if he did go somewhere else first) and the fact that the other club in for him was a top six side who wouldn't sell to us. With Nunez, probably a bit similar in that he was definitely getting sold this summer so it became a bit 'now or never'.



Nunes, though, went to Wolves which means he'd be gettable down the line. And he only turned 24 a couple of weeks ago so time is on his side.



A lot of criticism for our willingness to see players go elsewhere first, especially as it ultimately means a much higher transfer fee. But the logic makes sense to me, even if it can be frustrating.



I mean you can always make arguments for more additions. Wouldn't surprise me if we're in the market for a backup keeper next summer if Kelleher looks for first team football. CB, as you say, is somewhere we'll probably look again in the next year or two. Could we do with another senior RB to backup Trent, or will Ramsay progress to that once he's in training? Another attacker probably if Bobby goes. Maybe even if he doesn't.



It's an interesting theory. And yeah maybe our efforts to get players in earlier not always been 100% successes, i.e. Minamino, Tsimikas, Keita, etc. But going along with the theory it sure be a lot cheaper going for the Enzo Fernandez, Nunes, Tchouaméni when at Bordeaux, Nkunku when at PSG, and such. And also more of a risk it won't work out, but also we'd have more time to offload them when still in the good years.