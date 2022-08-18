Seems to be a lot of talk about Enzo Fernandez as the next big thing in midfield. Only moved to Benfica this summer from River Plate.Also enjoying the report saying we're interested in signing Matheus Nunes next summer to be fair, a big part of our approach is allowing players to make that interim move before we make a play for them. Wouldn't surprise me if that's what Klopp meant in terms of taking risks actually. We've made exceptions in the past when recruiting from outside the top leagues, but there tends to be mitigating reasons for that. With Tsimikas and Minamino it was the fact that both were pretty cheap. With Diaz, I think it was a combo of him already being 25 (meaning he'd be outside our ideal age profile if he did go somewhere else first) and the fact that the other club in for him was a top six side who wouldn't sell to us. With Nunez, probably a bit similar in that he was definitely getting sold this summer so it became a bit 'now or never'. Nunes, though, went to Wolves which means he'd be gettable down the line. And he only turned 24 a couple of weeks ago so time is on his side.A lot of criticism for our willingness to see players go elsewhere first, especially as it ultimately means a much higher transfer fee. But the logic makes sense to me, even if it can be frustrating. I mean you can always make arguments for more additions. Wouldn't surprise me if we're in the market for a backup keeper next summer if Kelleher looks for first team football. CB, as you say, is somewhere we'll probably look again in the next year or two. Could we do with another senior RB to backup Trent, or will Ramsay progress to that once he's in training? Another attacker probably if Bobby goes. Maybe even if he doesn't.
It's an interesting theory. And yeah maybe our efforts to get players in earlier not always been 100% successes, i.e. Minamino, Tsimikas, Keita, etc. But going along with the theory it sure be a lot cheaper going for the Enzo Fernandez, Nunes, Tchouaméni when at Bordeaux, Nkunku when at PSG, and such. And also more of a risk it won't work out, but also we'd have more time to offload them when still in the good years.
Could do with an attacker who can do a job on the right, ideally take over from Mo in a few years. I don't think we'll renew Bobby so that opens a spot up top and don't think we need someone in the middle with Darwin and Diogo. Carvalho, Diaz, Diogo, Darwin, Mo, new player would be a better balance than what we have now I think.
Liverpool think of Matheus Nunes to strengthen midfield in 2023; Enzo Fernandez is also on Jurgen Klopp's hit list; Relationship with Jorge Mendes weighs in favor of the duo
Is meant to be a reliable Portuguese journo. https://twitter.com/brunoandrd/status/1570424211247665155
Think that Enzo Fernandez could be a Bellingham alternative.
As another poster pointed out, the south american market could provide us with a lot of bargains.
Basically we might as well start watching the Portuguese league as everyone we will probably buy will originate or pass through there.Only thing is I believe he is a box to box midfielder who has a bit more strength in the defensive side, whilst Bellingham a bit more on the attacking side.
Talking of Bellingham, the Torygraph are reporting that we are leading the chase.
ENZO FERNANDEZRecently acquired by Benfica from River Plate, Enzo Fernandezs strengths as a ball-progressor and deep-lying playmaker are immense and in Roger Schmidts system at Benfica, he is easily the player with the best passing range at the club already.In a handful of displays for Benfica, it is already clear why the club was keen on acquiring him.Fernandez is 21 years old and is currently deployed as a deep-lying playmaker alongside the excellent Florentino Luis in a double pivot. It is easy enough to spot Fernandez on a football pitch. If you see someone intelligently positioning himself in deeper areas to receive the ball and make life easier for his team-mates, then youve probably picked him out already.At River Plate, he had much more of a box-to-box role and was involved in attacking sequences alongside another exciting talent Julian Alvarez, who is now playing under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.Fernandezs awareness of space and how to exploit it, either by his own movement or by passing it to his team-mates, is excellent.He is able to progress play by advancing the ball towards dangerous areas out wide or split opposition defences with his clever vertical passing. This is an especially impressive part of his game, and his ability to execute passes with the perfect weight and accuracy is excellent.A quick look at his quantitative passing metrics shows how his numbers over the past 12 months are already standing out significantly as compared to his counterparts in the league, as one of the only midfielders that excels in both long-range progressive passes and high quality line-breaking passes. Using TransferLabs similar players feature, we can see that Fernandez is nearly the most similar to Toni Kroos. This further speaks to his qualities as a central midfielder.This is an example here of how he helps Benfica currently. The left-back Grimaldo has advanced further up the pitch, leaving centre back Morato short of options. But Fernandez is quick to drop deeper and demand possession of the ball so that he can switch to the right flank where Gilberto is already free.He does this with immaculate ease and, thanks to his constant scanning of situations around him, it allows him to pick the best pass more often than not.He is also capable of producing special goals from time to time. Benfica fans have already got an early taste of his penchant of shots from long range.With more and more sides across the top five leagues transitioning towards possession-based systems, Fernandez is the perfect profile of midfielder to be signed. This piece even highlighted him as a Frenkie de Jong alternative. His already first-rate base level, and potential for improvement, show that he has a place in elite sides across Europe and it may not be long before teams come knocking on Benficas door once again.
Waiting for Nunes to go to Wolves then signing him for two or three times the price would be immensely stupid. Our days of acting like that are surely done.
