LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42480 on: Yesterday at 07:17:40 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 06:59:45 pm
There's a lot of focus on Portugal, and South America is always a good place to look.

Surprised we haven't taken more of a shot at young Ligue 1 talent.  Understand there's always a sample size issue, especially for players that are at an age where they need to play.  You either end up signing them (and they're not ready and don't play) or you wait for more data, and they end up being too expensive.  That being said, there are so many talent developers in that league that don't have big money.  Tchouameni was at Bordeaux as that club was going through some serious mismanagement before moving to Monaco.  Of course, he only had 25 appearances for Bordeaux and was only 20 when he moved to Monaco.  Still, for youth and depth purposes, I wonder if there's talent at these clubs where they could be signed for a relatively affordable fee and given time to develop here.  They don't have to be first-choice signings either but end up a gem and fill in (or even take over) for first-team spots at a relatively young age.  Maybe that's the approach we can take for midfield:  we can spend big on first-choice and then separately a small fee on a younger player that could develop that could end up as sneakily good value.
Out of the top leagues, Ligue 1 is the closest league to the Premier League because it's quite physical but more technical than England. That's why players that have come from there in recent seasons tend to do well.

You are right that there are bargains there. French clubs are skint because of the collapse of their billion dollar TV deal and some of them have a develop-to-sell model i.e. they are selling clubs.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42481 on: Yesterday at 07:18:21 pm »
This Mudryk chap looks a player
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42482 on: Yesterday at 07:33:00 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:48:24 pm
Looks like our Brazilian scout got his lazy arse off the Copacabana and recommended something.  :D


Sign all the Brazilians. Let's all go Brazilian.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42483 on: Yesterday at 09:38:12 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 03:02:16 pm
ESPN Brasil recently carried quotes from Flamengo midfielder Joao Gomes, where he expressed a desire to join Liverpool. Thats despite reports that Manchester United want the 21-year-old.

Liverpool is a team I would play for, said the Brazilian. I have the greatest desire to play. Playing in the Champions League is my biggest dream and my familys, my biggest dream in football.
Worth it alone for the obligatory Fuck it, its Gomes thread title when he signs.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42484 on: Yesterday at 09:41:45 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:42:53 pm
We let Ajax use our training facilities today. We signing Kudus or any other future Dutch star I take it?  ;D
Why have they stayed on post-match and not flown back to Amsterdam?

Can imagine the AXA would impress most players, not a bad thing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42485 on: Yesterday at 10:03:06 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 09:41:45 pm
Why have they stayed on post-match and not flown back to Amsterdam?

Can imagine the AXA would impress most players, not a bad thing.

No idea mate. But they had full access too.  :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42486 on: Yesterday at 10:07:27 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:03:06 pm
No idea mate. But they had full access too.  :D
What, even the secret salbutamol storeroom?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42487 on: Today at 12:17:22 am »
We must be in for Daley Blind or something. Its the only explanation!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42488 on: Today at 06:29:18 am »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 12:17:22 am
We must be in for Daley Blind or something. Its the only explanation!

Julian Ward: Give us this day our Daley Blind.

I think Chopper first used that line in a United version of the Lords Prayer he wrote in the early days of them being crap. :D
