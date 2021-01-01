« previous next »
If it was true itd be pretty inept trying. Were forever talking about the importance of pre season and yet we thought wed blow 100 million on a player right at the end of the transfer window when the needs been clear for at least a season? I think Ill be sceptical of the story rather than have any more reason to be bemused by our decision making.
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:07:01 am
If it was true itd be pretty inept trying. Were forever talking about the importance of pre season and yet we thought wed blow 100 million on a player right at the end of the transfer window when the needs been clear for at least a season? I think Ill be sceptical of the story rather than have any more reason to be bemused by our decision making.
The club just can't win with views like this.

When we buy players early or hold out for them like Virgil, Keita, Thiago and Diaz, it's good planning and great transfer business. Then when we miss out on our main targets and have to operate towards the end of the window, we're 'inept'. Other accusations have included 'negligent' and 'poor planning' - as if if somehow the club don't know what the problems are (and arent working on them), and only keyboard warriors on rawk can see what to do and how simple it all is.

None of us truly knows what goes on behind the scenes, and there are lots of things that make transfers a very protracted process and potential deals fall through. One of the biggest myths on here (like in January 2021) is that the club somehow sits on its hands until the last day and then makes a panic buy. The reality is that there was likely a ton of scouting and negotiating work going on all year round by a large and sophisticated team of recruitment staff and analysts, who consult with Jurgen regularly.

But reality is sometimes boring and and doesn't give fans much to moan about, so far better to just make shit up.
Quote from: keyop on Today at 10:17:49 am
The club just can't win with views like this.

When we buy players early or hold out for them like Virgil, Keita, Thiago and Diaz, it's good planning and great transfer business. Then when we miss out on our main targets and have to operate towards the end of the window, we're 'inept'. Other accusations have included 'negligent' and 'poor planning' - as if if somehow the club don't know what the problems are (and arent working on them), and only keyboard warriors on rawk can see what to do and how simple it all is.

None of us truly knows what goes on behind the scenes, and there are lots of things that make transfers a very protracted process and potential deals fall through. One of the biggest myths on here (like in January 2021) is that the club somehow sits on its hands until the last day and then makes a panic buy. The reality is that there was likely a ton of scouting and negotiating work going on all year round by a large and sophisticated team of recruitment staff and analysts, who consult with Jurgen regularly.

But reality is sometimes boring and and doesn't give fans much to moan about, so far better to just make shit up.

I agree with some of that, but some things are questionable.

Say these Valverde rumours are true (I don't believe they are), then why would a club that does so much checking wait essentially until the last few days of a window to put in a bid for a player that would make them their most expensive transfer ever? Would we have done the work on the guy from Monaco and then when he said no, we go back to the drawing board and find out stuff about other players and conveniently at the end of the window decide he is the one?

Also, the understanding is we contacted Juve about Melo the night of the Newcastle game after Henderson got injured. That does scream a bit of a panic buy, albeit I wouldn't criticise the club on that because circumstances and all that and you have to react. Melo as well probably fits the mould of a player we wanted if we ever found ourselves in this situation.

In terms of where I am with it, I have questions as to what we were doing from the back end of June through to the point that Keita got injured. Were we assessing options? Did we think our midfield was good enough to get through?

I felt we had more than enough midfielders and they were good enough to get through and I wasnt desperate for a midfielder. But the club had injuries and there were questions around Jones, Keita and Ox then we should have acted. I can only speculate on what I see and what I saw was a club really ramp up its need for a midfielder when Keita got injured before the United game.
Gavi has finally signed a new deal at Barca, so can put that rumour - which always felt like agent talk - to bed.
Quote from: keyop on Today at 10:17:49 am
The club just can't win with views like this.

When we buy players early or hold out for them like Virgil, Keita, Thiago and Diaz, it's good planning and great transfer business. Then when we miss out on our main targets and have to operate towards the end of the window, we're 'inept'. Other accusations have included 'negligent' and 'poor planning' - as if if somehow the club don't know what the problems are (and arent working on them), and only keyboard warriors on rawk can see what to do and how simple it all is.

None of us truly knows what goes on behind the scenes, and there are lots of things that make transfers a very protracted process and potential deals fall through. One of the biggest myths on here (like in January 2021) is that the club somehow sits on its hands until the last day and then makes a panic buy. The reality is that there was likely a ton of scouting and negotiating work going on all year round by a large and sophisticated team of recruitment staff and analysts, who consult with Jurgen regularly.

But reality is sometimes boring and and doesn't give fans much to moan about, so far better to just make shit up.
The fact that we had to loan Arthur in the last minute is poor planning. We reportedly bid for Laimer and Valverde late. We could have done that a lot earlier and we'd have had a better chance of getting one of them.
Quote from: keyop on Today at 10:17:49 am
The club just can't win with views like this.

When we buy players early or hold out for them like Virgil, Keita, Thiago and Diaz, it's good planning and great transfer business. Then when we miss out on our main targets and have to operate towards the end of the window, we're 'inept'. Other accusations have included 'negligent' and 'poor planning' - as if if somehow the club don't know what the problems are (and arent working on them), and only keyboard warriors on rawk can see what to do and how simple it all is.

None of us truly knows what goes on behind the scenes, and there are lots of things that make transfers a very protracted process and potential deals fall through. One of the biggest myths on here (like in January 2021) is that the club somehow sits on its hands until the last day and then makes a panic buy. The reality is that there was likely a ton of scouting and negotiating work going on all year round by a large and sophisticated team of recruitment staff and analysts, who consult with Jurgen regularly.

But reality is sometimes boring and and doesn't give fans much to moan about, so far better to just make shit up.

We're dealing with this particular hypothetical and a rumour that is most likely wrong. BUT assuming the rumour is substantially right, it's a totally bizarre approach to bid such a vast sum of money for a player in the last few days of the window having been rebuffed on Tchouameni months before.

And yes, I'm still comfortable with poor planning when it comes to our midfield. At the very least it's a very poor outcome for this season. But given how much the club crow about their brilliance in the transfer market, it's not unreasonable to ask some pointed questions when the outcomes are bad enough it looks like poor planning is partially to blame. But poor execution can go in there too if you like.
Do people think we'll sign a midfielder in January?

I was leaning towards yes, in that I think they'll want to rectify the mistake they made in the summer - and with the season effectively split into two, there will be more January business than ever IMO.

On the flipside, we've ended up in a situation where we've got nine senior midfielders on our books, not including Bajcetic or Carvalho, so I'm not sure how we could conceivably add someone to that. Obviously that problem solves itself in the summer, when all of Arthur, Keita, Ox and Milner probably leave. Would we just absorb an additional body in Jan if it was the right one, knowing the numbers would sort themselves out a few months later?
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:21:46 am
Do people think we'll sign a midfielder in January?

I was leaning towards yes, in that I think they'll want to rectify the mistake they made in the summer - and with the season effectively split into two, there will be more January business than ever IMO.

On the flipside, we've ended up in a situation where we've got nine senior midfielders on our books, not including Bajcetic or Carvalho, so I'm not sure how we could conceivably add someone to that. Obviously that problem solves itself in the summer, when all of Arthur, Keita, Ox and Milner probably leave. Would we just absorb an additional body in Jan if it was the right one, knowing the numbers would sort themselves out a few months later?

You'd hope we can sign someone and absorb the extra wages for 6 months and take the risk that it may well bring us another European Cup (or top 4 finish in the league). We absolutely should be signing one in Jan no excuses but I'm expecting the "no one available" "saving the budget for Bellingham" etc etc
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:21:46 am
Do people think we'll sign a midfielder in January?

I was leaning towards yes, in that I think they'll want to rectify the mistake they made in the summer - and with the season effectively split into two, there will be more January business than ever IMO.

On the flipside, we've ended up in a situation where we've got nine senior midfielders on our books, not including Bajcetic or Carvalho, so I'm not sure how we could conceivably add someone to that. Obviously that problem solves itself in the summer, when all of Arthur, Keita, Ox and Milner probably leave. Would we just absorb an additional body in Jan if it was the right one, knowing the numbers would sort themselves out a few months later?
I think we will because many players will be more willing to move after the World Cup. The summer transfer window was "shallow" as our mouthpieces indicated and that led to inflated players being paid for the few players available.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:00:07 am
I agree with some of that, but some things are questionable.

Say these Valverde rumours are true (I don't believe they are), then why would a club that does so much checking wait essentially until the last few days of a window to put in a bid for a player that would make them their most expensive transfer ever? Would we have done the work on the guy from Monaco and then when he said no, we go back to the drawing board and find out stuff about other players and conveniently at the end of the window decide he is the one?

Also, the understanding is we contacted Juve about Melo the night of the Newcastle game after Henderson got injured. That does scream a bit of a panic buy, albeit I wouldn't criticise the club on that because circumstances and all that and you have to react. Melo as well probably fits the mould of a player we wanted if we ever found ourselves in this situation.

In terms of where I am with it, I have questions as to what we were doing from the back end of June through to the point that Keita got injured. Were we assessing options? Did we think our midfield was good enough to get through?

I felt we had more than enough midfielders and they were good enough to get through and I wasnt desperate for a midfielder. But the club had injuries and there were questions around Jones, Keita and Ox then we should have acted. I can only speculate on what I see and what I saw was a club really ramp up its need for a midfielder when Keita got injured before the United game.
I don't know any more than anyone else, but its frustrating when some fans fill in the blanks with their own negative version of events. We're a multi £milion operation, with an army of medical staff, statisticians, finance people, recruitment staff, and an elite group of coaches. If some want to believe that none of them can see what we can see, or that they don't plan ahead, or that they wait until deadline day until doing any work, then that's their prerogative.

After our incredible hit rate with transfers (as recently as Diaz), I also find it irritating that on the rare occasion when we don't get it right, its branded as 'inept' or 'negligent', when the people making those judgments have absolutely no idea what was actually happening behind the scenes in each window.
I'd probably hold fire in January, we dont want to risk missing out on Bellingham and I doubt there'll be many available anyway.
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:15:35 am
We're dealing with this particular hypothetical and a rumour that is most likely wrong. BUT assuming the rumour is substantially right, it's a totally bizarre approach to bid such a vast sum of money for a player in the last few days of the window having been rebuffed on Tchouameni months before.

And yes, I'm still comfortable with poor planning when it comes to our midfield. At the very least it's a very poor outcome for this season. But given how much the club crow about their brilliance in the transfer market, it's not unreasonable to ask some pointed questions when the outcomes are bad enough it looks like poor planning is partially to blame. But poor execution can go in there too if you like.
But conversely - good planning often leads to poor outcomes, and poor planning can sometimes lead to good outcomes. Its not a binary process, and to say that something didn't work out due to poor planning is a massive assumption that ignores a huge range of different variables that none of us knows.
Some young controller to play when Thiago is not available is needed. We miss him so much when he's injured.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:21:46 am
Do people think we'll sign a midfielder in January?

I was leaning towards yes, in that I think they'll want to rectify the mistake they made in the summer - and with the season effectively split into two, there will be more January business than ever IMO.

On the flipside, we've ended up in a situation where we've got nine senior midfielders on our books, not including Bajcetic or Carvalho, so I'm not sure how we could conceivably add someone to that. Obviously that problem solves itself in the summer, when all of Arthur, Keita, Ox and Milner probably leave. Would we just absorb an additional body in Jan if it was the right one, knowing the numbers would sort themselves out a few months later?

I don't think we will and I don't think we should. We have 9 midfielders at the club and we need a proper drains up review on what our midfield needs. What are the fitness concerns of players like Thiago, Jones and Henderson? What qualities do we need? Is Elliott fully suited there etc.

Take it to the end of the season and look to make proper and in some cases extreme work. As it stands we need at least 2 midfielders.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:00:14 pm
Sign a Thiago clone and most of our midfield issues would be more or less solved. An easy task for the recruitment team I'm sure.

Barella, Thiago with assists.
Quote from: BER on Today at 11:58:42 am
Barella, Thiago with assists.

Insulting to Thiago. Barella offers nothing defensively as good a player as he is.
Is there any midfielder as good as Thiago? Serious question.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:01:17 pm
Is there any midfielder as good as Thiago? Serious question.

No but there were players like Fabian Ruiz available for a small amount who could have stepped in when he's out. We go from Thiago to 36 year old Milner.
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:33:21 pm
No but there were players like Fabian Ruiz available for a small amount who could have stepped in when he's out. We go from Thiago to 36 year old Milner.

Them and Man City did some annoyingly good business in the summer

Haaland for £51 million, Fabian Ruiz for £18 million, Mukiele for £10 million, Renato Sanches for £13 million.
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:41:01 pm
Them and Man City did some annoyingly good business in the summer

Haaland for £51 million, Fabian Ruiz for £18 million, Mukiele for £10 million, Renato Sanches for £13 million.

Actually shocked no one was in for Ruiz before end of August given the price. Maybe he wasn't that good last season? Really good player when I've seen him play though.
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:45:25 pm
Actually shocked no one was in for Ruiz before end of August given the price. Maybe he wasn't that good last season? Really good player when I've seen him play though.

Aye, pretty annoying to think that for the £100 million we paid for Darwin Nunez we could have got Haaland, Ruiz, Mukiele, Renato Sanches and probably had money left over to buy that Hugo Ekitike.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:54:35 pm
Made up name.

All names are made up
