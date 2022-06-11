« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2079590 times)

Offline MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42400 on: Today at 10:27:48 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:26:07 am
Does it give a timeline? When did we make an offer?
The last 2 days of the transfer window. We need to be more proactive instead of chasing things late on.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42401 on: Today at 10:34:03 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:27:48 am
The last 2 days of the transfer window. We need to be more proactive instead of chasing things late on.

Hmm, making almost 100m bids a couple of days before the window closes, doesn't sound real to me.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42402 on: Today at 10:36:28 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:34:03 am
Hmm, making almost 100m bids a couple of days before the window closes, doesn't sound real to me.
It fits in with the right player requirement and what Klopp said about taking more risks. We definitely have money to invest in the squad.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42403 on: Today at 10:49:02 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:36:28 am
It fits in with the right player requirement and what Klopp said about taking more risks. We definitely have money to invest in the squad.

I wouldn't class a 100m transfer and someone with the ability of Valverde as a risk though, I think Klopp meant players who maybe were not rated that highly. Still just feeds into the narrative that this summer in terms of the midfield was a complete mess, how do you go from not wanting a midfielder until a week or two left and then throw 100m bids around.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42404 on: Today at 10:55:10 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:49:02 am
I wouldn't class a 100m transfer and someone with the ability of Valverde as a risk though, I think Klopp meant players who maybe were not rated that highly. Still just feeds into the narrative that this summer in terms of the midfield was a complete mess, how do you go from not wanting a midfielder until a week or two left and then throw 100m bids around.
It reeks of poor planning.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42405 on: Today at 11:18:42 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:27:48 am
The last 2 days of the transfer window. We need to be more proactive instead of chasing things late on.

So our supposed primary target signs for Real Madrid on 11/06/22 and 78 days later we offer 100m for someone else who's also at Real Madrid.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42406 on: Today at 11:24:11 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:18:42 am
So our supposed primary target signs for Real Madrid on 11/06/22 and 78 days later we offer €100m for someone else who's also at Real Madrid.

I still fully believe that the desperation in our approach revolved completely around the situation with Keita. Everything was sanguine before that but it was his injury and the rumour about him not wanting to sign a contract which then led to absolute panic, with Klopp saying what he said in public.
Online amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42407 on: Today at 11:32:58 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:26:07 am
Does it give a timeline? When did we make an offer?

We made it on 2nd September just in case they accepted it.
Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #42408 on: Today at 11:41:40 am »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on May 24, 2022, 10:39:10 am
Think we need a left footer in central midfield. I'd prefer someone like Mohammed Kudus, if we are looking at the Dutch league.

And it looks like he is starting to show his promise now. Hopefully, Everton have missed their chance to sign him.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42409 on: Today at 11:41:58 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:24:11 am
I still fully believe that the desperation in our approach revolved completely around the situation with Keita. Everything was sanguine before that but it was his injury and the rumour about him not wanting to sign a contract which then led to absolute panic, with Klopp saying what he said in public.

Valid about the injury to Keita, but there's been 'reports' that he's been unhappy with his role since early
June.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42410 on: Today at 11:51:59 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:41:58 am
Valid about the injury to Keita, but there's been 'reports' that he's been unhappy with his role since early
June.

Possibly, but we never really sprung into action until then. Now some people have said we could have been looking before that, but I don't see it. I saw very little rumour until that Keita situation before the United game and then you have Klopp come out and say what he said.

Maybe we still wanted a top midfielder hence this Valverde story and that was still the approach. It of course reached pure desperation when Henderson got injured though.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42411 on: Today at 11:52:34 am »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 11:41:40 am
And it looks like he is starting to show his promise now. Hopefully, Everton have missed their chance to sign him.

If he has a good game against us tonight then maybe we will sign him.
