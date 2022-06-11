Valid about the injury to Keita, but there's been 'reports' that he's been unhappy with his role since early

June.



Possibly, but we never really sprung into action until then. Now some people have said we could have been looking before that, but I don't see it. I saw very little rumour until that Keita situation before the United game and then you have Klopp come out and say what he said.Maybe we still wanted a top midfielder hence this Valverde story and that was still the approach. It of course reached pure desperation when Henderson got injured though.