This stuffs been done to death on here previously and the talk was 'but we've got 8 midfielders'



It was said time and again then and it's come to fruition now... the issue was never the fucking quantity, it was the quality and availability. How people couldn't see that carrying a number of injury prone players in one position was going to be an issue so much so that they basically labelled anyone who could see it as 'spoilt', i'll never know.



Thiago is as good as it gets but he just isn't robust enough, in an ideal world you have an alternative you can rotate into the side to give Thiago more rest and reduce the risk of injury. There's no fool proof way to protect him but obviously if you could play him less the chance of him picking up a knock goes down and he's available for more games.



Henderson has been a sublime captain and is a club legend but his physical attributes were a big part of his game and his all round game is lacking in terms of bailing him out or adapting his game. He has too many panicked moments of hooking an aimless pass in the general direction of a teammate, he sometimes has the typical grassroots english playstyle, play the way you're facing. Where Thiago opens up his body and feints to leave opposition players rushing by without him even needing to touch the ball you see many players panic and play it back to where it came from or hit and hope.



Ox was clearly derailed by his injury vs Roma. Brilliant explosive player but the explosive play has been dimmed by the injuries, I feel for him as he was in incredible form. He's never fully got back to that capable of ripping through an opposition sides midfield level.



Keita is class IMO but a combination of expectation and frustration makes him the most controversial CM we have. I think his time at the club is done as the injuries are just too much, maybe the leagues just been too physical for him.



Fabinho is class but he needs support, we leave him stranded way too often and he needs to have some other CMs around him. Its no coincidence his game goes up numerous levels when Thiago is alongside him. Thiagos knowledge of the game is at the highest level, he's not at the physical level he was but fuck me does he know how to adjust his game. Tenacity, great positioning, short bursts of acceleration and functional tricks when necessary to gain a yard of space.



Milner, love the lad but he's infuriating to watch these days. Tonight was a prime example. He played goalie for some reason, slid in foolishly within 9 mins of kick off to get booked and continued to foul opposition players stupidly. He gets the wrong side of players and for some reason decides he has to leave a mark on them. It will sound harsh but he shouldn't start for us, if we have injuries i'd sooner see a young CM dropped in who is going to hold position, allow us to keep our shape, support Fabinho and provide a platform for the rest of the side.



Elliott is awesome but his positioning is causing us issues. If we want to use him as an 8 then use him as an 8!! He cant be pinned so wide, start him deep and allow him to advance the ball. He plays good 1-2s, has great passing range and variation to his passes, he has the engine, the tenacity and the intellegence to outwit bigger opposition players as we saw in his one on one battles with Joelinton. Playing him more centrally will free up Salah and Trent to play their natural game instead of congesting that right hand side and leaving Fab stranded.



I love Jones but i've said it numerous times he looks tied down when he plays for us. I watch him in international football and its like seeing youth team Jones again, decisive, creative, moves freely with the ball, makes quick decisions and makes shit happen. We need to give him a definitive role and allow him to play his natural game as it actually fits our system brilliantly



We should have invested at CM and it has been clear for some time. Melo can help but in reality he wasn't the solution. We should IMO have invested at CM twice minimum since Gini left. We need to stop this our coaches know best all the time, absofuckinglutely they have incredible knowledge and deserve respect and patience but absolutely no one NEVER gets it wrong and it doesn't make you a bad fan to have a difference of opinion. We neglected the deficiencies in the squad and it's showing. Losing to Man U should never ever have been a thing, they're dire but we've left ourselves short and it's disrupting the whole shape of the side, much like the defensive crisis we had before. Yes the level of injuries is different BUT the shape of the team has been disrupted in a similar manner in that we're deploying the wrong types of players across the midfield which drags our midfield apart exposing our defence. We have a well drilled system and it only takes a couple of pieces being misplaced to destroy the system in its entirety.



