LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:06:19 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 10:04:27 pm
We will rue the fact we never kicked on when we had the chance let the squad go stale.
We very likely wont be as attractive team to join as we were for the last 3-4 years bar

We got to the top and were pretty much one of the most attractive clubs to join and we barely signed anyone.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:20:13 pm
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 10:06:19 pm
We got to the top and were pretty much one of the most attractive clubs to join and we barely signed anyone.

Ah yes this too. We've had 4 years to basically take whoever we've wanted. And yet we mostly didn't shop in the top of the market, which is fine. We also were fairly restrained in how many players we signed, which is also mostly fine. But then when we DESPERATELY needed a CM we decided that ONLY players in the top of the market would do. Madness.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:21:58 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 09:39:45 pm
Thiago is back, Jones coming back, Melo signed, where exactly would this other midfielder have currently fitted in?, you're spending £50m+ to get a better option than Thiago, money we seemingly don't have.

We dont have £50m?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:22:37 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 09:39:45 pm
Thiago is back, Jones coming back, Melo signed, where exactly would this other midfielder have currently fitted in?, you're spending £50m+ to get a better option than Thiago, money we seemingly don't have.

lol. Still? How are people watching us right now and saying, 'we didn't really have room for a new midfielder'.

We were willing to buy Tchouameni, money was there for the 'right player'. And as for where a midfielder would fit in... have you seen our midfield? They're either in the treatment room, old and declining, or inexperienced kids. They'd fit into most first 11s week in, week out.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:23:57 pm
Luckily tonight wasn't a league game but top 4 really worries me and if we don't get it I don't see how the money is there to get what we need. I know Utd and Arsenal go crazy with Europa League budget but can't imagine we would.

If Thiago gives us 20 +league games hopefully we are ok.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:26:10 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 10:05:20 pm
Waiting a year for Bellingham when Anguissa could have come and been our best midfielder. :D
Dont be ignorant mate, Bellingham is the only midfielder that fits our system.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:29:48 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:22:37 pm
lol. Still? How are people watching us right now and saying, 'we didn't really have room for a new midfielder'.

We were willing to buy Tchouameni, money was there for the 'right player'. And as for where a midfielder would fit in... have you seen our midfield? They're either in the treatment room, old and declining, or inexperienced kids. They'd fit into most first 11s week in, week out.
Im assuming a 20 man squad fully heathy would like
Alisson, Trent, Matip(Konate or Gomez), Virgil,robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Elliott(Keita?), Salah, Diaz, Nunez, with a 9 man bench of Kelleher, tsimikas, Other 2 CBs, Keita(or Elliott), Jones, Henderson, Firmino, Jota. So either a CB or Carvalho, Arthur, Milner, OX probably not in Squad. Yea there really not a huge amount of space.
Obv Thiago, Keita,OX  have had injury concerns. But yea number wise it fine. Jones is has not generally had muscle issue issues(Had weird Eye injury and Covid Last year irc).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:32:43 pm
These are our midfielders

Fabinho
Thiago Alcântara
James Milner
Naby Keïta
Jordan Henderson
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Curtis Jones
Harvey Elliott
Arthur

Thiago, Henderson and Milner don't have the legs to press
Ox and Keita are always broken and only bit players when not
Jones and Elliott are too inexperienced (19 and 20) and cannot be depended on to play 4,000 minutes a season like Wijnaldum. Also, Elliott properly belongs to the front three
Arthurs is a loan

So, we depend on Fabinho alone to press, which is mental. Even without injuries, the midfield is lacking at the top level. With injuries it's mid table.

Only the delusional would argue otherwise.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:35:34 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 10:32:43 pm
These are our midfielders

Fabinho
Thiago Alcântara
James Milner
Naby Keïta
Jordan Henderson
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Curtis Jones
Harvey Elliott
Arthur

Thiago, Henderson and Milner don't have the legs to press
Ox and Keita are always broken and only bit players when not
Jones and Elliott are too inexperienced (19 and 20) and cannot be depended on to play 4,000 minutes a season like Wijnaldum. Also, Elliott properly belongs to the front three
Arthurs is a loan

So, we depend on Fabinho alone to press, which is mental. Even without injuries, the midfield is lacking at the top level. With injuries it's mid table.

Only the delusional would argue otherwise.


Yep and this cannot be a surprise to our experienced
and gifted coaching team.

Maybe too many hopes on Keita and an unrealistic
medical view on Thiago, as brilliant as he is.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:36:41 pm
I think BabuYagu nailed it today on Twitter with Henderson and Milner.

Both are known as midfield "runners". A type of player mainly useful for their physique and energy. What good is a "runner" who can't run?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:39:36 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:29:48 pm
Im assuming a 20 man squad fully heathy would like
Alisson, Trent, Matip(Konate or Gomez), Virgil,robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Elliott(Keita?), Salah, Diaz, Nunez, with a 9 man bench of Kelleher, tsimikas, Other 2 CBs, Keita(or Elliott), Jones, Henderson, Firmino, Jota. So either a CB or Carvalho, Arthur, Milner, OX probably not in Squad. Yea there really not a huge amount of space.
Obv Thiago, Keita,OX  have had injury concerns. But yea number wise it fine. Jones is has not generally had muscle issue issues(Had weird Eye injury and Covid Last year irc).

Still? I've no idea how this is still being said given the evidence on the pitch.

It's not about the numbers. It's the fact that 3 are injury prone and one of those, Thiago, is light years ahead of everyone else quality wise and the only one who can play LCM. Keita is out in the cold, injury prone and currently injured. Ox isn't good enough, injury prone and currnently  injured. Milner is ancient and way past it for starting games for us. Henderson is declining and injured. Elliot is young and probably isn't an 8 at the minute. Same for Carvalho. Jones is injured, injury prone (?) and young. Fabinho is good but terrifyingly exposed right now. And they're ALL slow.

So we had 9 midfielders and Klopp asked, 'do we need a 10th midfielder' and the answer was, 'YES. Yes, we're desperate for a midfielder who will stay fit, is good technically and has the athleticism and speed to cover enough ground. Because if we don't get one we're going to be totally screwed.' But we got a last minute panic loan signing who hasn't had a pre season, let alone one with us. And so we're basically screwed and every Liverpool fan shoud be praying that Thiago stays fit for the next 10-15 league games, because if he doesn't top 4 might be gone by christmas.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:39:42 pm
We'll need three new midfielders next summer and we're going to have to find them for the same amount of money we receive for current players. A fucking petrifying thought IMO. Recruitment wise it'll be the biggest challenge we've had for years.

Next Summer FC
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:40:50 pm
Quote from: Midget on Yesterday at 10:36:41 pm
I think BabuYagu nailed it today on Twitter with Henderson and Milner.

Both are known as midfield "runners". A type of player mainly useful for their physique and energy. What good is a "runner" who can't run?
Exactly this. Very skilled runners, but primarily physical runners. Now they aren't as Athletic they should only be bit part players as they cheerfully wind down their careers and support the younger players coming through. Instead Milner is playing twice a week, and henderson would be too, if he wasn't injured. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:43:03 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:39:36 pm
Still? I've no idea how this is still being said given the evidence on the pitch.

It's not about the numbers. It's the fact that 3 are injury prone and one of those, Thiago, is light years ahead of everyone else quality wise and the only one who can play LCM. Keita is out in the cold, injury prone and currently injured. Ox isn't good enough, injury prone and currnently  injured. Milner is ancient and way past it for starting games for us. Henderson is declining and injured. Elliot is young and probably isn't an 8 at the minute. Same for Carvalho. Jones is injured, injury prone (?) and young. Fabinho is good but terrifyingly exposed right now. And they're ALL slow.

So we had 9 midfielders and Klopp asked, 'do we need a 10th midfielder' and the answer was, 'YES. Yes, we're desperate for a midfielder who will stay fit, is good technically and has the athleticism and speed to cover enough ground. Because if we don't get one we're going to be totally screwed.' But we got a last minute panic loan signing who hasn't had a pre season, let alone one with us. And so we're basically screwed and every Liverpool fan shoud be praying that Thiago stays fit for the next 10-15 league games, because if he doesn't top 4 might be gone by christmas.
Keita and Jones can both clearly play the LCM role and do it very well. Keita/Thiago fitness are question.
Also yea having both the prime age MF be very injury prone is not ideal. Obv there was nobody Prime age type who was available that fit what was wanted for that role that brought.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:46:33 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:43:03 pm
Keita and Jones can both clearly play the LCM role and do it very well. Keita/Thiago fitness are question.
Also yea having both the prime age MF be very injury prone is not ideal. Obv there was nobody Prime age type who was available that fit what was wanted for that role that brought.

Jones can 'clearly' play the LCM role and do it 'very' well? Just how many minutes has Jones had in the LCM role in the last season? As for Keita... yeah Keita can do everything well to be fair but pinning any hopes on Keita... probably not a good idea.

Yes we clearly decided not to bring in a midfielder and perhaps it was because the player(s) we wanted weren't available. But it was a catastrophic decision. Something went massively wrong with out decision making there. Either our budget was out or our standards were too high or our assessment of where our current CMs are was totally off.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:46:54 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 10:39:42 pm
We'll need three new midfielders next summer and we're going to have to find them for the same amount of money we receive for current players. A fucking petrifying thought IMO. Recruitment wise it'll be the biggest challenge we've had for years.

Next Summer FC
Or we could spend a little bit. Im not expecting Chelsea levels of spending but theres a happy medium which would ensure we get the three players were going to need.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:50:22 pm
Midfielders who play in the Premier League these days need to be built like motherfucker.  We need a couple who have power and pace. Technical ability would be a bonus.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:56:15 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:46:33 pm
Jones can 'clearly' play the LCM role and do it 'very' well? Just how many minutes has Jones had in the LCM role in the last season? As for Keita... yeah Keita can do everything well to be fair but pinning any hopes on Keita... probably not a good idea.

Yes we clearly decided not to bring in a midfielder and perhaps it was because the player(s) we wanted weren't available. But it was a catastrophic decision. Something went massively wrong with out decision making there. Either our budget was out or our standards were too high or our assessment of where our current CMs are was totally off.
idk the numbers in that role 100% sure but he was very good in multiple games there(away at Porto, Away at Manchester united). Obv he still young and going to be inconstant, but it very hard to find a better young player for the same profile for that role.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:56:32 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 10:40:50 pm
Exactly this. Very skilled runners, but primarily physical runners. Now they aren't as Athletic they should only be bit part players as they cheerfully wind down their careers and support the younger players coming through. Instead Milner is playing twice a week, and henderson would be too, if he wasn't injured. 

I wouldn't mind keeping both exactly in this senior leadership role, but with our structure, we can't afford it. They are blocking the squad spaces (and more importantly wages) of two players who could actually contribute. With the (self-imposed?) constraints we have Klopp has to be more ruthless. In elite-level competition, his humanity (an admirable attribute) sometimes fails him in this regard I feel. There's not much room for sentiment in this business, and Shankly and Paisley were both more ruthless.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:58:26 pm
We are fine lads. We almost won the quad last season and we've won the lot in the last 4 years. No need to refresh the team or invest when on top to build a dynasty and anbody that thinks otherwise is a bedwetter.... something something LOL
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:04:18 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 10:23:57 pm
Luckily tonight wasn't a league game but top 4 really worries me and if we don't get it I don't see how the money is there to get what we need. I know Utd and Arsenal go crazy with Europa League budget but can't imagine we would.

If Thiago gives us 20 +league games hopefully we are ok.

But next summer is the big one right?

Weve heard this for the past 3-4 years now. Next summer will be the big summer
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:16:00 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 11:04:18 pm
But next summer is the big one right?

Weve heard this for the past 3-4 years now. Next summer will be the big summer

We don't even need a big summer, just a couple of powerful
midfielders that Klopp likes, no older than 24 probably.

Jude Bellingham has become like the Keyser Soze of transfer targets now.
"And like that.....he's gone."
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:18:15 pm
8 senior midfielders before Arthur arrived but only a couple of truly reliable ones.

You can see why there wasn't a clamoring from the club to sign multiple midfielders this summer with all those players, but obviously they aren't always reliable.

Who knows how it happened (if we didn't have the money and instead decided to go quantity over quality or if we did have the money but preferred having numbers instead given the options out there).  But in any case, we should've probably moved Ox on probably last year and Keita this summer and gotten two midfielders (one senior and one that's potential, like a young midfielder from a mid table Ligue 1 side that could develop) and maybe even moved Curtis on loan to Forest to work with Steve Cooper since we have more reliable bodies.  Then, after this year, Milner is gone and Hendo's role is reduced but with Curtis back with game time, you hopefully have more reliable numbers and a better age profile.

Instead, we now have 9 senior midfielders (Arthur on loan is not bad for an emergency signing for sure), but very few reliable ones.  Arthur is the only one that's aged 22-26 (and has had fitness issues).  Curtis is 21 (injured a lot), and Keita is 27 (not reliable).

A lot of work to do.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:21:15 pm
Barca an absolute basket case. Miles off the European elite and yet they have still managed to put together a midfield that has Pedro, Gavi and Keesie in it and ours is falling to bits.

The club has been in the best financial position and had the most prestige and best manager you could ask for to attract players and we have squandered it. We havent built from the position of strength we worked so hard for and are now playing the price.

How did Liverpool slip back off their pedestal? Gradually then suddenly.*

With apologies to Mr Hemingway.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:23:33 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:39:36 pm
Still? I've no idea how this is still being said given the evidence on the pitch.

It's not about the numbers. It's the fact that 3 are injury prone and one of those, Thiago, is light years ahead of everyone else quality wise and the only one who can play LCM. Keita is out in the cold, injury prone and currently injured. Ox isn't good enough, injury prone and currnently  injured. Milner is ancient and way past it for starting games for us. Henderson is declining and injured. Elliot is young and probably isn't an 8 at the minute. Same for Carvalho. Jones is injured, injury prone (?) and young. Fabinho is good but terrifyingly exposed right now. And they're ALL slow.

So we had 9 midfielders and Klopp asked, 'do we need a 10th midfielder' and the answer was, 'YES. Yes, we're desperate for a midfielder who will stay fit, is good technically and has the athleticism and speed to cover enough ground. Because if we don't get one we're going to be totally screwed.' But we got a last minute panic loan signing who hasn't had a pre season, let alone one with us. And so we're basically screwed and every Liverpool fan shoud be praying that Thiago stays fit for the next 10-15 league games, because if he doesn't top 4 might be gone by christmas.
Exactly this. People keep saying 'Jones, Thiago, Ox, Keita' but none of those are replacements for Henderson, Milner or previously Wijnaldum, so that which made us so aggressive, our three hard running and tackling midfielders, have currently no natural repalcements in the squad.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:25:45 pm
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Yesterday at 11:21:15 pm
Barca an absolute basket case. Miles off the European elite and yet they have still managed to put together a midfield that has Pedro, Gavi and Keesie in it and ours is falling to bits.

The club has been in the best financial position and had the most prestige and best manager you could ask for to attract players and we have squandered it. We havent built from the position of strength we worked so hard for and are now playing the price.

How did Liverpool slip back off their pedestal? Gradually then suddenly.*

With apologies to Mr Hemingway.
At least we can make do with our net spend trophy.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:34:38 pm
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Yesterday at 11:21:15 pm
Gradually then suddenly.*

With apologies to Mr Hemingway.

Good quote that
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:36:58 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 11:34:38 pm
Good quote that
Very cultureed and very good I must say!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:55:59 pm
This stuffs been done to death on here previously and the talk was 'but we've got 8 midfielders'

It was said time and again then and it's come to fruition now... the issue was never the fucking quantity, it was the quality and availability. How people couldn't see that carrying a number of injury prone players in one position was going to be an issue so much so that they basically labelled anyone who could see it as 'spoilt', i'll never know.

Thiago is as good as it gets but he just isn't robust enough, in an ideal world you have an alternative you can rotate into the side to give Thiago more rest and reduce the risk of injury. There's no fool proof way to protect him but obviously if you could play him less the chance of him picking up a knock goes down and he's available for more games.

Henderson has been a sublime captain and is a club legend but his physical attributes were a big part of his game and his all round game is lacking in terms of bailing him out or adapting his game. He has too many panicked moments of hooking an aimless pass in the general direction of a teammate, he sometimes has the typical grassroots english playstyle, play the way you're facing. Where Thiago opens up his body and feints to leave opposition players rushing by without him even needing to touch the ball you see many players panic and play it back to where it came from or hit and hope.

Ox was clearly derailed by his injury vs Roma. Brilliant explosive player but the explosive play has been dimmed by the injuries, I feel for him as he was in incredible form. He's never fully got back to that capable of ripping through an opposition sides midfield level.

Keita is class IMO but a combination of expectation and frustration makes him the most controversial CM we have. I think his time at the club is done as the injuries are just too much, maybe the leagues just been too physical for him.

Fabinho is class but he needs support, we leave him stranded way too often and he needs to have some other CMs around him. Its no coincidence his game goes up numerous levels when Thiago is alongside him. Thiagos knowledge of the game is at the highest level, he's not at the physical level he was but fuck me does he know how to adjust his game. Tenacity, great positioning, short bursts of acceleration and functional tricks when necessary to gain a yard of space.

Milner, love the lad but he's infuriating to watch these days. Tonight was a prime example. He played goalie for some reason, slid in foolishly within 9 mins of kick off to get booked and continued to foul opposition players stupidly. He gets the wrong side of players and for some reason decides he has to leave a mark on them. It will sound harsh but he shouldn't start for us, if we have injuries i'd sooner see a young CM dropped in who is going to hold position, allow us to keep our shape, support Fabinho and provide a platform for the rest of the side.

Elliott is awesome but his positioning is causing us issues. If we want to use him as an 8 then use him as an 8!! He cant be pinned so wide, start him deep and allow him to advance the ball. He plays good 1-2s, has great passing range and variation to his passes, he has the engine, the tenacity and the intellegence to outwit bigger opposition players as we saw in his one on one battles with Joelinton. Playing him more centrally will free up Salah and Trent to play their natural game instead of congesting that right hand side and leaving Fab stranded.

I love Jones but i've said it numerous times he looks tied down when he plays for us. I watch him in international football and its like seeing youth team Jones again, decisive, creative, moves freely with the ball, makes quick decisions and makes shit happen. We need to give him a definitive role and allow him to play his natural game as it actually fits our system brilliantly

We should have invested at CM and it has been clear for some time. Melo can help but in reality he wasn't the solution. We should IMO have invested at CM twice minimum since Gini left. We need to stop this our coaches know best all the time, absofuckinglutely they have incredible knowledge and deserve respect and patience but absolutely no one NEVER gets it wrong and it doesn't make you a bad fan to have a difference of opinion. We neglected the deficiencies in the squad and it's showing. Losing to Man U should never ever have been a thing, they're dire but we've left ourselves short and it's disrupting the whole shape of the side, much like the defensive crisis we had before. Yes the level of injuries is different BUT the shape of the team has been disrupted in a similar manner in that we're deploying the wrong types of players across the midfield which drags our midfield apart exposing our defence. We have a well drilled system and it only takes a couple of pieces being misplaced to destroy the system in its entirety.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:57:50 pm
We dont need new midfielders in the summer.
We needs them in January.
If we over pay it has to be done because if not no CL football next season with the squad we have right now imo
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:00:55 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 11:57:50 pm
We dont need new midfielders in the summer.
We needs them in January.
If we over pay it has to be done because if not no CL football next season with the squad we have right now imo
In before someone comes in to tell you that we'll walk into the top 4  :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:16:47 am
Could we not play Matip in midfield? I think he did for Schalke?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 01:05:44 am
Quote from: DaveyHughes on Today at 12:16:47 am
Could we not play Matip in midfield? I think he did for Schalke?

A decade ago was the last time, and only a few times. The last seasons he played significant minutes in that role was when he was about 19 years old.

And right now, he needs to be in the centre of that defence more than anywhere!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 06:09:12 am
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 09:35:39 pm
Lets hope Bellingham does not mind the Europa league, as apparently there are two midfielders in the world. James Milner and Jude Bellingham.

Pathetic attitude.
It's just turned September. We're a point off top 4.
Yes i know we've been crap.
But spouting this kind of shite proves you have no faith in Jurgen to turn things around.

DOubters into Believers? Pah. Sorry Jurgen. Our fanbase if full of spineless, bed wetting, spoilt fannies.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 06:58:27 am
What weve been watching since the start of the season is so similar to the CB crisis of early 2021 its untrue. One part of the team doesnt have the personnel needed to play according to the Klopp template and so the whole team falls apart. Im pretty sure ageing and declining players and injuries have combined to cause the same issue in midfield for the whole team this time round. Theres chat about the whole team being wrong (Trent awful, Van Dijk lethargic etc) and certainly having to embed a new front 3 with a extraordinarily dysfunctional midfield isnt ideal. But there was chat about the whole team being wrong in 20/21 when in reality we were a 90 point machine again once we had quick and strong CBs again.

The question is, can we find a way to muddle through the season/ till January like we did with the CB crisis. We brought in a loan player in both instances and Kabak made a genuine difference, and so did heroics from Philips and Williams. We need to hope Arthur and perhaps one or two surprises (time for Bacjetic?) can make a real difference. Because Ive no confidence in the long standing players to stay fit or have enough left in the tank to do what our midfield needs.

Then in January we need to do everything we possibly can to bring forward any signings weve got pegged for summer 23.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 07:02:37 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:58:27 am
What weve been watching since the start of the season is so similar to the CB crisis of early 2021 its untrue.
Apart from it being nothing like the centre-back crisis of 2021.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 07:08:13 am
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 07:02:37 am
Apart from it being nothing like the centre-back crisis of 2021.

The parallels are there.
We fail to bring in players for a position we need to strengthen.
We get loads of injuries.
Were forced to panic to cover by bringing in a loan.
The team falls apart because of missing personnel rendering one part of the system totally broken.
We need to find a way to reinvent ourselves when we dont really have the personnel to play the way we want to.

Its not identical because its not just injuries that are the problem in midfield, its also ageing and declining players losing their legs. But there are loads of similarities.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 07:10:15 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:08:13 am
The parallels are there.
We fail to bring in players for a position we need to strengthen.
We get loads of injuries.
Were forced to panic to cover by bringing in a loan.
The team falls apart because of missing personnel rendering one part of the system totally broken.
We need to find a way to reinvent ourselves when we dont really have the personnel to play the way we want to.

Its not identical because its not just injuries that are the problem in midfield, its also ageing and declining players losing their legs. But there are loads of similarities.
We lost all our centre-backs to long-term injuries and needed to play players out of position.

We've currently lost a couple of midfielders to short-term injuries and haven't had to play players out of position.

They're about as similar as two completely dis-similar things...............in a pod.
