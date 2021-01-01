« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 04:01:52 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 03:15:51 pm
Well written post.

There was always going to be a period of transition around this time from Klopp's first Liverpool team to his second, but that transition could have been seamless if we'd been proactive in our planning. Our defence is set and our attack is very much in transition, but our midfield is not. It's just going to be a year of making ends meet until we can strengthen it next summer. Like DonkeyWan touched on, we have never had a plan to replace the likes of Henderson, Milner and Gini who have been so important for the way that we play. We should have had someone on the conveyer belt, like Jota, Diaz, Konate, Tsimikas. It's been clear for a long time that Oxlade-Chamberlain and Keita cannot be relied upon, and I wish we'd been a bit more brutal in replacing their places in the squad earlier. Elliott, Carvalho, Jones are too new on the scene to shoulder the responsibility.

I do find it strange how we future-proofed our defence and attack so effectively, but in four years only added a (albeit brilliant) 29 year old to our midfield. If we'd made a Jota/Diaz type signing in this time, we wouldn't have such a drop in quality  during our 'transition'.
You've partly answered your own question - Ox/Keita were probably intended to play alongside Fabinho in a dynamic 3, allowing us to manage minutes/phase out Hendo/Milner whilst we also bought some youngsters and prospects through. I'm not convinced we ever intended to phase Gini out - he was indestructible (current broken leg aside....), and so versatile that he could easily have stayed and played until he's 35.

I also wish we'd replaced some players sooner, but a combination of contracts, transfer fees, Jurgen's loyalty, and not being able to find a buyer/them not wanting to leave probably all played a part. As for the 'seamless' transition - I don't think any team has fully achieved that - even Ferguson's Utd, Wenger's Arsenal or peak Barcelona - in fact those three are almost perfect examples of how not to manage transition of squads and rebuilds after periods of success.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 04:02:11 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 03:48:25 pm
Well, the only proof is that we tried and failed to get Tchouameni this year.  You can't say that Elliott is in any way similar to Henderson, Milner, Wijnaldum, and at the age of 19 it is unfair to expect him to start every game and perform at a level as consistent as they were. We missed out on Tchouameni - fine. We then decided that if we couldn't get him or Bellingham then we should defer it for a year, leaving our midfield short.

In the last 4 years we haven't been proactive in planning for our future midfield. In that time we've added Jota, Diaz, Nunez in attack, and Konate, Tsimikas, Ramsay to our defence. That's what it all boils down to. Like I said, Thiago's signing was never planning for the future and if anything he was signed to replace Gini a year in advance. We seem to have a plan now - get Bellingham next summer, but why have we left it until now, and why were we so relaxed in the summer after missing out on Tchouameni that we kicked the can down the road?

Why would Elliott have to be similar to any of those three? He's in our midfield. Thiago isn't similar to Gini is he? But he's the 'Gini replacement'. Diaz is hardly similar to Mane. Diogo/Darwin aren't similar to Bobby. I dont think Tchouameni is particularly similar to any of those three (Hendo, Millie, Gini). Considering the players we're bringing in, it seems pretty clear we're adapting how we play so I really dont think we should be looking at it as signing three direct replacements for those three players in order to have a plan.

Why have we left it until now? Variety of reasons I guess. Still wanting to see if we can get a consistent Naby? Not expecting much of a drop off from the likes of Milner and particularly Hendo (and probably Fab if we're being brutal)? Not having a huge wedge of cash to spend until this summer due to COVID? Maybe we'd have signed Bruno Guimaraes last summer if it hadn't happened for example? We've got an absolutely vast team of coaches, physios, sports scientists, nutritionists etc etc. Again, it seems a little short-sighted to suggest that we don't have a plan and were just hoping we could muddle through.

Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 03:40:58 pm
christ, what a load of waffle.

Yes, there is nuance. That's it really.

We should have bought one or two midfielders.
The sky is not falling in but would prefer it if Klopp didn't see us as luxury underdogs who can be saved by James Milner.

Valuable contribution as always lionel_messias  :wave
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 04:32:29 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 04:02:11 pm
Why would Elliott have to be similar to any of those three? He's in our midfield. Thiago isn't similar to Gini is he? But he's the 'Gini replacement'. Diaz is hardly similar to Mane. Diogo/Darwin aren't similar to Bobby. I dont think Tchouameni is particularly similar to any of those three (Hendo, Millie, Gini). Considering the players we're bringing in, it seems pretty clear we're adapting how we play so I really dont think we should be looking at it as signing three direct replacements for those three players in order to have a plan.

Why have we left it until now? Variety of reasons I guess. Still wanting to see if we can get a consistent Naby? Not expecting much of a drop off from the likes of Milner and particularly Hendo (and probably Fab if we're being brutal)? Not having a huge wedge of cash to spend until this summer due to COVID? Maybe we'd have signed Bruno Guimaraes last summer if it hadn't happened for example? We've got an absolutely vast team of coaches, physios, sports scientists, nutritionists etc etc. Again, it seems a little short-sighted to suggest that we don't have a plan and were just hoping we could muddle through.
Because that's the way we play. Klopp's Liverpool wouldn't work without athletic midfielders. Elliott's the most attacking midfielder we've had in midfield under Klopp. Thiago isn't so dissimilar to Gini. Diaz is fairly similar to Mane, isn't he?

There's certainly signs that our tactics will evolve but one thing that Klopp will always ask of his midfielders is athleticism, and the likes of Henderson, Milner and Gini in their prime would always be at home in his midfield. In the same way his centre-backs will be good on the ball and have the pace to place in a high line. Tchouameni by all accounts fits the bill in that respect.

Regarding the second part of your post, you could make the same points for not adding any attackers or defenders, but we still did. 'Wanting to see if we can get a consistent Naby' would be poor planning, because after 4 years of non-stop injuries he's unlikely to suddenly be reliable.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 05:20:01 pm
So, just to respond, to some of the posters, I wasn't specifically picking out people, but when I was told I was negative, I had to pause and think, am I? A useful moment of reflection, which is why I spent some time thinking out a response and detailing it as much as I did.

I think some of the most interesting replies are the ones that captured my own thoughts but better, where they observed that while we had planned for attack and defence, we had been less than stellar in prepping the midfield.

I think the age thing is a bit confusing for people, I highlighted that to show that we had seen a drop off in our pressing. It's not the age that bothers me, it's the lack of closing down in the middle. In the past pressing freed up the fullbacks and protected the back four. We are more porous and less effective in attack without that. We do need a thiago or an elliott, but I also think we need a double pivot in the middle to screen and protect the base.

But it's nice that we are having a civil discussion about this, which was my intent with the post, so kudos all round.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 05:26:53 pm
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 04:01:52 pm
As for the 'seamless' transition - I don't think any team has fully achieved that - even Ferguson's Utd, Wenger's Arsenal or peak Barcelona - in fact those three are almost perfect examples of how not to manage transition of squads and rebuilds after periods of success.

bob paisley say hi

But Paisley had a physio therapist like background and was ruthless with older players
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 05:32:40 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 05:20:01 pm
So, just to respond, to some of the posters, I wasn't specifically picking out people, but when I was told I was negative, I had to pause and think, am I? A useful moment of reflection, which is why I spent some time thinking out a response and detailing it as much as I did.

I think some of the most interesting replies are the ones that captured my own thoughts but better, where they observed that while we had planned for attack and defence, we had been less than stellar in prepping the midfield.

I think the age thing is a bit confusing for people, I highlighted that to show that we had seen a drop off in our pressing. It's not the age that bothers me, it's the lack of closing down in the middle. In the past pressing freed up the fullbacks and protected the back four. We are more porous and less effective in attack without that. We do need a thiago or an elliott, but I also think we need a double pivot in the middle to screen and protect the base.

But it's nice that we are having a civil discussion about this, which was my intent with the post, so kudos all round.
Counter pressing was a playmaker for us.
Far easy to create winning the ball higher up the pitch it is why the philopshy has become so popular because it makes the most sense to win games on a consistent basis.
We not literally no pressers in midfield as Henderson has declined physically & Keita cannot stay fit. Firmino also dropped in this regard although Jota is excellent.

It is why a physical midfielder is more important than a technical one. A pressing monster to compliment Thiago & Fabinho would be ideal.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 06:34:51 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 03:29:44 pm

I mean sure, it could be that such a meticulous manager and recruitment team just forgot about midfield. Or it could be that you know....there is a plan, we're in the midst of it, but its just not going quite as smoothly as the other two areas due to the sort of player we're targeting? In an alternate universe Real Madrid signed Mbappe, we had a free run at Tchouameni and we're all now sat here talking about how well we've done to start sorting our midfield. Of course, if and buts. We didnt, and its of course up for debate about how wise stopping when we couldn't get Tchouameni was. But to say we dont have a plan seems just patently wrong and again, a little dismissive of the work the manager and the recruitment team do.

The fact that Real Madrid are rebuilding there aging midfield the same time as us isn't helping. Our main target Tchouameni was part of the plan.

And Im pretty sure Eduardo Camavinga was in our plans that were thwarted by Madrid as well.

Just got to make sure the next one in our plans comes to fruition and doesn't go to sunny Spain.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:05:10 pm
Quote
Why would Elliott have to be similar to any of those three? He's in our midfield. Thiago isn't similar to Gini is he? But he's the 'Gini replacement'. Diaz is hardly similar to Mane. Diogo/Darwin aren't similar to Bobby. I dont think Tchouameni is particularly similar to any of those three (Hendo, Millie, Gini). Considering the players we're bringing in, it seems pretty clear we're adapting how we play so I really dont think we should be looking at it as signing three direct replacements for those three players in order to have a plan.

Because we need players to fulfil particular roles on the pitch for us, and Elliot can't yet do some of what our midfielders have traditionally done. I know assessing types of midfielders isn't your strong suit Lobo (I jest, I jest) but Thiago and Gini fulfil similar roles in lots of ways on the pitch so in key respects they're similar. And in one or two ways Thiago is a significant upgrade, specifically progressive passing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:09:10 pm
Bellingham scored a nice goal against Copenhagen. He looks like he's grown even more.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:28:20 pm
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 04:01:52 pm
You've partly answered your own question - Ox/Keita were probably intended to play alongside Fabinho in a dynamic 3, allowing us to manage minutes/phase out Hendo/Milner whilst we also bought some youngsters and prospects through. I'm not convinced we ever intended to phase Gini out - he was indestructible (current broken leg aside....), and so versatile that he could easily have stayed and played until he's 35.

I also wish we'd replaced some players sooner, but a combination of contracts, transfer fees, Jurgen's loyalty, and not being able to find a buyer/them not wanting to leave probably all played a part. As for the 'seamless' transition - I don't think any team has fully achieved that - even Ferguson's Utd, Wenger's Arsenal or peak Barcelona - in fact those three are almost perfect examples of how not to manage transition of squads and rebuilds after periods of success.

Ferguson was a master at it, until he got to the point where he was about to retire and therefore left an old squad for his successor.

Barca just got lucky with a freakish generation of talent from their Academy (United as well to an extent in the 90s which eased a transition from the early title winning teams).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:30:54 pm
That Enzo Fernández looked good tonight, Benfica got a bargain there
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 06:09:47 am
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:28:20 pm
Ferguson was a master at it, until he got to the point where he was about to retire and therefore left an old squad for his successor.

Barca just got lucky with a freakish generation of talent from their Academy (United as well to an extent in the 90s which eased a transition from the early title winning teams).


Bob Paisley was the true master of it.
