LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:24:54 pm
We know there are suitable players because we seem to have been crack handed efforts go sign a few of them when we panicked at the end of the transfer window. And they happen to profile as exactly what we need.

The strange thing about this debate is how many posters write paragraphs explaining the clubs decisions and disagreeing with the more critical posters but almost to a man say we need another midfielder too. Which begs the question, if you agree in broad terms, why are you expending so much energy def ending the club? Fundamentally you want another midfielder, arent happy with our current options etc.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:42:17 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:24:54 pm
We know there are suitable players because we seem to have been crack handed efforts go sign a few of them when we panicked at the end of the transfer window. And they happen to profile as exactly what we need.

The strange thing about this debate is how many posters write paragraphs explaining the clubs decisions and disagreeing with the more critical posters but almost to a man say we need another midfielder too. Which begs the question, if you agree in broad terms, why are you expending so much energy def ending the club? Fundamentally you want another midfielder, arent happy with our current options etc.

I know from my perspective (although I have not posted all that much about the midfield) that although I think getting a new midfielder in (possibly two) should have been a priority, I had a fair bit of faith left in those involved in our recruitment to make a good call and find a solution which works for us in both the short-term and the long-term.

Its a bit like when we signed Núñez - it felt a little wild to me that we were spending such a significant amount of money on a player who Id not been aware of previous to last season. But if those involved in our recruitment fancied him and our manager has signed off on it (as is the case with all of our transfers) then Im happy to go along with it and rationalise it based on their previous successes.

Now, of course, if our hit rate on transfers was poor, or even just average, and if our policy when it comes to making transfers was similar to a Manchester United or a Chelsea, then I would probably take some more convincing. But thats not the case - we usually do good business and the players at our disposal usually improve year on year under this manager and coaching staff.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:23:53 pm
So, a few people responded to my last post saying I was being persistently negative and my interpretation of the current state of the squad was flawed.

As to the first point about 'persistently negative' I find people tend to accuse other people of being negative when their views don't dovetail with their own. Further, I could respond with a comment about toxic positivity, but that will achieve little than to antagonise. Instead I would say that it's hard to remain any kind of positive when you have dropped 9 points from a possible 18. It's not the most encouraging of starts, and I maintain that is because we have failed to properly revitalise the squad since our last major competition win in 2019 (alas the League and FA cup are now only secondary competitions). A number of posters responded to this assertion by pointing to newly acquired players in that time and suggesting they represented a transition from that 2019 team.

I actually agree their have been some very important acquisitions in that time (Diaz and Jota being the most notable). However, while that may have been the plan, the fact of the matter is the core of the squad remains mostly unchanged from 2019. That was my original point that a number of posters took umbrage with, pointing to players that were bought or brought through as the replacements for key squad members that were aging (Konate being just one example). So I went and checked one key statistic from 2019 and 2022, minutes played. The table below shows the top 14 players in the squad (first XI and 3 subs, effectively) in terms of total minuytes played in 2018/2019 and end of season 2021/2022. I also put in place the average age of both 14s anbd also highlighted in blue players still with the squad at the start of the current season. I think it's quite interesting personally.



The first and most notable point is that the average age of the squad was a lot higher last year than in 2019. So, at the end of that gruelling season with a shortened break, the squad needed an injection of youth, particularly in the middle. That much was obvious to most, so lets say no more.

What is much more interesting is that the minutes of Wijnaldum have not been replaced at all. Instead the minutes of Thiago were actually more a replacement for Milner than anything else. The second point is that the minutes of Konate actually were a direct replacement for Gomez, who is still with the squad and finds their positions currently reversed. The one real change to the first XI in my opinion (other than those forced by change) was Jota replacing Firmino. Of course, that position has been reversed this year again, though probably not for much longer.
The key point for me though is how little was done to the core of the team. Most of the minutes outside the first 14 were a combination of players (Jones, Thiago, Chamberlain) who were filling in for Wijnaldum. But if you have 3 players covering 1, it means you are stretched elsewhere. So when people say we have 10 midfielders, thats because the failure to properly replace Wijnaldum is being split amongst 3 others. Sadly the rawness and injury record of those three is unlikely to change that trend.

The one player that is not mentioned here is of course Diaz (who of course came late and made a big impact) but for now at least he has become a direct replacement for Mane.
But I feel my initial point remains true: The squad is weak in depth, depends on an aging core and only a handful of players (Diaz and Jota) have made any kind of impact on the first XI in terms of workload. The rest has been a patchwork of inconsistent contributions from inexperienced or injury prone players.

Finally, I am sure people will say Elliot, Carvalho and Nunez are replacements. But none of those are proven yet (though they are, of course, promising). More pertinently, one, Nunez, will require a new way of playing quite distinct from before and will take time for the team to adapt to. More pertinently, the other two are AMs and not the box-to-box midfielders that were so crucial to success in 2019. Liverpool now look likes a team with more technical players, but less pressing and hard-running. This is not helped by the age profile either. People talk about a transition season, but to what? How can you transition this year if your key acquisition doesnt come until next year? Its not a transition year in that instance, its a lost year. And that is the worry for me. Some call that negative, but to me that is just ignoring the clear problems in the squad and hoping things turn out ok.

Sorry for the long post, but there you go.
 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:59:13 pm
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 09:54:35 pm
Of course we decided to renew ox's contract, less than 2 starts post cruciate rupture surgery repair which you overlook.
Quote from: keyop on September  3, 2022, 09:48:49 am
All good points, and I agree the Ox contract extension was an odd one. Perhaps the medical team thought he'd bounce back from the serious injury better than he has, and become that dynamic goal-scoring midfielder we all hoped for.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 08:48:43 am
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 06:26:54 pm
More minutes for him would've meant more rest/recovery for others (essential in a 63 game season), and the same if Keita/Ox had played more. It's all interlinked and is why we're reliant on older and less mobile players - not by design but through a combination of bad luck, a herculean quadruple push, and the fact that we can't hit the jackpot on every single signing. Jurgen and FSG don't have the benefit of hindsight and can't just throw £85m of Ox/Keita investment in the bin until they find a buyer and they want to leave (both of which have been getting increasingly unlikely every season).


I was referring to this line of thinking that you went back to yesterday.  Even if the medical felt ox would be perfect, ox had approx 2 yr left on his existing deal, you would only rush to extend if you felt there was significant external interest in signing him, which undermines your idea that these guys might have been impossible to shift. 

Occasionally we make mistakes, however I'm not sure exactly how costly this mistake was.  We were prepared to sign Tchouaméni for a significant money, so I'm not sure the total amount of midfielders we have is the point blank reason, we haven't made what could be realistically called a significant long term purchase in midfield in 8 transfer windows and counting (excluding teenagers from the lower leagues) and it's not like we had a bunch of 22 yr olds  at the start of this period of transfer inactivity, we had fabinho plus a bunch of guys who either largely in rehab or were largely in their 30's
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 08:58:34 am
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 11:23:53 pm
So, a few people responded to my last post saying I was being persistently negative and my interpretation of the current state of the squad was flawed.

As to the first point about 'persistently negative' I find people tend to accuse other people of being negative when their views don't dovetail with their own. Further, I could respond with a comment about toxic positivity, but that will achieve little than to antagonise. Instead I would say that it's hard to remain any kind of positive when you have dropped 9 points from a possible 18. It's not the most encouraging of starts, and I maintain that is because we have failed to properly revitalise the squad since our last major competition win in 2019 (alas the League and FA cup are now only secondary competitions). A number of posters responded to this assertion by pointing to newly acquired players in that time and suggesting they represented a transition from that 2019 team.

I actually agree their have been some very important acquisitions in that time (Diaz and Jota being the most notable). However, while that may have been the plan, the fact of the matter is the core of the squad remains mostly unchanged from 2019. That was my original point that a number of posters took umbrage with, pointing to players that were bought or brought through as the replacements for key squad members that were aging (Konate being just one example). So I went and checked one key statistic from 2019 and 2022, minutes played. The table below shows the top 14 players in the squad (first XI and 3 subs, effectively) in terms of total minuytes played in 2018/2019 and end of season 2021/2022. I also put in place the average age of both 14s anbd also highlighted in blue players still with the squad at the start of the current season. I think it's quite interesting personally.



The first and most notable point is that the average age of the squad was a lot higher last year than in 2019. So, at the end of that gruelling season with a shortened break, the squad needed an injection of youth, particularly in the middle. That much was obvious to most, so lets say no more.

What is much more interesting is that the minutes of Wijnaldum have not been replaced at all. Instead the minutes of Thiago were actually more a replacement for Milner than anything else. The second point is that the minutes of Konate actually were a direct replacement for Gomez, who is still with the squad and finds their positions currently reversed. The one real change to the first XI in my opinion (other than those forced by change) was Jota replacing Firmino. Of course, that position has been reversed this year again, though probably not for much longer.
The key point for me though is how little was done to the core of the team. Most of the minutes outside the first 14 were a combination of players (Jones, Thiago, Chamberlain) who were filling in for Wijnaldum. But if you have 3 players covering 1, it means you are stretched elsewhere. So when people say we have 10 midfielders, thats because the failure to properly replace Wijnaldum is being split amongst 3 others. Sadly the rawness and injury record of those three is unlikely to change that trend.

The one player that is not mentioned here is of course Diaz (who of course came late and made a big impact) but for now at least he has become a direct replacement for Mane.
But I feel my initial point remains true: The squad is weak in depth, depends on an aging core and only a handful of players (Diaz and Jota) have made any kind of impact on the first XI in terms of workload. The rest has been a patchwork of inconsistent contributions from inexperienced or injury prone players.

Finally, I am sure people will say Elliot, Carvalho and Nunez are replacements. But none of those are proven yet (though they are, of course, promising). More pertinently, one, Nunez, will require a new way of playing quite distinct from before and will take time for the team to adapt to. More pertinently, the other two are AMs and not the box-to-box midfielders that were so crucial to success in 2019. Liverpool now look likes a team with more technical players, but less pressing and hard-running. This is not helped by the age profile either. People talk about a transition season, but to what? How can you transition this year if your key acquisition doesnt come until next year? Its not a transition year in that instance, its a lost year. And that is the worry for me. Some call that negative, but to me that is just ignoring the clear problems in the squad and hoping things turn out ok.

Sorry for the long post, but there you go.
 

Brilliant work here. That doesnt paint a pretty picture. That said, I feel really good about this year as a transition year to a younger lineup both at the back and up front. Sure the players weve brought in might not be good enough but theres no way of avoiding that risk when youre trying to refresh an extraordinary group of players.  At the back Tsimikas will take more minutes from Robertson, Ramsey will provide backup to Trent and obviously hes very young. Gomez and Konate will take minutes from Matip. Up front it may work well or it may not but now Mane has gone and Firmino is definitely 5th choice well see the younger players take lots of minutes from the older lot. The midfield is the issue. Theres no one to take minutes from Fabinho, Henderson or Thiago (unless Arthur works out well). We have no backup senior 6 aside from Henderson, we have no hard running, athletic 8 aside from Henderson (if he qualifies as that these days), we have no progressive passer, controller and high defensive output 8 apart from Thiago (unless Arthur turns out to be that player). So theyre all going to have to play a lot of minutes. That or we totally change the way we play, and thats not working out very well right now. If wed brought in a midfielder or two in their mid 20s wed be set fair for a good transition season in terms of age profile. As it is
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:15:31 am
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 08:48:43 am
I was referring to this line of thinking that you went back to yesterday.  Even if the medical felt ox would be perfect, ox had approx 2 yr left on his existing deal, you would only rush to extend if you felt there was significant external interest in signing him, which undermines your idea that these guys might have been impossible to shift. 

Occasionally we make mistakes, however I'm not sure exactly how costly this mistake was.  We were prepared to sign Tchouaméni for a significant money, so I'm not sure the total amount of midfielders we have is the point blank reason, we haven't made what could be realistically called a significant long term purchase in midfield in 8 transfer windows and counting (excluding teenagers from the lower leagues) and it's not like we had a bunch of 22 yr olds  at the start of this period of transfer inactivity, we had fabinho plus a bunch of guys who either largely in rehab or were largely in their 30's

That was pretty obviously a 'sentiment' decision, and we'll see plenty more of it under Klopp (rightly or wrongly).

But I dont think its cost us anything in terms of other signings. He didn't play for us at all really from January last season and his wages at most for the next year are gonna be £7 million odd. I dont see us not signing someone because we've got Ox.
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:29:45 am
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 11:23:53 pm
So, a few people responded to my last post saying I was being persistently negative and my interpretation of the current state of the squad was flawed.

As to the first point about 'persistently negative' I find people tend to accuse other people of being negative when their views don't dovetail with their own. Further, I could respond with a comment about toxic positivity, but that will achieve little than to antagonise. Instead I would say that it's hard to remain any kind of positive when you have dropped 9 points from a possible 18. It's not the most encouraging of starts, and I maintain that is because we have failed to properly revitalise the squad since our last major competition win in 2019 (alas the League and FA cup are now only secondary competitions). A number of posters responded to this assertion by pointing to newly acquired players in that time and suggesting they represented a transition from that 2019 team.

I actually agree their have been some very important acquisitions in that time (Diaz and Jota being the most notable). However, while that may have been the plan, the fact of the matter is the core of the squad remains mostly unchanged from 2019. That was my original point that a number of posters took umbrage with, pointing to players that were bought or brought through as the replacements for key squad members that were aging (Konate being just one example). So I went and checked one key statistic from 2019 and 2022, minutes played. The table below shows the top 14 players in the squad (first XI and 3 subs, effectively) in terms of total minuytes played in 2018/2019 and end of season 2021/2022. I also put in place the average age of both 14s anbd also highlighted in blue players still with the squad at the start of the current season. I think it's quite interesting personally.



The first and most notable point is that the average age of the squad was a lot higher last year than in 2019. So, at the end of that gruelling season with a shortened break, the squad needed an injection of youth, particularly in the middle. That much was obvious to most, so lets say no more.

What is much more interesting is that the minutes of Wijnaldum have not been replaced at all. Instead the minutes of Thiago were actually more a replacement for Milner than anything else. The second point is that the minutes of Konate actually were a direct replacement for Gomez, who is still with the squad and finds their positions currently reversed. The one real change to the first XI in my opinion (other than those forced by change) was Jota replacing Firmino. Of course, that position has been reversed this year again, though probably not for much longer.
The key point for me though is how little was done to the core of the team. Most of the minutes outside the first 14 were a combination of players (Jones, Thiago, Chamberlain) who were filling in for Wijnaldum. But if you have 3 players covering 1, it means you are stretched elsewhere. So when people say we have 10 midfielders, thats because the failure to properly replace Wijnaldum is being split amongst 3 others. Sadly the rawness and injury record of those three is unlikely to change that trend.

The one player that is not mentioned here is of course Diaz (who of course came late and made a big impact) but for now at least he has become a direct replacement for Mane.
But I feel my initial point remains true: The squad is weak in depth, depends on an aging core and only a handful of players (Diaz and Jota) have made any kind of impact on the first XI in terms of workload. The rest has been a patchwork of inconsistent contributions from inexperienced or injury prone players.

Finally, I am sure people will say Elliot, Carvalho and Nunez are replacements. But none of those are proven yet (though they are, of course, promising). More pertinently, one, Nunez, will require a new way of playing quite distinct from before and will take time for the team to adapt to. More pertinently, the other two are AMs and not the box-to-box midfielders that were so crucial to success in 2019. Liverpool now look likes a team with more technical players, but less pressing and hard-running. This is not helped by the age profile either. People talk about a transition season, but to what? How can you transition this year if your key acquisition doesnt come until next year? Its not a transition year in that instance, its a lost year. And that is the worry for me. Some call that negative, but to me that is just ignoring the clear problems in the squad and hoping things turn out ok.

Sorry for the long post, but there you go.
 

Not to worry, no you post is not negative, it is accurate. You have articulated what I think too, we have a 'transitional' year because the balance of our squad - I believe - does not look good enough to sustain a title challenge and has been neglected in the key area of midfield.

I also believe that as good as Klopp is (he's the best) he enjoys too much the status of luxury underdog. He says things like 'Milly can play in midfield or both full back positions' when IN FACT James Milner is not good enough for a starting midfield role - for a title challenging side. Klopp likes to make and mend, when he should be demanding one or two more players.

We started a derby match with Harvey Elliot and Fabio Calvalho in midfield. Now, yes we had injuries. But Thiago, Keita (where is he, what is the injury there?) are expected absences based on history and having eyes.

If midfield is Klopp's engine room, I'm not sure there is cogent plan for this season now, unless Arthur will be integrated quickly enough to cover Thiago and share that role. We look like the squad is better suited to 4-2-3-1 to suit;

a) the limited number of good holding players we have

b) the attacking midfielders we have, which could include Mo Salah, with a tweak

c) Darwin Nunez, who can be devastating as the '1'.



If Jurgen wants to keep his 4-3-3 and win titles, he almost certainly needs 2 new players there, which could start in January. The policy of waiting for the Dortmund expensive boy and sitting on our hands until June 2023 was a failed one.

So we will have to see...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:54:23 am
The ageing squad thing is just what's going to happen when you have a successful side and decide/can keep it together. I don't really think there's anything wrong with having say 10 or 11 players from a successful side still being relied upon 3 seasons later. It'd be a worry if we didn't know it was ageing, but we've obviously made steps to try and introduce younger players in to the squad (Konate, Diaz, Ramsay, Nunez, Carvalho, main midfield target)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:05:13 am
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 09:54:23 am
The ageing squad thing is just what's going to happen when you have a successful side and decide/can keep it together. I don't really think there's anything wrong with having say 10 or 11 players from a successful side still being relied upon 3 seasons later. It'd be a worry if we didn't know it was ageing, but we've obviously made steps to try and introduce younger players in to the squad (Konate, Diaz, Ramsay, Nunez, Carvalho, main midfield target)
Would add Jones, Elliott to that list.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:13:08 am
I think we have done a really good job phasing out the older players and introducing new ones. Konate, Jota, Diaz have stepped into our starting 11 and replaced legends/amazing players such as Mane, Firmino and Matip. You then include the likes of Alisson, Robertson, Trent, Fabinho and squad players like Gomez, Elliott, Carvalho and Nunez who are of a good age.

The only area where there needs to be real work is midfield.

If age is a primary issue then you will be surprised how many players City have that are in that 28-32 age range.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:15:19 am
NM
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:17:27 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:13:08 am
I think we have done a really good job phasing out the older players and introducing new ones. Konate, Jota, Diaz have stepped into our starting 11 and replaced legends/amazing players such as Mane, Firmino and Matip. You then include the likes of Alisson, Robertson, Trent, Fabinho and squad players like Gomez, Elliott, Carvalho and Nunez who are of a good age.

The only area where there needs to be real work is midfield.

If age is a primary issue then you will be surprised how many players City have that are in that 28-32 age range.
Would it doesnt really help the two prime age midfielders that where brought to have an impact have 1 year left on their deal along also have availably issues.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:19:38 am
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 11:23:53 pm
Snip

I must say it raises a slight chuckle to see someone saying 'I'm not persistently negative' and then proceed to post something which is quite clearly negative, with even positives spun negatively :D

Alisson is 29, he doesn't need upgrading or refreshing

Trent is 23, he doesn't need upgrading or refreshing

Virg is 31, he doesn't need upgrading or refreshing

Matip is 31, he doesn't need upgrading or refreshing

But we then have Konate (23) and Gomez (25) so clearly an aspect of forward planning there

Robbo is 28, he doesn't need upgrading or refreshing

But we then have Kostas (26) so clearly an aspect of forward planning there

Fabinho is 28, he doesn't need upgrading or refreshing

Henderson is 32, but his minutes seem more and more to be going to Harvey Elliott (19)

Thiago is 31 but again seems pretty clear that we're planning a big overhaul in midfield (if not quite as soon we'd all like)

Naby at 27 should be coming into his prime, but clearly no longer reliable and a bit of a disaster really this season

Sadio Mane (30) has been replaced by Luis Diaz (25)

Mo Salah is 30, he doesn't need upgrading or refreshing

Bobby at 30 has clearly gone from first choice, to not first choice, and we have 'replaced' him with Jota (25) and Nunez (23)

Last season we nearly won the lot. You could argue we peaked (and considering the average age, that would fit considering when footballers generally peak). And that now we will be transitioning the team, with a few of those olders players not playing as much (which we're already seeing). Quite why you'd look at last season negatively, lord only knows (well no I lie, we all know but being labelled negative seems to annoy some, which is odd when they seem quite gleeful in being exactly that). This season, short as it is, already sees our average age dip below 28 and thats with Milner in that 14 which is very unlikely to continue. Swap him for Thiago its 27.5. Swap Bobby for Diogo and its just over 27. Widen it to every player we've used this season and its pretty much exactly the same as Man City. And thats without Konate, without Jones, without Arthur, who all bring that down further. Its including Adrian, who clearly isn't going to be playing any sort of major role this season or in the future. The average age of our last 8 first team players that we have signed permanently is 24. So again, laughable to be talking about us not doing enough to refresh the team/squad.

But again, it genuinely staggers me that you'd use last season which was so close to the greatest season any club has ever had....and then try to spin it negatively as if the squad was too old. It seems pretty clear that it wasn't too old at all, and that again actually it pretty much peaked. So once more we end up in that odd place that actually, the squad looks excellent aside from maybe two extra central midfielders and that those two extra central midfielders are whats causing such overwhelming negativity (sorry DonkeyWan). Its actually a little insulting to the manager to be tearing to shreds what he's built, when what he's built is absolutely superb and has remained seriously competitive (which is what people were doubting could be achieved way back in 2018/2019). Billy has posted a fair bit in the main sub-forum about how entitled and spoilt some are, and it couldn't be truer. 'We've started average this season, why wouldn't I be negative?'. And its summed up with your posts. I know Knight hates this....but pretty much 100% of your posts this season have been moaning at the club. Even when you've commented on a win, its been moaning about signings. You didn't talk about Bournemouth at all, but as soon as we looked a bit raggy against Newcastle in the next game it was 'Bournemouth obviously papered over the cracks....fucking FSG, fucking midfield, shit'.

The prospect of a transitional season (if this is what this season ends up being), after last, is suddenly not acceptable. When really, of course it should be. Maintaining a winning team in the environment we're in is incredibly tough. Incredibly. We can pretty much make no errors, on the pitch or in the transfer market. And that's the point. When we do, its absolutely launched upon by posters like yourself (and others, of course). Sorry to repeat myself but our squad is superb. It really is, we've got experienced quality players in so many positions and a clear succession plan for those same players. The midfield, of course, is one or two short. No-one denies it. But that small thing suddenly completely overshadows our brilliant goalkeepers, our brilliant fullbacks, our phenomenal CB line-up, our attack and the superb job we've done in replacing the 'fab three', and yes....still a lot of quality CMs too. Still the same midfield which nearly won us the quadruple, plus Elliott, Carvalho and Arthur. It goes back to being spoilt. What this club has done from top to bottom over the last five years has completely skewed what is normal. So when we do make them little mistakes (the CB debacle, this summer not signing another CM) it inevitably leads to utter carnage. Wasting Klopp. Risking top 4. Not investing in the squad. Setting themselves up for selling the club. Never putting money into the club. Looking enviably at clubs who have been run appallingly and seem fairly close to financial meltdown. And it really, really shouldn't be the same every window.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:32:33 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:19:38 am
I must say it raises a slight chuckle to see someone saying 'I'm not persistently negative' and then proceed to post something which is quite clearly negative, with even positives spun negatively :D

Alisson is 29, he doesn't need upgrading or refreshing

Trent is 23, he doesn't need upgrading or refreshing

Virg is 31, he doesn't need upgrading or refreshing

Matip is 31, he doesn't need upgrading or refreshing

But we then have Konate (23) and Gomez (25) so clearly an aspect of forward planning there

Robbo is 28, he doesn't need upgrading or refreshing

But we then have Kostas (26) so clearly an aspect of forward planning there

Fabinho is 28, he doesn't need upgrading or refreshing

Henderson is 32, but his minutes seem more and more to be going to Harvey Elliott (19)

Thiago is 31 but again seems pretty clear that we're planning a big overhaul in midfield (if not quite as soon we'd all like)

Naby at 27 should be coming into his prime, but clearly no longer reliable and a bit of a disaster really this season

Sadio Mane (30) has been replaced by Luis Diaz (25)

Mo Salah is 30, he doesn't need upgrading or refreshing

Bobby at 30 has clearly gone from first choice, to not first choice, and we have 'replaced' him with Jota (25) and Nunez (23)

Last season we nearly won the lot. You could argue we peaked (and considering the average age, that would fit considering when footballers generally peak). And that now we will be transitioning the team, with a few of those olders players not playing as much (which we're already seeing). Quite why you'd look at last season negatively, lord only knows (well no I lie, we all know but being labelled negative seems to annoy some, which is odd when they seem quite gleeful in being exactly that). This season, short as it is, already sees our average age dip below 28 and thats with Milner in that 14 which is very unlikely to continue. Swap him for Thiago its 27.5. Swap Bobby for Diogo and its just over 27. Widen it to every player we've used this season and its pretty much exactly the same as Man City. And thats without Konate, without Jones, without Arthur, who all bring that down further. Its including Adrian, who clearly isn't going to be playing any sort of major role this season or in the future. The average age of our last 8 first team players that we have signed permanently is 24. So again, laughable to be talking about us not doing enough to refresh the team/squad.

But again, it genuinely staggers me that you'd use last season which was so close to the greatest season any club has ever had....and then try to spin it negatively as if the squad was too old. It seems pretty clear that it wasn't too old at all, and that again actually it pretty much peaked. So once more we end up in that odd place that actually, the squad looks excellent aside from maybe two extra central midfielders and that those two extra central midfielders are whats causing such overwhelming negativity (sorry DonkeyWan). Its actually a little insulting to the manager to be tearing to shreds what he's built, when what he's built is absolutely superb and has remained seriously competitive (which is what people were doubting could be achieved way back in 2018/2019). Billy has posted a fair bit in the main sub-forum about how entitled and spoilt some are, and it couldn't be truer. 'We've started average this season, why wouldn't I be negative?'. And its summed up with your posts. I know Knight hates this....but pretty much 100% of your posts this season have been moaning at the club. Even when you've commented on a win, its been moaning about signings. You didn't talk about Bournemouth at all, but as soon as we looked a bit raggy against Newcastle in the next game it was 'Bournemouth obviously papered over the cracks....fucking FSG, fucking midfield, shit'.

The prospect of a transitional season (if this is what this season ends up being), after last, is suddenly not acceptable. When really, of course it should be. Maintaining a winning team in the environment we're in is incredibly tough. Incredibly. We can pretty much make no errors, on the pitch or in the transfer market. And that's the point. When we do, its absolutely launched upon by posters like yourself (and others, of course). Sorry to repeat myself but our squad is superb. It really is, we've got experienced quality players in so many positions and a clear succession plan for those same players. The midfield, of course, is one or two short. No-one denies it. But that small thing suddenly completely overshadows our brilliant goalkeepers, our brilliant fullbacks, our phenomenal CB line-up, our attack and the superb job we've done in replacing the 'fab three', and yes....still a lot of quality CMs too. Still the same midfield which nearly won us the quadruple, plus Elliott, Carvalho and Arthur. It goes back to being spoilt. What this club has done from top to bottom over the last five years has completely skewed what is normal. So when we do make them little mistakes (the CB debacle, this summer not signing another CM) it inevitably leads to utter carnage. Wasting Klopp. Risking top 4. Not investing in the squad. Setting themselves up for selling the club. Never putting money into the club. Looking enviably at clubs who have been run appallingly and seem fairly close to financial meltdown. And it really, really shouldn't be the same every window.
Will u ever just ignore donkey wans posts if they annoy u so much, he doesn’t jump on yours but u seem magnetically attracted to his. I’m more your side of opinion than his (I’m finding this season interesting and can’t wait to see how it plays out for us as as I expect an uptick in our form pretty sharply) but to label him negative amuses me as whenever u see an opinion u don’t agree with u jump all over the poster involved. I should add i enjoy your football related posts as find them very informative but your jumping on posters not so much
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:35:59 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:13:08 am
If age is a primary issue then you will be surprised how many players City have that are in that 28-32 age range.

Came in to say something similar, age issues are often vastly overstated and I don't think anything we've seen this season has been a result of age, other than Milner (who was being phased out last season).

The issue is we've gambled on the fitness of frequently injured players for far too long, relying on just enough of them to be available at any given time to see us through, and it's bit us hard this season. One or two signings and the problem basically goes away, though I agree with those who think at least one of those signings needed to happen early this summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:36:39 am
Quote from: Careca9 on Today at 10:32:33 am
Will u ever just ignore donkey wans posts if they annoy u so much, he doesnt jump on yours but u seem magnetically attracted to his. Im more your side of opinion than his (Im finding this season interesting and cant wait to see how it plays out for us as as I expect an uptick in our form pretty sharply) but to label him negative amuses me as whenever u see an opinion u dont agree with u jump all over the poster involved. I should add i enjoy your football related posts as find them very informative but your jumping on posters not so much

His posts dont annoy me :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:38:28 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:36:39 am
His posts dont annoy me :)
[/quote
Think you are kidding yourself saying that, they defo trigger u as u jump on them as quick as u can, lets see if u can take a break from replying to his as a test
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:41:44 am
Quote from: Careca9 on Today at 10:38:28 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:36:39 am
His posts dont annoy me :)

Think you are kidding yourself saying that, they defo trigger u as u jump on them as quick as u can, lets see if u can take a break from replying to his as a test

Who on earth are you? :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:47:48 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:41:44 am
Think you are kidding yourself saying that, they defo trigger u as u jump on them as quick as u can, lets see if u can take a break from replying to his as a test


Who on earth are you? :D
Long time reader who enjoys yourself and donkey wans football post contributions!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:49:20 am
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 11:23:53 pm
So, a few people responded to my last post saying I was being persistently negative and my interpretation of the current state of the squad was flawed.

As to the first point about 'persistently negative' I find people tend to accuse other people of being negative when their views don't dovetail with their own. Further, I could respond with a comment about toxic positivity, but that will achieve little than to antagonise. Instead I would say that it's hard to remain any kind of positive when you have dropped 9 points from a possible 18. It's not the most encouraging of starts, and I maintain that is because we have failed to properly revitalise the squad since our last major competition win in 2019 (alas the League and FA cup are now only secondary competitions). A number of posters responded to this assertion by pointing to newly acquired players in that time and suggesting they represented a transition from that 2019 team.

I actually agree their have been some very important acquisitions in that time (Diaz and Jota being the most notable). However, while that may have been the plan, the fact of the matter is the core of the squad remains mostly unchanged from 2019. That was my original point that a number of posters took umbrage with, pointing to players that were bought or brought through as the replacements for key squad members that were aging (Konate being just one example). So I went and checked one key statistic from 2019 and 2022, minutes played. The table below shows the top 14 players in the squad (first XI and 3 subs, effectively) in terms of total minuytes played in 2018/2019 and end of season 2021/2022. I also put in place the average age of both 14s anbd also highlighted in blue players still with the squad at the start of the current season. I think it's quite interesting personally.



The first and most notable point is that the average age of the squad was a lot higher last year than in 2019. So, at the end of that gruelling season with a shortened break, the squad needed an injection of youth, particularly in the middle. That much was obvious to most, so lets say no more.

What is much more interesting is that the minutes of Wijnaldum have not been replaced at all. Instead the minutes of Thiago were actually more a replacement for Milner than anything else. The second point is that the minutes of Konate actually were a direct replacement for Gomez, who is still with the squad and finds their positions currently reversed. The one real change to the first XI in my opinion (other than those forced by change) was Jota replacing Firmino. Of course, that position has been reversed this year again, though probably not for much longer.
The key point for me though is how little was done to the core of the team. Most of the minutes outside the first 14 were a combination of players (Jones, Thiago, Chamberlain) who were filling in for Wijnaldum. But if you have 3 players covering 1, it means you are stretched elsewhere. So when people say we have 10 midfielders, thats because the failure to properly replace Wijnaldum is being split amongst 3 others. Sadly the rawness and injury record of those three is unlikely to change that trend.

The one player that is not mentioned here is of course Diaz (who of course came late and made a big impact) but for now at least he has become a direct replacement for Mane.
But I feel my initial point remains true: The squad is weak in depth, depends on an aging core and only a handful of players (Diaz and Jota) have made any kind of impact on the first XI in terms of workload. The rest has been a patchwork of inconsistent contributions from inexperienced or injury prone players.

Finally, I am sure people will say Elliot, Carvalho and Nunez are replacements. But none of those are proven yet (though they are, of course, promising). More pertinently, one, Nunez, will require a new way of playing quite distinct from before and will take time for the team to adapt to. More pertinently, the other two are AMs and not the box-to-box midfielders that were so crucial to success in 2019. Liverpool now look likes a team with more technical players, but less pressing and hard-running. This is not helped by the age profile either. People talk about a transition season, but to what? How can you transition this year if your key acquisition doesnt come until next year? Its not a transition year in that instance, its a lost year. And that is the worry for me. Some call that negative, but to me that is just ignoring the clear problems in the squad and hoping things turn out ok.

Sorry for the long post, but there you go.
 


Very good post DW....hats off for the research
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:53:55 am
Quote from: Careca9 on Today at 10:47:48 am
Long time reader who enjoys yourself and donkey wans football post contributions!

I must say I appreciate your memory! I think the last time I actually replied to him was a week or two ago when he said Richarlison would get into our first team :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 11:01:10 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:53:55 am
I must say I appreciate your memory! I think the last time I actually replied to him was a week or two ago when he said Richarlison would get into our first team :)
Well thats defo now a donkey wan opinion id have to ask were they drinking before putting that idea down on digital paper!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:11:22 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:19:38 am
I must say it raises a slight chuckle to see someone saying 'I'm not persistently negative' and then proceed to post something which is quite clearly negative, with even positives spun negatively :D

Alisson is 29, he doesn't need upgrading or refreshing

Trent is 23, he doesn't need upgrading or refreshing

Virg is 31, he doesn't need upgrading or refreshing

Matip is 31, he doesn't need upgrading or refreshing

But we then have Konate (23) and Gomez (25) so clearly an aspect of forward planning there

Robbo is 28, he doesn't need upgrading or refreshing

But we then have Kostas (26) so clearly an aspect of forward planning there

Fabinho is 28, he doesn't need upgrading or refreshing

Henderson is 32, but his minutes seem more and more to be going to Harvey Elliott (19)

Thiago is 31 but again seems pretty clear that we're planning a big overhaul in midfield (if not quite as soon we'd all like)

Naby at 27 should be coming into his prime, but clearly no longer reliable and a bit of a disaster really this season

Sadio Mane (30) has been replaced by Luis Diaz (25)

Mo Salah is 30, he doesn't need upgrading or refreshing

Bobby at 30 has clearly gone from first choice, to not first choice, and we have 'replaced' him with Jota (25) and Nunez (23)

Last season we nearly won the lot. You could argue we peaked (and considering the average age, that would fit considering when footballers generally peak). And that now we will be transitioning the team, with a few of those olders players not playing as much (which we're already seeing). Quite why you'd look at last season negatively, lord only knows (well no I lie, we all know but being labelled negative seems to annoy some, which is odd when they seem quite gleeful in being exactly that). This season, short as it is, already sees our average age dip below 28 and thats with Milner in that 14 which is very unlikely to continue. Swap him for Thiago its 27.5. Swap Bobby for Diogo and its just over 27. Widen it to every player we've used this season and its pretty much exactly the same as Man City. And thats without Konate, without Jones, without Arthur, who all bring that down further. Its including Adrian, who clearly isn't going to be playing any sort of major role this season or in the future. The average age of our last 8 first team players that we have signed permanently is 24. So again, laughable to be talking about us not doing enough to refresh the team/squad.

But again, it genuinely staggers me that you'd use last season which was so close to the greatest season any club has ever had....and then try to spin it negatively as if the squad was too old. It seems pretty clear that it wasn't too old at all, and that again actually it pretty much peaked. So once more we end up in that odd place that actually, the squad looks excellent aside from maybe two extra central midfielders and that those two extra central midfielders are whats causing such overwhelming negativity (sorry DonkeyWan). Its actually a little insulting to the manager to be tearing to shreds what he's built, when what he's built is absolutely superb and has remained seriously competitive (which is what people were doubting could be achieved way back in 2018/2019). Billy has posted a fair bit in the main sub-forum about how entitled and spoilt some are, and it couldn't be truer. 'We've started average this season, why wouldn't I be negative?'. And its summed up with your posts. I know Knight hates this....but pretty much 100% of your posts this season have been moaning at the club. Even when you've commented on a win, its been moaning about signings. You didn't talk about Bournemouth at all, but as soon as we looked a bit raggy against Newcastle in the next game it was 'Bournemouth obviously papered over the cracks....fucking FSG, fucking midfield, shit'.

The prospect of a transitional season (if this is what this season ends up being), after last, is suddenly not acceptable. When really, of course it should be. Maintaining a winning team in the environment we're in is incredibly tough. Incredibly. We can pretty much make no errors, on the pitch or in the transfer market. And that's the point. When we do, its absolutely launched upon by posters like yourself (and others, of course). Sorry to repeat myself but our squad is superb. It really is, we've got experienced quality players in so many positions and a clear succession plan for those same players. The midfield, of course, is one or two short. No-one denies it. But that small thing suddenly completely overshadows our brilliant goalkeepers, our brilliant fullbacks, our phenomenal CB line-up, our attack and the superb job we've done in replacing the 'fab three', and yes....still a lot of quality CMs too. Still the same midfield which nearly won us the quadruple, plus Elliott, Carvalho and Arthur. It goes back to being spoilt. What this club has done from top to bottom over the last five years has completely skewed what is normal. So when we do make them little mistakes (the CB debacle, this summer not signing another CM) it inevitably leads to utter carnage. Wasting Klopp. Risking top 4. Not investing in the squad. Setting themselves up for selling the club. Never putting money into the club. Looking enviably at clubs who have been run appallingly and seem fairly close to financial meltdown. And it really, really shouldn't be the same every window.
That's a great summary of where we're at, and its nice to see it all laid out like that, so the people saying this team is 'finished', or that we've 'not invested', or 'been negligent' or 'not planned ahead' can see that their views are probably being influenced more by our results than by what's actually been happening with the squad. Just one transfer window in which we didn't get our top target (and had to divert funds elsewhere to secure other players and contracts), has meant the sky falling in for many, merely 6 games after one the most enjoyable seasons in our illustrious history.

It's worth noting Ferguson had many transition seasons at Utd, either due to ageing players, some transfers not working out/being injured (imagine that), or other teams like Chelsea and Arsenal becoming title challengers. He was there so long that 4 or 5 transition seasons, some fallow years, and several rebuilds was fine in amongst all the titles. But many don't seem to think that's allowed with us, partly because they worry Jurgen's time won't last forever (which it won't), and partly because the efforts required to keep up with the oil cheats means we that need to be almost perfect each season with transfers/results to win the title.

I'm fine with a transition season after the highs of the last 5 years - and particularly last season which was one of my favorites as a fan. If a transition season means finishing 2nd/3rd, some good cup runs and then 2-3 players in next summer (or even January), then so be it. However, with 96 points to play for, this could well turn out to be more than a transition season - especially with Diaz bedded in (and Nunez bedding in), Jota back, Gomez looking like he's getting back to his best, Arthur for midfield cover, and Elliott/Carvalho both looking like players beyond their years in terms of ability and confidence. There's also the WC where City have about twice as many players going than us, and some of our key players will get lots of rest for the 2nd half of the season (where our pre-season has apparently conditioned us to be at our peak). City can (and probably will) also have their own wobbles and injuries, so no doubt plenty of twists and turns yet to come.

Next season we could field a first 11 (for example) of Alisson, Trent, Virgil, Matip, Robbo, Fabinho, Elliott, new signing, Diaz, Nunez, Salah. Our bench would still have Kelleher, Tsimikas, Matip, Ramsay, Konate, Jones, Hendo, Thiago, Milner (if he stays), Jota, Carvalho, and Bobby plus some youngsters. A great squad of younger and more experienced players, plus we'd be able to manage the minutes of older/more injury prone players to get the most out of them.

In what universe is that a squad that's 'past it' as some seem to think, or one that needs major surgery? This season we're literally 1 fit/quality midfielder (and a quadruple hangover) away from being just as good as we've always been.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:34:59 pm
There is so much shit going on in league football and in particular the premier league, that I honestly dont know why people get so mad at stuff like this, really, the ages of our players?  Come on now.

Use the energy to fight back against what is happening here, the league is eating itself, its become an absolute monstrosity, with the transfer fees and wages spent. And now Newcastle to go along with Man City, sportswashing their way to glory - and all done with permission from the league whos fit and proper test isnt fit or proper.

In a couple years when Newcastle are winning stuff and taking up one of the CL places each year, the least of your concerns will be how old Liverpools goalie and central defence is.

This league is an utter shit show, yet we all keep following like sheep*, thinking its Liverpool (and other genuine clubs) that are at fault because they dont spend enough or dont quite get their transfers right.

*although personally following a lot less these days, I get more and more turned off this league each season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:42:41 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:34:59 pm
There is so much shit going on in league football and in particular the premier league, that I honestly dont know why people get so mad at stuff like this, really, the ages of our players?  Come on now.

Use the energy to fight back against what is happening here, the league is eating itself, its become an absolute monstrosity, with the transfer fees and wages spent. And now Newcastle to go along with Man City, sportswashing their way to glory - and all done with permission from the league whos fit and proper test isnt fit or proper.

In a couple years when Newcastle are winning stuff and taking up one of the CL places each year, the least of your concerns will be how old Liverpools goalie and central defence is.

This league is an utter shit show, yet we all keep following like sheep*, thinking its Liverpool (and other genuine clubs) that are at fault because they dont spend enough or dont quite get their transfers right.

*although personally following a lot less these days, I get more and more turned off this league each season.

wait til Dubai buys the Mancs
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:45:51 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:42:41 pm
wait til Dubai buys the Mancs

Not gonna make too much of a difference. They already spend a shitload
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:51:46 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:42:41 pm
wait til Dubai buys the Mancs
Aren't they still under Abu Dhabi?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:54:42 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:51:46 pm
Aren't they still under Abu Dhabi?
Abu Dhabi and Dubai are two cities in two different Emirates.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:55:22 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:51:46 pm
Aren't they still under Abu Dhabi?


pretty sure they will be two separate entities -

Abu Dhabi - City
Dubai - Red Mancs

(Oh I think I see what you were referring to - my use of "Mancs")
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:56:25 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 02:54:42 pm
Abu Dhabi and Dubai are two cities in two different Emirates.
They are both under UAE?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:58:01 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:56:25 pm
They are both under UAE?
Yes, the clue is in the name, United Arab Emirates, an Emirate is basically it's own state/country as it were.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 03:01:07 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 02:58:01 pm
Yes, the clue is in the name, United Arab Emirates, an Emirate is basically it's own state/country as it were.
👍
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 03:03:13 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:42:41 pm
wait til Dubai buys the Mancs

quite, can you imagine  :o

Yet, itll still be Liverpools fault for not signing some 23/24 year old players in 2022  :P
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 03:15:51 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 11:23:53 pm
snip
 
Well written post.

There was always going to be a period of transition around this time from Klopp's first Liverpool team to his second, but that transition could have been seamless if we'd been proactive in our planning. Our defence is set and our attack is very much in transition, but our midfield is not. It's just going to be a year of making ends meet until we can strengthen it next summer. Like DonkeyWan touched on, we have never had a plan to replace the likes of Henderson, Milner and Gini who have been so important for the way that we play. We should have had someone on the conveyer belt, like Jota, Diaz, Konate, Tsimikas. It's been clear for a long time that Oxlade-Chamberlain and Keita cannot be relied upon, and I wish we'd been a bit more brutal in replacing their places in the squad earlier. Elliott, Carvalho, Jones are too new on the scene to shoulder the responsibility.

I do find it strange how we future-proofed our defence and attack so effectively, but in four years only added a (albeit brilliant) 29 year old to our midfield. If we'd made a Jota/Diaz type signing in this time, we wouldn't have such a drop in quality  during our 'transition'.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 03:24:52 pm
When Klopp signed his new contract he said he couldn't wait to build a team again. He knows we need tweaks to the midfield and the attack and we are on the way there with Diaz and Nunez. Would have been great to have brought in a midfielder he wanted this summer but hopefully injuries start to subside and Arthur can contribute.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 03:29:44 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 03:15:51 pm
Well written post.

There was always going to be a period of transition around this time from Klopp's first Liverpool team to his second, but that transition could have been seamless if we'd been proactive in our planning. Our defence is set and our attack is very much in transition, but our midfield is not. It's just going to be a year of making ends meet until we can strengthen it next summer. Like DonkeyWan touched on, we have never had a plan to replace the likes of Henderson, Milner and Gini who have been so important for the way that we play. We should have had someone on the conveyer belt, like Jota, Diaz, Konate, Tsimikas. It's been clear for a long time that Oxlade-Chamberlain and Keita cannot be relied upon, and I wish we'd been a bit more brutal in replacing their places in the squad earlier. Elliott, Carvalho, Jones are too new on the scene to shoulder the responsibility.

I do find it strange how we future-proofed our defence and attack so effectively, but in four years only added a (albeit brilliant) 29 year old to our midfield. If we'd made a Jota/Diaz type signing in this time, we wouldn't have such a drop in quality  during our 'transition'.

How could you, or DonkeyWan, or anyone on this forum possibly know that....?

Its a bit like our budget. People just talk about our 'transfer budget' being pretty small because we only 'spent' £10 million odd net, as if its gospel. When of course, no-one has a clue. And spending a certain amount obviously doesn't necessarily mean that's actually our exact budget as I'm quite certain we don't spend everything we have every window.

We spent £55 million on Naby, we went big on Thiago, we currently have Harvey Elliott playing as first choice RCM. Its a little odd to me that you can talk about how we've 'future proofed our defence and attack so effectively' but in the same post talk about not having a plan to do the same in midfield. I mean sure, it could be that such a meticulous manager and recruitment team just forgot about midfield. Or it could be that you know....there is a plan, we're in the midst of it, but its just not going quite as smoothly as the other two areas due to the sort of player we're targeting? In an alternate universe Real Madrid signed Mbappe, we had a free run at Tchouameni and we're all now sat here talking about how well we've done to start sorting our midfield. Of course, if and buts. We didnt, and its of course up for debate about how wise stopping when we couldn't get Tchouameni was. But to say we dont have a plan seems just patently wrong and again, a little dismissive of the work the manager and the recruitment team do.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 03:31:00 pm
I wouldn't take Clint seriously these days. The old fella talks to chairs in his spare time.
