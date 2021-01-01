Snip



I must say it raises a slight chuckle to see someone saying 'I'm not persistently negative' and then proceed to post something which is quite clearly negative, with even positives spun negativelyAlisson is 29, he doesn't need upgrading or refreshingTrent is 23, he doesn't need upgrading or refreshingVirg is 31, he doesn't need upgrading or refreshingMatip is 31, he doesn't need upgrading or refreshingBut we then have Konate (23) and Gomez (25) so clearly an aspect of forward planning thereRobbo is 28, he doesn't need upgrading or refreshingBut we then have Kostas (26) so clearly an aspect of forward planning thereFabinho is 28, he doesn't need upgrading or refreshingHenderson is 32, but his minutes seem more and more to be going to Harvey Elliott (19)Thiago is 31 but again seems pretty clear that we're planning a big overhaul in midfield (if not quite as soon we'd all like)Naby at 27 should be coming into his prime, but clearly no longer reliable and a bit of a disaster really this seasonSadio Mane (30) has been replaced by Luis Diaz (25)Mo Salah is 30, he doesn't need upgrading or refreshingBobby at 30 has clearly gone from first choice, to not first choice, and we have 'replaced' him with Jota (25) and Nunez (23)Last season we nearly won the lot. You could argue we peaked (and considering the average age, that would fit considering when footballers generally peak). And that now we will be transitioning the team, with a few of those olders players not playing as much (which we're already seeing). Quite why you'd look at last season negatively, lord only knows (well no I lie, we all know but being labelled negative seems to annoy some, which is odd when they seem quite gleeful in being exactly that). This season, short as it is, already sees our average age dip below 28 and thats with Milner in that 14 which is very unlikely to continue. Swap him for Thiago its 27.5. Swap Bobby for Diogo and its just over 27. Widen it to every player we've used this season and its pretty much exactly the same as Man City. And thats without Konate, without Jones, without Arthur, who all bring that down further. Its including Adrian, who clearly isn't going to be playing any sort of major role this season or in the future. The average age of our last 8 first team players that we have signed permanently is 24. So again, laughable to be talking about us not doing enough to refresh the team/squad.But again, it genuinely staggers me that you'd use last season which was so close to the greatest season any club has ever had....and then try to spin it negatively as if the squad was too old. It seems pretty clear that it wasn't too old at all, and that again actually it pretty much peaked. So once more we end up in that odd place that actually, the squad looks excellent aside from maybe two extra central midfielders and that those two extra central midfielders are whats causing such overwhelming negativity (sorry DonkeyWan). Its actually a little insulting to the manager to be tearing to shreds what he's built, when what he's built is absolutely superb and has remained seriously competitive (which is what people were doubting could be achieved way back in 2018/2019). Billy has posted a fair bit in the main sub-forum about how entitled and spoilt some are, and it couldn't be truer. 'We've started average this season, why wouldn't I be negative?'. And its summed up with your posts. I know Knight hates this....but pretty much 100% of your posts this season have been moaning at the club. Even when you've commented on a win, its been moaning about signings. You didn't talk about Bournemouth at all, but as soon as we looked a bit raggy against Newcastle in the next game it was 'Bournemouth obviously papered over the cracks....fucking FSG, fucking midfield, shit'.The prospect of a transitional season (if this is what this season ends up being), after last, is suddenly not acceptable. When really, of course it should be. Maintaining a winning team in the environment we're in is incredibly tough. Incredibly. We can pretty much make no errors, on the pitch or in the transfer market. And that's the point. When we do, its absolutely launched upon by posters like yourself (and others, of course). Sorry to repeat myself but our squad is superb. It really is, we've got experienced quality players in so many positions and a clear succession plan for those same players. The midfield, of course, is one or two short. No-one denies it. But that small thing suddenly completely overshadows our brilliant goalkeepers, our brilliant fullbacks, our phenomenal CB line-up, our attack and the superb job we've done in replacing the 'fab three', and yes....still a lot of quality CMs too. Still the same midfield which nearly won us the quadruple, plus Elliott, Carvalho and Arthur. It goes back to being spoilt. What this club has done from top to bottom over the last five years has completely skewed what is normal. So when we do make them little mistakes (the CB debacle, this summer not signing another CM) it inevitably leads to utter carnage. Wasting Klopp. Risking top 4. Not investing in the squad. Setting themselves up for selling the club. Never putting money into the club. Looking enviably at clubs who have been run appallingly and seem fairly close to financial meltdown. And it really, really shouldn't be the same every window.