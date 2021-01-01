So, a few people responded to my last post saying I was being persistently negative and my interpretation of the current state of the squad was flawed.As to the first point about 'persistently negative' I find people tend to accuse other people of being negative when their views don't dovetail with their own. Further, I could respond with a comment about toxic positivity, but that will achieve little than to antagonise. Instead I would say that it's hard to remain any kind of positive when you have dropped 9 points from a possible 18. It's not the most encouraging of starts, and I maintain that is because we have failed to properly revitalise the squad since our last major competition win in 2019 (alas the League and FA cup are now only secondary competitions). A number of posters responded to this assertion by pointing to newly acquired players in that time and suggesting they represented a transition from that 2019 team.I actually agree their have been some very important acquisitions in that time (Diaz and Jota being the most notable). However, while that may have been the plan, the fact of the matter is the core of the squad remains mostly unchanged from 2019. That was my original point that a number of posters took umbrage with, pointing to players that were bought or brought through as the replacements for key squad members that were aging (Konate being just one example). So I went and checked one key statistic from 2019 and 2022, minutes played. The table below shows the top 14 players in the squad (first XI and 3 subs, effectively) in terms of total minuytes played in 2018/2019 and end of season 2021/2022. I also put in place the average age of both 14s anbd also highlighted in blue players still with the squad at the start of the current season. I think it's quite interesting personally.The first and most notable point is that the average age of the squad was a lot higher last year than in 2019. So, at the end of that gruelling season with a shortened break, the squad needed an injection of youth, particularly in the middle. That much was obvious to most, so lets say no more.What is much more interesting is that the minutes of Wijnaldum have not been replaced at all. Instead the minutes of Thiago were actually more a replacement for Milner than anything else. The second point is that the minutes of Konate actually were a direct replacement for Gomez, who is still with the squad and finds their positions currently reversed. The one real change to the first XI in my opinion (other than those forced by change) was Jota replacing Firmino. Of course, that position has been reversed this year again, though probably not for much longer.The key point for me though is how little was done to the core of the team. Most of the minutes outside the first 14 were a combination of players (Jones, Thiago, Chamberlain) who were filling in for Wijnaldum. But if you have 3 players covering 1, it means you are stretched elsewhere. So when people say we have 10 midfielders, thats because the failure to properly replace Wijnaldum is being split amongst 3 others. Sadly the rawness and injury record of those three is unlikely to change that trend.The one player that is not mentioned here is of course Diaz (who of course came late and made a big impact) but for now at least he has become a direct replacement for Mane.But I feel my initial point remains true: The squad is weak in depth, depends on an aging core and only a handful of players (Diaz and Jota) have made any kind of impact on the first XI in terms of workload. The rest has been a patchwork of inconsistent contributions from inexperienced or injury prone players.Finally, I am sure people will say Elliot, Carvalho and Nunez are replacements. But none of those are proven yet (though they are, of course, promising). More pertinently, one, Nunez, will require a new way of playing quite distinct from before and will take time for the team to adapt to. More pertinently, the other two are AMs and not the box-to-box midfielders that were so crucial to success in 2019. Liverpool now look likes a team with more technical players, but less pressing and hard-running. This is not helped by the age profile either. People talk about a transition season, but to what? How can you transition this year if your key acquisition doesnt come until next year? Its not a transition year in that instance, its a lost year. And that is the worry for me. Some call that negative, but to me that is just ignoring the clear problems in the squad and hoping things turn out ok.Sorry for the long post, but there you go.