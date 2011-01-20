Spot on, it clearly hasnt worked out for either player and when theyre at a great club on a great wage theres not going to be incentive for those players to move on. Which explains the clubs reluctance to make short-term signings (as demanded by sections of the fanbase) to address a hole in the squad; youd end up with more problems where youve got players on the books that you want to shift but cant. You can only sell a player if theres a club that wants them that they want to go to.
Itll be interesting to see whether either of these players stay for the whole season, I think the fact they were left out of the Champions League squad says an awful lot. Feel like itll be a similar situation to Moreno et al where they stay for the length of their contract then move on elsewhere in the summer.
As El Lobo pointed out, these two are probably the only two failures of transfers that weve had when weve spent significantly under Klopp. And with both of these players, theyve had their good runs of form but have never been able to stay fit for long stretches of the season. Thats a pretty good record, weve been spoilt rotten by Edwards and the rest of the technical staff.