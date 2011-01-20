« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2053541 times)

Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42080 on: Today at 11:56:27 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 11:51:14 am

Great, well thought out post
Offline Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42081 on: Today at 12:08:13 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 11:51:14 am
Ox and Keita have also probably been having the time of their lives over the last 4 years (just like Origi was), even if they're not getting many games - playing for Liverpool, working for Jurgen and his team, and competing every year and winning trophies. Many posters have said repeatably we should get rid or 'should've moved them on by now', but if I was in their shoes I'd rather be at Liverpool than anywhere else, and there's no way any other club is paying decent fees or matching their wages given their injury records. They've also teased us with occasional runs of form and fitness, which knowing Jurgen as the loyal manager he is, has probably contributed to less urgency to move them on.

Benitez would probably have been better at moving players on, not so good at keeping them happy. Ox and Keita staying beyond their usefulness is part of Klopp being a wonderful man manager. We can't have one aspect without having the other. Not with today's player-power environment.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42082 on: Today at 12:12:59 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:08:13 pm
Benitez would probably have been better at moving players on, not so good at keeping them happy. Ox and Keita staying beyond their usefulness is part of Klopp being a wonderful man manager. We can't have one aspect without having the other. Not with today's player-power environment.

Yeah this is it. We saw it with Lallana. Unless a player is a proper dick ala Sakho we're not going to force someone out. I mean we've only just seen Karius contract expire.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42083 on: Today at 12:15:52 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:12:59 pm
Yeah this is it. We saw it with Lallana. Unless a player is a proper dick ala Sakho we're not going to force someone out. I mean we've only just seen Karius contract expire.

What do you think is happening with Keita? Lengthy injury, or Sakho mk.2?
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42084 on: Today at 12:22:27 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:15:52 pm
What do you think is happening with Keita? Lengthy injury, or Sakho mk.2?

I absolutely hate conspiracies but with that...yeah if I'm being honest I think we've decided we've had enough of him and his agent, probably decided we wont extend his contract and that its best that we dont rely on him at all this season.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline keyop

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42085 on: Today at 12:37:40 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 01:00:48 pm
No.
It's a poor window in context.

If you're trying to evaluate how a club has done in the market you need two bits of context - where is their squad at and what are the footballing objectives for that squad and then what's the level of spend  (wage and fee budget basically) available to try and achieve it.
You need a lot more than two bits of context - not least of which is who else did we bring in during the January window (Diaz for £45m), which key players have decided they want to leave (Mane - which meant we bought Nunez), plus which key players needed urgent contract extensions so we don't lose their talent for free next year (Mo for an extra 3 years @ £100k extra per week), plus can we sell the players who we feel aren't available enough (or good enough) to warrant being on the payroll and use that money to reinvest.

Added together, that's £120m for Diaz and Nunez in the last 6 months alone, plus an extra £5m per year for Mo on top of his existing wages, plus Ox/Keita on £250k per week between them for another season (which ties up £13m in wages we could've used towards the transfer fee or wages for another player). Those are some of the many reasons we are where we are, and why many posters who use net spend (or how much other clubs spend) in each window as their barometer often miss the point entirely on what our costs actually are.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:53:34 pm by keyop »
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline keyop

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42086 on: Today at 12:51:16 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:53:58 am
See this is where it gets laughable and people start thinking that certain posters would be happier if we'd spent more on what we already have, or had a few more failed signings, just so they could say we'd spent more money. The club (Klopp mainly yes, but the transfer team, coaches, medical staff, dieticians, of course the players) have all done an absolutely tremendous job to enable us to be competitive to the point that we can also spend huge money on improving the infrastructure at the club and continue improving the side.

Why would you give a fuck what United have spent? They've failed literally for over a decade. Why would you feel like we need to emulate them? Or Everton? Or Villa? Or West Ham?

Goalkeepers we're well sorted, best GK in the world, great young back-up, decent experienced 3rd choice, lots of promising youngsters coming through. Contracts all sorted.

Full-backs we have the best RB in the world, contract sorted. One of the best LBs in the world, contract sorted. Real quality back-up LB. Really promising back-up RB. Again, plenty of quality coming through too with the likes of Bradley, Beck and Mabaya.

Centre-backs we have probably the best line-up in world football. Two great experienced players in VVD and Joel and two brilliant younger ones in Gomez and Konate. Again quality coming through, good 5th choice in Phillips, potentially then in Van Den Berg.

Midfield we have one of the best DMs in the world in Fabinho. We have another of the best in the world in Thiago. We have good experience in Henderson. Really good youngsters already in the team in Jones, Elliott and Carvalho. Good youngsters coming through in Bajetic, Balagizi, Morton. Its the one area where there's clear room for improvement, likely to see Naby, Milner and Ox leave in the next year.

Attack we have for me the best player in the world in Mo, contract sorted. We have Diogo Jota, brilliant player. Luis Diaz, brilliant player. Darwin Nunez, huge, huge promise considering what we've seen so far. Still have Bobby, we'll see what happens with his contract but still playing at a good level. Again, really good youngsters coming through in Gordon, Clark, Stewart, Doak, Kone-Doherty and Cannonier.

There is one area of the team which looks like it needs real investment now. Its not as drastic as people make out, but we can all agree that its the position that needs focus. But my word. Spoilt brats genuinely doesn't come close. We've got a phenomenal squad. I see people like Fromola whinging that our succession planning is poor and I chuckle, I see others fully unloading on the club that we're 'wasting Klopp' and the owners have no interest in being competitive. And its all based on maybe having two extra midfield players. Two. Thats the difference apparently between perfection and absolute unmitigated, horrific disaster.

And now the endgame....whinging that we've not spent as much as United. A club who we've just overtaken financially. A club who has a crumbling shit old stadium that has been ruthlessly ignored for decades by owners rinsing them at every turn. A club spending ridiculous money on Eredivisie players or ones who are coming for a retirement tour. A club who has done this exact same thing continually for the last decade and failed spectacularly. And instead of us prancing around arrogantly going 'Fucking hell this is amazing, look where we are now and look where they are, look what we've achieved as a whole as a football club over the last 5/6 years, look at our squad, look at our trophies, look at our stadium, look at our training ground, look at our players, look at the kids coming through, look at our football' we're going 'Fuck sake they're gonna finish above us, wish we'd just spent £150 million on Casemiro and Antony'. For some it is constant 'what have you done for me lately'. Constant. Its like a husband learning building from scratch and then building an amazing house, proper space age stuff, produces its own electricity, every room looks brilliant, and the wife is constantly hassling him and slagging him off to her mates cos he's not quite finished the garden.
That's a cracking post Lobo. That last line sounds like my marriage   :D
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline BER

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42087 on: Today at 12:56:29 pm »
From my ass, i think we tried for Barella but FSG baulked at the price, which would've been eye watering but probably worth "risking a little bit more" in Klopp's view.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:58:55 pm by BER »
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42088 on: Today at 12:59:26 pm »
Unusual way to start a sentence
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42089 on: Today at 01:33:28 pm »
And yet apt
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42090 on: Today at 01:35:02 pm »
Quote from: BER on Today at 12:56:29 pm
From my ass, i think we tried for Barella but FSG baulked at the price, which would've been eye watering but probably worth "risking a little bit more" in Klopp's view.

Interesting. Has your ass got anything else to say?
Offline amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42091 on: Today at 01:38:10 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 01:35:02 pm
Interesting. Has your ass got anything else to say?

We've had an agreement signed to get Lar Janus next season.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42092 on: Today at 02:03:00 pm »
;D
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42093 on: Today at 02:11:54 pm »
https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1566722052291117061

Quote
Liverpool will have 37.5m buy option clause for Arthur in June, not mandatory - LFC have negotiated with Juve the possibility of paying the clause in two years. #LFC

Arthur has already agreed the potential, future contract in case LFC will trigger the clause.
Offline Red Cactii

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42094 on: Today at 02:26:38 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 11:51:14 am

Spot on, it clearly hasnt worked out for either player and when theyre at a great club on a great wage theres not going to be incentive for those players to move on. Which explains the clubs reluctance to make short-term signings (as demanded by sections of the fanbase) to address a hole in the squad; youd end up with more problems where youve got players on the books that you want to shift but cant. You can only sell a player if theres a club that wants them that they want to go to.

Itll be interesting to see whether either of these players stay for the whole season, I think the fact they were left out of the Champions League squad says an awful lot. Feel like itll be a similar situation to Moreno et al where they stay for the length of their contract then move on elsewhere in the summer.

As El Lobo pointed out, these two are probably the only two failures of transfers that weve had when weve spent significantly under Klopp. And with both of these players, theyve had their good runs of form but have never been able to stay fit for long stretches of the season. Thats a pretty good record, weve been spoilt rotten by Edwards and the rest of the technical staff.
Online Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #42095 on: Today at 03:04:26 pm »
Not being able to move players on isn't totally on the club obviously but we've given Milner multiple extensions, Henderson a big extension, Ox an extension in a period he was barely playing. All the noise was we wanted to give Keita an extension, an utterly bizarre move and I think Naby is great when he plays.

