And how's that been working out for them compared to how our approach has been working out for us?

Do you think Klopp and co would spend the money that badly?
And how's that been working out for them compared to how our approach has been working out for us?
Klopp is really overperforming.
Improving our facilities without investing in our squad won't help us win leagues and champions leagues.

Improving our facilities will improve our players, potentially attract better player. Increasing the stadium capacity will bring in extra revenue, meaning more money to spend on players/contracts etc. Both things will improve us on the pitch but of course, here and now etc.
Improving our facilities will improve our players, potentially attract better player. Increasing the stadium capacity will bring in extra revenue, meaning more money to spend on players/contracts etc. Both things will improve us on the pitch but of course, here and now etc.
The here and now matters too mate because the best players want to play for teams that are ready to win the biggest trophies.
The here and now matters too mate because the best players want to play for teams that are ready to win the biggest trophies.

And offer the biggest wages.

And in other news the Glazers are considering a sale for £3.75bn to Dubai.
Do you think Klopp and co would spend the money that badly?

No of course they wouldn't. But if you start spending for spending sakes, or start spending on players that weren't your first choice targets, then the risk of signing players not good enough increases.
And offer the biggest wages.

And in other news the Glazers are considering a sale for £3.75bn to Dubai.
Frenkie De Jong and Darwin? LOL.

Money is overrated. Even Saudi were getting rejected left, right , centre. Players have short careers and they want to win NOW. Money is a bonus but most will pick a competitive team like us over a United at the moment.
Improving our facilities will improve our players, potentially attract better player. Increasing the stadium capacity will bring in extra revenue, meaning more money to spend on players/contracts etc. Both things will improve us on the pitch but of course, here and now etc.

I mean, yeah to be honest?

We have Klopp for a few more years, therefore the here and now is important because we have the best manager most of us will ever see in our lifetime to oversee more success.
I mean, yeah to be honest?

We have Klopp for a few more years, therefore the here and now is important because we have the best manager most of us will ever see in our lifetime to oversee more success.

You realise Klopp was the biggest factor in us moving/upgrading our training facilities? And choosing a few new signings over Anfield being able to accommodate 15,000 more fans would say a lot if that was someone's preference.

Plus there is nothing to say that Klopp won't extend his contract again.
No of course they wouldn't. But if you start spending for spending sakes, or start spending on players that weren't your first choice targets, then the risk of signing players not good enough increases.

I just find it hard to believe that Klopp and the team would start "spending for spending's sake" if the money was available. Saying "look at how United/Everton/whoever have spent!" is a bit of a red herring because when we do spend we have a very high success rate, I don't think there's anything to suggest that having a bigger transfer budget would change that.
I know i am going to set off the Al666 klaxon but should infrastructure development be funded by owners with the club paying for them over a while/being added to a bill if they sell?
See this is where it gets laughable and people start thinking that certain posters would be happier if we'd spent more on what we already have, or had a few more failed signings, just so they could say we'd spent more money. The club (Klopp mainly yes, but the transfer team, coaches, medical staff, dieticians, of course the players) have all done an absolutely tremendous job to enable us to be competitive to the point that we can also spend huge money on improving the infrastructure at the club and continue improving the side.

Why would you give a fuck what United have spent? They've failed literally for over a decade. Why would you feel like we need to emulate them? Or Everton? Or Villa? Or West Ham?

Goalkeepers we're well sorted, best GK in the world, great young back-up, decent experienced 3rd choice, lots of promising youngsters coming through. Contracts all sorted.

Full-backs we have the best RB in the world, contract sorted. One of the best LBs in the world, contract sorted. Real quality back-up LB. Really promising back-up RB. Again, plenty of quality coming through too with the likes of Bradley, Beck and Mabaya.

Centre-backs we have probably the best line-up in world football. Two great experienced players in VVD and Joel and two brilliant younger ones in Gomez and Konate. Again quality coming through, good 5th choice in Phillips, potentially then in Van Den Berg.

Midfield we have one of the best DMs in the world in Fabinho. We have another of the best in the world in Thiago. We have good experience in Henderson. Really good youngsters already in the team in Jones, Elliott and Carvalho. Good youngsters coming through in Bajetic, Balagizi, Morton. Its the one area where there's clear room for improvement, likely to see Naby, Milner and Ox leave in the next year.

Attack we have for me the best player in the world in Mo, contract sorted. We have Diogo Jota, brilliant player. Luis Diaz, brilliant player. Darwin Nunez, huge, huge promise considering what we've seen so far. Still have Bobby, we'll see what happens with his contract but still playing at a good level. Again, really good youngsters coming through in Gordon, Clark, Stewart, Doak, Kone-Doherty and Cannonier.

There is one area of the team which looks like it needs real investment now. Its not as drastic as people make out, but we can all agree that its the position that needs focus. But my word. Spoilt brats genuinely doesn't come close. We've got a phenomenal squad. I see people like Fromola whinging that our succession planning is poor and I chuckle, I see others fully unloading on the club that we're 'wasting Klopp' and the owners have no interest in being competitive. And its all based on maybe having two extra midfield players. Two. Thats the difference apparently between perfection and absolute unmitigated, horrific disaster.

And now the endgame....whinging that we've not spent as much as United. A club who we've just overtaken financially. A club who has a crumbling shit old stadium that has been ruthlessly ignored for decades by owners rinsing them at every turn. A club spending ridiculous money on Eredivisie players or ones who are coming for a retirement tour. A club who has done this exact same thing continually for the last decade and failed spectacularly. And instead of us prancing around arrogantly going 'Fucking hell this is amazing, look where we are now and look where they are, look what we've achieved as a whole as a football club over the last 5/6 years, look at our squad, look at our trophies, look at our stadium, look at our training ground, look at our players, look at the kids coming through, look at our football' we're going 'Fuck sake they're gonna finish above us, wish we'd just spent £150 million on Casemiro and Antony'. For some it is constant 'what have you done for me lately'. Constant. Its like a husband learning building from scratch and then building an amazing house, proper space age stuff, produces its own electricity, every room looks brilliant, and the wife is constantly hassling him and slagging him off to her mates cos he's not quite finished the garden.
I just find it hard to believe that Klopp and the team would start "spending for spending's sake" if the money was available. Saying "look at how United/Everton/whoever have spent!" is a bit of a red herring because when we do spend we have a very high success rate, I don't think there's anything to suggest that having a bigger transfer budget would change that.

But that's pretty much what people were demanding this summer. Our midfield targets either chose to go elsewhere or weren't available, so the consensus was "oh just get Nunes then" or maybe Luis or Tielemans. If budget was less of a factor for us, we might well have brought one or two of these players in despite not really being convinced about them, and that to me increases the risk of them being a failure.

Our budget makes us more prudent in the market, which makes us need to be more convinced when signing someone, which makes the chances of them being successful increase - in my opinion.
I mean, yeah to be honest?

We have Klopp for a few more years, therefore the here and now is important because we have the best manager most of us will ever see in our lifetime to oversee more success.

And this is exactly...EXACTLY why United are where they are now and have done fuck all since the hard shoulder shitter left. Just another example of bizarrely trying to emulate United. When he left it was pretty much 'Oh actually....this squad isn't fit for purpose at all, is it? Maybe we shouldn't have just prioritised making the most of Ferguson after all'. Thankfully the manager we have isn't cut from the same cloth.
And this is exactly...EXACTLY why United are where they are now and have done fuck all since the hard shoulder shitter left. Just another example of bizarrely trying to emulate United. When he left it was pretty much 'Oh actually....this squad isn't fit for purpose at all, is it? Maybe we shouldn't have just prioritised making the most of Ferguson after all'. Thankfully the manager we have isn't cut from the same cloth.

I mean I would rather win something now and not win anything later than not win anything now and not win anything later. That is just me though.
I know i am going to set off the Al666 klaxon but should infrastructure development be funded by owners with the club paying for them over a while/being added to a bill if they sell?

I'm not sure funds or lack of was the principal factor in our lack of midfield signings. I think the number of non-contributing CMs is a bigger factor. We might have been more willing to more easily let them go if we could afford the financial loss in any one window, but I think our choice of personnel management is a bigger factor. We don't just say, you're no use to us so go. We say, these are your prospects, so let us know if you want to go.
I mean I would rather win something now and not win anything later than not win anything now and not win anything later. That is just me though.

You realise that we've won a fair bit over the last 5 years?
You realise that we've won a fair bit over the last 5 years?

Yes and I would like that trend to continue while Klopp is here.
I mean I would rather win something now and not win anything later than not win anything now and not win anything later. That is just me though.

What does that even mean? :D

Jurgens contract expires in 2026. You all seem to love emulating United, so answer me this. Would you take two league titles and a league cup in the next four years (thats what the tramp won in his last four seasons) and absolutely fuck all in Europe apart from being humiliated in a final, if it meant that we'd be an absolute laughing stock up to and including 2036, winning one Europa League and an EFL Cup?
I'm not sure funds or lack of was the principal factor in our lack of midfield signings. I think the number of non-contributing CMs is a bigger factor. We might have been more willing to more easily let them go if we could afford the financial loss in any one window, but I think our choice of personnel management is a bigger factor. We don't just say, you're no use to us so go. We say, these are your prospects, so let us know if you want to go.

Yep I just mean in general.

We definitely need to address the midfield in quite an extreme way but we still have an amazing squad.
And this is exactly...EXACTLY why United are where they are now and have done fuck all since the hard shoulder shitter left. Just another example of bizarrely trying to emulate United. When he left it was pretty much 'Oh actually....this squad isn't fit for purpose at all, is it? Maybe we shouldn't have just prioritised making the most of Ferguson after all'. Thankfully the manager we have isn't cut from the same cloth.

I don't know what you mean by this? Are you trying to say Utd are shite now because they spent on the here and now whilst Ferguson was in charge for the last few years? If so I disagree completely

Their transfer windows between 2008-2013 were horrible, Berbatov, De Gea and RVP accompanied by mostly shite, they got weaker every season and did not invest much at all considering in that time they lost the likes of Tevez and Ronaldo.

And this is exactly...EXACTLY why United are where they are now and have done fuck all since the hard shoulder shitter left. Just another example of bizarrely trying to emulate United. When he left it was pretty much 'Oh actually....this squad isn't fit for purpose at all, is it? Maybe we shouldn't have just prioritised making the most of Ferguson after all'. Thankfully the manager we have isn't cut from the same cloth.

Seems a stretch. Really not seeing the way that wanting to try to maximise success with our elite manager and squad with the finite time we have left means supporters want to emulate United.
I don't know what you mean by this? Are you trying to say Utd are shite now because they spent on the here and now whilst Ferguson was in charge for the last few years? If so I disagree completely

Their transfer windows between 2008-2013 were horrible, Berbatov, De Gea and RVP accompanied by mostly shite, they got weaker every season and did not invest much at all considering in that time they lost the likes of Tevez and Ronaldo.

Well yeah, exactly. They literally signed players to take advantage of the 'here and now'. Van Persie had one good season, won them the title and then flopped. They went big on Berbatov who had one good season. Completely ignored youngsters to focus on there here and now, and had fuck all when he left. Klopp isn't going to do that thankfully, he'll want to leave a quality squad for his successor.
