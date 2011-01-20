See this is where it gets laughable and people start thinking that certain posters would be happier if we'd spent more on what we already have, or had a few more failed signings, just so they could say we'd spent more money. The club (Klopp mainly yes, but the transfer team, coaches, medical staff, dieticians, of course the players) have all done an absolutely tremendous job to enable us to be competitive to the point that we can also spend huge money on improving the infrastructure at the club and continue improving the side.



Why would you give a fuck what United have spent? They've failed literally for over a decade. Why would you feel like we need to emulate them? Or Everton? Or Villa? Or West Ham?



Goalkeepers we're well sorted, best GK in the world, great young back-up, decent experienced 3rd choice, lots of promising youngsters coming through. Contracts all sorted.



Full-backs we have the best RB in the world, contract sorted. One of the best LBs in the world, contract sorted. Real quality back-up LB. Really promising back-up RB. Again, plenty of quality coming through too with the likes of Bradley, Beck and Mabaya.



Centre-backs we have probably the best line-up in world football. Two great experienced players in VVD and Joel and two brilliant younger ones in Gomez and Konate. Again quality coming through, good 5th choice in Phillips, potentially then in Van Den Berg.



Midfield we have one of the best DMs in the world in Fabinho. We have another of the best in the world in Thiago. We have good experience in Henderson. Really good youngsters already in the team in Jones, Elliott and Carvalho. Good youngsters coming through in Bajetic, Balagizi, Morton. Its the one area where there's clear room for improvement, likely to see Naby, Milner and Ox leave in the next year.



Attack we have for me the best player in the world in Mo, contract sorted. We have Diogo Jota, brilliant player. Luis Diaz, brilliant player. Darwin Nunez, huge, huge promise considering what we've seen so far. Still have Bobby, we'll see what happens with his contract but still playing at a good level. Again, really good youngsters coming through in Gordon, Clark, Stewart, Doak, Kone-Doherty and Cannonier.



There is one area of the team which looks like it needs real investment now. Its not as drastic as people make out, but we can all agree that its the position that needs focus. But my word. Spoilt brats genuinely doesn't come close. We've got a phenomenal squad. I see people like Fromola whinging that our succession planning is poor and I chuckle, I see others fully unloading on the club that we're 'wasting Klopp' and the owners have no interest in being competitive. And its all based on maybe having two extra midfield players. Two. Thats the difference apparently between perfection and absolute unmitigated, horrific disaster.



And now the endgame....whinging that we've not spent as much as United. A club who we've just overtaken financially. A club who has a crumbling shit old stadium that has been ruthlessly ignored for decades by owners rinsing them at every turn. A club spending ridiculous money on Eredivisie players or ones who are coming for a retirement tour. A club who has done this exact same thing continually for the last decade and failed spectacularly. And instead of us prancing around arrogantly going 'Fucking hell this is amazing, look where we are now and look where they are, look what we've achieved as a whole as a football club over the last 5/6 years, look at our squad, look at our trophies, look at our stadium, look at our training ground, look at our players, look at the kids coming through, look at our football' we're going 'Fuck sake they're gonna finish above us, wish we'd just spent £150 million on Casemiro and Antony'. For some it is constant 'what have you done for me lately'. Constant. Its like a husband learning building from scratch and then building an amazing house, proper space age stuff, produces its own electricity, every room looks brilliant, and the wife is constantly hassling him and slagging him off to her mates cos he's not quite finished the garden.