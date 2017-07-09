« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Dench57:
Today at 07:56:17 am
Who are we selling to raise funds for Bellingham? Keita part of the deal?
killer-heels:
Today at 08:04:48 am
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 07:56:17 am
Who are we selling to raise funds for Bellingham? Keita part of the deal?

We cant sell Keita.
Dench57:
Today at 08:07:04 am
Oh right yeah.
dirkster:
Today at 08:12:41 am
Just thinking ahead to next season. Elliott and Carvalho with a full season under their belts. If the rumours are true about Bellingham, then we'll have a very good looking midfield. Coupled with the ARE stand being finished, lots to look forward to.
lamonti:
Today at 08:14:52 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:38:52 pm
No.  If we get Bellingham it will be sorted by April, (likewise for tier clubs after him).

I suspect that the World Cup will mean the January window is more crazy than normal too

I definitely think there will be lots more movement in January than normal. I reckon a lot of players will see the World Cup as the main point of this season and more of them than usual will have been reticent to move six months before it (maybe Caicedo might be part of that contingent).

And there'll also be another huge bunch of players essentially with a month off before the windows opens, so the winter window is going to be  for them  open for two months.

Wouldn't be surprised to see us buy again in January.
killer-heels:
Today at 08:23:34 am
Quote from: dirkster on Today at 08:12:41 am
Just thinking ahead to next season. Elliott and Carvalho with a full season under their belts. If the rumours are true about Bellingham, then we'll have a very good looking midfield. Coupled with the ARE stand being finished, lots to look forward to.

Elliott and Bellingham in midfield wouldnt work.
rossipersempre:
Today at 08:26:42 am
Could probably get Barella and Sucic for not much more than Bellingham.
RedG13:
Today at 08:27:32 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:01:42 am
Not specifically a Arthur point but I actually think we have attacked very well and looked quite creative. Yes, against United we were pretty toothless but all the other games we had chances and our link up play has been ok in and around the box.

I think clearly where we have fallen down is our defensive structure and specifically in transition. We are far too easy to get through and are giving away too many chances.

I think thats why it was clear why we said we wanted a 6/8 type midfielder and why the guy from Monaco was seemingly higher than Bellingham on our list. Arthur doesn't seem to be that player but beggars cant be choosers, we needed a midfield body and I am delighted we signed someone.
Will be interesting to see if this issue is fixed with henderson out
Fruity:
Today at 08:28:26 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:23:34 am
Elliott and Bellingham in midfield wouldnt work.

If that's the case I presume Carvalho and Bellingham wouldn't work either. What would be the point of signing Bellingham?
RedG13:
Today at 08:29:31 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:23:34 am
Elliott and Bellingham in midfield wouldnt work.
I think they can play together but Bellingham not the 8 type(thiago role) for Klopp. He too all action for that right now. Like how Gerrard played 10 for Rafa not 8.
Harvey would be playing RW then if they played together is my guess.
killer-heels:
Today at 08:41:23 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 08:29:31 am
I think they can play together but Bellingham not the 8 type(thiago role) for Klopp. He too all action for that right now. Like how Gerrard played 10 for Rafa not 8.
Harvey would be playing RW then if they played together is my guess.

We would get destroyed off the ball and the counter and we would put Fabinho into an early retirement if we had Bellingham and Elliott in together.
cdav:
Today at 08:42:43 am
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 07:56:17 am
Who are we selling to raise funds for Bellingham? Keita part of the deal?

I don't think money is the problem at all, we have just been too focussed on specific targets/ risk averse the last few windows and we will need to review the approach and adjust. I think we would have bought Nunez and Tchouameni this summer for example

We will have ended the capex projects next season which have been running at £50m+ the last few seasons too so should be lots of money available to get 2 or 3 midfielders and a wide forward.
Magix:
Today at 08:53:58 am
If Bellingham is truly a long-term target, I find it quite hard to understand how we are able to afford him and why we're doing given our current financial model. I'd think we'd continue in the Elliot and Carvalho vein, highly promising young and inexpensive recruits to mold into the first team. Like how we should have been doing with Caicedo before he went to Brighton, if we were indeed in for him.
LovelyCushionedHeader:
Today at 08:57:01 am
Quote from: Magix on Today at 08:53:58 am
If Bellingham is truly a long-term target, I find it quite hard to understand how we are able to afford him and why we're doing given our current financial model.

Because our current financial model allows us to spend big on a player if we think they are the right one for us?
killer-heels:
Today at 08:58:25 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:57:01 am
Because our current financial model allows us to spend big on a player if we think they are the right one for us?

Id love to know who was the bastard telling the money men and women that the other ones were not. Klopp should find him and knock him out.

If it was Klopp himself, he should knock himself out.
Simplexity:
Today at 09:00:47 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:57:01 am
Because our current financial model allows us to spend big on a player if we think they are the right one for us?

Only if it is off set by sales. We very rarely spend big without selling roughly equal amounts of player in response.
LovelyCushionedHeader:
Today at 09:04:21 am
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 09:00:47 am
Only if it is off set by sales. We very rarely spend big without selling roughly equal amounts of player in response.

Out net spend is nearly £200 million over the last 5 years.
Chris~:
Today at 09:07:30 am
Bellingham being a long term target is interesting if we also wanted Tchouameni. Or was it just a case of we'll take either, but then how do you feel confident enough in Bellingham signing if he we were not that committed to begin with.

The Bellingham/Elliott midfield thing to me is Klopp and the the players are good enough you trust them to get it to work. Bellingham is a pretty well rounded player that you'd trust Klopp to find a role for him and the midfield/team will work.

So... Howard Phillips:
Today at 09:12:29 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:08:45 pm
Honestly we have some dumb motherfuckers who say they support us. Don't know the difference between " Option to buy" and " Obligation to buy".

Facts get in the way of having a damn good whinge.
xbugawugax:
Today at 09:12:51 am
bellingham this bellingham that

looking forward to when bellingham goes to PSG and we extend keita, milly and ox contract again.

groundhog day 2023 and we end up signing pogba on loan on the last day of transfer window ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #41820 on: Today at 09:13:42 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:57:01 am
Because our current financial model allows us to spend big on a player if we think they are the right one for us?

Yes, but it seems to be balanced on player outs and sales too. Given the sheer outlay for Bellingham, a new club record likely, when we're looking for other midfield recruits, seems like the surrounding windows involving bringing Bellingham in would cost huge sums that any conceivable outgoing sales won't cover.
Henry Gale:
Today at 09:14:33 am
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 09:12:51 am
bellingham this bellingham that

looking forward to when bellingham goes to PSG and we extend keita, milly and ox contract again.

groundhog day 2023 and we end up signing pogba on loan on the last day of transfer window ;D

Yeah except none of those things are remotely possible are they  ;D Except maybe Keita but I doubt it.
So... Howard Phillips:
Today at 09:15:49 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:01:42 am
Not specifically a Arthur point but I actually think we have attacked very well and looked quite creative. Yes, against United we were pretty toothless but all the other games we had chances and our link up play has been ok in and around the box.

I think clearly where we have fallen down is our defensive structure and specifically in transition. We are far too easy to get through and are giving away too many chances.

I think thats why it was clear why we said we wanted a 6/8 type midfielder and why the guy from Monaco was seemingly higher than Bellingham on our list. Arthur doesn't seem to be that player but beggars cant be choosers, we needed a midfield body and I am delighted we signed someone.

I cant remember the actual games but there were a couple of examples of us losing the ball in central midfield (Firmino and Jones ?) and the opposition pretty much waltzing through and scoring.
RedG13:
Today at 09:32:33 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:41:23 am
We would get destroyed off the ball and the counter and we would put Fabinho into an early retirement if we had Bellingham and Elliott in together.
I was saying together as Bellingham as an 8(RCM) and Harvey as RW. I dont think full game wise agree, chasing a goal sure.
El Lobo:
Today at 09:35:38 am
This'll be fun now its closed :D

For my money, we've probably not been pro-active enough since it was clear Tchouameni wasn't coming. I really dont buy the nonsense that it was either him or Nunez, it makes no sense on any level. I think we're at a stage now where we want proper 'needle movers' if we're spending big money, and felt that he was the only one of that ilk who was available this summer. And the club (Klopp, Ljinders, the transfer team, Gordon, FSG) collectively felt that we could get through until at least January as long as our CMs were as available as they were last season (considering Harvey is fit and would have played a fair whack last season if not for the injury). We've then started the season, Thiago has got injured, Jones has got injured, Naby has got injured, Ox I dont think would impact anything either way. And we've then felt that actually, shit, we probably do need another one at least. I actually think Arthur is a good shout for what we need, but should have been done weeks ago and potentially then another bought in. Whether that was someone like Sucic or another loan for someone like Brozovic. I am glad though that we've not lumped on someone like Douglas Luiz or Tielemans. Because that just gives us a problem next summer, as neither are good enough for us long term. With the market as it is right now, it may be that we need to change tack and start buying the younger players like Sucic earlier than we'd normally like and start shopping a little lower down our list if we miss out on someone to come into the first team immediately.

I do also think that midfield isn't great right now, worldwide. I think its probably why we're so set on Bellingham. Barella I rate but think he'd cost too much, Milinkovic-Savic I rate but I dont think we'd spend that much on someone his age, Goretzka and Kimmich aren't moving, Majer is a good player but I think too much of an attacking midfielder, De Jong I think wouldn't work for a number of reasons, Gavi I suspect is desperate to stay at Barca, Kone and Sangare I think we'd want to see a bit more of before going for as they dont profile perfectly for us, Real have obviously got a few who would be great but unobtainable (Valverde and Camavinga), we've seen a few go to PSG who I imagine have launched big wages at them (Ruiz, Soler, Renato Sanches, Vitinha) and I'm sure would have been somewhere on our list but not high enough to get into a bidding war with a sportswasher. You look around the PL and there's not much going on. Declan Rice is seen as the best CM outside the 'big six' and would cost insane money, Caicedo is about ten games into his PL career and you've got Potter laughing at the idea he could go for £42 million, Luiz and Tielemans aren't good enough for us, Neves would cost a huge amount for what he is and then you start getting into the realm of Ward-Prowse, Dewsbury Hall etc. And then finally the perennial link to Auoar, who must have something wrong with him that isn't clear on the surface considering no-ones gone for him when he's being hawked around for a third of a Zinchenko and less than a Dwight McNeil.
HystrixCristata:
Today at 09:46:32 am
Not sure we have added enough compared to other teams who have rebuilt their squads.


rawcusk8:
Today at 09:49:56 am
Good post Lobo.

Arthur can turn out to be a very good signing if he stays fit and given there is a World Cup around the corner there is enough motivation for him to give it his all. My issue, like everyone elses, is that if we knew from April that Tchoo Tchoo wanted Real then why have we left it at the last minute? If we have assurances from Bellingham/ Sucic that theyll come here then great but if not then what on earth were We smoking thinking it would suffice to rely on Thiago, Ox, Naby and Hendo to stay fit.
BER:
Today at 09:56:21 am
"Academy and game changers" is our transfer strategy now.

Fuck knows where we find all those other players you need to fill out a squad?
clinical:
Today at 10:00:42 am
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 08:26:42 am
Could probably get Barella and Sucic for not much more than Bellingham.

If that's the case we should do that instead of Bellingham. But who we're selling to fund any of them?
El Lobo:
Today at 10:00:54 am
Quote from: BER on Today at 09:56:21 am
Fuck knows where we find all those other players you need to fill out a squad?

There

Quote
"Academy and game changers" is our transfer strategy now.
Bend It Like Aurelio:
Today at 10:01:20 am
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 09:49:56 am
Good post Lobo.

Arthur can turn out to be a very good signing if he stays fit and given there is a World Cup around the corner there is enough motivation for him to give it his all. My issue, like everyone elses, is that if we knew from April that Tchoo Tchoo wanted Real then why have we left it at the last minute? If we have assurances from Bellingham/ Sucic that theyll come here then great but if not then what on earth were We smoking thinking it would suffice to rely on Thiago, Ox, Naby and Hendo to stay fit.

I think because Klopp thought he can give Keita another go at it this season, he sounded optimistic that he was getting over his injury hump before the season started. We probably would have only bought surefire targets to replace any of them because we have so many midfielders on the books. Even though the four mentioned are injury prone, it was, and is, undoubtedly an unfortunate coincidence that all of them are out now. Especially Keita getting injured, Klopp sounded so uncharacteristically flustered in public about this, he changed his tone overnight, from actively persuading interviewers he doesnt need another midfielder to yes he was wrong and they were right.
royhendo:
Today at 10:05:14 am
The thing is, Mbappe is the reason Tchouameni didn't arrive here. I did find it interesting we enquired about Gravenberch and found out he was locked down by Bayern. Tchouameni, Gravenberch, Bellingham... we're looking at athletic profiles with a relatively complete game - we're developing Jones into that exact player too aren't we? And if it's not the exact right profile, we just wait, but we've discovered that Klopp wants to soften that stance.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:06:02 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:35:38 am
This'll be fun now its closed :D

For my money, we've probably not been pro-active enough since it was clear Tchouameni wasn't coming. I really dont buy the nonsense that it was either him or Nunez, it makes no sense on any level. I think we're at a stage now where we want proper 'needle movers' if we're spending big money, and felt that he was the only one of that ilk who was available this summer. And the club (Klopp, Ljinders, the transfer team, Gordon, FSG) collectively felt that we could get through until at least January as long as our CMs were as available as they were last season (considering Harvey is fit and would have played a fair whack last season if not for the injury). We've then started the season, Thiago has got injured, Jones has got injured, Naby has got injured, Ox I dont think would impact anything either way. And we've then felt that actually, shit, we probably do need another one at least. I actually think Arthur is a good shout for what we need, but should have been done weeks ago and potentially then another bought in. Whether that was someone like Sucic or another loan for someone like Brozovic. I am glad though that we've not lumped on someone like Douglas Luiz or Tielemans. Because that just gives us a problem next summer, as neither are good enough for us long term. With the market as it is right now, it may be that we need to change tack and start buying the younger players like Sucic earlier than we'd normally like and start shopping a little lower down our list if we miss out on someone to come into the first team immediately.

I do also think that midfield isn't great right now, worldwide. I think its probably why we're so set on Bellingham. Barella I rate but think he'd cost too much, Milinkovic-Savic I rate but I dont think we'd spend that much on someone his age, Goretzka and Kimmich aren't moving, Majer is a good player but I think too much of an attacking midfielder, De Jong I think wouldn't work for a number of reasons, Gavi I suspect is desperate to stay at Barca, Kone and Sangare I think we'd want to see a bit more of before going for as they dont profile perfectly for us, Real have obviously got a few who would be great but unobtainable (Valverde and Camavinga), we've seen a few go to PSG who I imagine have launched big wages at them (Ruiz, Soler, Renato Sanches, Vitinha) and I'm sure would have been somewhere on our list but not high enough to get into a bidding war with a sportswasher. You look around the PL and there's not much going on. Declan Rice is seen as the best CM outside the 'big six' and would cost insane money, Caicedo is about ten games into his PL career and you've got Potter laughing at the idea he could go for £42 million, Luiz and Tielemans aren't good enough for us, Neves would cost a huge amount for what he is and then you start getting into the realm of Ward-Prowse, Dewsbury Hall etc. And then finally the perennial link to Auoar, who must have something wrong with him that isn't clear on the surface considering no-ones gone for him when he's being hawked around for a third of a Zinchenko and less than a Dwight McNeil.
Matheus Nunes was available and at a good price range but we didn't act.
clinical:
Today at 10:06:47 am
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:05:14 am
The thing is, Mbappe is the reason Tchouameni didn't arrive here. I did find it interesting we enquired about Gravenberch and found out he was locked down by Bayern. Tchouameni, Gravenberch, Bellingham... we're looking at athletic profiles with a relatively complete game - we're developing Jones into that exact player too aren't we? And if it's not the exact right profile, we just wait, but we've discovered that Klopp wants to soften that stance.

I think if we weren't set on Tchouameni or we'd known he was off to MAdrid even earlier we'd have gone for Gravenberch at £20m or whatever it was.
darragh85:
Today at 10:12:23 am
Klopp will turn Arthur into the top midfielder he had the potential to be
El Lobo:
Today at 10:12:29 am
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 10:06:02 am
Matheus Nunes was available and at a good price range but we didn't act.

Don't really see how its any different to Douglas Luiz or Tielemans to be honest, he doesn't look particularly good enough for us. The Wolves games I've seen him in so far pretty much have him playing where Harvey does, and Harvey is better.
