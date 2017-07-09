This'll be fun now its closedFor my money, we've probably not been pro-active enough since it was clear Tchouameni wasn't coming. I really dont buy the nonsense that it was either him or Nunez, it makes no sense on any level. I think we're at a stage now where we want proper 'needle movers' if we're spending big money, and felt that he was the only one of that ilk who was available this summer. And the club (Klopp, Ljinders, the transfer team, Gordon, FSG) collectively felt that we could get through until at least January as long as our CMs were as available as they were last season (considering Harvey is fit and would have played a fair whack last season if not for the injury). We've then started the season, Thiago has got injured, Jones has got injured, Naby has got injured, Ox I dont think would impact anything either way. And we've then felt that actually, shit, we probably do need another one at least. I actually think Arthur is a good shout for what we need, but should have been done weeks ago and potentially then another bought in. Whether that was someone like Sucic or another loan for someone like Brozovic. I am glad though that we've not lumped on someone like Douglas Luiz or Tielemans. Because that just gives us a problem next summer, as neither are good enough for us long term. With the market as it is right now, it may be that we need to change tack and start buying the younger players like Sucic earlier than we'd normally like and start shopping a little lower down our list if we miss out on someone to come into the first team immediately.I do also think that midfield isn't great right now, worldwide. I think its probably why we're so set on Bellingham. Barella I rate but think he'd cost too much, Milinkovic-Savic I rate but I dont think we'd spend that much on someone his age, Goretzka and Kimmich aren't moving, Majer is a good player but I think too much of an attacking midfielder, De Jong I think wouldn't work for a number of reasons, Gavi I suspect is desperate to stay at Barca, Kone and Sangare I think we'd want to see a bit more of before going for as they dont profile perfectly for us, Real have obviously got a few who would be great but unobtainable (Valverde and Camavinga), we've seen a few go to PSG who I imagine have launched big wages at them (Ruiz, Soler, Renato Sanches, Vitinha) and I'm sure would have been somewhere on our list but not high enough to get into a bidding war with a sportswasher. You look around the PL and there's not much going on. Declan Rice is seen as the best CM outside the 'big six' and would cost insane money, Caicedo is about ten games into his PL career and you've got Potter laughing at the idea he could go for £42 million, Luiz and Tielemans aren't good enough for us, Neves would cost a huge amount for what he is and then you start getting into the realm of Ward-Prowse, Dewsbury Hall etc. And then finally the perennial link to Auoar, who must have something wrong with him that isn't clear on the surface considering no-ones gone for him when he's being hawked around for a third of a Zinchenko and less than a Dwight McNeil.