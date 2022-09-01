« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2037591 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #41760 on: Yesterday at 11:52:42 pm »
IN:

Nunez
Carvalho
Ramsay
Olufunwa
Doak
Kone-Doherty
Arthur (on loan)
Phillips (return from loan)

OUT:

Mane
Minamino
Origi
N.Williams
Davies
Karius
Woodburn
Ojo
Dixon-Bonner
Longstaff
Clayton
Van den Berg (on loan)
R.Williams (on loan)
Morton (on loan)
Bradley (on loan)
Koumetio (on loan)
Pitaluga (on loan)
Clarkson (on loan)
Arroyo (on loan)
Lewis (on loan)
Glatzel (on loan)
Beck (on loan)
Woltman (on loan)
Jaros (on loan)
O'Rourke (on loan)
Ojrzynski (on loan)
Bearne (on loan)
Balagizi (on loan)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #41761 on: Yesterday at 11:57:08 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 11:43:13 pm
From Klopp's comments, it looks like he sees Arthur as someone who can fill that role. He is not a defensive mid, but has played as a regista type.

Might sound obvious but I think a lot is going to come down to basic fitness, not just not being injured. Our midfielders work hard. Despite the "otherness" of the Premier League and the pace and intensity of it I think Arthur will have certain advantages too. He's got the strong Brazilian and Portuguese speaking community already in the club to lean on both on and off the field. He's played international footie with 3 of them. He'll be a good player to have, when fit, when we want to control games. His one-touch passing and football intelligence should get him out of trouble fairly handily. On the ball I think he'll get up to speed quickly. My concern is off the ball, pressing and defending and the power and physicality he'll be facing week in week out, mind you he comes from the Gremio school of football, who, traditionally, are no strangers to power and physicality themselves. So he knows that style.
I reckon (if we had enough fit players) he would be more likely to play in Europe in the short term..
Anyway another Brazilian is good news. Get fit and don't get injured. We'll be alright.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #41762 on: Yesterday at 11:57:47 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 11:39:53 pm
Devils advocate but what if De Bruyne at City gets scathed. Or Haaland? Neither are what youd call invulnerable given their injury records. Its always a risk with key players.

True but we seem to be carrying too many players who are susceptible to picking up injuries. The midfield will need a big overhaul next season. Just hope the powers that be are ready to make the required moves.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #41763 on: Today at 12:01:03 am »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 11:43:13 pm
From Klopp's comments, it looks like he sees Arthur as someone who can fill that role. He is not a defensive mid, but has played as a regista type.
Don't think there are any comments from Klopp on this?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #41764 on: Today at 12:01:41 am »
James Pearce:

"Initially, Klopp ruled out pursuing an alternative and was adamant he was happy to embark on this season with the options already at his disposal.

Jude Bellingham tops his wish-list but Borussia Dortmund were never going to sell him this summer having already lost Erling Haaland to Manchester City. Liverpool hope to sign the £100million-rated England international next year."

https://theathletic.com/3558910/2022/09/01/liverpool-arthur-melo-juventus-late/
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #41765 on: Today at 12:04:41 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:57:47 pm
True but we seem to be carrying too many players who are susceptible to picking up injuries. The midfield will need a big overhaul next season. Just hope the powers that be are ready to make the required moves.

I don't know how big of an overhaul it will be. We will see 3 out and 2 in most likely. The core of Henderson, Fab and Thiago will remain, but we will likely see Ox and Naby leave and probably Milner too and be replaced by two big-name players.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #41766 on: Today at 12:05:48 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:52:42 pm
IN:

Nunez
Carvalho
Ramsay
Olufunwa
Doak
Kone-Doherty
Arthur (on loan)
Phillips (return from loan)

OUT:

Mane
Minamino
Origi
N.Williams
Davies
Karius
Woodburn
Ojo
Dixon-Bonner
Longstaff
Clayton
Van den Berg (on loan)
R.Williams (on loan)
Morton (on loan)
Bradley (on loan)
Koumetio (on loan)
Pitaluga (on loan)
Clarkson (on loan)
Arroyo (on loan)
Lewis (on loan)
Glatzel (on loan)
Beck (on loan)
Woltman (on loan)
Jaros (on loan)
O'Rourke (on loan)
Ojrzynski (on loan)
Bearne (on loan)
Balagizi (on loan)

Squad update. Final 25 in your mind mate.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #41767 on: Today at 12:06:00 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:01:03 am
Don't think there are any comments from Klopp on this?

Maddock quoting Klopp or relaying Klopp's view. He is a reliable journo
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #41768 on: Today at 12:07:41 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:01:41 am
James Pearce:

Jude Bellingham tops Klopps wish list and Liverpool hope to sign the £100million-rated England international next year."
Aurelien Tchouameni tops Klopps wish list and Liverpool hope to sign the 100m-rated French international this summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #41769 on: Today at 12:11:56 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 12:07:41 am
Aurelien Tchouameni tops Klopps wish list and Liverpool hope to sign the 100m-rated French international this summer.

Yes, we have met AS Monaco's 100 million valuation. Unfortunately, the player has chosen to join Real Madrid ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #41770 on: Today at 12:15:20 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:11:56 am
Yes, we have met AS Monaco's 100 million valuation. Unfortunately, the player has chosen to join Real Madrid ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #41771 on: Today at 12:16:39 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:01:41 am
James Pearce:

"Initially, Klopp ruled out pursuing an alternative and was adamant he was happy to embark on this season with the options already at his disposal.

Jude Bellingham tops his wish-list but Borussia Dortmund were never going to sell him this summer having already lost Erling Haaland to Manchester City. Liverpool hope to sign the £100million-rated England international next year."

https://theathletic.com/3558910/2022/09/01/liverpool-arthur-melo-juventus-late/
January?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #41772 on: Today at 12:20:01 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 12:15:20 am


You have no point but to bitch and moan. Yes, we might not sign Bellingham next summer. That will probably make you happy, since you will have more to bitch and moan about.

As for the rest of us, we will continue to support the club, the manager and the team. Have a good night ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #41773 on: Today at 12:38:02 am »
I think the big takeaway for this window is the same as the ones before, we come up with a plan and execute it with no deviation unless it's absolutely necessary. Once the Tchouameni to Nunez move happened then that was it and planning then goes to January or next summer..  Klopp, Ward and the rest were happy with the team as is and expected that to be sufficient for the season. The risk taking that Klopp is talking about is probably in these instances where the plan doesn't seem to be working and you have a short term vs long term friction. Klopp just needs the here and now to work vs. Ward, and Edwards before him, need to balance that with what the future is supposed to be. Unless you can predict the future there's no true right or wrong answer, just a best guess.

So basically Arthur, and any other options, weren't part of the plan and so the main concern is making sure whatever commitments are made don't then infringe on whatever the plan is in going forward. All I can really say about Arthur is he'll at least lesson the possibility of Milner or Bajcetic playing in a game that means something so in that regards it's worth it. Aside from that I've never really seen him play and his stats aren't all that great aside from passing so whatever as that really counted for almost all of the other options we looked at as well.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #41774 on: Today at 12:52:24 am »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 12:05:48 am
Squad update. Final 25 in your mind mate.

We have 27 senior players on the squad, actually ...

Alisson
Kelleher
Adrian

Van Dijk
TAA
Robertson
Konate
Matip
Tsimikas
Gomez
Phillips
Ramsay

Fabinho
Thiago
Henderson
Arthur
Keita
AOC
Jones
Elliott
Milner

Salah
Diaz
Nunez
Jota
Firmino
Carvalho
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #41775 on: Today at 01:28:02 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 11:27:05 pm
We are not short in midfield.

It's just the numbers don't add up to a high enough
quality unit, that's available to compete.

The ones you want:
Fabinho, Thiago, Melo.........a limited
minutes version of Hendo.

Harvey, Fabio, Jones...wanted further up the pitch.
Milner, Ox, Naby-----------no thanks, with handshakes.
Jones is going to be a good deeper type(#8) he very close to putting it all together but he can play both roles. Naby would love to play if he could stay heathy. Thiago and Keita can do both roles also
Harvey, Fabio are much 10 types.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #41776 on: Today at 02:08:38 am »
I'm glad we got someone in...bit weary of his injury record.

It is what it is now. Hopefully we can have a number of midfielders fit enough once this current crisis is over. And that will be good enough

We do need to restructure the mid completely and it will have to be Jan/Summer then...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #41777 on: Today at 02:10:11 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 10:38:14 pm
We ain't buying him. Caicedo and Bellingham for Summer 2023!  :champ :mindblown :thumbup :scarf

Really unlikely that LFC will buy both of these players as they'll both command huge fees.

Bellingham is being rated at £100M. Even if BVB usually sell less than quoted price, he won't be less than £85M, you'd imagine. Caicedo is also being priced at around £100M by Brighton. I know it's a ridiculous figure for one who has essentially just broken into their 1st team, but they'll want silly money for him too.

With us likely to replace Firmino as well next summer, does anyone actually see FSG splash the money on Jude + Caicedo + new forward? Don't see it myself.

I think the focus will spending the big bucks on Bellingham, and then spend less money on the second CM + new forward.

Could Klopp & FSG actually spend £35M on Arthur (if he remains fit this season and does really well)? And he will be 27 next summer. Will have to wait and see.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #41778 on: Today at 02:59:47 am »
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 02:10:11 am
Really unlikely that LFC will buy both of these players as they'll both command huge fees.

Bellingham is being rated at £100M. Even if BVB usually sell less than quoted price, he won't be less than £85M, you'd imagine. Caicedo is also being priced at around £100M by Brighton. I know it's a ridiculous figure for one who has essentially just broken into their 1st team, but they'll want silly money for him too.

With us likely to replace Firmino as well next summer, does anyone actually see FSG splash the money on Jude + Caicedo + new forward? Don't see it myself.

I think the focus will spending the big bucks on Bellingham, and then spend less money on the second CM + new forward.

Could Klopp & FSG actually spend £35M on Arthur (if he remains fit this season and does really well)? And he will be 27 next summer. Will have to wait and see.
Arthur's buyback option if triggered will be paid over two years as communicated by Juve. I doubt we ever activate that option but we can trigger it, play him for the first year (assuming we will need to replace Milner, Keita and Ox) and then sell him for a profit on the second year.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #41779 on: Today at 03:07:11 am »
Ive never heard of him being honest. Is Melo any good? Or is it a last minute desperate loan deal?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #41780 on: Today at 03:08:24 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 12:07:41 am
Aurelien Tchouameni tops Klopps wish list and Liverpool hope to sign the 100m-rated French international this summer.

The club knew in April that he had chosen Real Madrid.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #41781 on: Today at 03:31:53 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 03:07:11 am
Ive never heard of him being honest. Is Melo any good? Or is it a last minute desperate loan deal?
https://fbref.com/en/players/48b3dd60/Arthur-Melo
He is very good at Progressive Passing and carrying, GOod at pressing also it seems. Just not creative have him Link the play to the Forwards should be good, maybe he more creative at Liverpool but seems like a very solid Squad options who in their Prime. Basically a somebody who should be good at being a controller type.
It works can buy for a reasonable price for prime age MFer. Doesn't work no big deal.
Should be comfortable too with some of his Brazilian teammates in the team too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #41782 on: Today at 03:42:59 am »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 02:59:47 am
Arthur's buyback option if triggered will be paid over two years as communicated by Juve. I doubt we ever activate that option but we can trigger it, play him for the first year (assuming we will need to replace Milner, Keita and Ox) and then sell him for a profit on the second year.
Wise Role 6: Fabinho, Henderson, bajcetic
LCM controller 8, Thiago, Keita, Arthur, Jones.
RCM attacking MF(10 type), Elliott, Carvalho, Jones, Naby, Ox
Ox and Naby guessing leave in the summer. So buying Arthur to be an option for 8 role, possibly 6 role in limited time and somebody else who can do 8 and 10 role like Naby would not be be a bad idea. Jones should keep getting better and putting it together not sure your can find a 22-24 Year old who as good at carrying and passing to play more behind the ball in the 8 role for cheap..
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #41783 on: Today at 04:02:14 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 03:31:53 am
https://fbref.com/en/players/48b3dd60/Arthur-Melo
He is very good at Progressive Passing and carrying, GOod at pressing also it seems. Just not creative have him Link the play to the Forwards should be good, maybe he more creative at Liverpool but seems like a very solid Squad options who in their Prime. Basically a somebody who should be good at being a controller type.
It works can buy for a reasonable price for prime age MFer. Doesn't work no big deal.
Should be comfortable too with some of his Brazilian teammates in the team too.

Thanks!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #41784 on: Today at 04:33:38 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 03:08:24 am
The club knew in April that he had chosen Real Madrid.

Really? There are reports he actually started medicals with us this summer before deciding to move to Real who came in once they knew we were after him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #41785 on: Today at 04:45:33 am »
The more I think about this, the more I think that this could turn into an astute signing. We dominate possession and one issue with our midfield at the moment that I see is that when under pressure, our midfielders play the pass out wide. This has in my opinion made us somewhat predictable. Arthur seems to be pretty good at actually playing through a little pressure and then playing a pass. he is clearly not super creative at this but at least his ability to do it to some extent might enable us to have more penetration centrally in addition to what our full backs bring to the table. And if it does not work out, we can always walk away at the end of the year. In any case, we look likely to lose at least two, if not, three midfielders from our squad. It might actually help to redress the balance a little with the skillset that Arthur brings.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #41786 on: Today at 05:27:04 am »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 04:33:38 am
Really? There are reports he actually started medicals with us this summer before deciding to move to Real who came in once they knew we were after him.
Pearce and a couple of others said the April thing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #41787 on: Today at 05:28:35 am »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Today at 04:45:33 am
The more I think about this, the more I think that this could turn into an astute signing. We dominate possession and one issue with our midfield at the moment that I see is that when under pressure, our midfielders play the pass out wide. This has in my opinion made us somewhat predictable. Arthur seems to be pretty good at actually playing through a little pressure and then playing a pass. he is clearly not super creative at this but at least his ability to do it to some extent might enable us to have more penetration centrally in addition to what our full backs bring to the table. And if it does not work out, we can always walk away at the end of the year. In any case, we look likely to lose at least two, if not, three midfielders from our squad. It might actually help to redress the balance a little with the skillset that Arthur brings.
The first thing is to even get him to play, the lad barely played last season for Juve and his injury record is worse than Thiago's.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #41788 on: Today at 06:51:07 am »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 05:28:35 am
The first thing is to even get him to play, the lad barely played last season for Juve and his injury record is worse than Thiago's.

How on earth is it worse :lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #41789 on: Today at 07:01:42 am »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Today at 04:45:33 am
The more I think about this, the more I think that this could turn into an astute signing. We dominate possession and one issue with our midfield at the moment that I see is that when under pressure, our midfielders play the pass out wide. This has in my opinion made us somewhat predictable. Arthur seems to be pretty good at actually playing through a little pressure and then playing a pass. he is clearly not super creative at this but at least his ability to do it to some extent might enable us to have more penetration centrally in addition to what our full backs bring to the table. And if it does not work out, we can always walk away at the end of the year. In any case, we look likely to lose at least two, if not, three midfielders from our squad. It might actually help to redress the balance a little with the skillset that Arthur brings.

Not specifically a Arthur point but I actually think we have attacked very well and looked quite creative. Yes, against United we were pretty toothless but all the other games we had chances and our link up play has been ok in and around the box.

I think clearly where we have fallen down is our defensive structure and specifically in transition. We are far too easy to get through and are giving away too many chances.

I think thats why it was clear why we said we wanted a 6/8 type midfielder and why the guy from Monaco was seemingly higher than Bellingham on our list. Arthur doesn't seem to be that player but beggars cant be choosers, we needed a midfield body and I am delighted we signed someone.
