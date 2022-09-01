Arthur's buyback option if triggered will be paid over two years as communicated by Juve. I doubt we ever activate that option but we can trigger it, play him for the first year (assuming we will need to replace Milner, Keita and Ox) and then sell him for a profit on the second year.
Wise Role 6: Fabinho, Henderson, bajcetic
LCM controller 8, Thiago, Keita, Arthur, Jones.
RCM attacking MF(10 type), Elliott, Carvalho, Jones, Naby, Ox
Ox and Naby guessing leave in the summer. So buying Arthur to be an option for 8 role, possibly 6 role in limited time and somebody else who can do 8 and 10 role like Naby would not be be a bad idea. Jones should keep getting better and putting it together not sure your can find a 22-24 Year old who as good at carrying and passing to play more behind the ball in the 8 role for cheap..