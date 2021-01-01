« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #41720 on: Today at 10:52:35 pm
Is he actually injured?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #41721 on: Today at 10:53:26 pm
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 10:52:35 pm
Is he actually injured?

Melo? No, he's fit but hasn't played this season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #41722 on: Today at 10:54:42 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:49:46 pm
Glad we got an additional player in but still feels short in midfield if Henderson is out for a while.

We are not short in midfield. Thiago is close to returning to training, and Jones is already back. We wanted another midfielder, and the club got one ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #41723 on: Today at 10:55:26 pm
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 10:52:35 pm
Is he actually injured?

Does he look like Naby Keita?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #41724 on: Today at 10:55:32 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:47:58 pm
To play devils advocate the risk is that we need a midfielder and he turns out to be shite, therefore we still need a midfielder.
which is true of almost anyone we could have bought, no?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #41725 on: Today at 10:57:14 pm
Quote from: lfcred1976 on Today at 10:55:22 pm
Then give it a few more weeks and Tampon Thiago will be out again!!!!

I am sorry that your mates are calling you Tampon, but that is not a discussion for this thread ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #41726 on: Today at 10:58:37 pm
Brighton letting a midfielder go on loan to West Brom after signing Gilmore confirms no caciedo. As if it was happening anyway..
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #41727 on: Today at 10:59:05 pm
Perfect transfer window for many. We sign a midfielder but not one you wanted so you can still moan your way to January ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #41728 on: Today at 11:00:25 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 10:48:26 pm
He'd literally have to stop posting, it's all he does.

  :'(
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #41729 on: Today at 11:00:56 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:54:42 pm
We are not short in midfield.

;D ok

If we had our Newcastle game today there's a high chance Milner is starting at 6 and Bajcetic is his sub replacement. But we're not short.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #41730 on: Today at 11:01:14 pm
Just noticed the grey prick with the yellow tie isnt on sky. Did they transfer him out?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #41731 on: Today at 11:03:02 pm
Ahh well, the window has slammed shut.
Hopefully the midfield injuries dont completely derail our season. We got a player in so maybe he will be able to help out. We need a big season from young Harvey I think.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #41732 on: Today at 11:03:21 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 11:00:56 pm
;D ok

If we had our Newcastle game today there's a high chance Milner is starting at 6 and Bajcetic is his sub replacement. But we're not short.

We've sold Fabinho?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #41733 on: Today at 11:03:33 pm
"Liverpool have confirmed the season long loan agreement for Arthur. Klopp sees him as bringing experience to the midfield group and an ability to cover in the deeper positions. Also values his close contacts with the Brazilians in the Liverpool squad." [David Maddock]
