Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #41400 on: Today at 05:44:54 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 05:35:52 pm
If I was a betting man I'd take that bet. Arthur Melo is no Ben Davies mate. He'll play.

The thing is even with all the injuries he still has to prove himself in training to get above a number of players before he gets trot out in a game. I really think theres a chance he isnt able to do that and Im not sure with a loan situation there will be any pressure to force the issue. Read what Juve fans think of this guy.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #41401 on: Today at 05:45:41 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 05:37:21 pm
Then the fee would surely be a lot higher than say an agreed fee would be within an option to buy deal.

Not to mention there probably would be other clubs interested as well after his successful (fingers crossed) loan spell
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #41402 on: Today at 05:46:53 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 04:58:36 pm
I get where hes coming from to a degree, but weve still needed players who can keep the ball and recycle possession, specifically Thiago and Gini. Thiago and Fabinho are basically the only players who can reliably do that.
He sounds like he's describing Gini there to be fair. Low centre of gravity, good at keeping the ball under pressure. Gini also wasn't the most direct either. Plus, if he's more of a Guardiola midfielder I think that can only be a good thing because clearly our midfield has gone too far the way of pure physicality and running rather than being able to play our way through the lines.

The two young lads in Elliott and Carvalho have been by far our best players so far in midfield and it's because they're the only ones who seem capable of moving with the ball and playing between the lines.

A deadline day loan signing when you're trying to win the biggest titles on offer doesn't inspire confidence but if Vickery is right there with his assessment then he sounds a pretty decent addition and at least does something different to the rest of our midfield.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #41403 on: Today at 05:47:44 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:27:01 pm
With talk of Arsenal bidding £25 million for Luiz and Villa asking for £40 million, you can see why we at aren't getting involved (in addition to him being a pretty average player).

Nothing credible to suggest we've had any interest in him at all (or Tielemans).

Seems like we've tried to get Laimer and maybe Caicedo but the clubs are unwilling to sell.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #41404 on: Today at 05:47:51 pm »
Quote from: Furmeeno on Today at 05:44:54 pm
The thing is even with all the injuries he still has to prove himself in training to get above a number of players before he gets trot out in a game. I really think theres a chance he isnt able to do that and Im not sure with a loan situation there will be any pressure to force the issue. Read what Juve fans think of this guy.

He'll 100% play in the premier league for us.  You're talking about bets, if he doesn't play a single minute in the league for us I'll throw £20 at the site for upkeep, if he plays at least one minute, you donate £20.  Deal ?

He's a good player.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #41405 on: Today at 05:48:12 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 05:45:41 pm
Not to mention there probably would be other clubs interested as well after his successful (fingers crossed) loan spell
So what we do is agree a deal outside of the window and then make it permanent in Jan / end of the season. People are getting their knickers in a twist for the sake of it now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #41406 on: Today at 05:48:17 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 05:22:32 pm
Loan without an option to buy seems a bit strange unless we're extremely confident we're getting the players we actually want next summer. I mean what if he turns out to be a massive hit?

His current value probably can't sink much lower so there's really no benefit to Juve to agree to a fee right now. We're the desperate ones in this situation unfortunately.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #41407 on: Today at 05:48:31 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 05:37:21 pm
Then the fee would surely be a lot higher than say an agreed fee would be within an option to buy deal.

Yeah, a set option to buy (rather than obligation) makes sense. Otherwise whilst we may benefit, it's us developing someone else's player for free (assuming we pay a loan fee and 100% wages)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #41408 on: Today at 05:48:38 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 05:47:51 pm
He'll 100% play in the premier league for us.  You're talking about bets, if he doesn't play a single minute in the league for us I'll throw £20 at the site for upkeep, if he plays at least one minute, you donate £20.  Deal ?

He's a good player.

Yeah deal, why not. Will gladly pay £20 to be wrong.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #41409 on: Today at 05:50:58 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 05:48:12 pm
So what we do is agree a deal outside of the window and then make it permanent in Jan / end of the season. People are getting their knickers in a twist for the sake of it now.

We'll know sooner rather than later whether he's worth signing permanently, no doubt we'll be in contact with Juventus about him during the season, it should be an easy enough deal to sort.  Would like a clause, but if we want him and he wants us it'll happen.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #41410 on: Today at 05:51:15 pm »
Quote from: Furmeeno on Today at 05:29:28 pm
Willing to take bets that Melo doesnt play a single second of a PL match in a Liverpool shirt

I'll hold the money in escrow. Seems like a few have taken the bet on
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #41411 on: Today at 05:51:36 pm »
Quote from: Furmeeno on Today at 05:44:54 pm
The thing is even with all the injuries he still has to prove himself in training to get above a number of players before he gets trot out in a game. I really think theres a chance he isnt able to do that and Im not sure with a loan situation there will be any pressure to force the issue. Read what Juve fans think of this guy.


Don't read too much into what fans of other clubs think. We've got some serious injuries in midfield and games coming thick and fast. I think it would be fair to assume he'll at least play some minutes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #41412 on: Today at 05:52:23 pm »
Quote from: Furmeeno on Today at 05:44:54 pm
The thing is even with all the injuries he still has to prove himself in training to get above a number of players before he gets trot out in a game. I really think theres a chance he isnt able to do that and Im not sure with a loan situation there will be any pressure to force the issue. Read what Juve fans think of this guy.

The opportunities are there if he does prove himself. Who are the midfielders Klopp genuinely rates? Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson are his main 3 and 2 of them are already injured and will pick up injuries. Milner is 36 and can only play so much. Ox is pretty much done (and injured), Keita is on the outs and never really convinced Klopp. That leaves the younger lads and Elliott and Carvalho are playing in the advanced midfield role, which leaves Jones.

Gini was playing poorly for much of his last season but still started every match because of the injury situation.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #41413 on: Today at 05:52:26 pm »
He'll do just fine, but then I'm a glass Arthur full kind of guy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #41414 on: Today at 05:52:27 pm »
Quote from: Furmeeno on Today at 05:48:38 pm
Yeah deal, why not. Will gladly pay £20 to be wrong.

Good lad (or lass).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #41415 on: Today at 05:53:52 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 05:47:51 pm
He'll 100% play in the premier league for us.  You're talking about bets, if he doesn't play a single minute in the league for us I'll throw £20 at the site for upkeep, if he plays at least one minute, you donate £20.  Deal ?

He's a good player.

 :D £20 for upkeep of the site. That doesnt even pay for the daily fish feed in the tank.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #41416 on: Today at 05:53:59 pm »
Quote from: Furmeeno on Today at 05:48:38 pm
Yeah deal, why not. Will gladly pay £20 to be wrong.

This is more exciting than the deadline day
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #41417 on: Today at 05:54:15 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 05:51:36 pm

Don't read too much into what fans of other clubs think. We've got some serious injuries in midfield and games coming thick and fast. I think it would be fair to assume he'll at least play some minutes.

Depends what they say, in this context its both a lack of athletic ability and poor conditioning. Not a recipe for success under Klopp. If they were just bitter Id take it with a grain of salt.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #41418 on: Today at 05:55:01 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 05:53:59 pm
This is more exciting than the deadline day
His posts are an 8/10.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #41419 on: Today at 05:56:15 pm »
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Today at 05:53:52 pm
:D £20 for upkeep of the site. That doesnt even pay for the daily fish feed in the tank.

It does if more people contribute....
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #41420 on: Today at 05:57:23 pm »
trying to catch up on the Melo deal -- and mindful that he's a midfielder so I have to ask:


he HAS passed the medical - right?


right????!!!!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #41421 on: Today at 05:57:57 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 05:56:15 pm
It does if more people contribute....

Will do one more £20 with someone else. Also happy to send to escrow with whoever others can vouch for.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #41422 on: Today at 05:59:39 pm »
Quote from: Furmeeno on Today at 05:48:38 pm
Yeah deal, why not. Will gladly pay £20 to be wrong.

, of course he will play if fit
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #41423 on: Today at 05:59:45 pm »
Quote from: Furmeeno on Today at 05:54:15 pm
Depends what they say, in this context its both a lack of athletic ability and poor conditioning. Not a recipe for success under Klopp. If they were just bitter Id take it with a grain of salt.

Look, it's clear your opinion has been swayed by what some Juve fans have said about him on social media. And that's why you don't think he'll play a minute. Fair enough. I think you're wrong. I happen to think he's a good player. Perhaps not the type of player any of us thought we'd sign on loan, but still a good player nonetheless. And someone I think will get game time. How much game time he gets, I don't know, we'll have to wait and see.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #41424 on: Today at 05:59:45 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 05:45:41 pm
Not to mention there probably would be other clubs interested as well after his successful (fingers crossed) loan spell

Yeah, lets worry about other clubs being interested in a player who would be a success with us, a player that we still haven't signed ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #41425 on: Today at 06:01:05 pm »
Quote from: Furmeeno on Today at 05:54:15 pm
Depends what they say, in this context its both a lack of athletic ability and poor conditioning. Not a recipe for success under Klopp. If they were just bitter Id take it with a grain of salt.

Don't forget those same fans think #Pogback is world class...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #41426 on: Today at 06:03:01 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 05:59:45 pm
Yeah, lets worry about other clubs being interested in a player who would be a success with us, a player that we still haven't signed ...

Give it a rest Peter...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #41427 on: Today at 06:05:52 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 06:03:01 pm
Give it a rest Peter...
Fucking hell, hes not playing snooker too is he?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #41428 on: Today at 06:06:22 pm »
Quote
Liverpool are thought to have failed in a last-ditch attempt to sign Douglas Luiz, according to Sky Sports.

The Reds have kicked into gear on deadline day in their attempts to bring a midfielder to Anfield, following Jordan Henderson's injury against Newcastle. Juventus man Arthur Melo looks likely to join on loan before the end of play today.

But the club did make an attempt to sign fellow Brazilian Luiz from Aston Villa, but the 26-year-old reportedly wants to go to Arsenal.

The Gunners have had a bid of £20million turned down for the midfielder, with Steven Gerrard insistent on keeping his man.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #41429 on: Today at 06:07:13 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 05:59:45 pm
Yeah, lets worry about other clubs being interested in a player who would be a success with us, a player that we still haven't signed ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #41430 on: Today at 06:08:00 pm »
It genuinely baffles me that arsenal fans genuinely think Douglas Luiz has turned down us in favour of them delusion at its finest. Saying they are the bigger club and that 🤣 wow.
