I get where hes coming from to a degree, but weve still needed players who can keep the ball and recycle possession, specifically Thiago and Gini. Thiago and Fabinho are basically the only players who can reliably do that.



He sounds like he's describing Gini there to be fair. Low centre of gravity, good at keeping the ball under pressure. Gini also wasn't the most direct either. Plus, if he's more of a Guardiola midfielder I think that can only be a good thing because clearly our midfield has gone too far the way of pure physicality and running rather than being able to play our way through the lines.The two young lads in Elliott and Carvalho have been by far our best players so far in midfield and it's because they're the only ones who seem capable of moving with the ball and playing between the lines.A deadline day loan signing when you're trying to win the biggest titles on offer doesn't inspire confidence but if Vickery is right there with his assessment then he sounds a pretty decent addition and at least does something different to the rest of our midfield.