LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #40160 on: Today at 10:14:26 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:08:35 am
I'd be happy with either Tielemans or Luiz but ideally both would be great.

I'd take either at this stage. I mean if they're essentially replacing Milner and Ox then either would be extremely useful, with a view to someone else replacing Naby next year.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #40161 on: Today at 10:17:39 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 09:59:17 am


Who's the opposition here? ;D

Um...the same posters as ever? :D

Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:00:04 am
You think being out spent by our rivals season in season out and relying on the genius of Klopp is sustainable. Getting the club to fund Stadium developments and the new training ground isn't about sustainability it is about billionaires banking as much profit as they can.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #40162 on: Today at 10:18:41 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:08:35 am
I'd be happy with either Tielemans or Luiz but ideally both would be great.

Is there any suggestion from anyone credible we have interest in either?
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #40163 on: Today at 10:19:00 am »
Quote from: redwillow on Today at 10:13:47 am
Chelsea, United, City have all been spending big for 10 years. FFP will never be a true thing, and therefor we do not benefit from acting sustainability. There will always be a way that these clubs can be bailed out.

Oh I know that. But FSG no doubt were banking on FFP being an actual thing. At the same time LFC will make them really rich even if we drop down the table over the next few years so I doubt they're that arsed overall.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #40164 on: Today at 10:22:09 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:19:00 am
Oh I know that. But FSG no doubt were banking on FFP being an actual thing. At the same time LFC will make them really rich even if we drop down the table over the next few years so I doubt they're that arsed overall.

I think the owners are pretty well off already.....
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #40165 on: Today at 10:25:09 am »
FSG dont take dividends like the Glazers, do they? Am I wrong about this? I always thought the endgame was to build up the club (I shudder to say brand), enjoy the success that comes their way & eventually sell for a massive profit. It doesnt suit them to not invest in it along the way.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #40166 on: Today at 10:25:58 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:19:00 am
Oh I know that. But FSG no doubt were banking on FFP being an actual thing. At the same time LFC will make them really rich even if we drop down the table over the next few years so I doubt they're that arsed overall.

So the purpose of Liverpool Football Club is to self fund itself into an increased market value for the owners to eventually sell and make an incredible ROI. Then yes we are a sustainably run cash cow.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #40167 on: Today at 10:28:22 am »
Can we all just agree that Lebron has brought absolutely nothing to the table
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #40168 on: Today at 10:30:14 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 10:25:09 am
FSG dont take dividends like the Glazers, do they? Am I wrong about this? I always thought the endgame was to build up the club (I shudder to say brand), enjoy the success that comes their way & eventually sell for a massive profit. It doesnt suit them to not invest in it along the way.
Yep, it's like owning a house. It needs to be maintained, and FSG are continuing to check the guttering, service the boiler, they've even built some extensions. The problem is there are fans of the house who are unhappy because other houses in the street are regularly building helipads and mancaves.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #40169 on: Today at 10:31:14 am »
Quote from: Furmeeno on Today at 10:28:22 am
Can we all just agree that Lebron has brought absolutely nothing to the table

And Drake.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #40170 on: Today at 10:32:26 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 10:25:09 am
FSG dont take dividends like the Glazers, do they? Am I wrong about this? I always thought the endgame was to build up the club (I shudder to say brand), enjoy the success that comes their way & eventually sell for a massive profit. It doesnt suit them to not invest in it along the way.

Where are the profits going then?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #40171 on: Today at 10:34:10 am »
Quote from: Original on Today at 10:32:26 am
Where are the profits going then?

Transfers, building stands, training ground, future wages?

Im not an accountant though, perhaps you could dig out the club accounts & tell us all?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #40172 on: Today at 10:34:35 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:00:04 am
You think being out spent by our rivals season in season out and relying on the genius of Klopp is sustainable. Getting the club to fund Stadium developments and the new training ground isn't about sustainability it is about billionaires banking as much profit as they can.

In a nutshell.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #40173 on: Today at 10:35:19 am »
Quote from: Original on Today at 10:32:26 am
Where are the profits going then?
It's all in the accounts which are available for anyone to see.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #40174 on: Today at 10:35:41 am »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 10:30:14 am
Yep, it's like owning a house. It needs to be maintained, and FSG are continuing to check the guttering, service the boiler, they've even built some extensions. The problem is there are fans of the house who are unhappy because other houses in the street are regularly building helipads and mancaves.

But if there was a yearly competition for the best house in the street and everyone in the street dreamed of winning it?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #40175 on: Today at 10:37:40 am »
Quote from: redwillow on Today at 10:35:41 am
But if there was a yearly competition for the best house in the street and everyone in the street dreamed of winning it?
Play the long game and hope that eventually Maureen in number 24 runs out of cash and her conservatory collapses in bad weather. I don't know where I'm going with this anymore.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #40176 on: Today at 10:38:29 am »
Quote from: redwillow on Today at 10:35:41 am
But if there was a yearly competition for the best house in the street and everyone in the street dreamed of winning it?

Then they've done incredibly well to win that competition once already and were very unlucky that the drug dealer who the police turn a blind eye to beat us to it another two times when we really deserved to win it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #40177 on: Today at 10:38:41 am »
Quote from: boots on Today at 10:00:24 am
You know what I meant, so why be obtuse? They were mostly bought with transfer money from players sold. I'm not against buying when we have the money. No-one has given us 140M recently. I'm merely wondering why we cannot just let a youngster be blooded.

You cant expect people to react to what you really meant if thats not reflected in what you really wrote, mate.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #40178 on: Today at 10:39:50 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 10:14:26 am
I'd take either at this stage. I mean if they're essentially replacing Milner and Ox then either would be extremely useful, with a view to someone else replacing Naby next year.

Yes. Either of them is an upgrade on the current versions of Ox or Milner
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #40179 on: Today at 10:42:24 am »
Running sustainably is less about FFP and more about putting ourselves into a position where we can eventually spend well consistently, instead of racking up debt. Klopp has been a huge part of our recent success, and so I do want him to be backed in the market, but what happens if Klopp leaves in four years and we find ourselves both with no Klopp and too much debt to continue spending?

The mancs have been outspending us for years but we've been playing catch up to their financial success, City/Chelsea have relied on shady methods to keep spending and Arsenal/Spurs both went from being fairly frugal to throwing money at the problem and likely won't be able to sustain it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #40180 on: Today at 10:46:40 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 10:42:24 am
Running sustainably is less about FFP and more about putting ourselves into a position where we can eventually spend well consistently, instead of racking up debt. Klopp has been a huge part of our recent success, and so I do want him to be backed in the market, but what happens if Klopp leaves in four years and we find ourselves both with no Klopp and too much debt to continue spending?

The mancs have been outspending us for years but we've been playing catch up to their financial success, City/Chelsea have relied on shady methods to keep spending and Arsenal/Spurs both went from being fairly frugal to throwing money at the problem and likely won't be able to sustain it.

I was absolutely fine with how we spend money until one line from Klopp last night 'i would like to risk more'. It's clear he is trying to enlighten the fans in a way which isnt too obviously a dig to FSG.

'risk more'. What's the risk? It's a far bigger risk not backing him and potentially missing out on top four.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #40181 on: Today at 10:48:54 am »
We were going for a midfielder who decided to go to another club, which can happen. Missing out on Tchouameni earlier this summer and analysing what Klopp has said about his midfield and the pursuit of reinforcements.


Comments like serve nothing but enrage our fanbase who are already frustrated about the midfield situation. So what if we miss out on Bellingham ? is Pearce gonna come out and say the same thing ? I refuse to believe a club like us won't have plan B,C,D  targets .
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #40182 on: Today at 10:51:13 am »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 10:30:14 am
Yep, it's like owning a house. It needs to be maintained, and FSG are continuing to check the guttering, service the boiler, they've even built some extensions. The problem is there are fans of the house who are unhappy because other houses in the street are regularly building helipads and mancaves.

Yes and the maintenance costs are being loaded onto the cost in terms of debt. Here is a mad idea. They own it, why don't they pay to maintain it ?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #40183 on: Today at 10:52:20 am »
Sustainable is the new bullshit term for 'doing it on the cheap'. Firstly, the term sustainability came about as a way to describe doing business that didn't deplete limited resources, i.e. it was an environmental issue, not a finance one. Later it became coopted by economic geographers who used it as part of a series of gambits to promote resilience in the economy, i.e., investment needed to occur in firms that were sustainable and less susceptible to business cycle downturns.

The term has now penetrated more widely and become interptreted as meaning 'a well-run company that operates within its means'. This has been used as a critique of football cluibs that are clearly dependent on income transfers from owners to keep operating and I can see the appeal, as such operations clearly can't use this approach in the long term. However, using financial mechanisms like loans during difficult periods is not an unsustainable practise, it's actually good business sense. Equally, borrowing to revitalise a squad and temporarily going into debt is not unsustainable, it is also good business sense.

The fact that FSG like to balance books and keep each part of their operation siloed and debt free is laudable, but not always sensible. It's also highly conservative. Claiming the sustainability crown based on these behaviours is like basically accusing every other club of pursuing unsustainable business practises. That includes storied clubs like Arsenal, Spurs etc. clubs that have been around for over a century and have always operated with proper business principles.

I feel some on here are conflating accounting principles with business principles.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #40184 on: Today at 10:52:48 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 10:42:24 am
Running sustainably is less about FFP and more about putting ourselves into a position where we can eventually spend well consistently, instead of racking up debt. Klopp has been a huge part of our recent success, and so I do want him to be backed in the market, but what happens if Klopp leaves in four years and we find ourselves both with no Klopp and too much debt to continue spending?

The mancs have been outspending us for years but we've been playing catch up to their financial success, City/Chelsea have relied on shady methods to keep spending and Arsenal/Spurs both went from being fairly frugal to throwing money at the problem and likely won't be able to sustain it.

We are racking up debt. FSG keep loading debt onto the club.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #40185 on: Today at 10:52:48 am »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 10:48:54 am
We were going for a midfielder who decided to go to another club, which can happen. Missing out on Tchouameni earlier this summer and analysing what Klopp has said about his midfield and the pursuit of reinforcements.


Comments like serve nothing but enrage our fanbase who are already frustrated about the midfield situation. So what if we miss out on Bellingham ? is Pearce gonna come out and say the same thing ? I refuse to believe a club like us won't have plan B,C,D  targets .

We know that the club doesnt work that way anymore. When it came to van Dijk, it was clear it was either him or no one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #40186 on: Today at 10:55:12 am »
Regarding club debt, isnt ours something crazy like £8m less than United?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #40187 on: Today at 10:56:36 am »
Quote from: redwillow on Today at 10:55:12 am
Regarding club debt, isnt ours something crazy like £8m less than United?
Is this just interest?

I'd think it would be significantly lower than Utd in capital amount and interest.
« Reply #40188 on: Today at 10:56:48 am »
Quote from: djschembri on Today at 10:52:48 am
We know that the club doesnt work that way anymore. When it came to van Dijk, it was clear it was either him or no one.

Problem we are going for unrealistic targets and we don't have the structure wages to compete with them. City/Madrid/Chelsea will offer Jude 350k+ a week with ease and we won't able to compete. At some point we going have to buy someone or use academy players.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #40189 on: Today at 10:57:53 am »
Quote from: djschembri on Today at 10:52:48 am
We know that the club doesnt work that way anymore. When it came to van Dijk, it was clear it was either him or no one.

Not really, each situation is unique. It wasn't "van Dijk or no one", we just knew that he wanted us and so were willing to wait. In other cases we've missed out on our top target and moved on to others. In the case of Tchoumaeni, it seems as though we felt we weren't desperate for a midfielder but was such a talent that we had to go for him when he was available, and so when we missed out there was no need to immediately go to plan B.

I'd imagine the midfield situation is important enough to fix now that the club will be willing to go with plan B/C/D next January or summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #40190 on: Today at 10:58:11 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 10:52:20 am
Equally, borrowing to revitalise a squad and temporarily going into debt is not unsustainable, it is also good business sense.


It's not good business sense if the players you sign to revitalise the squad fail to live up to standards and need improving upon with 12 months. Then you just end up in a cycle of needing to spend more money to undo what you did the last time you spent money, which is pretty much what Arsenal and United have been doing for the last decade and Spurs for the last few years. At that point, you're not temporarily going into debt, you're going into more debt to undo what you did with your existing debt.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #40191 on: Today at 11:00:59 am »
Well this thread took a predictable turn :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #40192 on: Today at 11:04:50 am »
Quote from: redwillow on Today at 10:55:12 am
Regarding club debt, isnt ours something crazy like £8m less than United?

Liverpool gross debt is £178m vs. Utd. gross debt £600m - no comparison.

Also worth noting that Al's suggestion that FSG are loading the club with debt is utter bollocks.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #40193 on: Today at 11:05:49 am »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 10:48:54 am
We were going for a midfielder who decided to go to another club, which can happen. Missing out on Tchouameni earlier this summer and analysing what Klopp has said about his midfield and the pursuit of reinforcements.


Comments like serve nothing but enrage our fanbase who are already frustrated about the midfield situation. So what if we miss out on Bellingham ? is Pearce gonna come out and say the same thing ? I refuse to believe a club like us won't have plan B,C,D  targets .
It sounds like we were initially after a midfielder capable of taking the team up another level. The equivalent of a Virgil, Alisson, Fabinho. However, our needs have changed and we need a player able to provide depth while we have our injury issues and can eventually fill a future vacancy left by Milner, Keita or Oxlade-Chamberlain. So a Tsimikas-type addition.

There are midfielders like that out there. Not every signing has to be a game-changer like those mentioned. If the plan is to splash £100m on Bellingham next summer, will there be funds left over to make another addition? Because we'll need more than just him. I can't see us raising many funds from outgoings either.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #40194 on: Today at 11:05:53 am »
Any chance we can turn the discussion back on our impending midfield signing? Lets do the FSG in/out stuff on Friday.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #40195 on: Today at 11:05:58 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:58:11 am
It's not good business sense if the players you sign to revitalise the squad fail to live up to standards and need improving upon with 12 months. Then you just end up in a cycle of needing to spend more money to undo what you did the last time you spent money, which is pretty much what Arsenal and United have been doing for the last decade and Spurs for the last few years. At that point, you're not temporarily going into debt, you're going into more debt to undo what you did with your existing debt.
Wasting any money, borrowed or otherwise, is always a problem. You can be 'sustainable' as you like, but if you buy shit players you are scuppered. Don't conflate borrowing money with wasting money.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #40196 on: Today at 11:08:33 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 11:05:53 am
Any chance we can turn the discussion back on our impending midfield signing? Lets do the FSG in/out stuff on Friday.
YAWN!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #40197 on: Today at 11:08:40 am »
My god, this is a slooooow news day. Maybe it's good that LFC ITK Journos haven't came out and said 'there will be no new incomings at LFC this window.' Suppose that's something? Quite possibly because it's gameday too. I'd take Luiz tbf though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #40198 on: Today at 11:11:52 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 10:57:53 am
Not really, each situation is unique. It wasn't "van Dijk or no one", we just knew that he wanted us and so were willing to wait. In other cases we've missed out on our top target and moved on to others. In the case of Tchoumaeni, it seems as though we felt we weren't desperate for a midfielder but was such a talent that we had to go for him when he was available, and so when we missed out there was no need to immediately go to plan B.

I'd imagine the midfield situation is important enough to fix now that the club will be willing to go with plan B/C/D next January or summer.

Each situation is unique of course but past history has shown that all major buys are plan A/B targets at most. Van Dijk, Alisson, Keita, Konate, Thiago were all the same.

The only time I recall the club signing a plan B was when we signed Tsimikas having initially gone in for Jamal Lewis, and Jota instead of Ismaela Sarr.

Its pretty clear that at the start of the summer, the club decided that only two players will be a guaranteed improvement on our midfield options. Tchoumaeni or Bellingham. In July, Klopp publicly said himself that, he felt that the 9 midfielders we had already were good enough for him.

Clearly, something has changed in the past few days/weeks but the club dont take punts on players just to fill in a role.

I agree, the midfield situation has not been managed correctly, but judging from his comments, Klopp was the one who decided to stick with what we have.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #40199 on: Today at 11:12:03 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 11:05:58 am
Wasting any money, borrowed or otherwise, is always a problem. You can be 'sustainable' as you like, but if you buy shit players you are scuppered. Don't conflate borrowing money with wasting money.

But that's the whole point. There seems to be a belief that spending more money equals more success, which in reality is a long way from being guaranteed. I'm not conflating borrowing money with wasting money, but potentially wasting borrowed money is more problematic than potentially wasting your own, especially when in this case we aren't going to be spending it on our first choice targets.
