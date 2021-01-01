Sustainable is the new bullshit term for 'doing it on the cheap'. Firstly, the term sustainability came about as a way to describe doing business that didn't deplete limited resources, i.e. it was an environmental issue, not a finance one. Later it became coopted by economic geographers who used it as part of a series of gambits to promote resilience in the economy, i.e., investment needed to occur in firms that were sustainable and less susceptible to business cycle downturns.



The term has now penetrated more widely and become interptreted as meaning 'a well-run company that operates within its means'. This has been used as a critique of football cluibs that are clearly dependent on income transfers from owners to keep operating and I can see the appeal, as such operations clearly can't use this approach in the long term. However, using financial mechanisms like loans during difficult periods is not an unsustainable practise, it's actually good business sense. Equally, borrowing to revitalise a squad and temporarily going into debt is not unsustainable, it is also good business sense.



The fact that FSG like to balance books and keep each part of their operation siloed and debt free is laudable, but not always sensible. It's also highly conservative. Claiming the sustainability crown based on these behaviours is like basically accusing every other club of pursuing unsustainable business practises. That includes storied clubs like Arsenal, Spurs etc. clubs that have been around for over a century and have always operated with proper business principles.



I feel some on here are conflating accounting principles with business principles.