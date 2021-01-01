« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

J-Mc-

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #40040 on: Today at 11:04:58 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:03:54 pm
The least you could do is use Google Translate mate.

Not from the same tweet but from the same fella

 Brazilian Douglas Luiz could leave Aston Villa for Liverpool in the final hours of the window.

Liverpool have made an offer of £20 million for the midfielder, who welcome the change of team. Aston Villa play hard and look to win a little more
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #40041 on: Today at 11:05:07 pm
Kamara who went to Villa on a free would have been a good signing.
French international,22 can play multiple positions.

Would have been a good Gini replacement.
HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #40042 on: Today at 11:05:43 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 11:04:42 pm
Shame he's not good enough for us. Beautiful girlfriend mind.

He's actually a good player but he's better when played as an 8 as opposed to a 6.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #40043 on: Today at 11:05:44 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 11:04:42 pm
Shame he's not good enough for us. Beautiful girlfriend mind.

I mean why you complaining?  Look at his missus mate. He is a winner in life.
Ghost Town

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #40044 on: Today at 11:07:58 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:14:51 pm
That's kind of what I said in the first line of my post.

Although, just to add a little bit more context, Klopp's comments are here. They seem pretty black and white in that despite us looking for new midfielder, he's happy when the transfer window shuts regardless of what happens and if we don't sign anyone, then everything isn't rubbish :D

"But when its then over and we signed or not signed, then Im really happy about that because then we can stop thinking about it in that moment. In that moment then we can just focus on the squad we have, the team we have, be ready to face all the problems we will have in that season."

"With all the players we have here, we want them to be here and now we have to work with them. Yes, unfortunately, the season started and we had too many injuries  the 100 per cent truth. We ask ourselves all the questions: why that happened, how it happened and all these kind of things. But we have to get through this and thats actually, for me in my understanding, is the Liverpool way as well, not with transfers and injuries but in general. To get through it, together, thats what I like nearly the most about this club. If you would be a supporter of this club only in the good times that would have been an interesting ride because there were some lesser-good times, obviously. The people got even closer to the club in these moments. And now, when we are doing pretty well in general, now we start getting picky with these little things here and there and if we dont sign him then everything is rubbish. Thats not how it is."

Klopp is bloody amazing

Some fans, less so. (I said 'some', not 'all' but to forestall the inevitable, if you think I'm on about you then I probably am  :-* :lickin )
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

AmanShah21

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #40045 on: Today at 11:09:46 pm
This is an interesting one. Really like the idea of getting him in for less than 25 million. Good player, still 24. Snide bastard with decent technique and good workrate, robust in fitness. Not a world beater by any means but one of those signings which you think Klopp can get more out of and will sort us out short term, and depending on performances, potentially long term. I like this if true. You sorr of get an idea of what you'd get with him, which is less of what can be said of some of the names that pop up from other leagues that i've never seen play.

This also potentially mean Hendo will play more at 6 than 8 because cant see Luiz being that useful at 6. For the touted price, seems like a smart deal. All depends on if Villa allow it to happen because we wont pay daft money for this lad.
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #40046 on: Today at 11:10:06 pm
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 11:04:58 pm
Not from the same tweet but from the same fella

 Brazilian Douglas Luiz could leave Aston Villa for Liverpool in the final hours of the window.

Liverpool have made an offer of £20 million for the midfielder, who welcome the change of team. Aston Villa play hard and look to win a little more

£20 mil is a decent price for him, certainly one entering his prime, think he can finally be the Gini replacement that weve missed. Or maybe not.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #40047 on: Today at 11:11:15 pm
Yeah I think Luiz would be a good signing. Very combative and can play a few roles in the midfield. Would be at the very least a good squad player.
