Lallana not in the Brighton squad, make of that what you will.
Lallana not in the Brighton squad, make of that what you will.
Hes injured?
Hes injured?

That sounds about right.
Hes injured?

Should re-sign him. Fit right in
Who would they be? Bennacer? Laimer?
Exactly those two. Laimer is press resistant, an engine as good as anyone in the game and whilst hes not massively technical, he has a bit more ability in his locker than present day Henderson combined with peak-Henderson athleticism. He is literally the best presser in Europe. 33.80 per 90 is wild. Get this guy running with the Kenyans. His passing is average to poor, but he attempts line-breaking passes a lot which does diminish the accuracy.

Bennacer is a super tidy, front foot midfielder who reads the game brilliantly in a defensive way that makes up for the fact hes pretty small. Hes so, so good at intercepting and reading which is the best passing lane to block. He carries it nicely, passes well and presses with intensity. He also scores highly where Thiago profiles well.

The two would dovetail nicely and are a good age and feel more Prem ready than some of the high-talent younger options. Both have better injury records than everyone single one of our midfielders for non-impact caused injuries.

All this about needing the ideal player we want, question is if Jones, Elliott, Keita (this version), Henderson, Milner etc. were on the market, would we think they were the solution?

Unless we have completely lost the plot and look to offer loads of new contracts, we need more than one midfielder. Thus all this perfect midfielder stuff does sound a bit mad.
The current versions, if theyd produced their recent Liverpool form (say past two seasons) at their figurative clubs? Almost certainly not, I can imagine interest in the young pair to an extent, or younger versions on Hendo and Milner but none of the existing options on that list would be in present times considered as incoming transfers youd think.
Would personally bring two in and I know who theyd be.

Kone and Laimer?

If Thuram's son has even a fraction of his legendary father's quality, I'd bite your arm off for him.
Obviously Will Hughes wont be able to play in strong sunlight, but I think hed be a good back up.

Yes, would be a handy option during the winter equinox.
Interesting to note ongoing revisionism in here. For whatever reason, and I suspect its a combination of FSG being reluctant to pull the trigger on certain players at required fees and Klopp thinking we can get by with our current midfield options the decision makers at the club have massively miscalculated about our need for a midfielder and now seem to be in panic mode. A whole bunch of people spent this summer saying weve massively miscalculated if we think we can get away without signing a midfielder and got variations of so youre blaming Klopp are you? to make them look bad. Or told that this is how we work and its not going to change so dont bother discussing it or told that we dont do good enough when it comes to transfers.
Yes, would be a handy option during the winter equinox.
Not much use in Spring and Summer though, he looks like that lad out of Me, Myself and Irene.

John W Henry at Anfield today according to David Lynch

Is Linda there? That's what we should know.
John W Henry at Anfield today according to David Lynch
Maybe if he got there before Linda, did he race ahead?
Is Linda there? That's what we should know.

She is.
Kone and Laimer?

If Thuram's son has even a fraction of his legendary father's quality, I'd bite your arm off for him.

Don't think we really need RB Qualities at CM, but maybe Klopp listened and now plans with TAA as CM  :wave
Just want to say some of the bickering is silly. I was right! No, I was right! I know more than you! How can you? I know more than Klopp! Well Im an astute businessman, and I know a lot more than John Henry and can tell him a thing or two about what he needs to do. Etc.

News flash: nobody on here knows more than anyone in authority at the club.

In life circumstances are always changing. We are passing comment with a tiny fraction of the knowledge of club insiders, whether that knowledge is about our players, their fitness, any offers we might have received for our players, any soundings we may have, any offers we might be making for other player, our finances, and what all that means for short term, mid and longer term plans, etc.

The midfield story has been unfolding. Im sure we are constantly monitoring the market, and have ratcheted that up in the last couple of weeks as our injuries mounted. The idea of panic buying doesnt ring true. Whoever we go for will be well known and well researched by our recruitment team.

My opinion is that Klopps mea culpa is intended to be a unifying thing he is in such good standing, that he can absorb it, on behalf of the club, if you like.

As for particular players, Im half thinking we might get two players, but we will see. FDJ, Laimer, Kone, Caicedo, Thuram, someone else?

We are in for an interesting few days. Meanwhile, three points today would be very welcome, as would a more joined up performance.

Come on you reds!



Jurgen Klopp tells Sky: I've already said everything I need to say about a new midfielder if there is the right midfielder, we might do something. 🚨🔴 #LFC

There isnt a lot of time left, Klopp added.
Just Linda, sadly

She brought her boots? She's shite in front of goal with heels on.
Jurgen Klopp tells Sky: I've already said everything I need to say about a new midfielder if there is the right midfielder, we might do something. 🚨🔴 #LFC

There isnt a lot of time left, Klopp added.

There isnt a lot of time left, Klopp added.

Yeah, I'll be surprised if we get something done. We've left it too late.
Jurgen Klopp tells Sky: I've already said everything I need to say about a new midfielder if there is the right midfielder, we might do something. 🚨🔴 #LFC

There isnt a lot of time left, Klopp added.

There isnt a lot of time left, Klopp added.
Yeah, we ain't signing anyone  ;D
We don't need anyone  8)
De Jong's really good,think his problem is he was supposed to become as good as Xavi but never quite did.

Not sure Xavi would have become as good in this Barcelona team. Theres so much difference in quality, Messi, Iniesta, Puyol, Etoo, Villa, Pedro, Alves, etc all operating at the highest standards with cheating Pep there too.

This Barcelona is broken.
We might not get someone, but I dont think the amount of time left in the window is a huge issue. After today, theres five full days left in the window. And its not like we only started looking today - youd imagine they came to the decision around the United game.

I doubt were starting from a blank piece of paper. Well have a shortlist of who wed like. Id guess were speaking to multiple clubs? Id also assume that whoever we go for, their current club will be somewhat amenable to cashing in, which should make things easier. Unless its trying to force Dortmund to sell Bellingham, but I think thats very unlikely.
The great Connor Gallagher has been sent off for two yellows in the first twenty odd minutes
