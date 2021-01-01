Just want to say some of the bickering is silly. I was right! No, I was right! I know more than you! How can you? I know more than Klopp! Well Im an astute businessman, and I know a lot more than John Henry and can tell him a thing or two about what he needs to do. Etc.



News flash: nobody on here knows more than anyone in authority at the club.



In life circumstances are always changing. We are passing comment with a tiny fraction of the knowledge of club insiders, whether that knowledge is about our players, their fitness, any offers we might have received for our players, any soundings we may have, any offers we might be making for other player, our finances, and what all that means for short term, mid and longer term plans, etc.



The midfield story has been unfolding. Im sure we are constantly monitoring the market, and have ratcheted that up in the last couple of weeks as our injuries mounted. The idea of panic buying doesnt ring true. Whoever we go for will be well known and well researched by our recruitment team.



My opinion is that Klopps mea culpa is intended to be a unifying thing he is in such good standing, that he can absorb it, on behalf of the club, if you like.



As for particular players, Im half thinking we might get two players, but we will see. FDJ, Laimer, Kone, Caicedo, Thuram, someone else?



We are in for an interesting few days. Meanwhile, three points today would be very welcome, as would a more joined up performance.



Come on you reds!







