Klopp has been saying for the past couple of weeks that we are looking at potentially bringing in someone in if it's the right player but it could be difficult. Now he says it again with the additional refrain of "I was wrong to think we didn't need someone earlier in the summer before all our injuries "... It's not a sudden U turn.You guys do realise that it seems obvious part of the reason he's officially come out and taken responsibility is because he's aware of the disharmony people are trying to promote between him and FSG/the club? He's taken it on his shoulders because that's what he does. The least we could do is just all be on the same page now instead of carrying on the quarreling. I think that's what Klopp wants and why he's chosen to come out and say that.I don't want to carry this on. I'm only saying it because we're not only just deciding to look at options now. Klopp has been telling us for the past couple of weeks we've been doing it. It's just not going to be a panic buy. Or if it is, the price or nature of the transfer will probably reflect that (like when we had our defensive crisis and were looking at Caleta Car and ended up with Kabak).I'm not dismissing anyone saying the decision should have been to fully invest in signings from the start this summer. Definitely a valid criticism. Injuries have forced our hand but I personally believe that yesterday wasn't the day of realisation, just the day Klopp pointedly confirmed to try and quell some of the discord.