Yep, they definitely took a gamble. The problem is it looks like Keitas injury may have been the catalyst for them to now want to panic buy, when it really should have been the Thiago injury almost 3 weeks ago.
Agreed. The gamble probably works if you take it on defence - weve four high-end CBs and two good left backs in the numbers. Same up top, world class wide players, with Jota still to come back and the most expensive striker in our history. Largely because in that entire group of players, theres two with consistent, suspect injury records and the rest are good to great in terms of resilience and availability.
Midfield, even before any injuries, even if you go into Fulham with Ox, Keita and Jones fit, was always a gamble given the collective records of all of them. It was a gamble with the odds always firmly stacked against us. Whether the quotes from Klopp are reactionary or just being taken in a slightly more exclamatory sense than they were delivered, its clear they know theyve created a tougher environment in which to sign a midfielder.
How we react now is what matters. There are absolutely options out there that improve our midfield. Are any of them absolutely, down to the letter what we would want in an ideal scenario? No. But were a long way from an ideal scenario and need a durable player who gives us most of what we need with the knowledge there will be some deficiency in their game that needs to be worked on.
Would personally bring two in and I know who theyd be.