Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38600 on: Today at 01:18:26 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:43:29 am
Barca need him off the books so they can register a bunch of players due to financial rules in La Liga.

All their new signings have now been registered. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38601 on: Today at 01:19:13 pm
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 01:16:37 pm
I didn't. I mean how could you? That's why I laughed. And I don't believe we'll sign a stop gap. We'll only sign someone who we'll believe has a long-term future at the club.
Were not signing anyone this summer then?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38602 on: Today at 01:19:24 pm
Hopefully we can get someone good in. Owners are clearly bricking it because top 4 is a longshot with this crocked midfield.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38603 on: Today at 01:20:19 pm
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 01:19:24 pm
Hopefully we can get someone good in. Owners are clearly bricking it because top 4 is a longshot with this crocked midfield.
:lmao

Fuxking hell.

:lmao

Crying here
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38604 on: Today at 01:23:04 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:48:33 pm
You sure on the pace?  Don't think de Jong looks all that quick, he just moves really well and has great balance.

There's a recent video that shows De Jong beating Dembele in a race.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38605 on: Today at 01:23:23 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 01:19:13 pm
Were not signing anyone this summer then?

Possibly not, no. I've already mentioned earlier I think we've left it too late. Not sure why you think the only way we get somebody signed is if they're a stop-gap solution though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38606 on: Today at 01:24:01 pm
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 01:19:24 pm
Hopefully we can get someone good in. Owners are clearly bricking it because top 4 is a longshot with this crocked midfield.

Hahaha. Good one. ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38607 on: Today at 01:24:24 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 01:23:04 pm
There's a recent video that shows De Jong beating Dembele in a race.

Yeah was posted earlier, but Dembele clearly isn't going full pelt in it.  He eases off.  Not to say de Jong is slow, I just wouldn't say he's quick.  Just average paced.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38608 on: Today at 01:25:09 pm
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 01:19:24 pm
Hopefully we can get someone good in. Owners are clearly bricking it because top 4 is a longshot with this crocked midfield.

:lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38609 on: Today at 01:25:21 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:20:19 pm
:lmao

Fuxking hell.

:lmao

Crying here

So many have lost their heads lately I'm struggling to decide what posts are a joke and what posts are a complete joke.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38610 on: Today at 01:25:53 pm
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 01:23:23 pm
Possibly not, no. I've already mentioned earlier I think we've left it too late. Not sure why you think the only way we get somebody signed is if they're a stop-gap solution though.
Simple. Money.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38611 on: Today at 01:28:30 pm
Klopp has been saying for the past couple of weeks that we are looking at potentially bringing in someone in if it's the right player but it could be difficult. Now he says it again with the additional refrain of "I was wrong to think we didn't need someone earlier in the summer before all our injuries "... It's not a sudden U turn.  ;D

You guys do realise that it seems obvious part of the reason he's officially come out and taken responsibility is because he's aware of the disharmony people are trying to promote between him and FSG/the club?  He's taken it on his shoulders because that's what he does. The least we could do is just all be on the same page now instead of carrying on the quarreling. I think that's what Klopp wants and why he's chosen to come out and say that.

I don't want to carry this on. I'm only saying it because we're not only just deciding to look at options now. Klopp has been telling us for the past couple of weeks we've been doing it. It's just not going to be a panic buy. Or if it is, the price or nature of the transfer will probably reflect that (like when we had our defensive crisis and were looking at Caleta Car and ended up with Kabak).

I'm not dismissing anyone saying the decision should have been to fully invest in signings from the start this summer. Definitely a valid criticism. Injuries have forced our hand but I personally believe that yesterday wasn't the day of realisation, just the day Klopp pointedly confirmed to try and quell some of the discord.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38612 on: Today at 01:28:42 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 01:15:41 pm
Wait, haven't I been saying it was Klopp's decision not to get a midfielder in?  Didn't he admit that he changed his mind? 
Let's take a quick look see.

Here's your response to Timbo's reasonable post saying that injuries/availability may begin to harm us [I guess you now think Klopp and the owners are panicking?
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on August 25, 2022, 02:34:19 am
We’ve played 3 games!!!!  It’s not time to panic. 
Here's you saying the budget has been set, that Klopp knew what he was working with and opted not to address midfield - and that trying to address it now would be a negative because of your misunderstand of the clubs debt.
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 01:30:22 pm
And we are something like 300m in debt right now.  How much more should we add on to that?
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on August 25, 2022, 04:11:02 pm
Exactly.  And we seemingly spent the money we had available this summer on the new players we brought in and the big contract extension we gave Mo.
Here's you referring to people who thought we should invest in a midfielder in a broad brush generalisation as 'clamouring' for cash injections that weren't going to come.
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 03:04:37 pm
I've no idea really and it doesn't really matter to me.  They told everyone how they were going to run the club from the moment they bought it yet every transfer window people are clamoring for them to inject cash when they aren't going to do it.   
I think in light of Klopp's comments last night, you might have got all of those off hand dismissals of various posts (that either suggested we may want to do something about midfield, or suggested that the club is in a position to do so if it deems it worthwhile) a bit wrong!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38613 on: Today at 01:28:45 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 01:25:53 pm
Simple. Money.

Without knowing who we're targeting, how do you know money will be an issue? We may well be looking at bringing in someone we had planned to buy next summer who won't cost an absolute fortune.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38614 on: Today at 01:30:28 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 01:25:53 pm
Simple. Money.

Have you ever bothered to read our financial accounts? They are available for all to se, we have money.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38615 on: Today at 01:32:02 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:30:28 pm
Have you ever bothered to read our financial accounts? They are available for all to se, we have money.
I dont think you can tell for the accounts.

Theres accounting money, theres FFP money but then theres cash flow cash flow is very difficult to see in our accounts.
And cash flow matters for a club like ours in a way it doesnt for oil clubs
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38616 on: Today at 01:32:29 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 01:15:41 pm
Wait, haven't I been saying it was Klopp's decision not to get a midfielder in?  Didn't he admit that he changed his mind?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38617 on: Today at 01:40:24 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 01:32:29 pm

You're having a shocker today mate ;D

First you group me as opposed to the view "Im pretty sure moneys there but for whatever reason the manager and transfer team are choosing not to sign someone", when I spent some of yesterday at pains to point this out to some people

Secondly you're for some reason nodding along with one of the posters I was trying to convince of the above - that its within our means to target a midfielder this window - who thought we're 'too in debt' for a transfer ;D

Maybe need to reconsider how you're grouping people when you're doing your schtick. Cos you seem to be suggesting I'm coming out with lunatic fringe views like the one above that top four is a long shot, while ironically trying to oppose me with views I've made clear match my own already ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38618 on: Today at 01:40:27 pm
This is mad. Sounds like they tried to take a gamble and have realised, rather late in the day, that it's not going to pay off.

Always knew RAWK was the cleverest fan forum out there. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38619 on: Today at 01:45:17 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:32:02 pm
I dont think you can tell for the accounts.

Theres accounting money, theres FFP money but then theres cash flow cash flow is very difficult to see in our accounts.
And cash flow matters for a club like ours in a way it doesnt for oil clubs

Not fully buy you have a rough idea though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38620 on: Today at 01:47:03 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 01:40:27 pm
This is mad. Sounds like they tried to take a gamble and have realised, rather late in the day, that it's not going to pay off.

Always knew RAWK was the cleverest fan forum out there.
I honestly genuinely believe this. Weve done it before and gotten away with it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38621 on: Today at 01:51:01 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 01:40:27 pm
This is mad. Sounds like they tried to take a gamble and have realised, rather late in the day, that it's not going to pay off.

That's my take too. Klopp likes a smaller squad. He's gambled and now realizes he needs another
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38622 on: Today at 01:51:42 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 01:40:24 pm
You're having a shocker today mate ;D

First you group me as opposed to the view "Im pretty sure moneys there but for whatever reason the manager and transfer team are choosing not to sign someone", when I spent some of yesterday at pains to point this out to some people

Secondly you're for some reason nodding along with one of the posters I was trying to convince of the above - that its within our means to target a midfielder this window - who thought we're 'too in debt' for a transfer ;D

Maybe need to reconsider how you're grouping people when you're doing your schtick. Cos you seem to be suggesting I'm coming out with lunatic fringe views like the one above that top four is a long shot, while ironically trying to oppose me with views I've made clear match my own already ;D

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38623 on: Today at 01:51:51 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 01:47:03 pm
I honestly genuinely believe this. Weve done it before and gotten away with it.

Yep, they definitely took a gamble. The problem is it looks like Keitas injury may have been the catalyst for them to now want to panic buy, when it really should have been the Thiago injury almost 3 weeks ago.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38624 on: Today at 01:57:57 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 01:28:42 pm
Let's take a quick look see.

Here's your response to Timbo's reasonable post saying that injuries/availability may begin to harm us [I guess you now think Klopp and the owners are panicking?
Not sure what your point is here.  We've played 3 games.  There's no need to panic whether we bring in another player or not.  Not sure what is so wrong about that statement.  We have a world class team with a world class manager.  We'll compete for trophies this year regardless of whether or not we bring someone else in.  I guess it's wrong to believe in the people we have here now?

Quote
Here's you saying the budget has been set, that Klopp knew what he was working with and opted not to address midfield - and that trying to address it now would be a negative because of your misunderstand of the clubs debt.
Didn't see the word "seemingly" in there did you?  As in, it seemed we had spent our budget.  I also said that nobody really knows and that it was all speculation.  Turned out it was simply Klopp's decision at the time not to get a midfielder. 
Quote
Here's you referring to people who thought we should invest in a midfielder in a broad brush generalisation as 'clamouring' for cash injections that weren't going to come.I think in light of Klopp's comments last night, you might have got all of those off hand dismissals of various posts (that either suggested we may want to do something about midfield, or suggested that the club is in a position to do so if it deems it worthwhile) a bit wrong!

I can't help you if you didn't see the numerous posts of people slagging off the club for not making money available to the manager.  Again, turns out that money was available and that the manager didn't think we needed to bring anyone else in.  Seemingly, he has changed his mind about that. 

Feel free to keep trying to "win" the internet today by trying to prove people wrong that have a different opinion then you do.  I hope it brings you satisfaction. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38625 on: Today at 02:02:42 pm
Tielemans and Caicedo both start  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38626 on: Today at 02:03:26 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 02:02:42 pm
Tielemans and Caicedo both start  ;D

Barca's next game will be the one to check then.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38627 on: Today at 02:03:55 pm
John W Henry at Anfield today according to David Lynch
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #38628 on: Today at 02:04:15 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:51:51 pm
Yep, they definitely took a gamble. The problem is it looks like Keitas injury may have been the catalyst for them to now want to panic buy, when it really should have been the Thiago injury almost 3 weeks ago.
Agreed. The gamble probably works if you take it on defence - weve four high-end CBs and two good left backs in the numbers. Same up top, world class wide players, with Jota still to come back and the most expensive striker in our history. Largely because in that entire group of players, theres two with consistent, suspect injury records and the rest are good to great in terms of resilience and availability.

Midfield, even before any injuries, even if you go into Fulham with Ox, Keita and Jones fit, was always a gamble given the collective records of all of them. It was a gamble with the odds always firmly stacked against us. Whether the quotes from Klopp are reactionary or just being taken in a slightly more exclamatory sense than they were delivered, its clear they know theyve created a tougher environment in which to sign a midfielder.

How we react now is what matters. There are absolutely options out there that improve our midfield. Are any of them absolutely, down to the letter what we would want in an ideal scenario? No. But were a long way from an ideal scenario and need a durable player who gives us most of what we need with the knowledge there will be some deficiency in their game that needs to be worked on.

Would personally bring two in and I know who theyd be.
