The player doesn't have to have a top class reputation currently, that'll just cost a premium, what he needs are the physical attributes for his position, a certain level of technical quality for the position, and a good mentality. The rest (even strength, physical conditioning) we can give him, and play him in a role to suit.



Say someone like Ivan Ilic of Verona. Excellent touch, dribbling ability, awareness, 6 foot plus, mobile, has played left back, left wing back, defensive midfield, higher in centre midfield and is only 21. Already has a burgeoning reputation, linked with bigger Italian clubs, a full Serbian international. We could get him for around 10 - 15 million pounds.



Watch less football these days, but even I can see, with the shift towards playing out from the back, possession football, we're at the peak level in the history of the game for youth teams coaching young centre backs and centre midfielders to be ball players the world over, including England. You can understand paying a premium for peak Alisson, Van Dijk, but if we're (according to speculation) set on the pricey Bellingham, the scouting could be a lot better imo. For this position, the market has a lot of room to manoeuvre in.



The scouting analysis and network may be largely similar to under Edwards, but ultimately you shape reality every day through your decisions, actions; the delineation of responsibility has to be clear on that. What Edwards ran was excellent, he's gone, we now need to analyse the new set-up, however you want to phrase them (basically Ward - Klopp in terms of decision making on the recruitment side, it sounds from reports, with the exec signing off on the financial terms) on their own merits. Once you hit the top job, the decisions you make, how you manage and treat people will set the atmosphere for the new set-up, and the success / failure of your operation through your decisions.











