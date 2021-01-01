« previous next »
Sorry for sounding pessimistic, but I don't think we'll get a deal done. We've left it too late. Four days to go and not a solid link to anyone. Klopp will probably get asked if anyone will be coming in before the deadline of Wednesday night, before the Newcastle game, and he'll probably say something along the lines of we've tried, but clubs have been unwilling to let their players go because they didn't have enough time to find a replacement themselves.
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 07:59:38 am
Sorry for sounding pessimistic, but I don't think we'll get a deal done. We've left it too late. Four days to go and not a solid link to anyone. Klopp will probably get asked if anyone will be coming in before the deadline of Wednesday night, before the Newcastle game, and he'll probably say something along the lines of we've tried, but clubs have been unwilling to let their players go because they didn't have enough time to find a replacement themselves.

Remember when Fabinho signed with zero links? I'm sure if we want we can get a deal done.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:46:06 am
:lmao

But isnt it common knowledge that Liverpool tried to sign Touchemmi (or whatever hes called) this window. Maybe Kloppo just doesnt have the slightest clue whats going on :P

Ah the revisionism. Probably to be expected.

Heres what happened. Liverpool tried to sign Tchouameni but the player chose Madrid over us. We, and according to Klopps own words he can be included, decided we wouldnt buy a midfielder this summer because we could wait for THE right player. There was enough noise to speculate that we may have decided we wanted to wait for the transformative Bellingham who was unattainable this summer. However, a bunch of RAWK posters pointed out that given there are question marks over all of our midfielders (theyre either ageing, injury prone or inexperienced) it was a bad idea not to improve our midfield. The various injuries we got just exposed the problem to view, rather than creating a new problem. Various people pointed out how unlike a typical midfield our current midfield is; slow, weak and without legs. As Jack and others have said, these ideas got quite a bit of pushback all summer. We wont change how we work, we wait for THE signing, were only going to buy transformative signings, this midfield almost won us the quadruple etc. but then, after seeing our midfield look every bit the ageing, slow, legless, injury prone midfield it really is for 3 PL games, Klopp has hit the panic button and were now in find a midfielder crisis mode. A mode that should never, never have been allowed to arrive, because we probably should have been bringing in an 8 with genuine legs last summer, let alone be waiting for next summer.
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 07:59:38 am
Sorry for sounding pessimistic, but I don't think we'll get a deal done. We've left it too late. Four days to go and not a solid link to anyone. Klopp will probably get asked if anyone will be coming in before the deadline of Wednesday night, before the Newcastle game, and he'll probably say something along the lines of we've tried, but clubs have been unwilling to let their players go because they didn't have enough time to find a replacement themselves.

Likely scenario...and Keita will be back in training by the end of the week once the window closes ☺️
I think after a long chat with his coaching and fitness staff he has decided we definitely need a midfielder.

This is of course an amazing revelation but again its late in the day, am not convinced we can get a top quality deal done either.
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 07:59:38 am
Sorry for sounding pessimistic, but I don't think we'll get a deal done. We've left it too late. Four days to go and not a solid link to anyone. Klopp will probably get asked if anyone will be coming in before the deadline of Wednesday night, before the Newcastle game, and he'll probably say something along the lines of we've tried, but clubs have been unwilling to let their players go because they didn't have enough time to find a replacement themselves.

Hmm that's unlike you  ;)
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 08:04:56 am
Remember when Fabinho signed with zero links? I'm sure if we want we can get a deal done.

That's true, but I think we'd had that deal lined up for some time. The club just did well to keep anyone from knowing.
Quote from: Avens on Today at 08:07:42 am
Hmm that's unlike you  ;)

Haahahahaha...I'm not that bad. ;D
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:53:17 am
Maybe we adapt our tactics and high line

He isnt good enough to adapt our tactics for.
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 10:20:20 pm
Wait, so it was Klopp all along?  ;D

Seemingly so

Bad day for the.nah
The player doesn't have to have a top class reputation currently, that'll just cost a premium, what he needs are the physical attributes for his position, a certain level of technical quality for the position, and a good mentality. The rest (even strength, physical conditioning) we can give him, and play him in a role to suit.

Say someone like Ivan Ilic of Verona. Excellent touch, dribbling ability, awareness, 6 foot plus, mobile, has played left back, left wing back, defensive midfield, higher in centre midfield and is only 21. Already has a burgeoning reputation, linked with bigger Italian clubs, a full Serbian international. We could get him for around 10 - 15 million pounds.

Watch less football these days, but even I can see, with the shift towards playing out from the back, possession football, we're at the peak level in the history of the game for youth teams coaching young centre backs and centre midfielders to be ball players the world over, including England. You can understand paying a premium for peak Alisson, Van Dijk, but if we're (according to speculation) set on the pricey Bellingham, the scouting could be a lot better imo. For this position, the market has a lot of room to manoeuvre in.

The scouting analysis and network may be largely similar to under Edwards, but ultimately you shape reality every day through your  decisions, actions; the delineation of responsibility has to be clear on that. What Edwards ran was excellent, he's gone, we now need to analyse the new set-up, however you want to phrase them (basically Ward - Klopp in terms of decision making on the recruitment side, it sounds from reports, with the exec signing off on the financial terms) on their own merits. Once you hit the top job, the decisions you make, how you manage and treat people will set the atmosphere for the new set-up, and the success / failure of your operation through your decisions.





Shame we didnt just get Nunes.

De Jong is unrealistic, hes hellbent on staying at Barca and his wages would be too high regardless. Caicedo gets a lot of love on here but hes very new on the scene.

Im not confident that well get anyone. I do have a hunch (based on nothing) that well go for Kone from Mochengladbach.
Is de Jong a real target or just RAWK wishful thinking?
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 08:53:31 am
Is de Jong a real target or just RAWK wishful thinking?
Maddock mentioned him as a possibility, and he fits the bill as someone who can play as a 6 or 8. However, I think we will stay clear. Negotiating with Barcelona isnt going to be easy and with the time pressure we are under, we dont want to risk getting strung along by the player considering he clearly wants to stay.

If we want an immediate impact from a player theres a good chance well probably buy someone domestically, will be interesting if theres a midfielder suddenly missing from a squad today. Brighton play later.
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 08:53:31 am
Is de Jong a real target or just RAWK wishful thinking?

Some claimed we had contact with his camp this week, but who knows.

I believe we have someone already close to signing, as Klopp always denies transfers unless they are done. With his statement yesterday i believe we will finalise a deal in the next 48 hours.

Dont know who it will be, i just want someone who is ready and useful for multiple years, a Minamino/Davies/Kabak signing would stink hugely as i'd rather see us playing with Carvalho in the midfield than getting a "fill in" player.
Interested to see where the club falls on the whole mobility vs control thing. Obviously someone who offers both would be ideal, but if we have to compromise I wonder what type well favour.
Why do some people seem to think that what Klopp said is some mind blowing backtrack? He just confirmed were in the market for a midfielder. That was an acknowledged fact earlier when it became known that we were in for Tchoumeni. Once that didnt work out, do we actually think the club doesnt have a plan B or C or even D? Give Klopp and the scouts a bit more credit. Weve probably been trying to get the next available guy but it just hasnt materialised yet. In fact, maybe, just maybe, Klopp saying this means were close to getting our guy? Even if we dont, l for one am glad we dont do knee jerk impulse buys that some fans want. And every one of these fans have their own FM players whose names theyve got off the internet.
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 07:59:38 am
Sorry for sounding pessimistic, but I don't think we'll get a deal done. We've left it too late. Four days to go and not a solid link to anyone. Klopp will probably get asked if anyone will be coming in before the deadline of Wednesday night, before the Newcastle game, and he'll probably say something along the lines of we've tried, but clubs have been unwilling to let their players go because they didn't have enough time to find a replacement themselves.

It's a lot of pressure put on Ward as well in his early months in the job. I thought one of the reasons we should have done more business last summer, namely a Wijnaldum replacement, was to make the most of Edwards while we still had him rather than create more work for Ward.

There's a reason we get business done early because the last days of the window are chaotic. We've had it ourselves with the Carroll/Suarez and Kabak/Davies January and the Henderson/Dempsey debacle under Rodgers.
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 09:11:53 am
Some claimed we had contact with his camp this week, but who knows.

I believe we have someone already close to signing, as Klopp always denies transfers unless they are done. With his statement yesterday i believe we will finalise a deal in the next 48 hours.

Dont know who it will be, i just want someone who is ready and useful for multiple years, a Minamino/Davies/Kabak signing would stink hugely as i'd rather see us playing with Carvalho in the midfield than getting a "fill in" player.

Agreed, someone average in as a body does fuck all for us, in fact will just hinder us on the pitch and in the market next summer when he's taking up a wage/place in the squad. There's pretty clearly a spot available to go with Thiago and Fab and Thiago is out half the time anyway so got to be someone we think is good enough to play for us for many years to come. Ideally we get a monster in and then Hendo becomes the boss squad player then next summer we get another quality midfielder to complete it.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:13:12 am
Interested to see where the club falls on the whole mobility vs control thing. Obviously someone who offers both would be ideal, but if we have to compromise I wonder what type well favour.

This could be the main question as basically we're at the point where we need to compromise. We didn't want to do that (Tchouameni being the main target, other targets unavailable).

While we compromised in most areas in getting Kabak (didn't have the height, pace or ballplaying ability for our backline) we also had no money to spend. There will be at least a budget to get a quality player in, but he's probably not going to tick all boxes which is what we've been holding out for.
Sign Barella.
