For me it's never the views. As in, people think we need x.y or z type of player. It's when posters act like it's some kind of calamity, bordering on negligence if their views are not shared by the club or manager. Some of the hyperbole and entitlement shown by some is at times hard to fathom.
Thing is it goes both ways. I do agree with you on what you say, and I hope I'm not one who has ever come across like that.
But every summer then it's posters who are going on about how FSG are holding Klopp back from making the signings he needs and wants . They are as loud and aggressive as the people you and Jack talk about
If it's Klopp saying he got it wrong and we actually do need one, then we should also be able to agree we shouldn't just automatically blame the owners being tight for any lack of transfers too and it might be on a decision the football people including Klopp have made for whatever, possibly wrong, reason.
But then this transfer thread would be half as deliciously toxic as it is and that would be no fun