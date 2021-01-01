« previous next »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:33:26 pm
Nah, he signed a New Deal

There will be a Great Depression amongst Liverpool fans if we dont sign him now.
Is it just me who knows more about Franklin Delano Romanowski than Franklin D Roosevelt?
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Today at 12:11:42 am
Apparently Joyce saying we're interested in FDJ.
FSG will need to find an economic lever to pull.

Quote from: Norse Red on Today at 12:19:20 am
Does Barca still owe us money for the Coutinho deal? If so, that would be some negotiation card.
Sure as death and taxes...

No. We sold off the outstanding sum to a third party debt collector a while back.
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:44:43 pm
I'd imagine he's quickly come to the following realizations:

- The likelihood of our midfield staying healthy isn't a great bet and he'll have a more accurate insight into when those players will actually return
- The condensed schedule is going to exacerbate injury/fitness issues in this area, even if a few return in a couple of weeks
- We largely lucked out last season, but the midfield (in terms of fitness) is looking like a group that played every game possible last season

No, all of this would have been taken into account when making the plan for the season in relation to transfers and the squad. Nothing has really happened as far as injuries that would be surprising aside from them all happening at the same time. Between Klopp/Ward/Edwards they had made a calculated decision that we were fine as is which is what Klopp had been briefing up until now. They must be seeing performance levels from player(s) not at the level expected meaning the plan won't work as is.
Well this is all very exciting
Quote from: Original on Today at 12:27:14 am
Well this is all very exciting
But is it officially a RAWK/Twitter frenzy yet?
Swap Naby for Laimer, buy De Jong
'In addition to Matheus Nunes, Wolves have had a bid accepted tonight for Metz midfielder Boubacar Traore.'

.... Neves then?

Awaiting Jimbo Pearce to say that the new midfielder is actually Bajetic who weve been thinking of promoting to the role of first team regular for some time.
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 12:28:21 am
But is it officially a RAWK/Twitter frenzy yet?

It's certainly bubbling away, I suspect a frenzy won't start till after the match, culminating in outright hysteria if nothing has happened by deadline day.

I, for one am rather pleased Vinny O'Conner might actually have something to report on for once, the poor little bugger
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:16:13 am
It's not Joyce, it's Richard Tanner
Yeah, apologies, just saw The Times, ejaculated then came straight here.
Ruben Neves would be a good signing.

Premier League proven, rarely injured, good range of passing and good at set pieces.

I'm sold.

De Jong is a fantasy.
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 11:09:07 pm
For me it's never the views. As in, people think we need x.y or z type of player. It's when posters act like it's some kind of calamity, bordering on negligence if their views are not shared by the club or manager. Some of the hyperbole and entitlement shown by some is at times hard to fathom.

Thing is it goes both ways. I do agree with you on what you say, and I hope I'm not one who has ever come across like that.

But every summer then it's posters who are going on about how FSG are holding Klopp back from making the signings he needs and wants . They are as loud and aggressive as the people you and Jack talk about

If it's Klopp saying he got it wrong and we actually do need one, then we should also be able to agree we shouldn't just automatically blame the owners being tight for any lack of transfers too and it might be on a decision the football people including Klopp have made for whatever, possibly wrong, reason.

But then this transfer thread would be half as deliciously toxic as it is and that would be no fun
Quote from: WoodenHanger on Today at 12:35:30 am
Ruben Neves would be a good signing.

Premier League proven, rarely injured, good range of passing and good at set pieces.

I'm sold.

De Jong is a fantasy.

The Portuguese Charlie Adam?
Would be rather underwhelmed if we ended up with Ruben Neves of all players. The ultimate MOTD player.
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Today at 12:30:38 am
'In addition to Matheus Nunes, Wolves have had a bid accepted tonight for Metz midfielder Boubacar Traore.'

.... Neves then?



Neves is a decent midfielder, with an eye for long distance shooting. But Id assumed that one essential quality we were looking for is athleticism - i.e legs, the ability to get around the park and use pace to make recovery runs. Maybe my eye test facilities are crap, but Neves doesnt strike me as that stamp of player.
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 12:38:52 am
Neves is a decent midfielder, with an eye for long distance shooting. But Id assumed that one essential quality we were looking for is athleticism - i.e legs, the ability to get around the park and use pace to make recovery runs. Maybe my eye test facilities are crap, but Neves doesnt strike me as that stamp of player.

Is 2 possible, one with legs and one with the ability to put his foot on the ball and set the pace, or is that wishful thinking
Neves very rarely misses games through injury but his lack of pace would be a worry.
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 11:32:32 pm
Rare that Klopp is wrong and a bunch of us are right about a football matter. Hope it stays that way! Otherwise were in trouble.

:lmao

But isnt it common knowledge that Liverpool tried to sign Touchemmi (or whatever hes called) this window. Maybe Kloppo just doesnt have the slightest clue whats going on :P

Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:33:02 pm
I'm not a stat guy but this doesn't look overly impressive?

https://fbref.com/en/players/7d9397f8/Khephren-Thuram-Ulie
93th percentile in progressives carries and like 60s for passing and creative numbers are over 70th percentile. Pressing stuff is low but that probably more with role etc. Good Competition % also. He young so room for improvement. Carries and Passing numbers loot similar to Jones but i would think they can play together. If Bellingham is the plan for next season his age profile doesnt make a lot of sense unless they view him as somebody who going be able be a 6 and 8 combo more so then just an 8 type. He mostly an 8 role type for Nice irc.
De Jong, makes the most sense imo he taking a pay cut and wants to leave Barcelona(he basically perfect for 8 role for Klopp with perfect age profile too). De Jong can also play 6 but not generally dominate in the air type or as much of a sitter as Klopp generally wants, He could also just move to CB for the end of the game too if Virgil was needed to be a striker up too(Netherlands have done that before irc).
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 11:46:05 pm
Will have to fend off PSG youd think.
His father seems to care a lot about Human rights, it seems. He obv his own person but would think that might not be the move
Quote from: Big Dirk on Today at 12:45:31 am
Neves very rarely misses games through injury but his lack of pace would be a worry.

That and his lack of being good
It probably is Neves with Julian Ward's fetish for all things Portugal.
Very sceptical that well be find a midfielder this late in the window, hope we have somebody lined up. Lets wait and see.
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 01:01:11 am
Very sceptical that well be find a midfielder this late in the window, hope we have somebody lined up. Lets wait and see.
Kloppo himself said we're going after one.  ;D
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:54:50 am
It probably is Neves with Julian Ward's fetish for all things Portugal.
Not to mention Wolves appetite for deposit/instalment plans.

Thankfully though, he typifies the sort of player when Klopp talks of not just for the sake of it.
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 01:07:20 am
Not to mention Wolves appetite for deposit/instalment plans.

Thankfully though, he typifies the sort of player when Klopp talks of not just for the sake of it.

Aye, we're still drip feeding them Diogo Jota's fee like 2 million a year or something for the next 5 years.  ;D
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 01:07:20 am
Not to mention Wolves appetite for deposit/instalment plans.

Thankfully though, he typifies the sort of player when Klopp talks of not just for the sake of it.

Exactly what I was thinking. He's a good player, but I'm not convinced he's our level, and I'm not convinced he's the type of player we need?

That said, doesn't Lijnders absolutely worship Neves? So I could see it happening. Certainly more likely than a FDJ which seems like a total non-starter.
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 12:38:44 am
Would be rather underwhelmed if we ended up with Ruben Neves of all players. The ultimate MOTD player.
I agree . Iv long been unconvinced by him out of possession and fact he shoots 10,,000 times a game .
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 01:01:11 am
Very sceptical that well be find a midfielder this late in the window, hope we have somebody lined up. Lets wait and see.
Do we have any choice?  :)
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 12:31:12 am
Awaiting Jimbo Pearce to say that the new midfielder is actually Bajetic who weve been thinking of promoting to the role of first team regular for some time.

This would be amazing, simply because the fuming on Twitter is already at an all time high :lmao

Genuinely got no idea who this new midfielder could be, hopefully Ward has identified another diamond from Portugal that we can get on the cheap.
We will most likely sign neves. Solid player who is always available.
Wolves have agreed a fee for a midfielder from Metz. So this thing is getting done quick it seems.
Apart from being cheap most likely - WHY NEVES?

He's not good!
He comes from the place Julian Ward wishes to enslave.
No actual links to Neves other than people in here putting two and two together right?
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 01:38:41 am
No actual links to Neves other than people in here putting two and two together right?
Tbf its only Samie and hes probably pissed. Ignore him and hell eventually shutup
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 01:40:49 am
Tbf its only Samie and hes probably pissed. Ignore him and hell eventually shutup

he never shuts up
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 01:38:41 am
No actual links to Neves other than people in here putting two and two together right?

Yeah but you can see how the dots connect.

- Ljinders is a fan of the player
- He's been linked with a move away since the beginning of the summer
- Wolves have signed Nunes for a sizable fee by their standards and are now adding Traore from Metz
- We've purchased under the Wolves instalment plan before
