Just to make sure some posters dont get away with chatting shit all summer and berating other posters for honestly held points of view that differ from the clubs PR
. It turns out Jurgen Klopp was wrong and weve always needed another midfielder and/or the clubs party line Klopp felt duty to defend was wrong
So for future reference hes not infallible, the clubs not infallible and were all entitled to our views which, if they differ from the clubs, dont mean were not fans or want the best for the club - shocking revelation I know but we go through this shit window after window of actually having to justifying wanting transfers in the transfer thread
Youre right about the point youre getting at in regards to some of the shit people get for honestly held, and reasonably backed up opinions which dont tow the party line.
That said, I dont think Klopp or anyone else was wrong, and if you watch the interview Im not convinced he does either. Im fairly sure we thought wed take a gamble on having the 4 senior midfielders and hoped that would be enough (at least until January) on the basis it almost won us a quadruple last season. Thiago then gets an injury in the first game and it seems as if something is up with Keita, now if you offer any gambler the opportunity to back out of their gamble without suffering much of a loss when the odds of it coming off have massively reduced then anyone sensible will do so.
I think the club lot acting now would be negligent, Im not convinced it makes them wrong for making the gamble in the first place (albeit risky, but then thats how we operate).