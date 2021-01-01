Just to make sure some posters dont get away with chatting shit all summer and berating other posters for honestly held points of view that differ from the clubs PR . It turns out Jurgen Klopp was wrong and weve always needed another midfielder and/or the clubs party line Klopp felt duty to defend was wrong



So for future reference hes not infallible, the clubs not infallible and were all entitled to our views which, if they differ from the clubs, dont mean were not fans or want the best for the club - shocking revelation I know but we go through this shit window after window of actually having to justifying wanting transfers in the transfer thread



Youre right about the point youre getting at in regards to some of the shit people get for honestly held, and reasonably backed up opinions which dont tow the party line.That said, I dont think Klopp or anyone else was wrong, and if you watch the interview Im not convinced he does either. Im fairly sure we thought wed take a gamble on having the 4 senior midfielders and hoped that would be enough (at least until January) on the basis it almost won us a quadruple last season. Thiago then gets an injury in the first game and it seems as if something is up with Keita, now if you offer any gambler the opportunity to back out of their gamble without suffering much of a loss when the odds of it coming off have massively reduced then anyone sensible will do so.I think the club lot acting now would be negligent, Im not convinced it makes them wrong for making the gamble in the first place (albeit risky, but then thats how we operate).