LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #37720 on: Today at 12:14:25 am
Are we one of those? Fuck knows.

Lucas Paquetás representatives are currently in London to meet with multiple Premier League clubs, to be ready in case an offer is accepted by Lyon.
[@LEquipe]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #37721 on: Today at 12:17:11 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:24:07 pm
Oh I don't think its remotely beholden on us to second guess a plan - all we have to go on are the outputs.
I honestly have no idea if there is a plan to stay competitive or what it is. Until the last couple of weeks I thought they'd spend pretty heavily this summer and that staying competitive would rely on it so I know nothing

If they'd like to communicate their plans / reasoning for their decisions to the fans at any stage nothings stopping them. They seem very keen to brief journalist on the myriad reasons why they can't bring more players in - so something on how they'll be keeping us competitive wouldn't go a miss
That's something they might want to do because as it stands not backing the manager after making 550-600 in revenue and another few tens of millions in capital growth is mystifying from the outside and can only be interpreted negatively in the absence of any other explanation

They are probably banking on Klopp and his coaching staff finding a solution and getting the team winning again. Which is possible. Id say its probable!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #37722 on: Today at 12:18:45 am
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 12:17:11 am
They are probably banking on Klopp and his coaching staff finding a solution and getting the team winning again. Which is possible. Id say its probable!

Top 4 and CL qualification is the main goal and considering Klopp got that for us even with no centrebacks I think they and everybody will be relaxed enough knowing that we will be fine.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #37723 on: Today at 12:22:29 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:08:28 am
I have 5 wins from those 7.

I had 3 wins from our first 3, we have yet to win 1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #37724 on: Today at 12:22:29 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:18:45 am
Top 4 and CL qualification is the main goal and considering Klopp got that for us even with no centrebacks I think they and everybody will be relaxed enough knowing that we will be fine.

Yep. And I suppose the question is whether or not Klopp is happy with that. I suspect he is if there is already an understanding within the club that this season will be a transition of sorts. Its difficult to tell us supporters that though, you know, given we were vying for a quadruple just three months ago!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #37725 on: Today at 12:27:19 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:18:45 am
Top 4 and CL qualification is the main goal and considering Klopp got that for us even with no centrebacks I think they and everybody will be relaxed enough knowing that we will be fine.

Top four is not going to be that big an issue I think, there are 6-7 contenders and we are easily better than most of them once we have sorted out the fitness issues. The problem is that there may be other issues to sort out next season in addition to the midfield question.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #37726 on: Today at 12:27:34 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:18:45 am
Top 4 and CL qualification is the main goal and considering Klopp got that for us even with no centrebacks I think they and everybody will be relaxed enough knowing that we will be fine.
Nothing is guaranteed, especially with other clubs strengthening. If you can say that when our proper 1st team is back that they don't get injuries again then ok, but that's not happening unfortunately
Thiago will be injured again
Keita same
Hendo same
Fab probably at some stage
Just hope not altogether

It seems to be obvious to everyone except the people that write the cheques
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #37727 on: Today at 12:27:55 am
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 12:22:29 am
Yep. And I suppose the question is whether or not Klopp is happy with that. I suspect he is if there is already an understanding within the club that this season will be a transition of sorts. Its difficult to tell us supporters that though, you know, given we were vying for a quadruple just three months ago!

Its very unlikely Klopp is happy with that. He is a winner.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #37728 on: Today at 12:29:23 am
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #37729 on: Today at 12:41:52 am
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #37730 on: Today at 12:48:45 am
You keep posting these. Which one of your friends is going to spend about £2.5 billion to buy us and then on top of that spend a boatload of money you want the club to spend?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #37731 on: Today at 12:54:16 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:48:45 am
You keep posting these. Which one of your friends is going to spend about £2.5 billion to buy us and then on top of that spend a boatload of money you want the club to spend?
We don't need sportswashers. They can spend enough to compete. It just indicates that they are also complacent with their other teams.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #37732 on: Today at 12:55:47 am
So who is buying us then? and after that spending the amount of cash you as fan will be comfortable with?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #37733 on: Today at 12:58:58 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:55:47 am
So who is buying us then? and after that spending the amount of cash you as fan will be comfortable with?
Nobody has said that we want them to sell us. There is no need to shift the goalpost. Just spend the money we already generate to remain competitive. It's very simple. Our net spend is unsustainable for a team that wants to compete for the biggest trophies.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #37734 on: Today at 01:01:00 am
You posted a link on an article about people who actually want John Henry and FSG to sell the Red Sox.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #37735 on: Today at 01:02:00 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:01:00 am
You posted a link on an article about people who actually want John Henry and FSG to sell the Red Sox.
I have explained that it shows their complacency with respect to investing to remain competitive. That's it.
