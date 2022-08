The question I'd ask is what you think the reason is for actively choosing not to spend? We are run by sensible, intelligent people so what is the plan?



Oh I don't think its remotely beholden on us to second guess a plan - all we have to go on are the outputs.I honestly have no idea if there is a plan to stay competitive or what it is. Until the last couple of weeks I thought they'd spend pretty heavily this summer and that staying competitive would rely on it so I know nothingIf they'd like to communicate their plans / reasoning for their decisions to the fans at any stage nothings stopping them. They seem very keen to brief journalist on the myriad reasons why they can't bring more players in - so something on how they'll be keeping us competitive wouldn't go a missThat's something they might want to do because as it stands not backing the manager after making 550-600 in revenue and another few tens of millions in capital growth is mystifying from the outside and can only be interpreted negatively in the absence of any other explanation