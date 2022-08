I think Douglas Luiz is an excellent shout if we're looking to pad the midfield out a little bit with cheaper signings, particularly if we're not going to go for a "marquee" midfield signing until 2023.



Still only 24, 1 year left on his Villa contract, would integrate well with the other South Americans in the squad, can play competently as either a 6 or 8 and rarely injured. Probably never going to be "world class", but as an option to rotate the midfield, we could do a lot worse.