Always fun trying to come up with potential left-field targets. There's a lad playing in the Bundesliga, for one of Klopp's former sides, who looks to tick a lot of boxes. Anton Stach - only 23, playing for Mainz and the stats look very good across the board. He's like 6'3 or 6'4, seems to play predominantly as a defensive mid but also has appearances further forward and can be used in a box-to-box role.Seems to be on a real upward trajectory, having recently been called up to the German national team and tipped to go to the World Cup with them.No, I hadn't heard of him before today