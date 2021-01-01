« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37400 on: Today at 11:05:49 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 11:01:57 am
You only subsidise wages on a loan as a parent club. Otherwise you mutually agree to terminate a contract, paying up a percentage (anywhere from 50-80% typically) of the outstanding salary due as a settlement and the player is released with immediate effect, free to sign for another club. The selling club has no further obligation to the player. Not sure what dignity has to do with it.
You are right. I think terminating his contract is best for both parties really. He'll get a signing-on fee to cover the deficit.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37401 on: Today at 11:11:15 am »
Always fun trying to come up with potential left-field targets. There's a lad playing in the Bundesliga, for one of Klopp's former sides, who looks to tick a lot of boxes. Anton Stach - only 23, playing for Mainz and the stats look very good across the board. He's like 6'3 or 6'4, seems to play predominantly as a defensive mid but also has appearances further forward and can be used in a box-to-box role.

Seems to be on a real upward trajectory, having recently been called up to the German national team and tipped to go to the World Cup with them.

No, I hadn't heard of him before today  :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37402 on: Today at 11:13:25 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:11:15 am
Always fun trying to come up with potential left-field targets. There's a lad playing in the Bundesliga, for one of Klopp's former sides, who looks to tick a lot of boxes. Anton Stach - only 23, playing for Mainz and the stats look very good across the board. He's like 6'3 or 6'4, seems to play predominantly as a defensive mid but also has appearances further forward and can be used in a box-to-box role.

Seems to be on a real upward trajectory, having recently been called up to the German national team and tipped to go to the World Cup with them.

No, I hadn't heard of him before today  :D
Bundesliga tax mate.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37403 on: Today at 11:14:34 am »
Could see Villa being interested in Phillips considering their CB troubles.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37404 on: Today at 11:19:39 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:05:49 am
You are right. I think terminating his contract is best for both parties really. He'll get a signing-on fee to cover the deficit.

Why would Ox do that , he may as well just see out the last year of his contract
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37405 on: Today at 11:19:48 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:11:15 am
Always fun trying to come up with potential left-field targets. There's a lad playing in the Bundesliga, for one of Klopp's former sides, who looks to tick a lot of boxes. Anton Stach - only 23, playing for Mainz and the stats look very good across the board. He's like 6'3 or 6'4, seems to play predominantly as a defensive mid but also has appearances further forward and can be used in a box-to-box role.

Seems to be on a real upward trajectory, having recently been called up to the German national team and tipped to go to the World Cup with them.

No, I hadn't heard of him before today  :D

Same agent as Mané, Keïta and Grujic.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37406 on: Today at 11:21:47 am »
Quote from: Jono69 on Today at 11:19:39 am
Why would Ox do that , he may as well just see out the last year of his contract
He needs to play for the sake of his career. If he sit another year out, it'll have an impact on his options.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37407 on: Today at 11:22:15 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:04:06 am
Seems to be a few names in the media today.

Maybe a positive that we are looking to do stuff
Or alternatively its purely journalistic click-bait in the last week of the window, and us having had our worst start under Klopp with midfield looking particularly dysfunctional and jaded.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37408 on: Today at 11:23:31 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:04:06 am
Seems to be a few names in the media today.

Maybe a positive that we are looking to do stuff

The little snippet from Joyce said we want someone and didn't shoot down the prospect of getting someone.

I wouldn't be shocked if there is a move. Similarly I wouldn't be shocked if we don't get someone in
