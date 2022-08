Makes sense for Keita and Dortmund. I'd take Dahoud off their hands, always liked him, exact type of midfielder we need and I think he was our initial target way back when before we settled for Gini?



Barella is more a pipe dream than Bellingham in my opinion, he's probably even more unattainable this summer than Bellingham. Inter fans would literally riot.



I'm not sure it makes a ton of sense for Naby to move this summer. It's not like he won't get games for us (well, if he's fit) and then he gets to move as a free agent next year and get a big signing-on fee. Dortmund does make sense as a potential landing spot though.On Barella, seems great but don't think he solves the problem we're trying to fix here. A full blown attacking mid, when what we're seemingly after is someone with a much more defensive mindset.