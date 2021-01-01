« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37240 on: Today at 06:02:10 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 05:27:33 pm
Im not sure we would have got Nunez if Tchouameni was signed.
Seems to be only enough for one 50m+ signing a season if even that

Would have told Diaz replaced Mane.
As a footballer I love Diaz, he's brilliant, but I'm not sure he'll ever replicate Manes goal return.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37241 on: Today at 06:03:55 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:06:12 pm
Sky sports are saying we wont be signing someone.
They speak my language!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37242 on: Today at 06:08:16 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:02:10 pm
As a footballer I love Diaz, he's brilliant, but I'm not sure he'll ever replicate Manes goal return.

Id agree about Diaz, more of a supplier than a scorer. Hopefully Nunez and Jota, when fit and available, will provide the goals.

Watching Diaz reminds of why I started supporting Liverpool.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37243 on: Today at 06:10:38 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:03:55 pm
They speak my language!

He just smiled and gave me a vegemite sandwich
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37244 on: Today at 06:13:28 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:43:12 pm
Then we would have been light up front

We already are..
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37245 on: Today at 06:17:25 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 06:10:38 pm
He just smiled and gave me a vegemite sandwich

Really obvious response that*

*I'm just annoyed cos I was going to use that one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37246 on: Today at 07:05:49 pm »
Would obviously take someone like Sucic, but the reality is hes probably not going to make a big impact this season. So itd be a nice to have, but what we truly need is someone who can come in and quickly be in the starting XI. We can assume Tchouameni would have been that - although I dont think hed necessarily have started the season for us if hed joined. Thats what we should be trying to do I. The remainder of the window, and its why I think we probably wont get someone.

Someone like Laimer could be a good compromise, in that he could start for us before long even if his long term role was as more of a squad player. Caicedo, I think is a good long-term option but probably isnt going to be trusted to play in big games by Klopp without a lot more seasoning.

Beyond Laimer, Im not sure who else would fit the bill. Were evidently not getting Bellingham this summer and I dont think wed even contemplate what West Ham would demand for Rice.

Maybe this Bennacer lad is the one. And I know my Neves shout was shot down as people are clamouring for more pace and power in the middle, but personally feel having another player with lots of technical ability wouldnt be a bad thing - I think that would have helped last night as much as anything.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37247 on: Today at 07:16:28 pm »
Kone looks tidy in his Youtubes. Sangare, too. So those two and Laimer, please and thank you.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37248 on: Today at 07:23:04 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 07:16:28 pm
Kone looks tidy in his Youtubes. Sangare, too. So those two and Laimer, please and thank you.

Mad thing is there was a very strong argument for signing two midfielders this summer and it appears we wont even do one.

And if Naby isnt signing a new deal, as looks possible, then we really should be getting three through the door in the next year to replace him, Ox and Milner and rebuild the midfield. Then the following season maybe its Bajcetic into a bigger role when Thiagos contract expires, with Henderson presumably very much a Milner type by then.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37249 on: Today at 07:24:53 pm »
Cant believe Im mindlessly refreshing the page to see some transfer news after all this time. Guess some things dont really change  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37250 on: Today at 07:30:57 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 07:23:04 pm
Mad thing is there was a very strong argument for signing two midfielders this summer and it appears we wont even do one.

And if Naby isnt signing a new deal, as looks possible, then we really should be getting three through the door in the next year to replace him, Ox and Milner and rebuild the midfield. Then the following season maybe its Bajcetic into a bigger role when Thiagos contract expires, with Henderson presumably very much a Milner type by then.
I wouldnt keep Keita.
He is getting older & will get more injuries. He was available more last year be he cannot start many games in a row.
Cant stay rewarding players who cannot stay fit
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37251 on: Today at 07:31:49 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:50:20 am
Are there any Championship midfielders who profile well for our setup?

Sander Berge?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37252 on: Today at 07:33:31 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 07:24:53 pm
Can’t believe I’m mindlessly refreshing the page to see some transfer news after all this time. Guess some things don’t really change  ;D

Samie is hardly putting any links on the page so its safe to assume that either nothing is happening or Liverpool are keeping it so hush-hush that they don't want anyone knowing.

More likely the former.

On another note, I would like to know what a transfer committee member of our staff does right now and up until January. We don't sign many players so I do find it strange. Maybe thats a video that Ox could do for us for the website, day in the life of a Transfer committee nerd at Lfc.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37253 on: Today at 07:34:15 pm »
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Today at 12:09:56 pm
Thats not changing any time soon with the injuries and players left for Klopp to work miracles with. If the injuries carry on and we dont pick then yes. People will enjoy seeing us near the bottom. Sickener for us fans

Why do you care what other fans think about Liverpool???
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37254 on: Today at 08:01:29 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:33:31 pm
On another note, I would like to know what a transfer committee member of our staff does right now and up until January. We don't sign many players so I do find it strange. Maybe thats a video that Ox could do for us for the website, day in the life of a Transfer committee nerd at Lfc.
I like to imagine they take their printed out player profiles over to Jurgen and he reacts the same way Gordon Ramsay does when he's given some microwaved crab cakes.
