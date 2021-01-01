Would obviously take someone like Sucic, but the reality is hes probably not going to make a big impact this season. So itd be a nice to have, but what we truly need is someone who can come in and quickly be in the starting XI. We can assume Tchouameni would have been that - although I dont think hed necessarily have started the season for us if hed joined. Thats what we should be trying to do I. The remainder of the window, and its why I think we probably wont get someone.



Someone like Laimer could be a good compromise, in that he could start for us before long even if his long term role was as more of a squad player. Caicedo, I think is a good long-term option but probably isnt going to be trusted to play in big games by Klopp without a lot more seasoning.



Beyond Laimer, Im not sure who else would fit the bill. Were evidently not getting Bellingham this summer and I dont think wed even contemplate what West Ham would demand for Rice.



Maybe this Bennacer lad is the one. And I know my Neves shout was shot down as people are clamouring for more pace and power in the middle, but personally feel having another player with lots of technical ability wouldnt be a bad thing - I think that would have helped last night as much as anything.

