Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 1872132 times)

Online RedBec1993

  Posts: 23
  • **
  Posts: 23
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37080 on: Today at 01:24:12 pm »
Quote from: naka on Today at 01:18:48 pm
as have totenham


Yeah exactly, Arsenal and Tottenham, if wed have gone in for bissouma hed have came to us. Think hes abit of a bad egg though which explains why we never.
Online jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,810
  • JFT97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37081 on: Today at 01:26:13 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 01:15:47 pm
I know this isnt something we generally do (have we ever done it under Klopp?) but how about looking at the loan market?  A couple of season long loans to help us out, then assess where we are next summer?

Kabak was a loan with option to buy.

It comes down to player availability, are there any good enough players out there available to loan for a season, rather than buy, who would challenge to be in our starting 11?

Ive always been on the side of the fence who thinks well be fine, trust Klopp and FSG and theyll do whats right for the club. Really starting to think now that we have to go out and get a midfielder this summer before the window closes, but that is getting more and more difficult as time goes on, some midfielders have already moved this summer who could have done a job for us and clubs will be less willing to sell a top player towards the end of a window.

Weve got Klopp in his prime, hes a craftsman who deserves the best tools to work with.
Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 14,689
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37082 on: Today at 01:27:04 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:44:49 pm
What exactly is a banter club?
When someone tries to provoke you with moronic playground attempts at sarcasm, it's what you twat them over the head with, presumably.
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,879
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37083 on: Today at 01:29:38 pm »
Depressing stuff.
Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 21,641
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37084 on: Today at 01:31:25 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 01:22:05 pm
I was thinking of higher level players than Kabak (dont ask me who, Im assuming there are some clever deals to be had somewhere in European football).  And I wasnt suggesting asking Chelsea for their players, so Im not sure how you interpreted that from what I said.

Because players who are good enough for us are going to key players for most teams, therefore won't loan them out and will want to be compensated with a proper fee to sell them. That's why I mentioned the best bet being clubs with overloaded squads where you might find an unpolished gem, but as I say they're likely to clubs like Chelsea who wouldn't deal with us.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,566
  • BOBBINS!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37085 on: Today at 01:36:07 pm »
I saw this on Reddit (I know, I know). Apparently this was a starting line up from a game in 2018.  Of the 11 players that were starting games for us 4 years ago, 9 started last nights game.  Weve obviously got a huge injury list, and this group of players has been phenomenal for us these past few years, so I acknowledge its a little disingenuous as an example of a lack of squad refreshment.  But still, just thought it was interesting.

Online lolowalsh

  • Wants us to accept the reality that Liverpool will never sign another player.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  Posts: 281
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37086 on: Today at 01:41:10 pm »
[Fabrizio Romano] Klopp on whether Naby Keitas injury will change the clubs stance on new midfielder: Its difficult to answer. Im not the right person to ask. As a manager, Id like to have more players who are available, naturally.


Klopp wants new players. The owners have to back him up
Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 33,745
  • 🇺🇦
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37087 on: Today at 01:43:31 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 01:36:07 pm
I saw this on Reddit (I know, I know). Apparently this was a starting line up from a game in 2018.  Of the 11 players that were starting games for us 4 years ago, 9 started last nights game.  Weve obviously got a huge injury list, and this group of players has been phenomenal for us these past few years, so I acknowledge its a little disingenuous as an example of a lack of squad refreshment.  But still, just thought it was interesting.



Injuries are defo a part of that of course, I would say Milner, Firmino and Gomez would have been on the bench last night if 3 out of Nunez, Jota, Matip, Thiago and Konate had been available.

I dont think there are issues with defense or attack, there is a decent range of experience and ages in those groups. But yeah, midfield is weirdly set up, hard to know what has happened and why it came to this. 3 players we all know can not be relied on in Thiago, Ox and Keita, 1 captain as wonderful as he has been, isnt getting younger and shouldnt be relied on to lead the midfield for 50 plus games a season, 1 older squad player who should not be starting the biggest games in the league and Europe at this point and then relying heavily on a youngster in Harvey Elliot and hoping Curtis Jones suddenly becomes the player we hope he can be?  Its just a bit weird.

Id say only Fab is in his absolute prime - but hes had a bad run recently, which happens to the best.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 65,668
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37088 on: Today at 01:46:43 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 01:36:07 pm
I saw this on Reddit (I know, I know). Apparently this was a starting line up from a game in 2018.  Of the 11 players that were starting games for us 4 years ago, 9 started last nights game.  Weve obviously got a huge injury list, and this group of players has been phenomenal for us these past few years, so I acknowledge its a little disingenuous as an example of a lack of squad refreshment.  But still, just thought it was interesting.



Misleading because our best side has Konate, Fabinho, Thiago, Jota and Diaz in it.
Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 17,801
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37089 on: Today at 01:49:24 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:50:20 am
Are there any Championship midfielders who profile well for our setup?

There's a former Championship CM who profiles surprisingly well. A RAWK running joke, to our shame (and hilarity).
Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 11,747
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37090 on: Today at 01:49:41 pm »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 01:41:10 pm
[Fabrizio Romano] Klopp on whether Naby Keitas injury will change the clubs stance on new midfielder: Its difficult to answer. Im not the right person to ask. As a manager, Id like to have more players who are available, naturally.


Klopp wants new players. The owners have to back him up
They're very financially prudent owners, much the same at the Red Sox, but if a once in a decade transfer becomes available they'll spend, van Dyk/Allison etc, they invest in infrastructure, new training complex and two refurbished stands with increased capacity, I like the idea of long term thinking, but it has to be balanced with short term thinking as well.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 11,747
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37091 on: Today at 01:50:28 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:49:24 pm
There's a former Championship CM who profiles surprisingly well. A RAWK running joke, to our shame (and hilarity).
No update from Big Dog in 18 months, must have had a fall out with the Reeds
Online G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,003
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37092 on: Today at 01:50:38 pm »
Like everyone else is saying, we need a midfielder before the window shuts. Earlier in the summer it seemed obvious too, but there was more of a sense at that point that you can sort of see the thinking if the right one is not available.

But since then the unreliability of the group has shown itself. We just have too many players who are not robust enough in the middle, so the engine department is getting overrun.

Yes, there are glitches at the back and up front, but we have the players and the depth there to come good again quickly. But the midfield isnt what it needs to be, and that is affecting the performance of the whole team.

The biggest need for me is to get some legs in there. We need an athlete. Obviously a footballer too, but not a slower paced one, even if they are pretty good like Neves or Tielemans. They arent athletic enough.

We need someone fast, who can get a tackle in, and pass it simply so some of our technical players can do their thing.

Then depending on how the chips fall, we add another midfielder next summer, preferably Bellingham who can replace Henderson, who in turn can replace the Milner role in the squad.

But a midfielder now, with some legs, is essential, or our winning options for the season will start to narrow alarmingly. Already we look more of a top four team than a title challenging one. 
« Last Edit: Today at 01:52:18 pm by G Richards »
Online Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 5,573
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37093 on: Today at 01:53:50 pm »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 01:41:10 pm
[Fabrizio Romano] Klopp on whether Naby Keitas injury will change the clubs stance on new midfielder: Its difficult to answer. Im not the right person to ask. As a manager, Id like to have more players who are available, naturally.


Klopp wants new players. The owners have to back him up

Every man and his dog knew Klopp wanted a player or 2 but whenever anyone suggested it they got accused of crying over wanting a shiny new toy.  ;D
Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 17,801
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37094 on: Today at 01:55:15 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:53:32 pm
Henderson forced our hand via his agent in the media. He wanted to leave last summer (threat or not) if he didn't get the contract he wanted, so the club either had to let him go or reach an agreement. Klopp didn't want to lose his main general and would have pushed hard to keep him, so the club were railroaded into extending that contract when they'd rather not have done.

I don't think we can blame the club for that, they were backed into a corner and it was an unfortunate situation. Henderson at 35 can also be Milner at 35, so that's not a major issue. It's sorting the rest of the midfield out and not being in a position where we're going to Old Trafford in a few years time with Henderson at 35 still in the team.

I agree that Henderson and Milner in the squad aren't problems, as their transition is duly planned for. Ox and Keita are moreso, as players who should be in their prime but are non-entities. Thank goodness we don't have Wijnaldum in the mix as well.

I think we should have been looking for a part-exchange involving Keita while he was still in commission. For Ox too if we could have managed it.
Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 17,801
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37095 on: Today at 01:57:03 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:00:26 pm
Tielemans for £25 million seems obvious

Exactly the kind of CM we don't need.
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 52,541
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #37096 on: Today at 01:58:49 pm »
I thought we were linked to someone heavily with the mount of pages I came back to.  ;D
