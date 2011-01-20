Like everyone else is saying, we need a midfielder before the window shuts. Earlier in the summer it seemed obvious too, but there was more of a sense at that point that you can sort of see the thinking if the right one is not available.



But since then the unreliability of the group has shown itself. We just have too many players who are not robust enough in the middle, so the engine department is getting overrun.



Yes, there are glitches at the back and up front, but we have the players and the depth there to come good again quickly. But the midfield isnt what it needs to be, and that is affecting the performance of the whole team.



The biggest need for me is to get some legs in there. We need an athlete. Obviously a footballer too, but not a slower paced one, even if they are pretty good like Neves or Tielemans. They arent athletic enough.



We need someone fast, who can get a tackle in, and pass it simply so some of our technical players can do their thing.



Then depending on how the chips fall, we add another midfielder next summer, preferably Bellingham who can replace Henderson, who in turn can replace the Milner role in the squad.



But a midfielder now, with some legs, is essential, or our winning options for the season will start to narrow alarmingly. Already we look more of a top four team than a title challenging one.