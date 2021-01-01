Let's talk a little more about this window's transfers then.



Firstly, everyone was a little wowed by the Nunez signing, as it was a huge figure and hot, young prospect up front. Added to that was the arrival of Carvalho, which had been on the cards since December. Nunez was agreed on 13 June for £64m, with add ons. Let's ignore the addons for now, as they will be deferred payments. Carvalho officially arrived on 1 July for £7.7m, though that was known long before that (May). Then Ramsey joined for£4.4m in June also.



At that point things were looking good, an outlay of £77m was an exciting investment that indicated the club were building on the January purchase of Diaz for £37m suggested the rumours of a £200m war chest were coming true.



However, since those early moves, the news has been nothing but bad. Around the same time as the arrivals Mane agitated for and got a move to Bayern, Willems, Grujic, Davies and Minamino were all sold and Origi, Karius, Williams, Woodburn and Ojo all left.



So at this point it looks like



Mane - replaced by Nunez

Williams - replaced by Ramsay

Minamino - replaced by Carvalho

Grujic

Davies

Origi

Ojo

Woodburn

Williams

Karius



With a net spend of about £5m. Now, people might talk about the merits of those listed, but one was a legend of the club and the others were varying levels of utility throughout their time at Liverpool. This might surprise some, but Minamino played 24 times last season and scored 10 goals. Most of those were in the FA and League cup, the only silverware Liverpool won last year. Origi played 18 times and scored 6 last season. Williams played 8 times for Liverpool last season.



Not only have Liverpool so far this window failed to reviatalise key parts of the squad, but arguably the transfers have weakened other parts as well. Nunez, Ramsey and Carvalho are still unknowns and may yet surpass Mane, Wiliams and Minamino, but Origi has not been replaced at all.